Is it the $TELL?
The bond rout today is a real problem.
US 10-year yields extended the rise to 9 basis points, hitting 3.58%. The likely trigger today was the terrible PPI report in Germany at 45.8% vs. 37.1% expected YoY. This increases the risk that the ECB will have to drag the bloc into a brutal recession.
Where the rubber really meets the bond road isn’t in pensions replacing equities with fixed-income allowances (although that’s certainly happening, as BofA reported today), it This is a slowdown in business activity.
The junk bond market seems to be freezing. Today, Tellurian ($TELL) withdrew a proposed bond issue. These were 11.25% 5-year notes offered alongside warrants. The company did not provide an explanation, but it is an LNG exporter and it may be the hottest spot in the world right now. If they can’t fundraise, who can?
That’s not to say the company isn’t in trouble, investors have cried bad governance, and a factory would cost $11 billion.
At the same time, unwanted spreads do not explode wider. They tightened yesterday and over the past 10 days, but new deals are hard to fund. Citrix’s $16.5 billion LBO will be expensive. IFR reports that previous talks were 8.5-9%, but have moved to 9.5-9.75% and this is due to today’s price.
This is a market crying out for help from the Fed and if Powell doesn’t offer any help, that might just be the start.
This article was written by Adam Button on forexlive.com.
University of Oregon apologizes for ‘shameful chanting’ at football game
“These types of actions go against everything college stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition,” the statement said. “We can and will do better as a campus community that has no room for hate, prejudice or bigotry.”
The student who shot the video – who did not want to be named – said she was a Mormon and was used to people making comments against Mormons, but asked: “When will it be time for Mormons to be included in religious acceptance?”
The chanting took place at least five times, she said.
“I wouldn’t say it made me emotional,” she told CNN. “It was like in my head I was like, ‘This is not right,’ and our society always seems to think it’s okay to make fun of Mormons and…I’m going to say something. “
The Oregon Pit Crew, a student-run Twitter account for the university’s student chapter, issued its own apology.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) condemned the chant as “unacceptable”.
“In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive state for everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender, or origin. Our state and our nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chanting during yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We need to do better,” she tweeted.
Before the start of the game, the BYU team emerged from the tunnel with an Oregon flag bearing the name and number of Oregon player Spencer Webb, who died in July after suffering a head injury from a climbing accident.
BYU was founded in 1875 by the second president of the Mormon Church, Brigham Young. The university is supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and almost all of its students are Mormons.
Saturday’s incident will be investigated, according to Kris Winter, Oregon’s acting vice president for the Division of Student Life.
“We call on our students and the campus community to refuse to condone or condone this type of behavior,” she said in a statement.
CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.
Weather forecast NEXT September 20, 2022 (Today)
High blood pressure is significantly reduced through respiratory training:
SawPro/Getty Images/Max Posner/NPR
It is well known that weightlifting can strengthen our biceps and quadriceps. Now, there is growing evidence that strengthening the muscles we use to breathe is also beneficial. New research shows that a daily dose of strength training for the diaphragm and other respiratory muscles helps promote heart health and lower high blood pressure.
“The muscles we use to breathe atrophy, just like the rest of our muscles tend to do as we age,” says researcher Daniel Craighead, an integrative physiologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder. To test what happens when these muscles are properly trained, he and his colleagues recruited healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 82. to try a daily five-minute technique using a resistance breathing trainer called PowerBreathe. The hand-held machine – one of many on the market – resembles an inhaler. When people breathe into it, the device offers resistance, which makes it harder to inhale.
How it works
POWERbreathe
Youtube
“We found that taking 30 breaths a day for six weeks lowers systolic blood pressure by about 9 millimeters of mercury,” says Craighead. And these reductions are in line with what one would expect with conventional aerobic exercise, he says, such as walking, running or cycling.
A normal blood pressure reading is below about 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These days, some medical professionals diagnose patients with high blood pressure if their average reading is consistently 130/80 mmHg or higher, the CDC notes.
The impact of a sustained 9 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure (the first number in the report) is significant, says Michael Joyner, a physician at the Mayo Clinic who studies how the nervous system regulates blood pressure. “It’s the kind of reduction you see with blood pressure medication,” says Joyner. Research has shown that many common blood pressure medications cause a reduction of about 9 mmHg. Reductions are greater when people combine multiple drugs, but a reduction of 10 mmHg is correlated with a 35% lower risk of stroke and a 25% lower risk of heart disease.
Training also helps prevent high blood pressure
“I think it’s promising,” Joyner says of the prospects for integrating respiratory muscle training into preventive care. It could be beneficial for people who can’t do traditional aerobic exercise, he says, and the simplicity is also appealing, given that people can easily use the device at home.
“Taking a deep, resistant breath offers a new and unconventional way to generate the benefits of exercise and physical activity,” Joyner concluded in an editorial published alongside an earlier study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Then how exactly does breathing training lower blood pressure? Craighead highlights the role of endothelial cells, which line our blood vessels and promote the production of nitric oxide – a key compound that protects the heart. Nitric oxide helps widen our blood vessels, promoting good blood circulation, which prevents plaque buildup in the arteries. “What we found was that six weeks of IMST [inspiratory-muscle strength training] will increase endothelial function by about 45%,” says Craighead.
Good for all ages, and may help athletes’ endurance
It’s long been known that deep diaphragmatic breathing — often used during meditation or mindfulness practices — can also help lower blood pressure. Strength training with the PowerBreathe device works in a similar way, engaging respiratory muscles and promoting nitric oxide production. The particular benefit of the IMST machine, says Craighead, is that it takes less time to get the benefit of it because the little machine adds the resistance that gives the muscles a good workout. His research is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
The new study builds on the previous study and adds to the evidence that IMST – which is essentially strength training for the respiratory muscles – is beneficial for adults of all ages. “We were surprised at how effective IMST is in lowering blood pressure,” Craighead said. Before the results came in, he suspected healthy young adults might not benefit as much. “But we found robust effects,” he says, pointing to a significant drop in blood pressure in participants of all ages. He says the finding suggests that IMST could help healthy young people prevent heart disease and the rise in blood pressure that tends to occur with aging.
There may also be benefits for elite cyclists, runners and other endurance athletes, he says, citing data that six weeks of IMST increased aerobic exercise tolerance by 12% in middle-aged and older adults.
“So we think the IMST consisting of just 30 breaths a day would be very useful in endurance exercise events,” says Craighead. It is a technique that athletes could add to their training programs. Craighead, whose marathon personal best is 2 hours and 21 minutes, says he took the IMST on as part of his own training.
The technique is not intended to replace exercise, he warns, or replace medication for people whose blood pressure is so high they are at high risk of having a heart attack or stroke. . Instead, says Craighead, “it would be a good complementary intervention for people who are already taking other healthy lifestyle approaches.”
This is how Theresa D. Hernandez, 61, views breathing exercises. She lives in Boulder, has a family history of high blood pressure, and was involved in Colorado research. When the study began, she had blood pressure readings close to the threshold at which doctors recommend medication.
“It was a surprise that something so simple could be so profound in terms of impact,” Hernandez says of the six weeks of breathing exercises. “My blood pressure had to be below the threshold so that I didn’t need to take medication,” she says.
Her blood pressure has dropped significantly and she says she plans to stick with it – five minutes a day.
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Top 5 Miami Heat small forwards; could Butler surpass LeBron?
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards and point guards since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to small forward.
1. LeBron James. He arrived on a smoke-filled stage at AmericanAirlines Arena during 2010 free agency, advancing to the NBA Finals in each of his fleeting four seasons with the franchise, with championships in 2012 and ‘13.
An argument could be made – amid Erik Spoelstra’s position-less approach initially crafted for James – that he also stands as the franchise’s best-ever center, power forward, shooting guard and point guard.
At one point, the distance between James and the franchise’s second-best all-time small forward stood as the ultimate chasm – until the arrival of . . .
2. Jimmy Butler. Three years in, Butler already has helped the Heat advance to one NBA Finals (2020) and within one of his own shots to another (2022).
Like James, it is the versatility that has made Butler particularly effective in Spoelstra’s approach. Save perhaps for time at center, like James he has played the other four positions on the court, excelling at each. This season, that role playing could include extensive action at power forward in Spoelstra’s closing lineups.
In yet another James comparison, Butler has found his Heat experience liberating. For James, it meant a pathway to championships. For Butler, the opportunity to move past the controversy of his tenures with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.
3. Glen Rice. With apologies to Rony Seikaly, Rice arrived as the Heat’s first star, the franchise’s first-ever lottery pick, as the No. 4 selection in the 1989 draft.
Rice’s ability to stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting not only opened the Heat’s eyes to his possibilities, but also the Charlotte Hornets’, utilized as the linchpin to the 1995 franchise-altering trade for Alonzo Mourning.
To this day, the bond between Rice and the Heat remains strong, with Rice serving as Heat scout and team ambassador, as well as a presence at the team’s youth summer camps.
4. Jamal Mashburn. Had there not been the 2010 addition of James, an argument could be made that Mashburn would have gone down as the most versatile small forward in the Heat’s three-plus decades, an adept point forward who was as comfortable attacking the rim as launching feathery jumpers.
Mashburn helped stabilize the Heat during those late-’90s playoff runs to Knicks showdowns, arguably unfairly cast with his 2000 offseason trade to the Hornets as a scapegoat for those losses.
One has to wonder what might have been had Mashburn been featured in Spoelstra’s position-less approach.
5. Shane Battier. The classic case of the right player at the right time during a three-season Heat tenure that ended in 2013-14.
With the Heat coming off a disappointing 2011 NBA Finals loss to the Mavericks, Batter was added the following offseason to provide veteran stability. He did just that, along with stifling defense and timely 3-pointers, with the Heat winning their Big Three championships in Battier’s first two seasons, advancing to the NBA Finals in all three.
Among those certainly deserving of consideration at the position, as well, include Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Antoine Walker, Willie Burton, Bruce Bowen and Mike Miller.
Up next: We continue our positional evaluations, with the top five power forwards over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
Doctors on night duty at MCCH Anantnag work amid dirty, foul conditions
Doctors on night duty at MCCH Anantnag work amid dirty, foul conditions
They are robbing doctors of their basic dignity. I have never seen doctors being treated this way anywhere’
Anantnag: The overworked doctors performing night duties at Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag lament the lack of basic facilities, including even a decent room to retire to or a place that can be called a washroom.
The doctors that Kashmir Reader talked to said that it was both unsettling and humiliating to be working in this way, while they are fulfilling the most vital night duty at the hospital.
“You can see how pathetic this room is and how terrible it smells in here,” a doctor told Kashmir Reader. “Is this where doctors on duty should be forced to live?”
The doctor’s room is in a sorry state, with paint peeling off, smelling foul, and no proper arrangement for the doctors to even lie down for a while. “All we do here in this room is keep our belongings. The rest of the time, while we are not attending to patients, we prefer to spend outdoors,” the doctor said.
Doctors rue that they are forced to eat in the same room and it is nauseating. They said they have to carry food from home because there is no proper canteen at the hospital.
“They could have at least painted the room so as to make it look a little cleaner. The paint might have taken the stench out as well. But even that is too much to ask for at this wretched place they call a hospital,” the doctors said.
The condition of the washroom is even worse, and no sane person can stand the stench of the place. “We have trained ourselves to avoid nature’s calls because of the pathetic condition of the washroom. But there are emergencies and we cannot avoid them, and in such cases, we have to run helter-skelter,” the doctors said.
The doctors lament that they have been raising this issue with the administration, time and again, but no one seems to be listening to them. “They are robbing doctors of their basic dignity by treating them like this. I have never seen doctors being treated this way anywhere,” a doctor told this reporter.
The doctors said that they keep working tirelessly amid difficult circumstances, and still face the brunt of the public wrath in case anything at the hospital goes wrong.
“If they treat the doctors like this, imagine the plight of the patients visiting the hospital. The patients are often angry, and rightly so, but it is the doctors who face the wrath of the people,” the doctors said. “We are facing the apathy of the administration and the anger of the general public as well.”
Unfortunately, the doctors said, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital does not have the requisite powers to mend the situation, given his post is sans drawing and disbursing authority.
“He can only escalate the matter, and nobody listens to him as well,” the doctors said.
Kashmir Reader tried talking to the Principal of the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi, but he did not attend repeated calls made by this reporter. The MCCH is being administered
by the GMC authorities.
The post Doctors on night duty at MCCH Anantnag work amid dirty, foul conditions appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Advisor to Europe’s highest court backs antitrust watchdogs dealing with privacy – TechCrunch
A non-binding opinion issued today by an influential adviser to the European Union’s highest court could portend a major regional development at the intersection of privacy regulation and competition – or “privacy versus competition”, because it is sometimes tightly framed.
The notice follows a referral to the Court of Justice (CJEU) regarding an action by Facebook (aka Meta) challenging a 2019 order by the German competition watchdog (the FCO) against the so-called “superprofiling” of Facebook users. The FCO case argues that the tech giant’s combination of user data across multiple services and websites — ergo, Facebook’s complete denial of user privacy — is itself an “exploitative abuse.” related to its market power and therefore also an abuse of the competition laws which the FCO is competent to regulate.
Facebook appealed the FCO’s order arguing that anti-rust officials should essentially stay in their lane because they are not the designated watchdogs for Facebook’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). the EU.
But today’s opinion opposes such a compartmentalization. And if the Court follows his adviser’s advice, it could give a major boost to privacy rights across the EU, as antitrust authorities get the green light to examine the compatibility of data protection in as part of their assessment of the competition rules. (Although it is worth pointing out that all we have today is an opinion, not binding law; the CJEU itself has yet to decide the issues before it.)
This is important because the historically siled approach to enforcement affecting the digital sphere has failed to keep pace with the giants of the mining platform, allowing some companies to acquire a massive market power through systematic abuse of privacy – despite the EU having long-standing privacy rules. (on paper).
So a key element of blame is really a failure of autonomous enforcement of data protection law by European regulators – so whether the bloc’s competition authorities can also take life-related data abuse into account when assessing competition issues, it widens the scrutiny net.
Extract from the press release on the opinion of the AG issued by the Luxembourg court:
“In his conclusions delivered today, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos, first of all, considers that, if a competition authority is not competent to rule on an infringement of the GDPR, it can nevertheless, in the exercise of its powers own, take into account the compatibility of a commercial practice with the GDPR. In this regard, the Advocate General emphasizes that the compliance or non-compliance of this behavior with the provisions of the GDPR may, in the light of all the circumstances of the case, constitute an important clue as to whether this behavior constitutes a breach of contest rules. »
AG Rantos’ opinion goes on to observe that any assessment made by a competition authority in relation to GDPR compliance would be “without prejudice” to the powers of the competent supervisory authority under the regulation, adding: “Therefore, the competition authority must take into account any decision or investigation by the competent supervisory authority, inform the latter of all useful details and, if necessary, consult it.
Thus, the direction of travel advocated by the CJEU adviser is towards greater collaboration between competition and privacy regulators.
In 2019, the FCO ordered Facebook to stop combining user data – threatening, with a bang, a screeching halt to its surveillance-based business model (at least in Germany). Yet the legality of Meta’s data processing was also contested under European privacy law – but procedural bottlenecks have led to complaints over the years and delayed GDPR enforcement against the most powerful technological platforms (where the need for action is most acute). So if EU antitrust authorities are empowered to also consider privacy breaches and work more closely with data protection regulators, it could provide a much-needed boost to enforcement. law, which would help remove some of the bottlenecks.
The AG’s opinion could also send a signal to the EU antitrust authority to rework its approach. The bloc’s competition unit has historically been reluctant to combine privacy and competition – hence, in recent years, its willingness to override key privacy objections raised against the Google-Fitbit merger and allow the agreement to move forward with only a few concessions.
While the FCO’s case against Facebook is rightly considered groundbreaking, in the years since the German regulator first began to look into Facebook’s exploitation of user privacy, other regional watchdogs have realized the need to evolve their approach – and joint work between privacy and competition authorities is already on the rise – with, for example, the ICO and CMA from the United Kingdom working together on a competition case related to Google’s “Privacy Sandbox” proposal to evolve its advertising technology; and French competition and privacy authorities are consulting over complaints against Apple’s App Transparency Tracking feature (which the French antitrust watchdog refused to block), not to cite just two recent examples of consultation and co-working.
Quickly zooming out, the EU also approved a major ex ante update to competition rules – called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – which sets binding operational requirements on the most powerful platforms that include certain provisions limiting how the data may be used.
Application of the DMA is to begin next year. A new competition regime for the most powerful companies is therefore absolutely imminent in Europe. (Germany has already passed a nationwide reboot of its digital competition rules – granting special abuse powers to the FCO, which earlier this year named Facebook as one of several tech giants under the jurisdiction of the FCO. scheme; the classification being valid for five years.)
Consent and sensitive data
The AG’s opinion addresses a number of other legal issues that came before the court via Facebook’s appeal of the FCO’s initial anti-superprofiling order – with the adviser believing that dominance over the market, in itself, does not call into question the validity of a consent-based legal basis for a social media service to process user data.
However, the adviser suggests that the muscle of the market should be factored into the assessment of freedom of consent – what he says is for the controller to demonstrate. (NB: The GDPR standard for consent as the legal basis for processing personal data is that it must be specific, informed and freely given.)
The GA also does not exclude the possibility that Facebook may process certain personal data relying on an alternative legal basis to consent – but only if the processing concerns operational elements that are actually necessary for the provision of services related to the provision of the Facebook Account. And there he seems to question whether “personalized ads” fit the definition of “necessary”.
“[T]the Advocate General considers that, although the personalization of content and advertising, the continuous and transparent use of the services of the Meta Platforms group, the security of the network or the improvement of the product may be in the interests of the user or controller, these elements of the practice in question do not appear necessary for the provision of the aforementioned services,” the Court wrote in the press release.
The AG also decides on an issue related to the processing of sensitive personal data (defined in the GDPR as data on racial or ethnic origin, political affiliation, health data, sexual orientation, etc.) – and on profiling based on sensitive characteristics – stressing that a prohibition in the regulation of such processing may apply in this context; and, further, that for a GDPR waiver to apply (e.g. data that the data subject has “obviously made public”) the user must be “fully aware that, by an explicit act, he makes personal data public”.
“According to the Advocate General, behavior consisting in visiting sites and applications, entering data on these sites and applications and clicking on buttons integrated therein cannot, in principle, be equated with behavior manifestly making public the user’s sensitive personal data. data,” the statement continued, suggesting that the act of background surveillance Facebook imposes on users through tracking infrastructure built into its own services and third-party websites would not be a viable loophole to avoid the ban. to process sensitive data. Which would mean that Facebook would either have to not process sensitive user data at all (good luck!) – or explicitly ask people for permission to do so. (And you can’t imagine many people voluntarily agreeing to let Facebook track such things.)
It remains to be seen, of course, whether the Court will agree with its adviser on all these points.
The CJEU often, but not always, follows the reasoning of its AGs – so the opinion itself is certainly noteworthy. Typically, it takes between three and six months after an GA opinion for the CJEU to issue a ruling, meaning the soonest it could be at the end of this year.
Once the CJEU issues its decision, it will be sent back to the referring court – in this case, the German court hearing Facebook’s appeal against the FCO’s order – meaning that a final verdict on this case should take place next year.
