JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22 Declared — Check Here
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22 Declared — Check Here
Click below link to Check your Results
View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Annual(Private) Bi-annual 2021-22 Kargil
Dave Hyde: A Dolphins Sunday against Buffalo suddenly big enough to dream about
There’s no need to oversell this. There’s no need to pretty up the Miami Dolphins’ next game with dramatic words or historical themes like how it would be their biggest regular-season victory since clinching their last AFC East title at the New York Jets on the last day of the 2008 season.
That’s 14 years, by the way.
That year was an oasis in the larger two decades of swill, too.
You could say this is bigger, too, because beating Buffalo on Sunday wouldn’t represent an overachievement like that 2008 season was. It would unlock the imagination in a manner Dolphins fans haven’t been allowed to do for football generations.
But, again, with the realization there’s no need to hype Sunday’s game between the 2-0 Dolphins and the 2-0, two-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, here’s what’s at stake: If the Dolphins win, you can consider them a contender.
That’s right.
Let’s pause to think of that.
When’s the last time you could imagine the Dolphins as a contender? Don’t say when they squeaked into the playoffs in 2016 or the aforementioned 2008 season. Making the playoffs were those ceilings — and false ones, as the following years proved.
Don’t say the last time you imagined the Dolphins as a contender was when Sports Illustrated picked them as a Super Bowl team in coach Nick Saban’s second year in 2006. That was blather. That season drove Saban to Alabama.
Coach Jimmy Johnson had an aging Dan Marino and the league’s best defense in 1998. But even Johnson didn’t think they were a top-end contender.
Don Shula’s last great team? Some would say the 1994 season, when they blew a 21-6 halftime lead at San Diego and were knocked out of the playoffs 22-21. Some would say the 1992 season, when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, then lost 29-10 when Buffalo ran the slip-screen to Thurman Thomas every other play.
That’s three decades ago. Buffalo has lost four Super Bowls, gone a couple decades without the playoffs and rebuilt itself into the AFC East’s gold standard since then. The Dolphins? They’ve wandered through the desert the past 20 years.
Now comes a defining game in the third week. Sure, it’s early. It’s still September. But it’s not too early to push the Dolphins into the conversation of contenders if they win this.
Should the Dolphins be favored? They have some things going for them. They’re at home in the September heat. They won with suffocating defense against New England and with electric offense at Baltimore. Buffalo is on a short week, too, after dismantling Tennessee on Monday night 41-7.
But there’s no chance the Dolphins should be favored to win this game. That’s not just because they’ve lost seven straight to Buffalo. It’s because Buffalo is the best team in the NFL through two weeks. The Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champions in the Los Angeles Rams and the defending No. 1 seed in the AFC by a combined 72-17.
You also can love quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s coming-out party in the fourth quarter against Baltimore, if it’s looked back as that someday. But Buffalo has Josh Allen. He makes Buffalo a contender as long as he plays there, like Marino once did for the Dolphins.
There have been times over the past couple of decades the Dolphins-Bills rivalry lacked juice – and not just, “The Juice,” of O.J. Simpson. That was bitter stuff. The 1972 Dolphins stood across the line and cursed the Bills running back because his team trailed three touchdowns and kept running him to pad his stats.
“You chickens—,’ Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti told him. “Look at the scoreboard.”
There have been other times over the past two decades this rivalry lacked consequence, primarily because New England won 17 AFC East titles in 19 years and everyone else was playing for a participation trophy.
There also have been times there’s been in-the-moment drama, like when games at Buffalo knocked Joe Philbin’s 2012 Dolphins out of the playoffs and 2020 knocked Brian Flores’ Dolphins out. But no one pretended the Dolphins were built to contend those year.
Win this one and the landscape changes. Losing doesn’t mean either team is out of anything. Buffalo is a great team already. The Dolphins, with a win, will prove they can be in that conversation, too.
Brijesh Thakur appointed as National Secretary in presence of AIPP office bearers
Brijesh Thakur appointed as National Secretary in presence of AIPP office bearers
All India Panchayat Parishad, the country’s leading organization in the field of development and awareness of Panchayats, remains in the discussion about its new ideas every day. Recently, the construction of the unique National Panchayat Vatika in the campus had made a lot of headlines in the national media.
In a statement issued here, All India Panchayat Parishad appointed Brajesh Thakur on the post of National Secretary by convening a special session, on this occasion General Secretary Dhyan Pal Singh Jadaun, Office Secretary Diwakar Dubey, Ramkant Shukla and all the employees and office bearers came from every corner of the country. Be involved.
Acting President Dr. Ashok Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy while giving appointment letter to Brijesh Thakur. On this occasion, Dr. Chouhan said that Brijesh is the youngest National Secretary of All India Panchayat Parishad. In the coming time, we will work to connect many youths with the Panchayat Parishad. Today’s youth will write a new story of tomorrow’s development. Brijesh Thakur ji is a resident of Kashganj, he is recognized as a person who cooperates for the marriage and health of the poor.
It is noteworthy that the Akhil Bharatiya Panchayat Parishad was founded in 1958 by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Balwant Rai Mehta. The council has been working continuously since then for its suggestions and awareness campaigns for the development of the villages.
Badri Nath, a famous strategist who has worked in important election campaigns of the country, is currently working on the strategy of its campaigns. His National Panchayat Vatika Nirman Abhiyan has been very much discussed, soil is being brought from every state of the country for its construction, and state trees of every state will be planted inside the map of India.
Panchayat Vatika is being constructed under the supervision of Give Me Trees Trust led by Peepal Baba and in collaboration with Yamaha Motor India. BJP leader and well-known journalist RK Sinha (Patron Akhil Bharatiya Panchayat Parishad) and former Union Minister Subodhkant Sahai (current President of All India Panchayat Parishad) are making important contributions for the development of panchayats outside the party spirit here.
Here’s Bret Taylor’s First Big Technical Change to Salesforce as Co-CEO
Bret Taylor, co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on June 15, 2022.
Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Ten months after his promotion to co-CEO of Salesforce, alongside famed founder Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is gearing up to take the stage at the annual Dreamforce conference for the first time under his new title.
A career technologist with a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford, Taylor admitted to CNBC that the big Salesforce product unveiled for this year’s event is “unapologetically geeky.” It’s called Genie and is designed to update Salesforce’s dominant sales database software with modern technology that gives salespeople real-time information at their fingertips.
“We’re really adding a new technological capability to our platform,” Taylor said in an interview. Taylor and Benioff will deliver their opening remarks Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. PT in San Francisco.
To some extent, Salesforce recognizes that its legacy systems are somewhat outdated. The 23-year-old company’s original data storage software works with a transactional database from Oracle, where Benioff spent 13 years before launching Salesforce. The world has become much more complex in the decades since, and businesses are flocking to databases that can process data from many other sources and enable faster decisions.
The evolution from Salesforce to Genie began in 2019, when the company introduced a customer data platform, or CDP, that marketers can use to collect customer data before sending them ads. With Genie, marketers will have the latest insights available through Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud.
Taylor said that over time, Genie will be integrated with Salesforce’s other key products — its clouds for sales, services and commerce. Businesses can pay to add Genie functionality to their existing Salesforce installations, a spokesperson said.
Taylor, co-creator of Google Maps who also led Facebook’s technology group before joining Salesforce in 2016 through the acquisition of his startup Quip, is coming under some pressure from Wall Street as rising interest rates and the threat of recession drives investors out of growth stocks. . Salesforce shares have fallen 40% this year, more than double the decline of the S&P 500, and are trading near their lowest since April 2020.
Salesforce vs. S&P 500
CNBC
In its earnings report last month, Salesforce lowered its full-year earnings and revenue expectations. He now expects sales growth for the year of around 17%, down from 25% last fiscal year, which would mark by far the slowest pace of expansion since the company went public in 2004.
Taylor also has plenty to do outside of Salesforce. He is the chairman of Twitter, which is embroiled in a heated and very public legal battle with Elon Musk that will determine the future of the social media company. Twitter is suing Musk in an attempt to enforce the Tesla CEO’s takeover deal which he later tried to terminate.
Taylor declined to talk about the ordeal herself and said “it doesn’t come up often” when meeting with Salesforce clients. And that’s how he spends most of his time.
With the addition of Genie, Salesforce will bolster the capabilities of Einstein, the company’s artificial intelligence engine that runs in Sales Cloud and other applications. Einstein can recommend the business opportunities most likely to convert to sales, and Genie pulls in the most up-to-date information, so suggestions are pulled from the data in seconds, and soon, in milliseconds.
Genie will also work in Tableau, the data analysis tool Salesforce acquired in 2019, making charts as current as possible.
Salesforce rivals in marketing software, including Adobe and Oracle, have touted the importance of real-time content data platforms that can draw on a variety of data and respond to the latest customer impulses. current and potential. Salesforce is trying to bring these features to other departments, like customer service.
Sheryl Kingstone, vice president of customer experience and commerce at 451 Research, S&P Global’s technology industry research unit, said she’s not surprised that Salesforce is pushing to bring data in real time to its entire range.
“I was more shocked that it took so long,” she said.
At least since 2017, Salesforce executives have been promoting a concept called Customer 360, which involves providing a patchwork of information about each customer to provide better processing. The problem was that data about events was not being pushed to the system as they happened. Taylor is familiar with this criticism.
“I’ve heard those comments before,” he said. Taylor added that with Genie’s “breakthrough in technology”, this shouldn’t be a problem in the future.
First Horizon Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, implemented Salesforce’s CDP platform earlier this year. The software helps the bank orient new customers and introduce them to mortgages, and it’s more behaviorally responsive than the manual, batch system that First Horizon relied on in the past, said Erin Pryor, chief marketing officer. form the bank. Unlike online ads, which can make some people feel like they’re being followed a little too closely, Pryor said this level of product targeting is welcomed by consumers.
“I don’t think there will ever be a complaint about your institution knowing you and really being able to give you content and advice on things that are important to you,” Pryor said.
LOOK: Evercore’s Kirk Materne says deal cycles and valuations could lead to fall cloud recovery
Is it the $TELL?
The bond rout today is a real problem.
US 10-year yields extended the rise to 9 basis points, hitting 3.58%. The likely trigger today was the terrible PPI report in Germany at 45.8% vs. 37.1% expected YoY. This increases the risk that the ECB will have to drag the bloc into a brutal recession.
Where the rubber really meets the bond road isn’t in pensions replacing equities with fixed-income allowances (although that’s certainly happening, as BofA reported today), it This is a slowdown in business activity.
The junk bond market seems to be freezing. Today, Tellurian ($TELL) withdrew a proposed bond issue. These were 11.25% 5-year notes offered alongside warrants. The company did not provide an explanation, but it is an LNG exporter and it may be the hottest spot in the world right now. If they can’t fundraise, who can?
That’s not to say the company isn’t in trouble, investors have cried bad governance, and a factory would cost $11 billion.
At the same time, unwanted spreads do not explode wider. They tightened yesterday and over the past 10 days, but new deals are hard to fund. Citrix’s $16.5 billion LBO will be expensive. IFR reports that previous talks were 8.5-9%, but have moved to 9.5-9.75% and this is due to today’s price.
This is a market crying out for help from the Fed and if Powell doesn’t offer any help, that might just be the start.
University of Oregon apologizes for ‘shameful chanting’ at football game
“These types of actions go against everything college stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition,” the statement said. “We can and will do better as a campus community that has no room for hate, prejudice or bigotry.”
The student who shot the video – who did not want to be named – said she was a Mormon and was used to people making comments against Mormons, but asked: “When will it be time for Mormons to be included in religious acceptance?”
The chanting took place at least five times, she said.
“I wouldn’t say it made me emotional,” she told CNN. “It was like in my head I was like, ‘This is not right,’ and our society always seems to think it’s okay to make fun of Mormons and…I’m going to say something. “
The Oregon Pit Crew, a student-run Twitter account for the university’s student chapter, issued its own apology.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) condemned the chant as “unacceptable”.
“In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive state for everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender, or origin. Our state and our nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chanting during yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We need to do better,” she tweeted.
Before the start of the game, the BYU team emerged from the tunnel with an Oregon flag bearing the name and number of Oregon player Spencer Webb, who died in July after suffering a head injury from a climbing accident.
BYU was founded in 1875 by the second president of the Mormon Church, Brigham Young. The university is supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and almost all of its students are Mormons.
Saturday’s incident will be investigated, according to Kris Winter, Oregon’s acting vice president for the Division of Student Life.
“We call on our students and the campus community to refuse to condone or condone this type of behavior,” she said in a statement.
