News
Karlie Kloss’ sister Kimberly Kloss subtly supports Taylor Swift
This activity on Twitter will forever be etched in our memories.
Karlie Kloss‘ sister Kimberly Kloss show Taylor Swift support her by loving her August 28 Tweetwhich was promoting Taylor’s next album, Midnights.
Now, Kimberly’s Twitter activity may seem like just another interaction on the app, but it marked her first public engagement on Twitter in nearly two years. and a new update in fan theories that Taylor and Karlie are no longer close.
In 2012, Taylor and Karlie forged a friendship after Taylor expressed that she wanted to bake cookies with the model during a vogue interview, by She. Karlie responded to Taylor’s request with a tweet which read, “Hey @taylorswift13 love the cover of @voguemagazine! Your kitchen or mine? :).”
From there, Taylor and Karlie became an iconic duo that even graced the cover of vogue together in 2015. However, a few years later, fans theorized that Taylor and Karlie were no longer tight after Taylor sported a shirt with her friends’ names on it in the “Look What You Made Me” music video. Do”. and Karlie’s name didn’t seem to be there.
Entertainment
News
Zach Wilson’s Jets injury return remains up in the air
The Jets will ramp up Zach Wilson’s activity this week, but coach Robert Saleh held back from committing to the quarterback returning in Week 4 against the Steelers on Oct. 2.
Wilson has been out since August with a knee injury that required surgery. He returned to training last week but has largely only pitched undefended on the pitch. Saleh said he would do more this week.
“He’s going to take another step,” Saleh said. “It won’t be much different. He will still be in training. He is progressing very well. I like the way he moves. We’re going to progress it a bit more, move into reassessment, and make decisions on how it should proceed from there.
Saleh said before Week 1 that the first game the Jets expected Wilson to play was the Steelers game. It looks like that hasn’t changed, but it may not be certain that Wilson can return for this game.
“It’s the earliest we’ve been given,” Saleh said of the Week 4 frame. “He’s progressing very well. I don’t want to speak for the doctors. It’s the earliest, but we’re sure it looks really good. We will see.”
Saleh didn’t have to answer any questions on whether he’s staying with Joe Flacco this week. The substitute threw for four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Browns, including two in the final 90 seconds to claim the dramatic win.
“He can still play in this league,” Saleh said. “He can still throw it. He proved it [Sunday]. It’s a big day to review three bills and four touchdowns. It sure is quality football for beginners.
TE Tyler Conklin nearly had a costly fumble for the Jets. In the fourth quarter, with the team leading 24-17, Conklin caught a pass from Flacco at the Jets 11-yard line and missed. Luckily for Conklin and the Jets, rookie tackle Max Mitchell picked it up and the Browns didn’t get the ball back in the red zone. It was Conklin’s second fumble in two games.
“I owe him dinner,” Conklin said of Mitchell. “Ball security is something I’m usually very good at and I haven’t been those first two games. It’s something I have to understand. It’s not acceptable. I was hard on myself about it, I fought all day, to be honest.
Saleh said the Jets will see how TE CJ Uzomah (hamstring) feels on Wednesday and come up with a plan for him, but he could be a decision to make again this week. Uzomah missed Sunday’s match after picking up an injury in training last week. Uzomah surely wants to play his old team this week after spending his first seven seasons with the Bengals.
New York Post
News
20 quadrillion ants roam the Earth right now, according to scientists’ calculations
When Mark Wong set out to analyze 489 entomological studies spanning every continent, major habitat and biome on Earth, his goal was simple: count ants. The journey to a final answer was long and often tedious. Then one day, Wong and other ant experts came out the other side.
According to a new paper published Monday in the journal PNAS, the international team of scientists suggests that there are currently 20 quadrillion ants roaming our planet. That’s 20,000,000,000,000,000 of those six-legged worker bugs you catch pollinating plants, scattering seeds like little gardeners, and salivating over a toasted bagel.
“We further estimate that the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 megatonnes of dry carbon,” said Wong, an ecologist at the University of Western Australia’s School of Biological Sciences. “Impressively, this exceeds the biomass of all of the world’s wild birds and mammals combined.”
To put this staggering amount into perspective, multiply the team’s ant biomass estimate by five. The number you get is roughly equivalent to all of the human biomass on Earth – and that could be a conservative estimate. Each of the 489 global surveys was quite thorough – employing tens of hundreds of trapping tactics like catching fleeing ants in small plastic ditches and gently shaking leaves to find out how many are taking refuge in crusty houses. But as with most research efforts, caveats remained.
Sampling locations, Wong says, were unevenly distributed across geographic regions, for example, and the vast majority were collected from the soil layer. “We have very little information on the number of ants in trees or underground,” he said. “This means that our conclusions are somewhat incomplete.”
Why bother counting ants?
Despite their small size, ants are quite powerful.
Besides digging seeds in the ground for dinner and accidentally making plants bloom from their remains, these buggers are integral to maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystem. They are the prey of larger animals, the predators of many others, the churners and scavengers of the ground, to name just a few of their distinctions. So, considering the huge number of them that adorn the Earth, they are quite significant. “This huge mass of ants on Earth strongly underscores their ecological value, as ants can punch above their weight by providing key ecological functions,” Wong said.
But when it comes to account Specifically, as Wong did, there is an urgency stemming from the rate at which our climate is changing. Scientists need to quantify how many ants, along with other animals and insects, exist on Earth, as the climate crisis – a threat exacerbated by human activity – is forcing global temperatures to rise and therefore putting these organisms at risk of extinction.
“We need people to rigorously and repeatedly study and describe the ecological communities of different habitats before they are lost,” Wong said, noting that the team’s recent work provides an important baseline for ant populations, so we know how these insect communities might change. along with global warming.
The worst-case scenario of not counting our earthly friends is sometimes called “dark extinction” or nameless extinction. It’s simply the fear that many species could disappear under the radar as the climate crisis deepens due to things like habitat loss or uninhabitability.
These endangered animals might not even be documented, let alone studied in detail.
In this regard, the team’s PNAS study opens with an apt quote from American biologist and ant scientist Edward O. Wilson: “Ants make up two-thirds of the biomass of all insects. There are millions species of organisms and we know next to nothing about them.”
Going forward, that’s why Wong thinks it’s important to survey ant populations regularly, and even speed up the process by contracting it out to anyone able and willing to participate. “Things like counting ants,” he said, “taking pictures of insects they encounter in their garden and noting observations of interesting things plants and animals do can go a long way.
“It would be great to have – as the eminent ant biologist EO Wilson once proposed – simply ‘more boots in the field’.”
CNET
News
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in St. Paul, Maplewood
A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting at two random vehicles from her SUV in Maplewood and St. Paul on separate days last year, injuring a driver who was struck in the head and the driver’s 4-year-old son who was cut by shattered glass.
Latoya Nicole Weston, of West St. Paul, was convicted of one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. An attempted murder charge was dismissed as part of the June agreement, which called for the 10-year statutory maximum prison sentence.
Weston’s attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, had asked Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead for a dispositional departure from state sentencing guidelines and give Weston probation with conditions, including the completion of a community-based program for her client’s “serious and persistent mental illness.”
Finneran noted that Weston was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2005 and that she had not been taking her medication at the time of the shootings.
Prosecutor Nelson Rhodus argued Weston was found to be competent through a pre-sentencing investigation process, which he noted also supported a 10-year prison sentence.
Olmstead told Weston she believes she “wasn’t in your right mind” at the time of the shootings. However, she added she could not “find that probation is consistent with public safety.”
CHARGES
Tips from the public helped lead to Weston’s arrest on Dec. 14. St. Paul police had released a surveillance video image of the suspect, later identified as Weston, and of the white BMW X3 SUV that she shot from on Marion Street, just north of Interstate 94, on Oct. 19. Three rounds hit a car, narrowly missing a 21-year-old woman who was driving and her passengers, ages 14, 3 and 1.
Police also said at the time the images were released the suspect randomly shot at car in Maplewood just over three months earlier, hitting a 29-year-old woman in the head. She sustained a non-life threatening injury. Her 4-year-old son was treated at the hospital for cuts on his arm and leg from broken glass.
According to the charges, Maplewood police responded to St. John’s Hospital the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a woman who had been shot. She was conscious and alert despite a bullet being lodged in the right side of the back of her head.
She told police she was driving on U.S. 61 in her Toyota Camry behind a white BMW SUV that appeared to be moving slowly. When both vehicles turned east onto Beam Avenue, she moved to pass the BMW. As she did, she felt something hit the back of her head. Her son was in the back seat.
Police inspected the woman’s car and found that the right rear passenger window was shattered. It appeared a bullet had passed through the right side of the driver’s seat headrest. The bullet removed from the woman’s head was from a 9mm gun, charges say.
The St. Paul shooting happened shortly after noon Oct. 19 after the 21-year-old woman and her 14-year-old sister left a nail salon in the area of University Avenue and Dale Street.
The woman said she noticed a BMW traveling very slowly in front of her, and both drivers turned onto Marion Street near Fuller Avenue. She said as she drove past the BMW, she heard a female driver yell and then gunshots. Police found two spent casings from a .38-caliber handgun on Marion Street.
Surveillance video showed the BMW sitting near the nail salon shortly before 11:30 a.m. and a woman walking to the salon. She returned to her vehicle around noon and sat alone in it for several minutes while the 21-year-old and her family walked to their nearby vehicle, and “they appear to have no interaction with her,” the complaint said.
After Weston’s December arrest, police searched her apartment in West St. Paul with a warrant and found a box for a .38-caliber handgun in a bedroom closet, according to the charges.
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
Weston’s sentencing hearing included a victim impact statement by the woman who was shot. Rhodus, the prosecuting attorney, read the statement in which the woman said her “worst nightmare” happened just after she switched lanes on Beam Avenue. She said she used her “motherly strength” to drive to the hospital, despite having been shot and her son injured.
She said the shooting “left a permanent mark that follows us to this day.”
In a statement Weston read in court, she asked the judge for leniency and apologized to the victims and her families for the “terror I caused by my actions.”
News
BeReal would consider paid features instead of ads • TechCrunch
Viral photo-sharing app BeReal has accomplished something incredible, quickly racking up 15 million users in a super-saturated social market. It’s so popular that Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat have all released new features that capitalize on what makes BeReal shine: its front and back camera setup and anti-addictive once-a-day post gimmick.
But BeReal is only two years old, operating on its $30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Unlike social apps with billions of users trying to copy it, BeReal has yet to figure out how to monetize it. According to a Financial Times report, the app is turning to paid features or subscriptions to generate revenue, instead of inundating users with ads (see: Instagram).
BeReal founders Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau are notoriously tight-lipped on the app – they haven’t given an official press interview yet. TechCrunch contacted the company to confirm this report, but did not get a response before publication.
Now is the best time for BeReal to figure out how to sustain itself, venture capital aside. While consumers may roll their eyes at particularly egregious BeReal imitators, these large social enterprises simply have more resources at their disposal to create a better product. BeReal is still relatively glitchy, taking the fun out of its main vanity: once a day, at a random time, each user is notified that it’s “BeReal time” and posts a picture of everything they do. But when millions of users flock to the app at the exact same time, BeReal is prone to crashes.
techcrunch
News
Even Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gets in on the ribbing of Mike Gesicki’s attempt at doing ‘the griddy’
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has gotten lots of humorous and playful reactions from his version of “the griddy,” the dance he attempted after his touchdown in Miami’s comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Gesicki has enjoyed the attention, and the laughs.
“I was too excited,” he said of his version of the dance most famously done in the NFL by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I hit it in about fast forward. So maybe [I should] slow it down. But that’s what I do. I have fun. I enjoy myself. I had an opportunity to make a play, made the play and then was able to celebrate it.”
Coach Mike McDaniel had a video cutup made of other poor attempts at doing the dance and showed it to the team. McDaniel said he wanted players to know Gesicki didn’t necessarily give a bad effort.
“There could be worse,” McDaniel deadpanned, “but it was in the family of ‘worse,’ if that makes sense.”
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins applauded Gesicki’s attempt.
“That was, wow, it was interesting,” Wilkins said with a smile. “I give Mike props for the effort. He gets an ‘A’ for effort but the execution was pretty bad. That was pretty funny. I appreciate all the laughs I’m getting seeing it on social media everywhere.
“Mike’s one of my best friends so I give him an ‘A’ for effort.”
As for the video McDaniel showed the team, Wilkins liked it.
“That was really funny, that was really on point,” Wilkins said. “We all got a good laugh out of that one. I didn’t see Mike laughing too much, but I thought it was pretty funny.”
()
News
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Kyler Gordon’s tough night and Darnell Mooney’s lack of targets
Chicago Bears coaches and players spent Monday at Halas Hall going over what went wrong in Sunday night’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Here’s what we heard from coach Matt Eberflus as the Bears get ready to turn the page to a Week 3 meeting with the Houston Texans.
1. Eberflus spoke with cornerback Kyler Gordon about the ebb and flow he will face in his rookie season.
Gordon, a second-round pick out of Washington, had some rough moments Sunday as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked on him.
He was at the center of several of the Packers’ biggest plays, starting with Rodgers’ 14-yard pass to Sammy Watkins and 8-yard pass to Allen Lazard on their first drive. While Gordon had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Lazard on that drive, Lazard beat Gordon on a 5-yard touchdown catch that put the Packers up 24-7 at halftime.
Watkins also got behind Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson on a 55-yard pass during the Packers’ game-sealing field-goal drive.
Eberflus said he wants Gordon to study his mistakes this week and visualize what he would have done differently.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with a guy that’s Rookie of the Year or not, there’s going to be those things,” Eberflus said. “And what you tell them is: ‘Hey, take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that. So go back and look at all the plays that you made, all the plays that you want to correct and then put them in a file. And say, “What would I have done?” And put those to memory.’”
The Packers picking on Gordon meant cornerback Jaylon Johnson had less work. According to NFL NextGen Stats, Johnson was not targeted in coverage as the nearest defender for the second straight game. He has gone 61 straight coverage snaps without being targeted, dating to Week 18 in 2021, according to the site.
2. Eberflus said the slow start for the Bears passing game is ‘a concern.’
Through two games, quarterback Justin Fields has completed just 15 of 28 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eberflus said the disparity between pass plays and run plays Sunday — 27 runs versus 11 pass attempts and three sacks — was more about the Bears going with what was working than other factors.
Eleven of the Bears runs came on their 89-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with a failed fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line. The Packers had trouble stopping David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on that drive.
Eberflus also pointed to the implementation of a new offense — and not the Bears treating Fields conservatively, he said — as playing a role in the slow start. But he acknowledged the Bears are looking at all aspects of the passing game to find a spark.
“We have to get balance,” Eberflus said. “Luke (Getsy) knows that. Justin knows that. We know that. So we’re going to create that.”
Among the big concerns is that top wide receiver Darnell Mooney has two catches for 4 yards and tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass in the first two weeks.
“In the passing game, let’s highlight our skill,” Eberflus said. “Let’s feed the guys that have skill that can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain, that can go downtown. And we have a good deep-ball thrower so we should utilize that too.
“And we’re going to look at all aspects of that. We’ve got great coaches. They are going to work tirelessly to get that done this week.”
3. The Bears look to clean up their run defense after allowing the Packers to rush for 203 yards.
After Aaron Jones had 15 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Dillon had 18 carries for 61 yards, Eberflus spoke Sunday night about the Bears cleaning up their tackling. It was a problem on some of the Packers’ biggest run plays, including Jones’ 36-yard carry in the third quarter.
Eberflus expanded Monday on what the Bears need to do better.
“You’re really putting a cup on the ball, and our angles have to improve,” Eberflus said. “Our angles were off. We were overrunning a little bit, and then they were cutting back and getting some hidden yards.
“That happened a few times, and we have to improve on that. The fundamental things that we’ve been teaching since Day 1, we just have to keep getting better at those things.”
When it comes to the tackling problems, Eberflus said in his experience a team can turn it around pretty quickly.
“It’s about the fundamentals of it, but more importantly or as important, it’s about determination,” he said. “It’s about the front seven really committing to it, the linebackers and D-line and the secondary, about them committing to not giving up the big play in the running game.”
()
Karlie Kloss’ sister Kimberly Kloss subtly supports Taylor Swift
Zach Wilson’s Jets injury return remains up in the air
20 quadrillion ants roam the Earth right now, according to scientists’ calculations
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in St. Paul, Maplewood
BeReal would consider paid features instead of ads • TechCrunch
Even Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gets in on the ribbing of Mike Gesicki’s attempt at doing ‘the griddy’
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Kyler Gordon’s tough night and Darnell Mooney’s lack of targets
Don Martindale’s aggressive, evolving defense gives the Giants a chance
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez identified as woman struck in Platteville police vehicle
Cardano (ADA) Price Fails To Break $0.5 Despite Vasil Hype
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells