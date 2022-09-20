Kucoin Opens In-Depth Strategic Cooperation With Dmail Network, The Next-Generation Web 3.0-Based Collaborative Platform.

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, together with its community chain KCC, KuCoin Wallet, and ecological investment and incubation platform KuCoin Labs, will open in-depth strategic cooperation with Dmail, the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform.
As a world-renowned crypto exchange, KuCoin has been paying attention to the layout and development of the Web3 field since a long time ago. And Dmail has been focused on developing a decentralized mailbox service system that meets the core demands of next-generation Internet users and provides a safe and reliable information storage service. Ever since Dmail was founded, it has received attention from tremendous investors such as Hashkey Capital, Amino Capital, OIG VC, and so on. The cooperation between these 2 Industry giants will involve technology, ecology, and information service to provide users with a Web3-level information service experience.
Through this cooperation, Dmail will provide decentralized mailbox services based on multi-chains for KuCoin ecological users, while KuCoin and KuCoin Labs will also provide Dmail with comprehensive support in technology, marketing, ecology, etc.
In future cooperation, Dmail DApp will be embedded in KuCoin Wallet and also support KuCoin Wallet login. As a result, Dmail will support sending messages between the wallets of KCC chain users and sending messages between KCC chain users and other chains such as Ethereum/BNB Chain and even other Web2 mailboxes. In addition, in order to give back to the support of the KCC ecosystem, Dmail will airdrop NFT domain accounts exclusively for users with KuCoin Wallet and KCC users in the future.
Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, noted that this in-depth cooperation marks a big step forward for KuCoin to explore the web3 world. He added: “It is absolutely exciting to generate in-deepen cooperation with Dmail, the leader of decentralized mailboxes in Web3. Dmail’s goals and pursuits in related fields coincide with KuCoin. We have great confidence that driven by this strategic cooperation, we will bring more great achievements from decentralization and Web3 exploration to share with our users worldwide.”
James Wen, founder of Dmail said, “We are excited to enter into further partnership with KuCoin Eco as KuCoin approaches its fifth anniversary, and this is a very important partnership for both! In the future, Dmail will work together with KuCoin to promote the construction of decentralized information services in the Web3 world and build a bridge to the Web3 world for more users.”
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.
To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.
About KuCoin Labs
Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help builders achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.
To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/zh-hans/land/kucoinlabs.
About KCC(KuCoin Community Chain)
KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fee of Ethereum. KCC is an EVM-compatible blockchain and is striving to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.
To find out more, visit https://www.kcc.io/.
About KuCoin Wallet
KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables users to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the web3 world for all crypto users.
To find out more, visit https://kuwallet.com/.
About Dmail
Dmail Network is the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform which integrates the functions of message communication, asset management, data storage, workspace and etc. Over time, Dmail will become a fundamental infrastructure tool and DID for users to enter the Web 3.0 era, and will be a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services.
As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days.
On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91 percent during the day, wiping off all of the gains it has made since September 14.
The outlook for ETH after the integration is bleak because it suggests the crypto winter will continue through the summer months.
In the time after this article was written, the coin’s price has found support near the 61.80 Fib level, at around $1,329.91. A portion of the Donchian channel’s lower section has also been explored by the bears. This shift indicates a deeper descending pressure.
ETH Rebound Still A Big Possibility
ETH’s recovery is feasible, but only in the far future, as the Merge raised more concerns than it answered, and the broader financial markets are still battling to reestablish confidence.
A positive outlook for Ethereum’s future is something this occasion is meant to instill in traders and investors. Traders and investors, however, believe that the proof-of-stake system is a wrong turn for ETH.
According to a post in r/CryptoCurrency on Reddit, the proof-of-stake mechanism benefits the wealthy at the expense of the poor. Investors and dealers are under increased pressure to sell because of the combination of current market circumstances and skepticism surrounding the upgrade.
Momentum and stochastic RSI indicators reveal this information. The present convergence of the Stoch RSI is bearish, indicating that investor sentiment is at an all-time low.
Ethereum Bulls Feeling The Pain
Additionally, ETH’s momentum is a staggering -410.90. The bulls are experiencing anxiety in the broader financial markets and the Merge.
Ethereum also closely follows Bitcoin. As of the time of writing, the correlation coefficient is 0.69, indicating that the price fluctuations of the two closely track one another.
With the crypto market on a downward trend, it is easy to assert that ETH’s investors and traders are in it for the long haul.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, stated that staking might classify Ethereum as a security, exposing ETH to legal difficulties.
Ethereum is not, however, the only cryptocurrency that uses proof-of-stake. ADA, SOL, and DOT are based on the proof-of-stake protocol.
If Ethereum is categorized as a security, the other currencies could be subject to regulatory investigation, leading to additional price declines for Ethereum and other proof-of-stake currencies.
In the short run, $1,329.91 has proven to be a price level that can survive a bearish assault. Only time will tell whether Ethereum will rebound from this decline.
ETH total market cap at $164.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Coinpedia, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).
Kaiko’s Price Rates provide independent, clean cryptocurrency prices, enabling investors to accurately assess the value of their holdings and trade with confidence.
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaiko, the leading digital assets data provider serving institutional investors and enterprises, announces the launch of the first suite of 50 Price Rates designed to clarify and enhance pricing information for digital assets.
Price Rates leverage Kaiko’s expert data analysis and market intelligence capabilities to provide accurate, transparent, and reliable pricing information. Price Rates can be used by institutional investors to accurately assess the value of their custodied or held assets.
Kaiko will be gradually expanding its Benchmark Rates Family over the next few months, with new rates that will vary in terms of the exchange vetting process.
Price Rates —the first product in Kaiko’s Benchmark Rates Family– assess transaction data from 100+ recognized, centralized exchanges. For each relevant crypto asset, an optimization process selects the best combination of up to five centralized exchanges in terms of liquidity coverage to minimize the occurrences of 30-second periods without any trades.
Kaiko will further launch its Standard Rates offering belonging to the Benchmark Rates Family, which filters the transaction data with significant Know Your Customer (‘KYC’) and Anti Money Laundering (‘AML’) controls, amongst other criteria.
The third iteration of the Benchmark Rates Family to be launched will be the ‘Reference Rates’ offering. Reference Rates further narrow pricing sources to only those with strong KYC and AML credentials, and that are regulated in their respective jurisdictions.
Alexandre Ruggeri, Head of Kaiko Indices, said: “Holistic, clean, and reliable pricing is immensely valuable to institutions and enterprises holding or trading digital assets. Just as any institution with significant stores of traditional assets, such as gold, expects to value their holdings against a reliable price index rather than individual traders’ estimations, institutions holding digital assets require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.
“Kaiko Rates is built on our market-leading data capabilities to provide this service. With large-name traditional finance institutions increasingly entering the digital asset space, there is no better time to launch Price Rates. In addition to the launch of Price Rates today, we look forward to adding Standard Rates and Reference Rates to our offering in due course.”
About Kaiko
Kaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial-grade and regulatory-compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real-time and historical data feeds across the world’s leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko’s proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre, and post-trade.
For more information, please visit www.kaiko.com.
CoinDCX’s Twitter account was hacked by an unknown hacker and promoted XRP.
The hacked account used Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s images to gain trust.
An Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX is a new victim of phishing. Unknown hackers briefly took control of CoinDCX’s Twitter account to tweet scam links to promoting XRP giveaways. The cryptocurrency exchange has more than 230k Twitter followers.
Hackers encouraged users to click on suspicious links as part of the standard “giveaway scam.” There is no way of knowing how many people were victimized by the recent hack because the issue has been partially fixed.
Furthermore, to gain new or naive users’ trust, the hackers replaced the CoinDCX profile image, name, and description with those of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Also, it has a verified check mark.
Today we are pumping XRP. To support our community, we are announcing 100.000.000 XRP GIVEAWAY🎉
First come,copy and paste ▶️ https://tinyurl.com/mruud8p9
After a few hours, the crypto exchange has revealed that it is attempting to get back the CoinDCX Twitter handle. Also, CoinDCX advised users to not click on any links and messages. The exchange stated that they are involved in the investigation.
Hackers Targeting Twitter Accounts
Crypto-related crimes have increased as a result of the rise in cryptocurrency usage. Most scammers continue hacking Twitter accounts, the largest source of cryptocurrency-related updates.
Earlier this month, the Twitter account of PwC Venezuela was compromised and used to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency giveaway. The phishing account advertised a false Ripple event that utilized Garlinghouse’s photos as their profile and posted that the website offered free XRP.
On the same day, a South Korean government-owned official YouTube account was troubled by an Elon Musk giveaway fraud. The account was hacked, renamed SpaceX Invest, and started posting false videos of Musk discussing cryptocurrencies.
The hackers went one step more and hacked Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji Twitter account on September 5. The short hack encourages users to use cryptocurrency and appears with the unique name “Variorius.”
Seattle, Washington, United States, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire
Peer Inc., a metaverse technology company, has entered a new partnership with Seattle-based innovation agency Fresh Consulting” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Fresh Consulting. Peer will be working with Fresh to deliver on its vision of a gamified digital layer on top of the world” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>vision of a gamified digital layer on top of the world, and support its mission to bring people and content into the metaverse. Fresh will provide an elite team of engineers, developers, designers, and strategists who build innovative end-to-end solutions for some of the world’s largest
tech companies” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>world’s largest tech companies.
“AR is eating the metaverse,” said Tony Tran, CEO & CTO, Peer Inc. “We were searching for a crack-shot execution team to deliver on our massive AR vision to leapfrog ahead of the competition. We found it at Fresh. Their impressive portfolio and extensive service offerings position us to advance our mission in short order.”
Peer will work with Fresh to develop hardware and software experiences over Peer’s decentralized blockchain to drive mass adoption, give users ownership of their data and help them monetize what they create online.
“The metaverse is inevitable,” said Tran. “We see a clear path to a magical AR experience in a coherent product that people will want to use every day. Blockchain will give peers what they need to go from digital experience to digital reality. We’re so excited about what’s coming we can hardly sit still.”
In a recent podcast” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>In a recent podcast with Fresh Consulting on the metaverse, Tran elaborated on its immense potential. “In the simplest embodiment, the metaverse will exist as a three-dimensional expansion of the web that we know and love today. Metaverse content will exist everywhere and connect everything. It’s really like a merging of the present web that we know, all of the data that’s on the web, plus all of the connected devices, and then mapping that against the physical world.”
Fresh is a fifteen-year-old company with over 380 employees, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in Portland, Bangkok, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Fresh has delivered award-winning
work while serving over 400 clients” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>award-winning work while serving over 400 clients, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. They provide holistic, end-to-end solutions across strategy, design, software, and hardware.
“We’re really excited to be working with Peer given where the future is going,” said Fresh Consulting CEO Jeff Dance. “Today, there are already a billion devices with augmented reality, and in the future, the Holy Grail is where technology disappears. How we make AR a natural human experience is the promise of the metaverse.”
For more insight on the future of AR and the metaverse, please watch this interview” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>please watch this interview with Jeff Dance, Tony Tran, and Peer COO Heath Abbate.
About Peer Inc. Peer is a metaverse technology company building a gamified digital layer on top of the world. Peer is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit peer.inc” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>peer.inc and follow Peer on Twitter @peerpmc” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>@peerpmc.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that a Los Angeles man had been given “38 months in prison for his participation in Bitconnect.” Justice Department officials called Bitconnect a “massive fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme.”
Typical Ponzi Scheme
According to court records, 44-year-old Glenn Arcaro plotted with others to take advantage of investors’ enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies by falsely advertising Bitconnect’s initial coin offering and digital currency exchange as a profitable venture.
According to the Justice Department,
“The Bitconnect Ponzi scheme ensnared 4,154 victims from 95 countries making it a true worldwide Ponzi scheme.”
The DOJ claims that Arcaro laundered his Bitconnect scam profits via offshore accounts, purchased precious metal storage with part of the rest, and acquired several passports from other countries. According to the Justice Department, he planned to conceal his Bitconnect earnings from the IRS so that he wouldn’t have to pay taxes on them.
The DOJ further detailed:
“Arcaro admitted that he earned no less than $24 million from the Bitconnect scheme, all of which, according to court documents, will now be repaid to investors in restitution or forfeited to the government.”
Bitconnect’s market valuation reportedly peaked at $3.4 billion at its height, as reported by U.S authorities. They claim that the founder and his accomplices stole around $2.4 billion from investors. Bitconnect’s creator was previously charged in the United States in February, but Indian authorities recently opened an inquiry and booked him.
The crypto market is slightly reviving after the recent downturn and Bitcoin is now trading at $19,381 as per data from CMC.
Meta CEO had a net worth of approximately $106 billion in 2020.
In 2022 net worth of the Meta CEO has dropped to $71 Billion.
Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, paid a high price to turn his company into Meta. And it cost him in the near run because his net worth dropped significantly, falling to $71 billion in 2022. He has fallen into the lowest position ever since 2014, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is currently ranked 20th out of all billionaires in the world.
Billionaires Index(Source: Bloomberg)
The Meta CEO had a net worth of approximately $106 billion in 2020, leading just Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. With Facebook shares surging to $382, Zuckerberg’s net worth reached in September 2021, when it was estimated to be around $142 million.
However, as a result of his company’s rebranding and subsequent losses, his net worth has dropped to $55.9 billion. The Meta CEO lost $31 billion in February 2022 alone as a result of his company.
While the spotlight remains on the Metaverse and its numerous apps, studies suggest that Facebook experienced no gain in monthly users, causing share values to plummet steadily.
With Meta accounting for the majority of Zuckerburg’s fortune, the halt in the company’s operations has proven to be a pain for him, and the new index will certainly act as a timely warning.