Connect with us

Blockchain

KuCoin Opens In-depth Strategic Cooperation with Dmail Network, the Next-generation Web 3.0-based Collaborative Platform.

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 seconds ago

on

By

Kucoin Opens In-Depth Strategic Cooperation With Dmail Network, The Next-Generation Web 3.0-Based Collaborative Platform.
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, together with its community chain KCC, KuCoin Wallet, and ecological investment and incubation platform KuCoin Labs, will open in-depth strategic cooperation with Dmail, the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform.

1663680728 577 Kucoin Opens In Depth Strategic Cooperation With Dmail Network The Next Generation

As a world-renowned crypto exchange, KuCoin has been paying attention to the layout and development of the Web3 field since a long time ago. And Dmail has been focused on developing a decentralized mailbox service system that meets the core demands of next-generation Internet users and provides a safe and reliable information storage service. Ever since Dmail was founded, it has received attention from tremendous investors such as Hashkey Capital, Amino Capital, OIG VC, and so on. The cooperation between these 2 Industry giants will involve technology, ecology, and information service to provide users with a Web3-level information service experience.

Through this cooperation, Dmail will provide decentralized mailbox services based on multi-chains for KuCoin ecological users, while KuCoin and KuCoin Labs will also provide Dmail with comprehensive support in technology, marketing, ecology, etc.

In future cooperation, Dmail DApp will be embedded in KuCoin Wallet and also support KuCoin Wallet login. As a result, Dmail will support sending messages between the wallets of KCC chain users and sending messages between KCC chain users and other chains such as Ethereum/BNB Chain and even other Web2 mailboxes. In addition, in order to give back to the support of the KCC ecosystem, Dmail will airdrop NFT domain accounts exclusively for users with KuCoin Wallet and KCC users in the future.

Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, noted that this in-depth cooperation marks a big step forward for KuCoin to explore the web3 world. He added: “It is absolutely exciting to generate in-deepen cooperation with Dmail, the leader of decentralized mailboxes in Web3. Dmail’s goals and pursuits in related fields coincide with KuCoin. We have great confidence that driven by this strategic cooperation, we will bring more great achievements from decentralization and Web3 exploration to share with our users worldwide.”

James Wen, founder of Dmail said, “We are excited to enter into further partnership with KuCoin Eco as KuCoin approaches its fifth anniversary, and this is a very important partnership for both! In the future, Dmail will work together with KuCoin to promote the construction of decentralized information services in the Web3 world and build a bridge to the Web3 world for more users.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About KuCoin Labs

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help builders achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/zh-hans/land/kucoinlabs.

About KCC(KuCoin Community Chain)

KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fee of Ethereum. KCC is an EVM-compatible blockchain and is striving to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.

To find out more, visit https://www.kcc.io/.

About KuCoin Wallet

KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables users to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the web3 world for all crypto users.

To find out more, visit https://kuwallet.com/.

About Dmail

Dmail Network is the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform which integrates the functions of message communication, asset management, data storage, workspace and etc. Over time, Dmail will become a fundamental infrastructure tool and DID for users to enter the Web 3.0 era, and will be a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services.

To find out more, visit https://dmail.ai/presale.

Contacts

Emma Haul

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

ETH Backpedals After Hitting $1,800 Ahead Of Merge Last Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

By

Eth
google news

As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days.

On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91 percent during the day, wiping off all of the gains it has made since September 14.

The outlook for ETH after the integration is bleak because it suggests the crypto winter will continue through the summer months.

In the time after this article was written, the coin’s price has found support near the 61.80 Fib level, at around $1,329.91. A portion of the Donchian channel’s lower section has also been explored by the bears. This shift indicates a deeper descending pressure.

ETH Rebound Still A Big Possibility

ETH’s recovery is feasible, but only in the far future, as the Merge raised more concerns than it answered, and the broader financial markets are still battling to reestablish confidence.

A positive outlook for Ethereum’s future is something this occasion is meant to instill in traders and investors. Traders and investors, however, believe that the proof-of-stake system is a wrong turn for ETH.

According to a post in r/CryptoCurrency on Reddit, the proof-of-stake mechanism benefits the wealthy at the expense of the poor. Investors and dealers are under increased pressure to sell because of the combination of current market circumstances and skepticism surrounding the upgrade.

Momentum and stochastic RSI indicators reveal this information. The present convergence of the Stoch RSI is bearish, indicating that investor sentiment is at an all-time low.

Ethereum Bulls Feeling The Pain

Additionally, ETH’s momentum is a staggering -410.90. The bulls are experiencing anxiety in the broader financial markets and the Merge.

Ethereum also closely follows Bitcoin. As of the time of writing, the correlation coefficient is 0.69, indicating that the price fluctuations of the two closely track one another.

With the crypto market on a downward trend, it is easy to assert that ETH’s investors and traders are in it for the long haul.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, stated that staking might classify Ethereum as a security, exposing ETH to legal difficulties.

Ethereum is not, however, the only cryptocurrency that uses proof-of-stake. ADA, SOL, and DOT are based on the proof-of-stake protocol.

If Ethereum is categorized as a security, the other currencies could be subject to regulatory investigation, leading to additional price declines for Ethereum and other proof-of-stake currencies.

In the short run, $1,329.91 has proven to be a price level that can survive a bearish assault. Only time will tell whether Ethereum will rebound from this decline.

ETH total market cap at $164.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Coinpedia, Chart: TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Kaiko Announces the Launch of Price Rates – The First From Kaiko’s Benchmark Rates Family

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

Kaiko’s Price Rates provide independent, clean cryptocurrency prices, enabling investors to accurately assess the value of their holdings and trade with confidence.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaiko, the leading digital assets data provider serving institutional investors and enterprises, announces the launch of the first suite of 50 Price Rates designed to clarify and enhance pricing information for digital assets.

Price Rates leverage Kaiko’s expert data analysis and market intelligence capabilities to provide accurate, transparent, and reliable pricing information. Price Rates can be used by institutional investors to accurately assess the value of their custodied or held assets.

Kaiko will be gradually expanding its Benchmark Rates Family over the next few months, with new rates that will vary in terms of the exchange vetting process.

Price Rates —the first product in Kaiko’s Benchmark Rates Family– assess transaction data from 100+ recognized, centralized exchanges. For each relevant crypto asset, an optimization process selects the best combination of up to five centralized exchanges in terms of liquidity coverage to minimize the occurrences of 30-second periods without any trades.

Kaiko will further launch its Standard Rates offering belonging to the Benchmark Rates Family, which filters the transaction data with significant Know Your Customer (‘KYC’) and Anti Money Laundering (‘AML’) controls, amongst other criteria.

The third iteration of the Benchmark Rates Family to be launched will be the ‘Reference Rates’ offering. Reference Rates further narrow pricing sources to only those with strong KYC and AML credentials, and that are regulated in their respective jurisdictions.

Alexandre Ruggeri, Head of Kaiko Indices, said: “Holistic, clean, and reliable pricing is immensely valuable to institutions and enterprises holding or trading digital assets. Just as any institution with significant stores of traditional assets, such as gold, expects to value their holdings against a reliable price index rather than individual traders’ estimations, institutions holding digital assets require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.

“Kaiko Rates is built on our market-leading data capabilities to provide this service. With large-name traditional finance institutions increasingly entering the digital asset space, there is no better time to launch Price Rates. In addition to the launch of Price Rates today, we look forward to adding Standard Rates and Reference Rates to our offering in due course.”

– – –

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial-grade and regulatory-compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real-time and historical data feeds across the world’s leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko’s proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre, and post-trade.

For more information, please visit www.kaiko.com.

Follow us on Twitter, and Linkedin, and subscribe to our free weekly research newsletter.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Kaiko, Mathieu Jalvé, [email protected]

Maitland/amo, [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Phishing Over Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Twitter Account

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

By

Phishing Over Indian Crypto Exchange Coindcx Twitter Account
google news
14 seconds ago |