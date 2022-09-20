Ludacris’ manager charged with murder for Atlanta shooting; a lawyer claims self defense with a legal weapon

Critics roasted President Biden after the commander-in-chief declared the Chinese coronavirus pandemic ‘over’, saying if that’s true then emergency powers should be ‘cancelled’ and all vaccination mandates should be lifted in the future.

During an interview with 60 minutes on Sunday, Biden declared that the “pandemic is over”.

“We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it a lot. It is – but the pandemic is over,” Biden said.

“If you notice, no one is wearing a mask. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think that’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of that,” Biden added.

However, critics were quick to point out discrepancies in Biden’s statement, as some are still subject to vaccination mandates and emergency powers are still intact.

“If ‘the pandemic is over’ as Biden puts it, then all of the president’s pandemic-based emergency powers, all of the COVID vax warrants, every governor’s emergency powers, emergency use authorizations and the PREP Act should all be canceled tomorrow,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said on social media following Biden’s remark:

“Since the pandemic is now ‘over,’ Biden must immediately cease his draconian mask and vaccine mandates for Americans,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said, echoing the same sentiment:

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) noted that Biden’s statement throws a wrench in his plan to force taxpayers to forgive student loan debt.

“Biden admitted last night that the COVID pandemic is over. In other words, there is no “permanent urgency” to justify his student loan proposal,” she said:

“Biden is now saying ‘the pandemic is over’ as he kicks tens of thousands of healthy soldiers out of the military with his COVID vaccine mandate,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo observed.

“These soldiers must be reinstated immediately,” he added:

“Joe Biden should be awarded the Nobel Prize for single-handedly ending the COVID-19 pandemic just before midterm, especially when his administration predicted 100 million new cases this fall!” former Trump adviser Jason Miller exclaimed as others piled in, noting the opportune timing for Biden to make the statement just before the midterms:

It remains unclear why Biden chose to make the statement this month, particularly after he continued to use pandemic-related emergency powers to tick off far-left agenda items, including including cancellation of student loan debt.

All the while, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci warned that the United States see an upsurge in coronavirus cases in the fall. However, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus struck an optimistic agreement last week, declaring that the “end is in sight” when it comes to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Americans, however, have continued to return to a state of pre-pandemic normality over the past year and more, despite attempts by the left to keep people locked in and masked for months. And while federal health officials have long pointed to vaccines as the way out of the pandemic, it is now common knowledge that vaccines do not prevent the virus, or its transmission – two false claims that President Biden made last year, spreading blatant misinformation about vaccines. Nonetheless, as Biden tried to force the vaccine on millions of Americans using the Othe Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), he learned the hard way that the Supreme Court struck down much of the rule. The quadruple vaccinated president later contracted the virus.