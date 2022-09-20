News
Maharashtra Hsc, Ssc 2023 Provisional Exam Dates Announced 6 Months in Advance
For the first time, the state board of education announced the dates for the 2023 HSC and SSC exams almost six months in advance. Students can check the timetables on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Tertiary Education website,
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative timetable for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination ( HSE) of class 12 for this academic session. The board is expected to hold the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 board exams in February and March 2023.
According to the tentative schedule, the board will hold the HSC exam from February 21 to March 20, 2023, while the SSC exam will be held from March 2 to March 25.
The board will announce the timetable for the practical exam and the oral exam separately to the school or college before the exam.
Students should note that this is only a tentative timetable for the HSC and SSC exams. The Maharashtra state board of education will announce the final exam schedule once the school year is about to end.
Educators have asked the council to announce exam dates earlier to help students and schools complete their programs. The council circular said the tentative schedule would help schools and colleges not only prepare for academic activities and complete the curriculum, but also help students prepare for exams.
The announcement will relieve students of stress and help them plan their studies, said board officials quoted by The Times of India.
Students are advised to follow the official website to stay updated on all the latest information on Maharashtra board exams 2023.
The world is in “great peril” – The Denver Post
By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the United Nations chief says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflict and climate disasters, increasing poverty and inequality – and resolving divisions among the great powers that have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine.
In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders’ meeting on Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “tremendous” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire”, but of dealing with the persistence of COVID-19. 19 pandemic. He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover – a crisis not seen in a generation” that has lost ground for education, health and women’s rights.
António Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at the opening of the annual high-level global gathering on Tuesday. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be “a sober, substantial and solutions-oriented record” for a world “where geopolitical divisions put us all at risk”.
“There will be no watering down in his words, but he will lay out reasons for hope,” Dujarric told reporters on Monday.
The 77th meeting of the General Assembly of world leaders meets under the shadow of Europe’s first great war since World War II – the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked a global food crisis and opened fissures between the great powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest list of speakers. It is a sign that despite the fragmented state of the planet, the United Nations remains the main gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers not only to express their views, but also to meet privately to discuss challenges on the global agenda – and hopefully make some headway.
At the top of this agenda for many: Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbor but has raised fears of a nuclear disaster at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. Europe in the southeast of the country, now occupied by Russia.
The leaders of many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, however, do not expect any breakthrough this week.
The loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, particularly in developing countries, as well as inflation and the rising cost of living in many many others. These questions are on the agenda.
At a meeting on Monday to promote the UN’s 2030 goals – including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality – António Guterres said the many pressing perils around the world make it “tempting to set aside our long-term development priorities”. ”
But the UN chief said some things couldn’t wait, including education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive healthcare and action to tackle the climate crisis . He called for public and private funding and investment, and above all for peace.
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral in London on Monday, which many world leaders attended, created last-minute headaches for the high-level meeting. Diplomats and UN staff have scrambled to cope with changes in travel plans, the calendar of events and the logistically complex schedule of speeches by world leaders.
The global gathering, known as the General Debate, was fully virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, and hybrid in 2021. This year, the 193-member General Assembly is returning to in-person speeches only, with one exception. : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite objections from Russia and some allies, the assembly voted last Friday to allow the Ukrainian leader to pre-record his speech for reasons beyond his control – the “ongoing foreign invasion” and military hostilities that require it to carry out its “national defense and security missions”.
By tradition, Brazil has spoken first for more than seven decades because, in the first sessions of the General Assembly, it has volunteered to go first when no other country has done so.
The US president, representing the host country of the United Nations, is traditionally the second speaker. But Joe Biden is attending the Queen’s funeral, and his speech has been pushed back to Wednesday morning. Senegalese President Macky Sall is expected to take Biden’s place.
___
Edith M. Lederer is the UN’s chief correspondent for the Associated Press and has covered international affairs for more than half a century. For more AP coverage of the United Nations General Assembly, visit
Illegal aliens ‘very traumatized’ by Martha’s Vineyard
Left-leaning lawyers say 50 illegal aliens who were airlifted from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard were ‘very traumatized’ after arriving on the beautiful, elite island home to the country’s wealthiest liberals.
Late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) mapped two illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard. Shortly after their arrival, island officials declared a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (right) stepped in to transport the illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.
Since then, Democrats have called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a ‘kidnapping’ and ‘human trafficking’ investigation into DeSantis as President Joe Biden’s administration transports thousands of commuters and illegal aliens to working and middle-class American communities each year. daytime.
Lawyers for the left-leaning Lawyers for Civil Rights group told CBS News they want to see a criminal investigation into DeSantis, saying the illegal aliens flown into Martha’s Vineyard were left “very traumatized.”
CBS News reports:
Migrants are ‘very traumatized that they were in one place and transferred to Martha’s Vineyard and now they had to be transferred to this military base,” explained lawyer Mirian Albert. “But in the end, I think they’re in a better mood [now].” [Emphasis added]
At the same time, MSNBC reported that the illegal aliens were happy to have been airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard:
MSNBC: “Migrants actually thank Governor Ron Desantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard.” pic.twitter.com/Skr08FbLEw
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 16, 2022
“I can tell you, [the migrants] aren’t actually mad at Ron DeSantis — they’re actually thanking him for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard where they were made very welcome,” the reporter said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has called for a ‘kidnapping’ investigation into DeSantis, writing in a message “I formally request the DOJ to initiate an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use children as pawns. policies”.
Liberal Keith Olberman has suggested DeSantis should be sentenced to five years in prison for every illegal alien he transported to Martha’s Vineyard – a total that would lock up the Florida Republican for 250 years.
A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis was not a “stuntman”.
It was kidnapping and human trafficking.
These are federal crimes. The penalty is five years – per victim.
—Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022
Privately, as Breitbart News reported, residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they want illegal aliens off the island as quickly as possible. A coordinator of homeless shelters on the island said: ‘We don’t have accommodation for 50 more people’, even as analysis by Breitbart News reveals that up to six million commuters and d illegal aliens could be harbored on Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis has pledged to send more illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard and other liberal enclaves where the Democratic Party’s wealthiest donors own summer mansions and sprawling estates — far from the border between the United States and Mexico, where waves of illegal immigration affect American cities every day.
XPro Markets – So what’s happening to crypto?
Over the past few months, the crypto market has kept traders on their toes. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the best year for popular cryptocurrencies as assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit all-time highs. However, what seems to keep traders invested in maintaining their trading positions in the crypto market is that despite the extreme volatility experienced in 2022, the booming crypto market still manages to have a presence. strong among traders around the world.
We at XPro Markets have gathered the latest data and the most important highlights of crypto market movements so far this year, so you can better understand what is happening to your crypto CFDs and why this volatility. Keep reading to find out more!
Q2 2022 Crypto Market Overview
- During the second quarter of 2022, Bitcoin fell 56%, its worst performance in a decade.
- A cumulative change of -$501.8 billion was recorded in the crypto market cap, falling to $337.5 billion.
- A record eleven-week decline led to a 67.4% decline for Ethereum in the second quarter. As a result, the cumulative market capitalization of Ethereum decreased by $265.79 billion, to $128.62 billion.
Currently, cryptocurrencies are holding up, trying to stay above average price levels. If you consider that in 2021 Bitcoin’s price had surpassed $65,000 and is now struggling to hold its ground above the $20,000 barrier, you can see how bad this year has been. tough for this trending crypto.
Main reasons why the cryptocurrency market is collapsing
- The effects of inflation: As prices rise across the board, people could withdraw their savings from non-essential investments – which for many include cryptocurrencies. The third quarter also heightened recession fears, making crypto traders even more skeptical when it comes to investing in such assets.
- Russian-Ukrainian War: In times of major geopolitical uncertainty, people tend to invest in safe, conventional, and always reliable assets. This has led to increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, distracting traders from the challenge of cryptocurrency trading.
Will it ever come back up?
If you are a crypto CFD trader, you are probably wondering what you should do in these turbulent times. We have good news and bad news. The bad news is that you can never be 100% sure what will happen to the markets in the future, as every economic event can impact your assets.
The good news is that there are ways to be better prepared when things go wrong. In every challenge, it is important that traders maintain their discipline and do not lose confidence in their skills. So what can keep you ahead of the markets? Patience – Practice – Perseverance.
Continue to improve your trading skills and learn ways to improve your trading strategies, while keeping up to date with economic events that could impact your trades.
News
Jordan Henderson has joined the England squad despite Liverpool’s last three games missing out as the midfielder recovers from injury earlier than expected to give Gareth Southgate a boost
Jordon Henderson has been called up to the England squad after recovering from injury ahead of schedule.
The Liverpool captain sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Newcastle on August 31.
Henderson has missed the Reds’ last three games and manager Jurgen Klopp recently described the situation as ‘not good’.
The 32-year-old midfielder has not been named in the 32-man England first squad announced by Gareth Southgate last Thursday.
However, after going through a number of training sessions in recent days, Klopp has given Henderson his blessing to join the Three Lions squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Italy. ‘Germany.
It’s a boost for Southgate, who will be without Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after his withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
England’s options in midfield were starting to look slim, with Phillips playing just 14 minutes for City this season and questions about the form of others.
West Ham’s Declan Rice is assured of a starting spot and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as the favorite to start alongside him.
Henderson has made just one appearance for England in the Euro 2020 campaign and missed all four internationals in June.
He will look to take advantage of the uncertainty in Southgate’s midfield to try to regain a place in the starting XI ahead of the World Cup in November.
Bpsc 67th admission card 2022 coming soon: check how to download
The 67th BPSC examination is to fill 807 vacancies in various government departments in the state of Bihar.
Here’s how to download BPSC 67e Room ticket 2022.
2nd step: Find and click on the Admit Card download link displayed under the last notification bar.
Step 3: Log in to the BPSC portal using your login credentials.
Step 4: Your room ticket including 67th BPSC preliminary exam details and instructions will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the 67th BPSC admission card and print it out for later use and references.
Previously, the exam was to be held on September 21 and admission cards were to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the exam had been postponed until September 30 and admission cards for it would be issued in September. 20.
The September 30 exam will run from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and candidates must report to the exam center at 11:00 a.m.
BPSC will issue BPSC 67e preliminary result based on the percentile equivalence technique.
There are 807 vacancies in state ministries. This year, more than 6,000,000 candidates are expected to take the exam.
More people need to watch this sci-fi thriller on Prime Video
Looking for a show on First video loaded with complex character work, detailed world building, and beautiful visuals? Do not look The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Instead, settle with Counterpart. Both seasons of the sci-fi thriller are available on First video now.
Anyone who has ever seen Counterpart understands how immaculate the show is. Counterpart looks like a Cold War spy thriller based on a novel by John le Carré. But no, this Rolex-level precision creation comes from the mind of TV and film writer Justin Marks.
The counterpart is a science fiction spy thriller that merges these genres with perfect balance. Set in a world obsessed with formality and procedure, Counterpart builds that gripping Christopher Nolan-esque sense of realism. It takes place in a dystopian Berlin where a wall divides two very different worlds. This division manifests in each of the conflicting spies, ensuring that every aspect of Counterpart is tied to its central idea and theme.
The fascinating world of Counterpart is seen through the eyes of Howard Silk, played by JK Simmons in the cute JK Simmons mode. Silk is a kind, gentle, sad, and lonely cog who works in a secret bureaucratic organization that guards the Wall. He has to follow strict rules every day: log in, open a briefcase, say a few mysterious lines of code, then walk straight out, no questions asked.
If television has taught us anything, it’s that something is about to blow up the world of Silk. When it does, the impact is breathtaking. You know that by engaging in this show, you are embarking on a long winding journey.
In case it wasn’t obvious, this trip is definitely worth it. The show’s finale ties up all the major details, while sowing the seeds for a potential sequel. Counterpart could have lasted more than two seasons, but the show’s original network, Starz, shamefully let it slip through its fingers. The reasons that raise eyebrows need not be repeated. In the end, the 20 episodes you get are so complete that you can let the series down. Plus, when you come late to a show, the prospect of two seasons is far less daunting than, say, eight.
We need to keep talking about Counterpart’s style and appearance. If you like the green code aesthetic on old mainframes, Counterpart is the king of retrofuturism. This is Breakup before Severance and has some of the best opening titles not to skip. Actually shot in Berlin, Counterpart is embossed with crisp, clean lines; it looks as good as anything on Apple TV Plus.
No matter how far we delve into its labyrinthine sci-fi depths, Counterpart always stays in touch with the identities of its main characters. It’s not hard to invest in and care for the innocent Howard, then watch him with growing dread as he struggles with dark impulses. Anyone can switch sides in this engrossing world of espionage, made all the more engrossing when characters’ perceptions are warped by their own insecurities.
Counterpart isn’t just a show to pass the time before more episodes of The Rings of Power drop. It’s a great all-around piece of TV, and you should feel good about putting your nerdiest, pickiest TV-watching time in its safe hands.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
