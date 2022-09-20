Connect with us

Meta CEO Net Worth Has Fell by $71 Billion in the Last Year

Meta Ceo Net Worth Has Fell By $71 Billion In The Last Year
  •  Meta CEO had a net worth of approximately $106 billion in 2020.
  • In 2022 net worth of the Meta CEO has dropped to $71 Billion.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, paid a high price to turn his company into Meta. And it cost him in the near run because his net worth dropped significantly, falling to $71 billion in 2022. He has fallen into the lowest position ever since 2014, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is currently ranked 20th out of all billionaires in the world.

    Billionaires Index(Source: Bloomberg)

The Meta CEO had a net worth of approximately $106 billion in 2020, leading just Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. With Facebook shares surging to $382, Zuckerberg’s net worth reached in September 2021, when it was estimated to be around $142 million.

However, as a result of his company’s rebranding and subsequent losses, his net worth has dropped to $55.9 billion. The Meta CEO lost $31 billion in February 2022 alone as a result of his company.

While the spotlight remains on the Metaverse and its numerous apps, studies suggest that Facebook experienced no gain in monthly users, causing share values to plummet steadily.

With Meta accounting for the majority of Zuckerburg’s fortune, the halt in the company’s operations has proven to be a pain for him, and the new index will certainly act as a timely warning.

