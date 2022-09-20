News
Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice
ON LEECH LAKE, Minnesota — Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up.
On a mid-September morning, no breeze ruffled the eagle feather gifted by her grandmother that Haugen wore on a baseball cap as she tried her hand at wild rice harvesting — a sacred process for her Ojibwe people.
“A lot of reservations are struggling to keep rice beds, so it’s really important to keep these as pristine as we can. … It renews our rice beds for the future,” the 23-year-old college student said.
Wild rice, or manoomin (good seed) in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region, because it’s part of their creation story — and because for centuries it staved off starvation during harsh winters.
“In our origin story, we were told to go where food grew on water,” said Elaine Fleming, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe elder whose manoomin class at Leech Lake Tribal College went harvesting last week. “It’s our sacred food.”
But changing climate, invasive species and pollution are threatening the plant even as its cultivated sibling rises in popularity nationwide as an exceptionally nutritious food, though often priced out of reach of urban Indigenous communities.
Those threats make it crucial to teach young band members to harvest wild rice respecting both rituals and the environment. That will help wild rice remain available as an essential element for ceremonies, but also as a much-needed income generator for the Leech Lake reservation, where nearly 40% of Native residents live in poverty.
The basic instructions for newbies reflect that dual reality — respect the rice by not breaking the stems, and if you lose balance, jump out to avoid tipping the canoe with its precious cargo.
Fleming gave everyone tobacco from a zip-close bag. Before scattering it on the calm water and setting out, the youths gathered around another elder praying in Ojibwe — to introduce the group to the natural elements around them, explain why it needed their help, ask for safe passage on the water and give thanks.
“Any time you take something from the earth, you want to thank the earth for what she’s given us,” said Kelsey Burns, a student and first-time ricer.
That reciprocity between humans and nature is essential to Ojibwe spirituality. In their stories, the Creator, before bringing to the earth Anishinaabe, the first Indigenous person, gathered all animals to ask how they could help.
“Plants were listening and chimed in and said, ‘We have gifts too, so Anishinaabe can have a good life,’” Fleming explained. “Rice said, ‘We’ll feed Anishinaabe.’”
In two hours on the water, the pairs of polers, who stood steering with 20-foot poles, and knockers, who rained rice into the canoe until it formed a thick, green-brown carpet, gathered about 35 pounds. Experienced ricers can harvest a quarter ton a day.
This year, they can get $6 per pound of rice, a high price because the two-week harvest is particularly meager, said Ryan White. A 44-year-old single dad, he takes his two boys and a nephew ricing to help cover the bills and for the kids to buy video games.
“You learn the essence of hard work out here,” he said while knocking rice on a recent afternoon, with duct tape over his trousers’ hem and shoes so not a grain would be wasted.
“Cleaning the boat real good,” White explained later as he swiped the rice into a sack. “Because of stories we heard of old times, when … even a handful like this meant a meal or two for the kids, and at the end of winter it actually might save your family.”
“That manoomin is our brother, that saved us as a people many different ways,” said Dave Bismarck, who was loading about 200 pounds of just-harvested rice at a nearby landing. “Ricing to me is real spiritual. There’s a lot who have gone home already, and when I’m ricing, the harder I work … the closer I am to them.”
But the beds are “continually shrinking,” said White, who’s been ricing for three decades. And that endangers wild rice’s spiritual and economic gifts.
While some natural cycling is normal, bad years for wild rice are becoming more frequent, said Ann Geisen, a wildlife lake specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“It seems to be tied to climate change,” she added. “Bigger storm events when it’s uprooted and wiped out, we seem to have more of these. A big bounce (in water levels) in the spring can wipe out an entire lake.”
A warming climate can also damage the plant, whose seeds need to be close to freezing on shallow lake bottoms for months to germinate well, and brings destructive invasive species and fungi to Minnesota, Wisconsin and parts of Canada, wild rice’s only natural habitats.
“It’s going to completely ravish natural stands,” said Jenny Kimball, a professor of agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Minnesota. She works on both conservation and developing more resistant breeds for cultivated wild rice growers, an industry she estimates adds about $58 million to the state economy and has far outpaced natural production for decades.
Most Ojibwe bands want to save natural stands, however, and several recently filed lawsuits fighting water contamination — including one dismissed this year in White Earth tribal court that named manoomin as the lead plaintiff in a novel “rights of nature” approach.
The suit accused the state of failing to protect water where wild rice grows by allowing the pumping of billions of gallons of groundwater from an oil pipeline project.
In July, two other northern Minnesota tribes sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its approval of state changes to water quality standards that the tribes allege would increase pollution and damage wild rice.
Leech Lake students and faculty discussed industrial pollution and controversial pipelines as they gathered outside the college for a feast celebrating their first day harvesting.
Before cooking the rice, they had to parch it, stirring it in a giant iron kettle for more than an hour; jiggle the husks loose by dancing over it as it lay in a hide-covered hole in the ground; and finally winnow it in birchbark baskets.
“We understand our responsibility, as nation, to this land. We’re supposed to think seven generations to the future,” Fleming said.
Burns, the student, was thinking of her son, who’s 5.
“I like learning everything that I can about our culture,” she said. “I didn’t learn much when I was younger, so I felt a part of me was missing. I want to keep teaching everything I learn.”
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director Aimee Bock was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, said he wouldn’t comment until he’s had a chance to see the indictment, but that the indictment “doesn’t indicate guilt or innocence.”
In an interview earlier this year, Bock denied stealing money and said she never saw evidence of fraud.
The defendants face multiple counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority. The department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in suspected pandemic fraud, including bringing charges in more than 1,000 criminal cases involving losses in excess of $1.1 billion.
According to court documents, the alleged scheme targeted the USDA’s federal child nutrition programs, which provide food to low-income children and adults. In Minnesota, the funds are administered by the state Department of Education, and meals have historically been provided to kids through educational programs, such as schools or day care centers.
The sites that serve the food are sponsored by public or nonprofit groups, such as Feeding Our Future. The sponsoring agency keeps 10% to 15% of the reimbursement funds as an administrative fee in exchange for submitting claims, sponsoring the sites and disbursing the funds.
But during the pandemic, some of the standard requirements for sites to participate in the federal food nutrition programs were waived. Among them, the USDA allowed for-profit restaurants to participate, and allowed food to be distributed outside educational programs. The charging documents say the defendants exploited changes in the program’s requirements “to enrich themselves.”
The documents say Bock oversaw the scheme and that she and Feeding Our Future sponsored the opening of nearly 200 federal child nutrition program sites throughout the state, knowing that the sites intended to submit fraudulent claims. “The sites fraudulently claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children a day within just days or weeks of being formed and despite having few, if any staff and little to no experience serving this volume of meals,” according to the indictments.
Feeding Our Future received nearly $18 million in federal child nutrition program funds as administrative fees in 2021 alone, and Bock and other employees received additional kickbacks, which were often disguised as “consulting fees” paid to shell companies, the charging documents said.
According to an FBI affidavit unsealed earlier this year, Feeding Our Future received $307,000 in reimbursements from the USDA in 2018, $3.45 million in 2019 and $42.7 million in 2020. The amount of reimbursements jumped to $197.9 million in 2021.
Court documents say the Minnesota Department of Education was growing concerned about the rapid increase in the number of sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future, as well as the increase in reimbursements.
The department began scrutinizing Feeding Our Future’s site applications more carefully, and denied dozens of them. In response, Bock sued the department in November 2020, alleging discrimination, saying the majority of her sites are based in immigrant communities. That case has since been dismissed.
At summer’s end, indoor plants need attention too
By JESSICA DAMIANO
As summer winds down, we tend to focus on enjoying the last of the season’s harvests, clearing away spent plants and planning next year’s garden. But indoor plants need our attention now, too.
PLANTS THAT ARE COMING INDOORS
Houseplants that spent the season vacationing outdoors need a proper transition back into the home to avoid shock.
If they have outgrown their containers during their holiday, this is a good time to replant them into a larger pot. Select a container no more than 2 inches wider than the current pot and replant in fresh potting mix, then water well.
Overgrown plants can often be divided into two or more. Spider plants (Chlorophytum), peace lilies (Spathiphyllum), flamingo flowers (Anthurium) and peacock plants (Calathea) are among those with clumping root systems that lend themselves to division.
If you find removing the plant from its pot difficult, check whether roots have emerged from the container’s drainage holes. If so, pull or cut off any escaped root fibers to set the plant free.
Then, to divide the plant, carefully shake off as much soil as possible. Find the junction where the plant’s top growth meets its root system, and either gently pull the roots apart or slice through them with a sharp knife, ensuring that at least three healthy leaves are attached above each root portion. Repot each new plant in its own container using fresh potting mix. Keep the plant well-watered (but never soggy) until new growth appears.
Whether or not repotting or dividing is necessary, all outdoor houseplants should be moved into a shaded spot for a week or so to gradually acclimate them to lower light levels before their move indoors. Continue to water during this transition.
At the end of the week, inspect all plant parts for insects — including under leaves — and thoroughly rinse leaves and stems with water to avoid transporting hitchhiking pests into your home. To play it safe, you might spray the plant with a diluted Neem oil solution.
Complete the move before nighttime temperatures drop below 55 degrees outdoors.
PLANTS THAT HAVE STAYED INDOORS
Houseplants that haven’t left their window perches all summer also will need special care as day lengths shorten and diminished sunlight slows their growth.
Although not technically dormant, most houseplants rest during fall and winter, which means they’ll need less water and often no fertilizer until spring. Overwatering during this time will risk root rot and the proliferation of fungus gnats, which breed in soggy soil.
For most plants, it’s best to wait until the top inch or two of soil is dry before watering. You can check for moisture by plunging your finger knuckle-deep into the pot.
Slower growth also means slower healing, so postpone pruning until spring. You can, however, trim away dead or dying leaves or leaf tips over winter.
Most houseplants are native to the tropics and, as such, require more humidity than is typically found in most homes, especially in colder areas where heating systems tend to dry the air. Run a humidifier in the room or place plants on a pebble-filled tray of water, which will create a humid microclimate around them as the water evaporates.
Never place plants on working radiators, and keep them away from cold drafts and heating vents.
Next spring, when temperatures are reliably higher than 60 degrees, it will be safe to move most plants outdoors. Tender tropicals like African violets, however, are homebodies, so leave them be.
Back on the road, Ravens are field-goal favorites in Week 2 meeting vs. Patriots
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the hosting New England Patriots ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a stunning collapse in a Week 2 loss to Miami, the Ravens are three-point favorites over New England, which fell to the hosting Dolphins in Week 1 before bouncing back Sunday with a narrow road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sunday’s game will be the Patriots’ home opener. New England went 4-5 at Gillette Stadium last season and 5-4 against the spread. With quarterback Lamar Jackson as their starter, the Ravens went 2-4 against the spread away from Baltimore last year, though they did win comfortably in a season-opening road win over the New York Jets earlier this month.
After allowing 469 passing yards to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, the Ravens will face another former Alabama quarterback in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mac Jones leads the Patriots’ offense, while former star Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon headlines their defense. Judon, who had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season, has two in two games this year.
The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-4 and have won four of their past five meetings. The Ravens were touchdown favorites entering their 2020 matchup in New England but lost, 23-17, in a rain-soaked prime-time game. They’re 0-6 in regular-season games in New England.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 points.
()
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22 Declared — Check Here
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22 Declared — Check Here
Click below link to Check your Results
View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Annual(Private) Bi-annual 2021-22 Kargil
The post JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021-22 Declared — Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Dave Hyde: A Dolphins Sunday against Buffalo suddenly big enough to dream about
There’s no need to oversell this. There’s no need to pretty up the Miami Dolphins’ next game with dramatic words or historical themes like how it would be their biggest regular-season victory since clinching their last AFC East title at the New York Jets on the last day of the 2008 season.
That’s 14 years, by the way.
That year was an oasis in the larger two decades of swill, too.
You could say this is bigger, too, because beating Buffalo on Sunday wouldn’t represent an overachievement like that 2008 season was. It would unlock the imagination in a manner Dolphins fans haven’t been allowed to do for football generations.
But, again, with the realization there’s no need to hype Sunday’s game between the 2-0 Dolphins and the 2-0, two-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, here’s what’s at stake: If the Dolphins win, you can consider them a contender.
That’s right.
Let’s pause to think of that.
When’s the last time you could imagine the Dolphins as a contender? Don’t say when they squeaked into the playoffs in 2016 or the aforementioned 2008 season. Making the playoffs were those ceilings — and false ones, as the following years proved.
Don’t say the last time you imagined the Dolphins as a contender was when Sports Illustrated picked them as a Super Bowl team in coach Nick Saban’s second year in 2006. That was blather. That season drove Saban to Alabama.
Coach Jimmy Johnson had an aging Dan Marino and the league’s best defense in 1998. But even Johnson didn’t think they were a top-end contender.
Don Shula’s last great team? Some would say the 1994 season, when they blew a 21-6 halftime lead at San Diego and were knocked out of the playoffs 22-21. Some would say the 1992 season, when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, then lost 29-10 when Buffalo ran the slip-screen to Thurman Thomas every other play.
That’s three decades ago. Buffalo has lost four Super Bowls, gone a couple decades without the playoffs and rebuilt itself into the AFC East’s gold standard since then. The Dolphins? They’ve wandered through the desert the past 20 years.
Now comes a defining game in the third week. Sure, it’s early. It’s still September. But it’s not too early to push the Dolphins into the conversation of contenders if they win this.
Should the Dolphins be favored? They have some things going for them. They’re at home in the September heat. They won with suffocating defense against New England and with electric offense at Baltimore. Buffalo is on a short week, too, after dismantling Tennessee on Monday night 41-7.
But there’s no chance the Dolphins should be favored to win this game. That’s not just because they’ve lost seven straight to Buffalo. It’s because Buffalo is the best team in the NFL through two weeks. The Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champions in the Los Angeles Rams and the defending No. 1 seed in the AFC by a combined 72-17.
You also can love quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s coming-out party in the fourth quarter against Baltimore, if it’s looked back as that someday. But Buffalo has Josh Allen. He makes Buffalo a contender as long as he plays there, like Marino once did for the Dolphins.
There have been times over the past couple of decades the Dolphins-Bills rivalry lacked juice – and not just, “The Juice,” of O.J. Simpson. That was bitter stuff. The 1972 Dolphins stood across the line and cursed the Bills running back because his team trailed three touchdowns and kept running him to pad his stats.
“You chickens—,’ Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti told him. “Look at the scoreboard.”
There have been other times over the past two decades this rivalry lacked consequence, primarily because New England won 17 AFC East titles in 19 years and everyone else was playing for a participation trophy.
There also have been times there’s been in-the-moment drama, like when games at Buffalo knocked Joe Philbin’s 2012 Dolphins out of the playoffs and 2020 knocked Brian Flores’ Dolphins out. But no one pretended the Dolphins were built to contend those year.
Win this one and the landscape changes. Losing doesn’t mean either team is out of anything. Buffalo is a great team already. The Dolphins, with a win, will prove they can be in that conversation, too.
()
Brijesh Thakur appointed as National Secretary in presence of AIPP office bearers
Brijesh Thakur appointed as National Secretary in presence of AIPP office bearers
All India Panchayat Parishad, the country’s leading organization in the field of development and awareness of Panchayats, remains in the discussion about its new ideas every day. Recently, the construction of the unique National Panchayat Vatika in the campus had made a lot of headlines in the national media.
In a statement issued here, All India Panchayat Parishad appointed Brajesh Thakur on the post of National Secretary by convening a special session, on this occasion General Secretary Dhyan Pal Singh Jadaun, Office Secretary Diwakar Dubey, Ramkant Shukla and all the employees and office bearers came from every corner of the country. Be involved.
Acting President Dr. Ashok Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy while giving appointment letter to Brijesh Thakur. On this occasion, Dr. Chouhan said that Brijesh is the youngest National Secretary of All India Panchayat Parishad. In the coming time, we will work to connect many youths with the Panchayat Parishad. Today’s youth will write a new story of tomorrow’s development. Brijesh Thakur ji is a resident of Kashganj, he is recognized as a person who cooperates for the marriage and health of the poor.
It is noteworthy that the Akhil Bharatiya Panchayat Parishad was founded in 1958 by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Balwant Rai Mehta. The council has been working continuously since then for its suggestions and awareness campaigns for the development of the villages.
Badri Nath, a famous strategist who has worked in important election campaigns of the country, is currently working on the strategy of its campaigns. His National Panchayat Vatika Nirman Abhiyan has been very much discussed, soil is being brought from every state of the country for its construction, and state trees of every state will be planted inside the map of India.
Panchayat Vatika is being constructed under the supervision of Give Me Trees Trust led by Peepal Baba and in collaboration with Yamaha Motor India. BJP leader and well-known journalist RK Sinha (Patron Akhil Bharatiya Panchayat Parishad) and former Union Minister Subodhkant Sahai (current President of All India Panchayat Parishad) are making important contributions for the development of panchayats outside the party spirit here.
The post Brijesh Thakur appointed as National Secretary in presence of AIPP office bearers appeared first on JK Breaking News.
