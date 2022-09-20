News
NFL power rankings, Week 3: Dolphins stake their claim as true AFC contenders after rallying past Ravens
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 3:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0, No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, No. 2)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0, No. 3)
The Bills aren’t losing their top spot this week. Buffalo throttled the Titans, 41-7, on Monday night behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen — including three to Stefon Diggs — and another dominant performance from the defense. The 2019 Ravens finished with the highest point differential in NFL history (+249), but Buffalo is on pace to break that record.
For all the talk about how much the AFC West improved this offseason, it’s still the Chiefs’ division to lose. Kansas City made an early statement with a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night by getting production from an unheralded group of players. Rookie seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, while veteran running back Jerick McKinnon and fourth-round wide receiver Justin Watson caught touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes. This Chiefs team looks deep and ready to compete for the top seed in the AFC.
In the NFC, the Bucs still look like the class of the conference despite missing some key players. Even with receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and top left tackles Donovan Smith and Josh Wells sidelined by injuries, Tampa Bay made enough plays down the stretch to secure a 20-10 win over the Saints. While quarterback Tom Brady struggled for most of the game until hitting former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman for a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bucs forced five turnovers, including a 68-yard pick-six by Mike Edwards to ice the game. Brady doesn’t have to be perfect to keep winning behind this dominant defense.
The top contenders
4. Miami Dolphins (2-0, No. 8)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, No. 7)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1, No. 4)
7. Green Bay Packers (1-1, No. 10)
8. Los Angeles Rams (1-1, No. 9)
9. Baltimore Ravens (1-1, No. 5)
It’s time to consider the Dolphins a true AFC contender. In an improbable 42-38 comeback win against the Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and a franchise-record tying six touchdowns, completely changing the notion of what’s possible for the third-year quarterback under new coach Mike McDaniel. Miami might have the league’s best receiving duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who became the first pair of teammates in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in the same game. It remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa and his receivers can keep up this level of production, but there’s no doubt the Dolphins are a force to be reckoned with.
While Miami has a clear blueprint for success, the team it erased a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat has plenty of questions to answer about its own identity. Through three quarters, the Ravens looked unstoppable as Lamar Jackson tore through a Dolphins defense that gave him fits with its Cover 0 blitzes last season. Jackson became the first player in NFL history to record a touchdown pass and run of at least 75 yards in the same game and nearly finished with a perfect passer rating, but even that MVP-level performance wasn’t enough to bail out the Ravens’ atrocious defense. The blown coverages in the secondary raise uncomfortable questions for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who will need to shore up his players’ communication before Baltimore can even think about competing with the Chiefs and Bills for the AFC title.
The wild cards
10. San Francisco 49ers (1-1, No. 18)
11. Minnesota Vikings (1-1, No. 6)
12. New Orleans Saints (1-1, No. 12)
13. Denver Broncos (1-1, No. 13)
14. Arizona Cardinals (1-1, No. 19)
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo looks pretty good now, doesn’t it? After second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the veteran stepped in to lead San Francisco to a 27-7 win over the Seahawks, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and sneaking in for a score. In six seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo is 31-14 as the starter, while all other 49ers quarterbacks are 9-29 in that span. This team is built to win now, and while Garoppolo was benched in favor of the 2021 No. 3 overall pick to start the season, he’s proven he’s good enough to lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Losing a player with Lance’s potential is tough to swallow, but it might end up helping the 49ers in the short term.
Things haven’t gone as planned for the team Garoppolo and the 49ers face on Sunday night, either. Russell Wilson lost his return to Seattle in part because of new coach Nathaniel Hackett’s head-scratching decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of letting Wilson — the man Denver traded three players and five draft picks for and gave $165 million guaranteed — try and convert a fourth-and-5 with 20 seconds left. In Sunday’s sloppy 16-9 win over the Texans, the Broncos struggled so much getting the snap off in time that the Denver crowd started counting down the play clock. It’s only been two games, but Hackett already looks overwhelmed, and his offense isn’t delivering on its promise. To make matters worse, cornerback Patrick Surtain and receiver Jerry Jeudy are dealing with injuries. Denver needs to get its act together, and quickly.
The Cardinals finally seem to have their act together, but it took seven quarters to get there. Trailing 23-7 entering the fourth quarter Sunday, Arizona scored 16 straight points — including two wild 2-point conversions by quarterback Kyler Murray — to force overtime, where cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned a fumble by Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The win doesn’t let coach Kliff Kingsbury and a disappointing defense off the hook, but it at least provides some hope that Murray can put the team on his back. We won’t get a fair assessment of the Cardinals until receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension, but it’s clear Murray needs more help.
Talented enough to compete
15. Detroit Lions (1-1, No. 25)
16. Cleveland Browns (1-1, No. 17)
17. Dallas Cowboys (1-1, No. 28)
18. New England Patriots (1-1, No. 27)
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1, No. 16)
20. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, No. 11)
21. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2, No. 15)
A 36-27 victory over the Commanders is proof of concept for Lions coach Dan Campbell that his team is ready to take the next step. Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the league’s best receivers, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns Sunday to become just the eighth player in league history with at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games. No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, all in the first half, and Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes. This could be the start of a special season for Detroit.
Two teams that looked hopeless in Week 1 proved that season openers can often be misleading. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, the Cowboys turned around and beat the defending AFC champion Bengals, 20-17, on a last-second 50-yard field goal. Cooper Rush led a game-winning drive in the second start of his career and linebacker Micah Parsons continued to build his case as the best defensive player in the league, giving Dallas hope that it can survive Prescott’s absence and still compete for a playoff spot.
The Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers won’t strike fear in the rest of the AFC, but it does show that New England is sturdy enough to remain in the thick of the playoff race. Quarterback Mac Jones still looks shaky, throwing an interception into double coverage in the first quarter and nearly tossing another in the third, but the defense limited Pittsburgh to 4.2 yards per play and the offense ran the ball well on a 13-play drive to close the game. It’s far from coach Bill Belichick’s best team, but it has the potential to get back to the postseason.
Showing signs of life
22. New York Giants (2-0, No. 24)
23. Washington Commanders (1-1, No. 22)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1, No. 31)
25. New York Jets (1-1, No. 32)
The Giants’ best start since 2016 is certainly exciting, but this team is going to need to vastly outperform its potential to make the playoffs. (Remember, the Panthers started 3-0 last season before finishing 5-12.) What’s encouraging is the play of the defense led by former Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Even without top edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, Martindale has generated enough pressure to rattle opposing quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield the latest victim in Sunday’s 19-16 victory. Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t showing any signs of a Josh Allen-type leap, but he’s avoided making big mistakes. The Giants are going to need more from their receivers to have any hope of keeping this winning streak going.
The post-Urban Meyer bump is real for the Jaguars, who beat the Colts at home for the eighth straight time, 24-0. The addition of receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones has clearly helped second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who looks much more comfortable under the direction of coach Doug Pederson. A young defense also looks much improved, recording five sacks and three interceptions Sunday. The Jags have forced six turnovers through two games after creating nine all of last season.
We’d be remiss not to talk about the Jets’ stunning 31-30 win over the Browns, which ended up being only the third-most impressive comeback of the weekend. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes, giving the Jets a much-needed shot in the arm after a dreary home-opening loss against Baltimore. It’s not fair to assess second-year coach Robert Saleh until quarterback Zach Wilson returns, but at least his team isn’t giving up.
Searching for a spark
26. Seattle Seahawks (1-1, No. 21)
27. Tennessee Titans (0-2, No. 20)
28. Chicago Bears (1-1, No. 23)
29. Atlanta Falcons (0-2, No. 29)
30. Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1, No. 14)
31. Carolina Panthers (0-2, No. 30)
32. Houston Texans (0-1-1, No. 26)
The Falcons’ 0-2 start isn’t surprising, but their play on the field is. After blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead against the Saints in Week 1, Atlanta nearly pulled off an improbable comeback of its own against the Rams. Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, the Falcons got two touchdown passes from Marcus Mariota and a 26-yard touchdown return on a blocked punt to cut the deficit to 31-25 with less than five minutes left. They couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs, but the fight alone is encouraging for a team that has some promising young players. They’re far from the worst team in the league.
American justice grants 73 million dollars for the death of Fernando Albán
A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela’s socialist government, who died in custody in what he described as ‘murder for hire’ by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
Fernando Albán was arrested in 2018 when he arrived at Caracas International Airport from New York, where he was part of a delegation that denounced Maduro’s government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days later in what authorities initially described as a suicide jump from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuelan intelligence.
Albán’s death sparked international outrage and U.S. condemnation Last year, his widow and two children sued Maduro and several high-ranking members of his government for kidnapping, torturing and murdering the former municipal councilor of Caracas.
The family accused the men of belonging to the ‘Cartel of the Suns’, an alleged drug trafficking network involving senior Venezuelan officials and guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – a designated terrorist group – which allegedly sent 200 tonnes of cocaine from Venezuela to the United States every year.
Judge Darrin P. Gayles issued default judgment against the cartel for failing to respond to the lawsuit in an unreported ruling last week. In it, the court found that what it calls the “Maduro criminal enterprise” is responsible for federal racketeering offenses in Albán’s death because its purpose is “to exert unlawful authoritarian control over Venezuela.” through drug trafficking, acts of terrorism and human rights violations. .
Adopting a magistrate’s earlier findings, the court said Maduro government agents tracked Albán while he was still in New York, taking surveillance photos and sending information back to Venezuela that facilitated his abduction and detention. murder on his return home.
“Mr. Albán’s murder was murder for hire because the members of the Maduro criminal enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the court said.
The court found that the cartel should pay $73 million to Albán’s estate for the pain and suffering caused by his death.
However, it is unclear how the survivors will reap such a great reward. While Maduro and other defendants named in the initial complaint – including his defense minister and the head of Venezuela’s Supreme Court – have been charged in the United States with narcoterrorism and corruption, they face little pressure from the part of the former acolytes of Albán in the opposition. give up power.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has shown willingness to ease sanctions on the oil-rich OPEC nation in exchange for progress in talks with the opposition aimed at fostering a more democratic environment for the presidential election. of 2024.
Additionally, the only alleged cartel leader detained in the United States, retired General Cliver Alcala, is being represented by a court-appointed legal team after he claimed he was unable to pay his bill. defense.
A lawyer for Albán’s family declined to comment.
Albán’s case has also been reported to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating allegations of torture and killings by Maduro’s security forces. In late 2021, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that two members of the dreaded intelligence service SEBIN had been sentenced to almost six years in prison for negligence in connection with Alban’s death while in their custody. .
New York Post
Orioles minor league All-Stars: The top prospects at each position during the 2022 season
For the entire minor league season, The Baltimore Sun has gathered a list of the standout Orioles prospects from each week. The most common names frequently coincided with Baseball America’s top 30 rankings for Baltimore’s farm system, including Gunnar Henderson and — for a brief time — Adley Rutschman.
Both of those top prospects are now playing pivotal roles for the Orioles, with Henderson joining the big league ranks on Aug. 31.
But there’s a slew of players who have put together equally impressive minor league seasons, deserving of a hat-tip in the end-of-season honors list from The Sun. Triple-A Norfolk still has just over a week left in its season, and High-A Aberdeen is in the midst of its first South Atlantic League Championship Series.
As some minor league campaigns come to a close, though, here’s a look at which Orioles prospects impressed the most over the course of the 2022 season.
Catcher Maverick Handley
Before Rutschman arrived in Baltimore and changed the Orioles’ season, he only received 84 minor-league plate appearances this season. And Rutschman had a .924 OPS, the sample size isn’t large enough to feature as a minor league All-Star.
Handley, meanwhile, put together a strong season for Double-A Bowie in which he showed a flash of power potential. Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, Handley knocked 11 homers and had a .769 OPS. His 114 wRC+, or weighted runs created plus, a statistic that takes into account factors such as ballpark conditions and a pitcher’s ERA, where 100 is league average, is the highest among Orioles minor league catchers with at least 300 plate appearances, and his 11.7% walk rate was highest among the group, too.
Honorable mention: Cody Roberts didn’t go deep as frequently as Handley, but the catcher held a .271 average and recorded 18 doubles with 42 RBIs. Roberts split time between Bowie and Norfolk, ending his season with nine hits in seven games for the Tides.
First baseman TT Bowens
Bowens spent the season with Aberdeen, where he struck out 29% of the time but walked at a career-high 15.2% rate, good for a .768 OPS. Bowens joined the organization as an undrafted free agent due to the 2020 draft being shortened to five rounds.
Bowens smacked seven homers as part of his career-high 88 hits, and he ranks eighth in the Orioles farm system in wRC+ (117) among players with at least 400 plate appearances.
Second baseman Jordan Westburg
With the ability to play at shortstop and third base, Westburg is a valuable utility glove with a bat that broke out in 2022, putting him in position to push for a major league debut. Westburg was selected out of Mississippi State in the first round of the 2020 draft.
The 23-year-old leads the Orioles’ minor league system with 26 homers, and his .862 OPS ranks fifth among players in Baltimore’s organization with at least 400 plate appearances. Westburg’s 129 wRC+ is also fifth, and his average raised from .247 with the Baysox to .277 with the Tides.
Honorable mention: Only 19, Frederick Bencosme rose three levels this season, from rookie ball to Aberdeen by year’s end. Across those three levels, Bencosme holds a .311 average with a .793 OPS.
Shortstop Joey Ortiz
At the beginning of the season, when Westburg, Ortiz and Henderson shared an infield, Westburg said Ortiz had the best glove of any of the trio of prospects. But Ortiz also has proven himself at the plate, reaching Norfolk by the end of the season and has immediately taken to the level, with a 1.075 OPS in 17 games with the Tides.
Across the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, Ortiz has an .829 OPS — the sixth-best among players with at least 400 plate appearances — with 18 homers.
Honorable mention: Darell Hernaiz, selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft — one round after Ortiz — rose from Delmarva to Bowie this year. He holds a .779 OPS, and his 112 wRC+ ranks ninth among batters with 400 plate appearances.
Third baseman Gunnar Henderson
Henderson split time between third base (48 games) and shortstop (50 games), and the Orioles even experimented with him briefly at first base and second base. But his home is on the left side of the infield, and he’s immediately established himself as a major leaguer.
The 21-year-old’s rapid rise from Bowie to Norfolk elevated him to No. 1 prospect status after Rutschman graduated from the rankings. Henderson hit .297 with a .946 OPS between Bowie and Norfolk, with 50 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases. And since arriving with the Orioles, he has provided instant production.
Honorable mention: Coby Mayo’s power was especially on display at Aberdeen, where he hit 14 homers before adding five long balls in 34 games at Bowie. Mayo held a .782 OPS with 69 RBIs.
Utilityman Connor Norby
Behind Westburg, Norby’s 25 homers rank second in the farm system. Norby plays mostly second base but also featured as a left fielder this season. A second-round pick in 2019, Norby’s OPS rose to .960 during his time with Bowie.
Outfielder Hudson Haskin
Haskin spent the season with the Baysox, where he posted an .821 OPS — the seventh best in the farm system among qualified full-season affiliate players. The Tulane product learned to accept what some labeled as a “weird” swing, and it allowed Haskin to be himself at the plate. The results followed he had 15 homers and 23 doubles.
Outfielder Colton Cowser
Few players have experienced as quick of a rise through the minors as Cowser this season. As a first-round pick in 2021, Cowser began in Aberdeen and has wound up with Norfolk, and his 141 wRC+ is second only to Henderson. His .868 OPS is third among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 400 plate appearances, and Cowser’s walk rate of 15.5% is fifth best.
Outfielder Kyle Stowers
The only outfielder with a better OPS than Cowser is Stowers, who has since risen to the MLB ranks. In Stowers’ time with Norfolk, the 24-year-old second-round pick in 2019 held an .884 OPS with 19 homers and 29 doubles.
Honorable mentions: Shayne Fontana recorded an .898 OPS with Bowie before his rise to Norfolk toward the end of this season. Heston Kjerstad, who made his professional debut this season after missing the entire 2021 season with heart inflammation, posted an .851 OPS across the Low-A and High-A levels. He’ll will play in the Arizona Fall League.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
Rodriguez’s season hit a bump when he suffered a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain in June, postponing an expected promotion to the majors. He has returned to Norfolk after a rehab start and two appearances for Bowie, and his latest outing showed how dominant he can be: five innings, two hits and no runs.
Among pitchers with at least 50 innings, no one in the Orioles’ system has a better ERA than Rodriguez’s 2.42, and his 0.90 WHIP leads the way, too. Rodriguez is the top pitching prospect in baseball.
Right-hander Noah Denoyer
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Denoyer proved himself as a starter and reliever this season for Bowie, where he posted a 2.61 ERA. His 0.93 WHIP trails only Rodriguez among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season, and he’s walked just 6.1% of the batters he faced.
Right-hander Xavier Moore
Moore joined Baltimore as part of a 2019 trade with the Minnesota Twins, and the 2017 16th-round pick has developed into a steady reliever for Aberdeen. His 10 saves are tied for the second most in the farm system, and he has done it with a 1.36 ERA and a 31.9% strikeout-to-walk ratio — the best among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 30 innings.
Right-hander Justin Armbruester
A 2021 12th-round pick from New Mexico, Armbruester has thrown the second-most innings (117) of any Orioles minor leaguer. He rose from Aberdeen to Bowie, and he holds a 3.85 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP — the latter of which is the fifth lowest among qualified Orioles pitchers.
Left-hander Drew Rom
Rom, a 2018 fourth-round pick, has started 23 games this season and made the jump from Bowie to Norfolk, but his performances haven’t changed. Between both levels, he holds a 4.24 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and struck out an average of 10.9 batters per nine innings in 108 1/3 innings.
Honorable mentions: Right-hander Ryan Watson’s work in Bowie earned him a promotion to Norfolk, and he’s posted a 3.55 ERA between those levels. He’s featured as a reliever for the Tides but started 18 games for the Baysox … Right-hander Peter Van Loon struck out 97 batters in 88 2/3 innings for Aberdeen … Right-hander Ryan Long has a 3.10 ERA for Delmarva … Right-hander Ignacio Feliz racked up 135 strikeouts for the IronBirds in 92 2/3 innings …Connor Gillispie and Jean Pinto each threw more than 90 innings with ERAs below 4.00 for Aberdeen.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
ASK IRA: Should Heat circle back to Jae Crowder?
Q: I think the Heat need to go back to what worked in the past. Jae Crowder was a winner for us and then for Phoenix. He fills our need at power forward. The players have experience playing with him so he would fit in quickly. What would it take to get him and would you do it? – Jay, Weston.
A: What it would take, more than anything, is an asset the Heat likely would want to save for something bigger, and that is Duncan Robinson’s contract as the needed cap match. And even then, that’s a lot of years for the Suns to take on. Basically, the Heat’s next move with Robinson’s contract or any first-round pick would be their final major move. I’m not sure Jae Crowder is at that level, with all due respect for what he accomplished with the Heat in 2020. Still, with ESPN reporting that the Suns are listening to offers for Crowder, there could be fire to that smoke.
Q: We don’t need to make a trade for the sake of making a trade. Patience. A better situation will present itself during the season. – Hmstd.
A: Or, perhaps not. But that’s not what matters. What matters is that moves are not made out of apprehension or desperation, as mentioned above with Jae Crowder. There could well be a time this season when something needs to be done. But there also might be a time further down the road when assets can be put into play. So let’s regroup when Dec. 15 passes, and those signed in the offseason can be dealt, or even the February trading deadline. For now, first see what you have.
Q: Ira, I don’t really think it’s a dig on Tyler Herro that he hasn’t made the starting five yet. Had it not been for the fact that we had Max Strus and Duncan Robinson over the last three years, I do believe Tyler would have broken the top five in his second year for sure Tyler has been top five at least after his first year on. I believe that he is simply a better talent than both Strus and Robinson but that they needed him for that sixth man position. Am I wrong? – Brent, Wellington.
A: Not at all. And you build a rotation for more than the starting five. The difference this time around is that if Victor Oladipo is anywhere close to the level he seems he believe he stands, then the Heat will have a strong enough sixth-man option to set Tyler Herro free as a starter.
Ultimate World Cup 2022 fan experience with live screenings of England, Wales and ALL matches at a special venue in London
talkSPORT is powered by fans – and will host the ultimate fan experience during the 2022 World Cup.
We’re taking over a massive 1,000-seat venue under London Waterloo’s arcades, where we’ll be showing ALL World Cup matches live – starting with the first group match on November 20 through to the final on December 18.
With a mammoth 64 games spread over 28 days, you can cheer on England, Wales – or whoever you want – as they aim for glory in Qatar.
Fans are well used to toasting the summer tournaments in fan parks and sunny pub gardens across the country, tossing beers in the air as Harry Kane strikes in another goal.
However, this tournament will be unlike any other and the good old British days will mean that only the toughest soles will be ready to brave the action on the outside.
But never fear, because talkSPORT has you covered this winter with our huge indoor venue.
You’ll get live coverage of every game on giant TV screens, Q&A with talkSPORT talent, take part in live radio shows, and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
It promises to be the best World Cup fan experience in the UK!
You can now book your place in the talkSPORT fan zone, with England and Wales group stage matches on sale – including the humdinger between the home nations.
Tickets start from just £20 – with a free pint on us – and are available to buy HERE.
It’s only for over-18s and each ticket will be valid for six hours, which will usually cover two World Cup matches. This will vary depending on the matches on each day of the tournament.
10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
To be successful at marketing, you need to learn more than just how to create ads and take them to market. A complete understanding of marketing management is also crucial if you want your products or services to reach their full potential in the marketplace, no matter what industry you’re in or what kind of business model you use. Here are 10 ways you can improve your skills as a marketer so that your campaigns stand out from the crowd and help your company thrive in any economy.
Also Read: 7 Clothing Brands Of India You Thought Were Foreign
Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
1) Invest In Your Education – Marketing Management
It pays to be smart with your marketing. The more educated you are, the more successful you will be at maximizing potential leads and sales. But if you’re lacking some of the basics or have a need for brushing up on your skills.
2) Set Aside Time For Education
If you want to improve your skills as a marketer, it’s important to set aside time in your day or week for education. This could be a weekly class on marketing management, reading up on recent articles, or taking time out of the workday for watching training videos on YouTube. This can feel like it takes away from your productivity, but you’ll be amazed at how much you retain and are able to use the next day with just an hour of educating yourself in marketing!
3) Keep An Open Mind About New Methods – Marketing Management
As time goes on, the marketing world is evolving rapidly. This means marketers need to adapt to the ever-changing landscape. It’s essential to remain open-minded to new ideas and methods in order to be successful. Try making an effort to participate on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, and even Twitter. There are a lot of people who solely use these sites now and ignoring them will put your company at a disadvantage.
4) Try Before You Buy
Marketing is a tricky field because there are so many tools, programs, and tactics to experiment with. You want to spend your budget wisely but at the same time, you don’t want to stop trying new things. And let’s face it: not everything works.
5) The Most Important Things Are Relationships & Trust – Marketing Management
The most important things in marketing are relationships and trust. Trustworthiness is essential to every business relationship and without it, there’s little point in being involved in the relationship in the first place. Creating a trusting environment should be at the forefront of any marketing endeavor because without that there’s very little chance for success.
6) Promote Yourself By Promoting Others
The best way to promote yourself is to promote others. Join LinkedIn groups, become active on social media, and contribute articles. If you’re a digital marketer, be generous with resources. If you’re not actively participating in marketing communities, then we won’t be reading your content anyway!
7) Treat Everybody Fairly, No Matter What Their Role Is – Marketing Management
It is important to treat everyone fairly in the business environment. No matter what position they are in, you will find yourself benefiting in some way by considering the needs of all members. This can help build relationships with a wide range of individuals who will be willing to do favors for you or provide you with advice on how best to reach your goals.
8) Always Deliver More Than You Promise. Always!
Do what you say you’re going to do. Deliverables and deadlines are incredibly important in any business, so if they weren’t clear, email the team and request a change. Follow up on your progress—don’t make an effort to do something and forget about it! Stick to deadlines. The last thing you want is for people to be waiting around for something that’s not going to happen.
9) Ask What If To Brainstorm Improvements – Marketing Management
What if your company didn’t have enough funds to carry out the first marketing strategy you had in mind? What if you are not sure about which marketing strategies are best for your business and what would help it grow? If there was a way to know where your customers are and what they need? What if you could learn how other businesses have successfully grown their customer base using these methods?
If you can answer these questions, then you might be able to find solutions on how to improve your skills as a marketer. Consider going beyond them by looking at different resources like blogs, articles, or books. You may even want to take classes that focus on marketing management skills. If you keep learning and applying new techniques, then one day you’ll become the expert in this field that others come to when they need help with their marketing management skills.
10) When In Doubt, Trust Your Gut Instincts
As the saying goes, you should always trust your gut instincts when making decisions. This can also be applied to marketing. Think about it this way, if you’re considering an option and have reservations about it from the start, then it’s probably not a good choice. For example, let’s say a friend sends you an offer to purchase their own product for resale on your website in order to take advantage of their social media presence and blog following.
No matter how well you manage your marketing, there’s always room to do better. These 10 simple strategies that you can use to ensure that the first impressions of your company are amazing will boost sales and get the word out about your brand. Learn these techniques today so that you can start using them tomorrow!
The post 10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills appeared first on MEWS.
Jailed Las Vegas journalist killing official in court : NPR
KM/AP cannon
LAS VEGAS — A local elected official faces a judge on Tuesday for murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal editor Jeff German.
A criminal complaint accuses Telles of “stalking” German, 69, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. German lived alone and his body was found the next day. The Clark County coroner ruled her death a homicide.
Telles, 45, was arrested after police asked for help over Labor Day weekend to identify a person seen wearing an orange work shirt and wide-brimmed straw hat carrying a bag slung over and marching to German’s house on the morning of September 2. Police also released footage of a distinctive SUV seen near German’s home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.
A Review-Journal photographer took photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.
Police said Telles turned off his cellphone and waited in a vehicle outside German’s home until the attack. It was characterized as a planned response to articles German wrote about “internal unrest and dissension” in the county office that handles the assets of people who died without a will or family contact.
Telles lost his first re-election bid in June after articles in May aired allegations of administrative intimidation, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a junior staffer. County lawmakers appointed a consultant to handle complaints about leadership in his office.
German was widely respected for his tenacity, and his colleagues said he was working on follow-up reports on Telles and the public administrator’s office when he died.
“The published articles … ruined (Telles’) political career, probably his marriage, and he was the one who took on the cause,” Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Scow said. to a judge on September 8.
That judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack “chilling” and said it described the German “fighting for his life”. She spoke of apparent defense wounds on German’s arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles had been found under German’s fingernails.
Police said a search warrant revealed items at Telles’ home, including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill the German.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that may show the attack.
The Nevada Press Association announced that the German would be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this Saturday.
German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering the courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.
Telles grew up in El Paso, Texas and lived in Colorado before moving to Las Vegas. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician and graduated in 2014 from the University of Nevada Law School in Las Vegas. He practiced inheritance and inheritance law before being elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.
The Review-Journal reported that in El Paso, Telles’ late grandfather, Richard Telles, served as city clerk, school board administrator, and county commissioner. A great-uncle, Raymond L. Telles Jr., served as the city’s first Mexican-American mayor and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy as Ambassador to Costa Rica and by President Lyndon B. Johnson as President of the United States-Mexico Border Commission. .
Telles’ father, Raymond R. Telles, was elected to two terms on the El Paso City Council, but lost a bid for mayor. He later gave up his law degree and avoided jail time after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud.
Court and police records show Robert Telles was arrested in Las Vegas in February 2020 after his wife called 911. He was charged with grabbing her in a “bear hug position” and of resisting the efforts of two police officers to handcuff him. During his arrest, Telles was recorded on police-worn cameras acknowledging that he had been drinking alcohol and repeatedly identifying himself as a public official.
The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a $418 fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble.
His term expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and banned from county office or property pending a review of his elected position.
