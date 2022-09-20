Connect with us

Blockchain

Oasis Pro Markets and Ownera Partner to Deliver Global Distribution for Digital Securities

Oasis Pro Markets And Ownera Partner To Deliver Global Distribution For Digital Securities
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alternativeassetsOasis Pro Markets, the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, today announced a partnership with Ownera, provider of a global inter-trading network based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, to distribute digital assets over the Ownera FinP2P network.

The digital securities industry is growing fast but has lacked a common global distribution network for connecting issuers, investors, exchanges and other market participants. As a result, the rate of institutional adoption and investor access to high-quality digital assets has been limited up until now.

Ownera brought the industry together to develop the FinP2P open-source routing protocol to solve this problem by orchestrating the instant exchange of digital assets held on any blockchain platform, for digital cash held on any ledger. It supports primary issuance, secondary trading and DeFi-style instant borrowing against assets pledged as collateral. This routing network has the power to open up digital distribution for the private markets and unlock global liquidity in a way that no single institution or exchange can achieve on its own.

As the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, Oasis Pro Markets provides investors with transparent access to a range of digital security investments. The integration of Ownera FinP2P distribution network enables its issuers and investors to further improve the liquidity of their tokenized assets by reaching a broader investor base across the globe.

“Ownera provides a best-in-class connectivity solution that will accelerate the growth of the ecosystem,” says Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets. “We are very excited about this alliance and are fortunate to be able to partner with Anthony Woolley and his fantastic team at Ownera.”

“Marketplaces and their Issuers need the broadest distribution to support a primary and secondary market in the low-liquidity world of private digital securities,” adds Anthony Woolley, the Head of Business Development and Marketing at Ownera. “The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms such as Oasis Pro Markets with one secure point of connection to multiple pools of digital securities and investors across the globe. We are thrilled to have a powerful partner in Oasis Pro Markets, an established industry leader, to expand the FinP2P ecosystem.”

About Oasis Pro Markets:

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, “DeFi.” Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Market, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS (“OATSPRO”) to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Ownera:

Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source specifications of the FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, thus enabling global distribution and liquidity for digital securities.

For more information, go to www.ownera.io

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Anthony Woolley, Ownera: [email protected]
Bob Yostpille, Oasis Pro Markets [email protected]

Blockchain

ĀTHŌS Private Wealth Launches First of Its Kind Crypto Investment Platform

16 mins ago

September 20, 2022

Āthōs Private Wealth Launches First Of Its Kind Crypto Investment Platform
Multi-Family Office Offers High-Touch Crypto Services Through Separately Managed Accounts

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ĀTHŌS Private Wealth, a modern financial investment firm for founders, executives, and professionals, announces the launch of an industry-first crypto investment solution. The private wealth organization created the innovative service ĀTHŌS Crypto, a managed crypto business part of ĀTHŌS Private Wealth.

Founded by Robbie Shattuck during the 2020 pandemic, ĀTHŌS Private Wealth stemmed from a decision to challenge the status quo of the private wealth industry. Built on a strong ethos of values and focused on doing the right thing for the client, ĀTHŌS Private Wealth is the response to the needs of a modern world. It is one of the first multi-family offices on the market that enables clients to invest across all assets, including direct access to crypto, through a full-service platform. ĀTHŌS has brought on Will Rossiter as Chief Investment Officer of ĀTHŌS Crypto. ĀTHŌS aims to be the premier value-based private wealth organization for entrepreneurs.

ĀTHŌS continues to develop into an industry innovator while setting the highest standard of crypto investment for our clients,” said Robbie Shattuck, CEO & Founder of ĀTHŌS. “There are currently very few full-service advisor-managed crypto solutions in the market today. Our clients were previously managing such digital assets on their own, while also running their companies. We built a solution that allows them the same level of access– but gives them back all the time. We are handling all facets of crypto investing, which include: portfolio management, trading, cold storage, cold staking, and crypto tax preparation. ĀTHŌS will continue to expand by offering high-touch financial services with industry-first platforms.”

In the upcoming months, ĀTHŌS will make further announcements regarding expansion and new offerings. These services will continue to better serve clients looking to bolster their financial strategies.

To learn more about ĀTHŌS offerings, visit https://athoswealth.com and for more information on the new investment platform visit https://athoscrypto.com/.

About ĀTHŌS Private Wealth

ĀTHŌS Private Wealth was started by Robbie Shattuck in 2020 with an overarching goal of providing modern investment solutions to clients. Since then, the company has continued to innovate and bring to the forefront some of the most creative financial solutions for founders, executives and professionals alike. Advisory services are offered through ĀTHŌS Private Wealth LLC, a California and Utah Registered Investment Advisor. Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Please see our ADV Brochure for more information.

Contacts

Alicia O’Connell

[email protected]

Blockchain

Music integration platform STYNGR partners with blockchain ecosystem onXRP and indie music label Armada Music to launch an exclusive album in upcoming Maladroids video game built on the XRP Ledger

33 mins ago

September 20, 2022

Music Integration Platform Styngr Partners With Blockchain Ecosystem Onxrp And Indie Music Label Armada Music To Launch An Exclusive Album In Upcoming Maladroids Video Game Built On The Xrp Ledger
In an industry-first move, two major EDM artists will release their first collaborative album in Maladroids, the ten-person battle royale obstacle run game, set to launch its first level in September 2022.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Styngr, the first music integration platform for gaming and the metaverse, is excited to announce its partnership with blockchain developer onXRP and blockchain partner Ripple to launch a music integration in the upcoming free-to-play battle royale running game Maladroids on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Set to release the first level this month, the collaboration will see an in-game radio station with a curated playlist of electronic dance music (EDM) in partnership with music label Armada Music, including an industry-first move to release new tracks from Tom Staar and Kryder, two major artists of the Genre.

Developed by onXRP, Maladroids initial release will see players compete as droids in groups of ten through an obstacle run, using speed and agility to push over opponents and race to the finish line. New game-modes and maps will be added in subsequent releases. Enabled with play-to-win capabilities using onXRP’s staking system, emboldened racers can leverage the platforms and underlying blockchains native tokens, $OXP and $XRP, in a cumulative pool, with those first to cross the finish line taking it all home. Maladroids is the first game to be hosted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) – an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain.

Maladroids can be played by anyone on https://maladroids.com/index.html.

Styngr, who will be partnering with Ripple through technical integrations to continue its work in the crypto space, is working alongside Dutch independent music label Armada Music to bring two major EDM artists, Tom Staar and Kryder, together in a collaboration for the in-game radio station. Across the first six months from release, Tom Staar and Kryder will release two new tracks every month from their collaboration into the game, in a first move for the video game industry. Following the launch, the game will release additional audio emotes and audio NFTs.

Having partnerships with some of the largest players in the industry, including major labels and publishers, Styngr provides developers the largest library of fully licensed mainstream music to integrate into their games and removes the obstacles typically associated with music licensing, providing opportunities for monetisation to developers of all sizes.

Alex Tarrand, Co-founder of Styngr, commented: “Seamlessly launching an entire album through a game is a groundbreaking opportunity. We are thrilled to be collaborating with record labels like Armada Music to bring brand new tracks from some of EDM’s top artists to blockchain gaming that leverages the best-in-class capabilities of the XRP Ledger. To do all this in a game as fun and competitive as Maladroids is truly something special.”

Kaj Leory, CEO of onXRP, commented: “Working alongside Styngr and Ripple to bring music to the in-game radio for Maladroids has been such a fantastic experience. It’s not everyday that independent games studios are able to launch new music from well-known artists and to do so from the release of level one is an accomplishment for our brand. We’re excited for players to get into Maladroids and compete against friends and strangers as they discover great new music from Tom Staar and Kryder.”

“It’s great to be part of this project,” Michel Peek, Armada Music’s Head of Publishing, said. “Together with these amazing partners, artists and dance producers, we’ve been able to co-create a user experience in this game, Maladroids. The dance music space has always found itself at the forefront of technological development, so working this project feels very natural to our team.”

About Styngr

STYNGR is music for gaming and the metaverse. We provide licensed popular music that allows developers to create engaging experiences within virtual worlds. Unlike navigating complex negotiations with music labels and publishers, STYNGR’S proprietary platform and SDKs simplify the process to deliver pre-cleared music with user analytics, rightsholder payments, and legal indemnification into any game. The platform shifts music from a cost center to a profit generator while providing seamless tech that allows players to personalize their audio experience, purchase music emotes, and enjoy curated radio. Offering access to more than 15 million tracks, STYNGR is a solution for importing, organizing, and monetizing the largest curated music experience within gaming and the metaverse.

Game developers can apply to access STYNGR’S pre-cleared library of music by visiting their website. To learn more about STYNGR, visit www.styngr.com.

About onXRP

onXRP.com is a modular ecosystem for everything that is happening on the XRPL. onXRP was made with the aim to make blockchain more accessible for new entrants and provide the right tools for every trader and collector to make their way through the XRPL and blockchain. The ecosystem is built up in different modules such as a content platform with informative articles, a decentralized exchange, NFT marketplace and a gaming platform.

onXRP is expanding rapidly and has recently launched its first interoperable extension: onAVAX. A comparable ecosystem for the Avalanche blockchain with the ability to bridge digital assets back-and-forth between AVAX and the XRPL. onXRP is making steps to build out its ecosystem even further and welcomes business inquiries from other WEB3 projects to collaborate and build out the future of blockchain.

About Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

Contacts

Swipe Right PR

[email protected]

Wachsman

[email protected]

Blockchain

Coinshift Integrates Superfluid to Automate Crypto-Native Payroll with Ongoing Money Streams

49 mins ago

September 20, 2022

Coinshift Integrates Superfluid To Automate Crypto-Native Payroll With Ongoing Money Streams
Sheridan, United States, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire

Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid Protocol allows DAOs and web3 businesses to automate payroll with money streams, saving HR managers time and cognitive effort

Coinshift, the leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and web3 businesses to manage treasury operations securely and efficiently, is pleased to announce its native integration of Superfluid Protocol   (“Superfluid”) within its V2 Dashboard is now live. Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid allows users to create, view, manage & edit real-time money streams directly from the Coinshift dashboard, enabling them to put web3 payroll on autopilot. As programmable and automatable second-by-second token flows, salary streams help treasury managers save hours in administrative labor and reduce complexity. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Superfluid – a pioneer in real-time finance and the leading asset streaming protocol for EVM networks – to bring the utility of money streaming to DAOs and crypto-native businesses. Superfluid is a key part of our product roadmap going forward as we build out the foremost treasury management solution for crypto-native organizations, and we look forward to further incorporating Superfluid streaming throughout Coinshift’s treasury management workflows.” – Tarun Gupta, CEO of Coinshift

In addition to being able to start multiple streams in one transaction, web3 treasury managers using Coinshift to stream salaries can enjoy a variety of Coinshift’s best-in-class treasury management features (e.g., tagging and labeling transactions for seamless accounting, adding detailed notes, the ability for non-signers to create proposals). Moreover, when starting/stopping streams via Coinshift, tokens are automatically wrapped just-in-time to keep the streams running without any intervention required from the multi-sig signers.

Salary Streaming Benefits for Crypto-Native Organizations

Reduced time & cognitive effort: Salary streams only require one transaction to start, and they flow in perpetuity until you decide to stop them – drastically reducing the time and cognitive effort of manually managing payouts every month.

Scaleable, gas-efficient payouts: You can set up multiple streams in bulk (including multiple tokens) in a single transaction, and the longer you keep your streams running, the more significant your gas savings are over the long term.

Salary Streaming Benefits for Employees and Contributors

Enhanced financial flexibility: By streaming salaries with Superfluid, employees and contributors receive their income every second as opposed to bi-weekly or monthly, allowing them to spend and invest their money in DeFi as they earn it over time.

Continual reward & incentivization: By using the Perpetual Conditional Rewards token (an UMA KPI option that streams token rewards in proportion to the condition met), employees and contributors can be consistently rewarded and incentivized for achieving certain KPIs.

“Superfluid is a ubiquitous solution for web3 value transfer, and by partnering with Coinshift, we’re making it widely accessible to a diverse range of crypto-native organizations. We’re excited for DAOs, web3 businesses, and their stakeholders to experience the benefits of salary streaming — be it enhanced treasury efficiency or capital flexibility — as they focus on building radically new technologies.” –  Francesco Renzi, Co-Founder and CEO of Superfluid

About Coinshift

Coinshift is the leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables crypto-native organizations to manage their treasury operations securely and efficiently. Built on Gnosis Safe and live on seven chains, Coinshift provides an easy-to-use solution for payout management, collaborative multi-signature transactions, and comprehensive reporting for Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to reduce operational costs and save up to 90 percent on gas fees. Hundreds of crypto businesses, including blue-chips like Aave, Messari, and Polygon, trust Coinshift to manage over $1bn in crypto assets.

About Superfluid

Superfluid is the leading asset streaming protocol that enables Web3 native subscriptions, salaries, and rewards for DAOs and crypto-native businesses. Superfluid streams transfer value in a constant flow over time between wallets in a non-custodial and permissionless manner. Superfluid Protocol can be used to describe cash flows and execute them automatically on-chain, over time, and in a non-interactive way. Money streams are programmable, composable, and modular, allowing developers to build custom applications on top of the protocol. No capital is locked up, and all inflows and outflows are netted in real-time at every block without consuming any gas. Ongoing streams can be forwarded as they are received to both wallets and applications, eliminating delays and drastically increasing capital efficiency.

Contacts

Head of Marketing

Blockchain

SWEAT Breaks Crypto Record, Hours to WEB3 Launch

1 hour ago

September 20, 2022

Snapchat Calls End To Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees
Market News
  • During TGE week, the term ‘Sweat’  trended on Twitter, search on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.
  • Sweat Wallet swiftly rose to the top of the Finance app charts in 51 countries.

Sweat Economy, the “economy of movement,” effectively launched on NEAR last week with the largest-ever airdrop to active, opted-in wallets. The Move-to-Earn platform, which has been active on web2 since 2016 and has over 120 million global Sweatcoin app users, released their new web3 SWEAT token to 13.5 million token holders. Sweat Wallet swiftly rose to the top of the Finance app charts in 51 countries. This comes on the heels of SWEAT’s accomplishment as the fastest IDO to sell out on the DAO Maker platform.

Expansion of the SWEAT Token

To Onboard easily  they introduce the Sweat Wallets and people who is not aware of this also can use it easily for token staking, NFT games and other elements after the launch over 2 million people has downloaded and activated it and it is listed as second most popular dApp  across all chains since its launch.

A user sale  of about $1M of SWEAT finished in 15 minutes, making it the fastest IDO ever to sell out on the DAO Maker platform. During TGE week, the term ‘Sweat’  trended on Twitter, search on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Sweat Economy is a crypto unicorn with a current FDV of more than $1 billion after week one.

In a rare move for a token, the Sweat Foundation and Sweatco stated shortly prior to the TGE that they were burning 4.76 Bn of their own SWEAT allocation to provide more value to customers. On Friday, they committed to use 50% of their profits to acquire SWEAT from the secondary market for buy and burn or to distribute as staking wages.

Over the first seven days, the SWEAT token had nearly half a billion dollars in trading activity across exchanges FTX, OKX, ByBit, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, and Uniswap.

Blockchain

Allowing Creators and Fans to Co-create and Co-monetize

1 hour ago

September 20, 2022

Allowing Creators And Fans To Co-Create And Co-Monetize
It has never been easier to create — and this is reflected in 50 million creators trying to earn a living from their work — but the majority are struggling as only 2% of creators are earning income above minimum wages.

What all creators have are their own superfans that create content. Yes, that’s right – The flip side of being a creator is what makes a creator in the first place: Their fans.

Today, fan content already outnumbers original content. There are 75 million fans creating derivative works and fan art, creating a whopping 7.5 billion fan content consisting of images, videos, live streams, and comments.

However, most generated content is trapped in dead ends. This content is ‘forgotten’, remains unmonetized, and is not used as a distribution driver. That is a massive missed opportunity. This is true for video, where even though video accounts for over 85% of internet traffic, video is still constrained to linear passive broadcasts and distribution models that lock out many creators and their fans.

The Sagaverse project’s  founders spoke to content creators and communities to identify the best solutions to solve these problems. What’s needed now, is the ability to unleash new forms of video experiences, while fairly compensating for fandom, community, and participation.

Let us show you how Sagaverse empowers ownership, attribution, and lifetime passive income.

Key Points of Sagaverse

Sagaverse, an engine and protocol for web3 social media, makes it easy for creators and fans to come together to co-create, co-monetize and co-distribute.

Sagaverse is developing a cross-platform app that acts as a user-facing front-end for a rich media player and integrates a new approach to co-creation powered by derivative content monetization and various social features.

Bringing creators and fans together, Sagaverse makes it possible for creators to activate fans and their content, bringing them limitless benefits.

For creators, there’s nothing more powerful than a fan and what fans crave most is meaningful interaction and connection. Just imagine the greater network effects that could be realized if creators and fans were given the power to buy in.

Blockchain

Central to Sagaverse is its blockchain-powered manifest ensures attribution and licensing information is carried along and terms are always honored. The protocol consists of two main components:

  • Rich Media Manifest for composing, distributing, and recomposing tokenized assets while retaining attribution, licensing information, and no duplication of assets
  • Media Engine merging creation and consumption of interactive visual assets (2D, 3D, Programmable, Audio)

Possibilities for Creators and Fans

Content on Sagaverse is called a Saga. Sagas are all about collaborative play and creation.

At the heart of Sagaverse is a rich media player designed for next-generation visual media including interactive and augmented video. We know that this is the next content format people will love and want in their lives.

Combining this media player and manifest brings co-creation and attribution together, encouraging new rich media experiences through:

A 3D artist can create a 3D character and allow 3D animators to animate it, add video filters, AR games, custom emoji packs, etc. Every time the character is used by other artists or fans, the 3D artist who created the initial character receives rewards or royalties. Besides, creators can mint video NFTs and make them remixable by others, receiving royalties when consumed.

Creators and artists can unite and create ads, and then when advertisers use those ads, the co-creators receive royalties for their work

Besides, creators can cooperate with their fans; thus, they can make co-own augmented video NFTs, which Sagaverse calls Rich Media.

A second, a like, a comment, a remix, a collaboration – everything counts and generates value.

What Kind Of Content is Sagaverse Meant for?

Current business models on Web2 platforms are unsuitable for the new expectations of creators, prosumers, and fans.

Artists who focused on interactivity did not have a place in Web2, but now the world is asking for their content. Sagaverse developers created the platform for artists who create content that demands interactivity, such as video with fast-moving content (like sports), 3D artists, motion graphics artists, shader programmers, and developers that produce programmable content. And an open rich media format to describe the content like comments, likes, reaction videos, remixes, and related other content.

Tokenomics

Owning the Sagaverse token means owning the future of creation. The token is used in all platform transactions and is backed by partial DAO ownership of a growing content library. Token demand comes from staking and platform transactions.

Monetizing is easy.  Mint, own, and get paid all from the Sagaverse mobile app. Creators always keep 95% of the revenue they generate. Every time anyone engages with a Saga, owners are rewarded through a Play to Earn model that continuously pays out over the lifespan of the content. Sagaverse’s blockchain protocol ensures attribution and licensing information is carried along and terms are always honored.

Sagaverse allows anyone to support creators through content staking. Anyone can invest tokens earned or by purchasing additional Saga tokens. The more derivative works, engagement, and transactions a Saga has, the more tokens are distributed to its owners and stakers. This incentivizes and rewards creators and fans to build up the Sagaverse network through co-ownership, co-monetization, and co-distribution.

The Sagaverse DAO retains a 5% fee from all transactions for maintaining and growing the platform, and some part is allocated among creators depending on how their content is consumed.

Roadmap

The first product launch of Sagaverse dApp is scheduled for a Q4 2022 release, targeting short-form video Creators, eSports players, 3D artists, 3D animators, developers, and fans of Sagaverse’s future is an open protocol for tokenized rich media.

In late 2023 Sagaverse will open its protocol, allowing publishers to build creation and consumption experiences and enabling publishers to build and launch collaborative web3 media dApps.

Wrapping up

While Web2 is not enough for content creators to make a living, Web3 opens an extensive list of opportunities for both creators and fans, allowing both to cooperate, co-create and monetize.

The Sagaverse platform brings together short-form video Creators, eSports players, 3D artists, 3D animators, developers, and fans who create interactive videos and want to monetize their work.

Blockchain technology allows distributing and recomposing of tokenized assets while retaining attribution and licensing information.

Mobilizing communities to create, remix and monetize interactive and AR video

  • Bringing your digital assets to new audiences
  • Enabling new revenue from your digital assets
  • Creating with idols. Activate your community of fans to create, remix and monetize

All this incentivizes and rewards creators and fans to build up the Sagaverse network through co-ownership, co-monetization, and co-distribution.

Their Mission is bold: Empower 1 billion creators and fans to co-create,  generate income and thrive through creation and play with interactive visual content.

 

Blockchain

Binance Completes Issuing Ethereum Proof- of-Work Tokens

2 hours ago

September 20, 2022

Pip Announces Integration Within Binance Ecosystem To Bring Web3 Payments To Web2 Services
