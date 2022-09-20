News
Orioles held without a hit until 7th in 11-0 loss to lowly Tigers as playoff chances dwindle
Under other circumstances, Ryan Mountcastle might not have been in the Orioles’ lineup Monday night. But Baltimore is clinging to its playoff hopes, and that meant Mountcastle, with a sore left elbow he described as “good enough to play” but nowhere near 100%, was hitting third as the Orioles began a series that represented the last cushion of their daunting closing slate.
When Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander struck out Mountcastle to end the first inning, Baltimore was already down a run. When Mountcastle walked in the fourth to become his team’s first baserunner against Alexander, the deficit had grown to six. When he opened the seventh with a clean single into center that marked the Orioles’ first hit of the night, they were down nine. When he drew another free pass in the ninth, the margin had reached 11-0, staying there in a loss that further doomed Baltimore’s dwindling playoff hopes.
The lopsided defeat, against a Tigers team at the bottom of the American League Central, left the Orioles (76-70) five games out in the AL wild-card race with 16 games to play.
Alexander took the mound Monday with a 5.35 ERA, Detroit having gone 1-12 in his first 13 starts. The Tigers (56-91) ensured quickly that win total would double, scoring early and then often. Tyler Wells allowed a first-inning run when a two-out flyball by Miguel Cabrera fell between left fielder Austin Hays and center fielder Cedric Mullins on what appeared to be miscommunication, allowing Javier Báez to score from first.
A walk followed, then Wells retired the next seven Tigers before a pair each of singles and walks brought in another run in the fourth. He exited with the bases loaded and no outs, with DL Hall allowing all three inherited runners and one of his own to score. All other relievers who followed — including outfielder Ryan McKenna, who pitched for the second time in three home games — allowed a run.
The Orioles, meanwhile, did not manage one, suffering their 10th shutout loss. The single from Mountcastle, who missed Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch Saturday, preceded another from Anthony Santander, but Baltimore wasted its lone chance with runners in scoring position, as Jesús Aguilar struck out before Gunnar Henderson hit into a double play.
Adley Rutschman, whose grounder up the third base line to end the sixth represented the closest the Orioles came to a hit before Mountcastle’s single, walked with an out in the ninth, then Mountcastle did the same. But the next two batters were retired to give the Orioles their ninth loss in 14 games.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Yankees Apple TV+ game won’t budge for Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit
Aaron Judge is the greatest thing in baseball and is having one of the historic seasons in the game’s history.
But does he have enough power to save MLB from streaming?
We’re about to find out, because with Judge at 59 homers, he’s watching an exclusive Friday and Apple TV+ stream of the Yankees-Red Sox game with potentially historic implications.
If that happens, the stand of Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan will have a chance to put their signature on the moment.
While Apple TV+ games are free, there’s a – presumably older – segment of the public that cares a lot to see Roger Maris’ record being tied or broken and probably still has a bit of trouble accessing it.
An MLB spokesperson said there were no plans to change the broadcast schedule.
The rest of the week lines up better with YES having the games against the Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fox will have the Yankees nationally on Thursday, followed by Apple on Friday. YES and MLB Network will have Saturday. ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” has the honors of ending the week.
Sterling to cross the border
John Sterling will now do all Yankees games on WFAN from here until the end of the playoffs. Sterling, 84, had reduced his travel schedule in the second half of the season and YES/ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco had agreed to play the games next week in Toronto.
Late last month, Ruocco proactively reached out to WFAN chief Chris Oliviero to see if he was still making those games with Judge approaching Maris’ record 61 homers, Oliviero said. With Sterling having an aversion to crossing the border, Oliviero said Ruocco was ready to go.
All about Aaron Judge and his pursuit of the home run record:
Last week, Sterling called Oliviero wanting to do the Toronto series which starts on Monday. Ruocco understood and stepped aside. In a classy (and right) move, Oliviero will still pay Ruocco for all three games.
Judge TV means big numbers
Judge can bring this small data point into his free agency negotiations. YES’s ratings have increased by 22% this season in terms of total average viewership (350,000 vs. 286,000). Of the 113 games on YES so far this season, 35 games have averaged over 400,000 viewers. Those are the best numbers in baseball and the highest for YES in 11 years. You can’t attribute everything to Judge. The Yankees started the season playing baseball’s best, but it became a fixture on TV.
He’s only going to get bigger, as everything he does in the coming weeks and the playoffs, combined with what will potentially be a landmark contract, will make his appearances even bigger in the years to come.
Judge television, etc.
For its Thursday game, Fox Sports made a switcheroo, replacing its No. 2 MLB player Adam Amin for Aaron Goldsmith. Amin will join John Smoltz on the call with Ken Rosenthal on the sidelines. … The other problem with Apple TV games on Friday nights as opposed to other outlets is that it’s difficult for bars and restaurants to show games. … MLB Network will broadcast live looks whenever Judge bats. In Saturday’s game, Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will be in the stand with Jon Morosi on the sidelines.
New York Post
News
Rear-end crash leads to driver’s death on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township
A motorist was killed Monday morning when her car was rear-ended, sending it into the path of an oncoming SUV in White Bear Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was a 51-year-old North Branch woman. She wasn’t immediately identified.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township in northern Ramsey County.
A Ford Expedition was southbound on the highway near Leibel Street when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart as it attempted to turn left. The SUV pushed the car into the northbound lanes of U.S. 61, where it was struck head-on by a Volvo XC90. The Dart’s driver was later declared dead.
The driver of the Expedition, 44-year-old Mollie Jean Holter of Chisago City, wasn’t injured. A 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The driver of the XC90, 30-year-old Emily Lucille Mouqsete, also suffered lesser injuries.
The State Patrol said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
News
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to face voting fraud defamation lawsuit
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell must face a defamation suit filed by a voting machine maker that was falsely accused of participating in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.
A federal judge in Minneapolis on Monday denied MyPillow and Lindell’s motion to dismiss the suit by Smartmatic Corp. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright said there was a “wealth of information” that could have tipped off the defendants that the conspiracy theory was false, including individual states’ election reports and public statements by election officials.
Wright said Smartmatic had reasonably alleged that Lindell’s false statements about the company were made with “actual malice,” a key threshold for a defamation claim to survive against a public figure, which under U.S. law includes corporations.
Lindell blasted the ruling and said he is prepared to prove at trial that his conspiracy theory is factual.
“These judges are making horrific decisions, letting these cases move forward,” Lindell said by phone Monday. “They should never move forward. It’s disgusting. It’s a violation of my First Amendment rights.”
Smartmatic, whose voting machines were used only in Los Angeles County in 2020, claims Lindell’s conspiracy theory has made its brand “synonymous with election fraud in the minds of members of the public and government officials.” A Smartmatic competitor, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., has also sued Lindell as well as other individuals and media companies that spread the conspiracy theory.
Lindell last week had his phone seized by FBI agents while he was in his car at a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Minnesota, where MyPillow is based. He later said on social media the search warrant for his phone was tied to a probe of a county clerk in Colorado accused of tampering with voting machines.
He told Bloomberg on Monday that he plans to challenge the federal government over the cellphone seizure.
News
Chicago Cubs must decide how to allocate innings over the final 2½ weeks as Keegan Thompson nears a return to the pitching staff
As the innings in the 2022 season continue to dwindle, the Chicago Cubs face decisions.
Only 15 games remain after the Cubs opened a three-game series Monday night in Miami. The team is plotting how to line up the rotation for the final stretch and determining the best way to allocate innings.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) is expected to be activated from the injured list in the next few days, manager David Ross said Monday. Thompson will be used out of the bullpen, at least initially. Ross noted that the Cubs must figure out the other moving parts, in both the rotation and the bullpen, for a corresponding roster move.
It’s one of the trickiest components for the Cubs to work out as they close out the season, already eliminated from postseason contention. They want Thompson to finish strong and add to his 104⅓ big-league innings while also ensuring he gets to the offseason healthy.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy’s goal is to get right-hander Hayden Wesneski at least one more start and then re-evaluate the situation, possibly looking to use him in a piggyback setup. Wesneski limited the Colorado Rockies to one run and three hits in seven innings Saturday in his first major-league start. He didn’t walk a better and struck out seven.
“I know we have some moving parts in terms of how we’re trying to spread out the workload for everybody over those last couple of weeks,” Hottovy said Monday. “We’re just trying to be creative about how we piece this together and make sure we’re smart.”
Left-hander Justin Steele (low back strain) is still not fully healthy as time works against him to get back into game action. Steele, who hasn’t pitched for the Cubs since Aug. 26, is expected to throw a bullpen session during the seven-game trip to Miami and Pittsburgh.
The Cubs and Steele must balance what is smart and realistic in a potential return. Steele has told the Cubs he wants to have one more big-league outing before the offseason, and Hottovy didn’t rule out that possibility.
However, Steele must check a lot of boxes, Hottovy said, before a return comes to fruition. Aside from how Steele feels physically during and after his bullpen sessions, the data the Cubs collect will show whether the metrics align with when he was healthy.
If the Cubs see more cut or run in his stuff, backed by the data recorded, it typically indicates something still isn’t right with a pitcher’s body — in this case Steele’s back.
“Make sure that we’re in a good place so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to do it,’” Hottovy said. “Because we know what he’s done. We know the workload, but again there’s just that mental side, like, OK, I’m healthy, I feel good, I can go compete. … There’s a lot of ways we can kind of piece together that last week of the season.
“We’re just trying to rack up good days in a row — not two steps forward, one step back.”
The Cubs will have plenty of multi-inning relief options with Thompson, Adbert Alzolay and, depending on how they employ him, Wesneski. They also want to continue to look at their less experienced relievers. At some point, the Cubs must decide which in-game work to prioritize.
For the series against the Marlins, the Cubs are starting left-hander Wade Miley — who allowed seven runs (three earned) in three innings Monday — right-hander Adrian Sampson on Tuesday and left-hander Drew Smyly on Wednesday. They haven’t announced how the rotation will align for the four-game series against the Pirates.
It remains unclear if shortstop Nico Hoerner or catcher Willson Contreras will rejoin the lineup during the trip. Hoerner remains sidelined after an MRI last week showed a mild to moderate strain in his right triceps.
A left ankle sprain continues to frustrate Contreras, who still feels the effects of his injury when he runs. While running in a straight line felt fine Sunday, Ross said Contreras was challenged by making turns on the bases.
Contreras declined to talk Monday, saying he will speak with reporters once he is back in the lineup. Contreras, a free agent after the season, hasn’t played since Aug. 30 in Toronto.
“Guys that are injured like to play baseball,” Ross said. “You see the end in sight and I think some personalities are like, what’s the point of rushing back, and some personalities are like, I’m pissed I’m hurt, I want to finish, I enjoy playing baseball. I think Wilson falls in that second category of I’m trying to get back, but also I can only do so much on my ankle.
“The thing about the end of the season and where we’re at in the standings, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to rush anything or play at 85% to 90%.”
()
News
The Tyson Fury team send Anthony Joshua an official contract for the Dec. 3 fight and urge him to sign it and finalize their long-awaited showdown as Frank Warren reveals there should be a “enough” press conference. soon”
Anthony Joshua has now been given an official contract to fight Tyson Fury next.
Earlier this week, AJ agreed to all of Fury’s terms to challenge him for his WBC world heavyweight title on December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
It came after the Gypsy King called his fellow Briton and offered him a 60/40 deal with a 50/50 rematch clause.
The next step was for Fury’s team to send out an official contract for the fight, and it’s now done.
Promoter Frank Warren revealed in his column for the Star: “The contracts have been sent to Anthony Joshua’s team. They will arrive Friday morning.
“Now we are waiting for them to come through and sign so we can put on one of the biggest events in British boxing.
“Our whole team is on board for this fight. Tyson Fury is looking forward to it as he showed last week by calling out his fellow Brit.
“Since the Queen’s passing, Tyson has been respectful and withheld her advice as we work on the deal behind the scenes.
“The next step was to send out the contracts that we promised Joshua would arrive soon.
“I don’t foresee there being any problems. We all want this fight to happen.
Warren also revealed that he expects there to be a press conference “fairly soon”, suggesting he is confident the contract will be signed.
Joshua and his team, including promoter Eddie Hearn, will now review the contract.
But Hearn has been tight-lipped on the matter since they were awarded the contract, so we all have to wait patiently for the outcome.
If the terms suit them, they will sign him and finalize the fight that all British boxing fans have been waiting to see.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Eagles fans lament 2020 pick of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, who has starred for Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – The question posed Monday night to Philadelphia fan Tom Cunningham was rather simple: Why didn’t it work out with the Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor?
“Because he’s not very good,’’ Cunningham said.
Eagles fans continue to grumble about Philadelphia’s decision in the 2020 draft to bypass LSU receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 21 pick and instead take Reagor out of TCU. Jefferson, of course, then went No. 22 to the Vikings and has developed into one of the top receivers in the NFL.
Meanwhile, after two uninspiring seasons, Reagor was traded by Philadelphia last month to Minnesota for a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round round selection. And on Monday night, Reagor returned with the Vikings for a game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
That brought up some unpleasant memories for Eagles fans. Cunningham said before the game he knew immediately when Philadelphia made its pick of Reagor that it was a mistake.
“We were really mad back then,’’ said Cunningham, 63, who was wearing a vintage Randall Cunningham No. 12 jersey and joked that he is of no relation to the former Eagles and Vikings star quarterback. “Obviously, talk radio went crazy when they passed on Jefferson.”
Eagles fans wasted no time Monday night booing Reagor when he stepped on the field for a punt return in the first quarter. When he gained just one yard on the return, the fans cheered. They also booed Reagor in the second quarter, but that came after he had a 17-yard run on a reverse.
Eagles fan Matt Landes, 44, of Exton, Pa., also said before the game he knew it was an error from the start selecting Reagor over Jefferson.
“I thought they were nuts even at the time,’’ Landes said. “You look at Jefferson, a great college career, a big target, great leaping ability, and Reagor wasn’t even on anybody’s radar for a first-round pick. So it didn’t make a lot of sense to us Eagles fans. Why do you pass on a guy like that?’’
Landes is an avid fan. He was decked out before the game in a Super Bowl LII shirt he bought when attending that game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 that night, making Landes say the $5,000 he paid for his seat in the corner of the end zone was well worth it.
Eagles fan Mike Stevens, 47, of Morgantown, Pa., said he kept an open mind when Philadelphia took Reagor, believing team officials knew what they were doing. But it soon became apparent that it wasn’t going to work out with Reagor.
Reagor caught just 64 passes in his two Eagles seasons and had issues with drops. He did average 9.2 yards on 35 punt returns but had a number of muffs.
“There were high hopes, but for just some reason, it didn’t connect and it wasn’t the right place,’’ Stevens said.
Now, Reagor is Minnesota. In Week 1, he had one punt return for seven yards and didn’t play any snaps from scrimmage in a 23-7 win over Green Bay. But he did get his first snaps from scrimmage with the Vikings in the first half Monday, including having the 17-yard run on a touchdown drive.
“He just didn’t have the hands,’’ Landes said of Reagor’s time in Philadelphia. “He wasn’t producing for us. At least we got a little bit of something for him.”
Orioles held without a hit until 7th in 11-0 loss to lowly Tigers as playoff chances dwindle
Yankees Apple TV+ game won’t budge for Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit
Rear-end crash leads to driver’s death on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to face voting fraud defamation lawsuit
Chicago Cubs must decide how to allocate innings over the final 2½ weeks as Keegan Thompson nears a return to the pitching staff
The Tyson Fury team send Anthony Joshua an official contract for the Dec. 3 fight and urge him to sign it and finalize their long-awaited showdown as Frank Warren reveals there should be a “enough” press conference. soon”
Eagles fans lament 2020 pick of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, who has starred for Vikings
Governors in Minnesota, other Midwestern states team up on clean-hydrogen development
Noise Complaint Turns To North Carolina Police Officers Joining Teen Quinceañera Celebration
Karlie Kloss’ sister Kimberly Kloss subtly supports Taylor Swift
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells