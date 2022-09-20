Qb Rewind For Week 2: How Can Justin Fields And The Chicago Bears Unlock Their Offense?

Sign up for Patriots updates
The pass was delivered with recognizable purpose and precision. Shotgun snap, quick play fake, then a short shuffle left and a decisive release.
With his top receiver making a crisp break on a slant route, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a fastball into Lambeau Field’s north end zone Sunday night. Allen Lazard, with inside leverage on Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, snatched it with relative ease.
Five-yard touchdown.
Celebratory fireworks exploded in the fall sky. Then a small end-zone soiree broke out. Surrounded by teammates, Lazard used the football as a kettle and began pouring a few cups of a mystery drink.
Offensive linemen Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan Jr. took fake swigs from their imaginary cups, became woozy, then pretended to pass out in the end zone. Same for receivers Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins.
“Just drinking some tea,” Cobb told reporters after the game.
It was a tongue-in-cheek nod to Rodgers’ summer revelation that he experienced an awakening during an ayahuasca tea high in 2020 in Peru, with the psychoactive drink taking him on a spiritual journey he believes helped him win NFL MVP honors the last two seasons.
With an increased focus on unconditional self-love and, as always, a concentration on beating the Bears, Rodgers often sees things other quarterbacks can’t, creating offensive enlightenment with his playmaking flair. Sunday’s touchdown pass to Lazard was a prime example of a quarterback locked in and in total control.
That was the night in a nutshell during the Packers’ 27-10 victory. Rodgers, while far from as spectacular as Bears fans are used to seeing, was solid and made a handful of big-time throws, including that first-half scoring dart.
The Bears, meanwhile, passed for 48 yards while completing just seven passes the entire night. They had twice as many punts (four) as completions of at least 10 yards, and they left Wisconsin with disappointment.
Perhaps in need of some ayahuasca tea — either to envision what high-level offense in 2022 is supposed to look like or to provide attentiveness and morale through their current unease — the Bears now must work toward their own transformative awakening in the final full week of September.
With that in mind, here’s your comprehensive Week 2 QB rewind.
It would be easy to gravitate toward the Bears’ failed fourth-and-goal run from inside the 1-yard line as the play that characterized the night. Without question, that was a big moment as officials ruled that Justin Fields was stopped a few inches short of the goal line and a replay review upheld that call.
An argument could be made that Fields pushed across the plane of the goal line to score, which would have brought the Bears within 24-16 with 8:07 remaining.
Fields was convinced he scored. So, too, was running back David Montgomery.
“I saw a touchdown,” Montgomery said. “I was right next to the ball.”
Even Packers coach Matt LaFleur was urging defensive coordinator Joe Barry to ready a call for a possible Bears two-point try.
“I thought it was pretty inconclusive,” LaFleur said. “Whichever way it would have gone (with the on-field ruling), it probably would have held.”
Fields felt the Bears could have stolen the momentum had they gotten a favorable call there.
“That changes everything,” he said.
We’ll have a bit more on that sequence, specifically the shotgun QB run Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialed up for that moment.
But perhaps the more telling moment on a night full of sloppiness was Fields’ illegal forward pass in the second quarter. A 31-yard third-down completion to Equanimeous St. Brown was taken off the board because Fields was already a good 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage when he threw.
Was that an unfortunate mistake? Absolutely. During a disastrous second quarter in which the offense netted only 3 yards and never picked up a first down, the Bears needed some kind of spark. But their young quarterback couldn’t provide one.
On that sequence, it appeared Fields had a chance to run for the first down as he took off from the pocket. Instead, the Bears took a 5-yard penalty and a loss of down and summoned rookie punter Trent Gill.
“I was just like, ‘Dang!’” Fields said. “I have to get the ball out earlier. Or just run it.”
Correctable mistake? Gosh, you sure hope so. But that play’s breakdown and Fields’ brain fart also typified the night, with the offense out of sync and lacking proper awareness for much of the game.
With a six-man protection against a four-man rush, the Bears should have been able to give Fields enough time to throw. But Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark slipped around guard Lucas Patrick on a stunt and disrupted Fields at the top of his drop.
Fields alertly climbed the pocket to escape but may have been too eager to run. Until, of course, he became overexcited and threw.
While there was disruption from Clark, the front of the pocket was still clean, offering Fields an opportunity to climb, reset and throw. Bears coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged as much Monday.
“Yeah,” he said. “I think he feels that too. For sure.”
This is part of the Bears’ ongoing mission to sharpen Fields’ pocket poise and feel, to teach him to carve up defenses from within the pocket even on plays that aren’t blocked perfectly or run with ideal precision. That’s a skill and a sense Fields has to continue honing to be taken seriously as a potential NFL standout.
Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle calls for situational smarts as one of its key tenets. In that particular instance, Fields made a big-stage gaffe that only will elevate the outside criticism and worry about his readiness to break through.
Including that miscue, the Bears went 1-for-7 on third down against the Packers, and their .286 percentage in that category through two weeks ranks in the bottom 10 of the league. For now, that’s a warning sign and a cue to Bears coaches that their work in improving Fields’ pocket awareness has only just begun.
On the Bears’ second snap of the second quarter, Fields threw a quick screen left to his favorite receiver, Darnell Mooney, who had motioned from right to left in front of Fields before the snap and then looped back behind him.
Packers cornerback Rasual Douglas, however, read the play well and slipped inside tight end Cole Kmet’s block attempt, pulling Mooney down for a loss of 4 yards.
Kmet took a beating on social media for not blocking Douglas. But the play’s rhythm and precision also were discombobulated with Mooney catching Fields’ short pass inside the numbers, a yard or two too far to the inside of the field. That allowed Douglas to shoot his shot and prevent Mooney from getting outside for a possible chunk gain.
That was Mooney’s only touch all game. He was targeted one other time — on a fourth-quarter deep shot that sailed 3 yards too far. Mooney found himself one on one against cornerback Eric Stokes and ran a nice deep route, turning Stokes around with his break inside. But Fields, on a play-action rollout to the right, misfired and never gave his receiver a chance to make a play.
Through two games, Mooney has two catches for 4 yards, the poster child for how stagnant and ineffective the passing attack has been.
That will be a major story in Week 3 as the Bears try to pick themselves up for Sunday’s visit from the Houston Texans.
Mooney came into the season expected to make a major jump — or at least match the 81 catches and 1,055 yards he had in his second season in 2021. He is the Bears’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Fields has been singing his praises since the spring. Even general manager Ryan Poles singled him out right before the season as an ascending young playmaker.
“Mooney is balling right now,” Poles said earlier this month. “I’m excited about him. That’s going to help Justin.”
Instead, the Bears’ struggles in getting their passing game unlocked have left Mooney in a slump and triggered an urgent quest for solutions.
Eberflus hinted Monday that the Bears need to become more assertive in sending the ball Mooney’s way.
“Let’s feed the guys who have skill, who can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain or who can go downtown,” he said. “And we have a good deep-ball thrower (in Fields), so we should utilize that too. We’re going to look at all aspects of that.”
That process already has begun.
No one on the field played with more passion and intensity than Bears running back David Montgomery, who turned 15 rushes into 122 yards, a determined bounce-back after he was limited to 26 yards on 17 carries in the season opener.
It was Montgomery’s eighth career 100-yard rushing output and included six runs for at least 10 yards. The longest was a 28-yard burst in the fourth quarter on which Montgomery followed a lead block from fullback Khari Blasingame, dodged a tackle attempt by safety Adrian Amos in the hole, bounced off linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cut back past safety Darnell Savage into the open field. It was a masterpiece run on a big night.
Fellow running back Khalil Herbert added 38 rushing yards on four attempts, adding to the Bears average of 6.7 yards per rush.
“Luke said before the game that we were going to run it down their throat,” Fields said. “With D-Mo, I don’t know what he ate today, but he was running the ball crazy.”
In theory, that kind of ground-and-pound commitment should be a quarterback’s best friend, keeping defenses honest and presumably opening play-action opportunities.
On the Bears’ longest drive — the one that ended with Fields stuffed at the goal line on fourth down — the Bears ran the ball 11 times in 13 plays.
Until the final play of that series, you couldn’t argue much with the results. But even Eberflus has implied he would like to see much more pop from the passing attack.
“I just think you need balance,” he said.
NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle on Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to continue the remainder of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back at the helm .
Lance was injured in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he held the ball in the middle.
The Niners said Lance underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ruptured ligament. Team doctor Dr Tim McAdams said he was confident Lance would make a full recovery in time for a full comeback next season.
“I’ll be back better than ever,” Lance tweeted after the surgery. “This chapter will make the story even bigger!”
But for now, the Niners (1-1) are in Garoppolo’s hands and they feel very lucky to have been able to keep their former starter on a reduced contract this season in case something happens to Lance.
“I don’t want to minimize what happened to Trey, because we really feel for him, but that’s why you buy insurance,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “You don’t want to have to use it, but Jimmy was kind of our insurance policy.”
Instead of Lance’s injury derailing a season for a team that believes it can challenge for the Super Bowl, it just puts the Niners back where they were last year when Garoppolo helped them get to the title game. NFC with Lance as a replacement.
San Francisco planned to trade Garoppolo this offseason, but was unable to do so after undergoing shoulder surgery in March.
Garoppolo remained on the roster but did not train with the team at all during training camp, throwing alone at the side, before agreeing to return as a substitute on a reduced contract.
Instead of the unguaranteed base salary of $24.2 million Garoppolo owed this season, he will receive a fully guaranteed base salary of $6.5 million, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the opportunity to earn nearly $9 million more in game time bonuses.
Garoppolo earned $350,000 in bonus money on Sunday for playing at least 25% snaps and the Niners won the game.
“It definitely turns out to be a very smart move for us,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “The fact that we have a quarterback who has already done so much for this organization and has all the experience he has, and the fact that we are getting him back, is very important for our team. We are excited for him. , but obviously we feel bad for Trey.
Garoppolo threw a 38-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley on his first full drive and went 12-for-21 for 154 yards without a turnover.
The offense changed a bit this offseason as it was geared towards Lance, but it didn’t take long for Garoppolo to feel comfortable.
“It was just good,” he said. “We were talking earlier, it was a bit like 2017, where you just go out to throw, make plays, that’s what I like to do. It’s different from what we usually do here, but sometimes it have to do it.
WHAT WORKS
Defense. San Francisco didn’t allow a single goal against the Seahawks, with Bosa leading a fierce defense. The Niners gave up for less than 220 yards in each of the first two games of the season, joining the 2017 Panthers as the only teams to do so in the past 14 seasons. Bosa had two sacks and five QB hits in another dominating performance.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Field goal unit. One of Sunday’s few errors came on special teams when Dwelley was beaten inside by Tariq Woolen, who blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Robbie Gould. Michael Jackson picked it up and ran for 86 yards for Seattle’s only score.
STORE
Jeff Wilson Jr. once again looked good in an opportunity as running back. He had 18 carries for 84 yards and added two receptions for 19 yards. In nine career starts, Wilson is averaging 81.5 rushing yards per game.
SOLD OUT
Lance development. The Niners invested three first-round picks to trade for Lance in the 2021 draft and won’t know until at least his third year if that was a wise move. Lance started just two games as a rookie and played less than five quarterbacks this year before being sidelined. Lance played just one game in college during a pandemic-altered 2020 season after a year as a starter at lower-tier North Dakota State.
That means whatever San Francisco does next year at quarterback, there will be questions about whether Lance can handle the job.
INJURIES
TE Tyler Kroft sprained the MCL in his knee and will miss some time. … RB Ty Davis-Price will also be sidelined with a sprained ankle. … The 49ers are hoping to get TE George Kittle back this week after missing the first two games with a groin injury.
KEY NUMBER
A. A week after committing six penalties on defense leading to five first downs, the Niners played a much cleaner game. The only penalty committed by the defense was a tight pass interference call against Emmanuel Moseley which canceled out a Fred Warner interception.
NEXT STEPS
The 49ers travel to Denver on Sunday night.
Boston
By JON GAMBRELL
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday there was no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to quickly bring already captured areas under full control of the Russia. Such a move could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict if Ukrainian forces attempt to retake the areas.
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev, has said integrating the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn borders “irreversible.” and would allow Moscow to use “all means” to defend them.
Pressure within Russia and Moscow-backed leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk for regional votes that would pave the way to a complete Russia has increased following a Ukrainian counteroffensive – bolstered by weapons supplied by the West – which recovers large areas Territory occupied by Russia.
Moscow-backed leaders in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and pro-Russian activists in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region joined calls from separatist authorities in Luhansk on Tuesday and Donetsk for quick referendums on joining Russia.
Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow’s way. The succession of calls and Medvedev’s support for them suggested a strengthening of the Kremlin’s resolve to push back against further territorial gains by Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday there was no prospect of a diplomatic settlement. Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said on his messaging app channel that votes in breakaway regions are important to protect their people and “restore historic justice” and would “completely change” the future trajectory of Russia.
“After their detention and the integration of the new territories into the fold of Russia, a geopolitical transformation of the world will become irreversible,” said Medvedev, who also served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.
“Encroachment on Russian territory is a crime that would justify any means of self-defense,” he said, adding that Russia would enshrine the new territories in its constitution so that no future Russian leader could return them. .
“That’s why they fear these referendums so much in Kyiv and in the West,” Medvedev said. “That’s why they must be held.”
The reconquest of large areas of territory previously occupied by Russia, notably in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, has reinforced Ukraine’s arguments that its troops could inflict greater defeats on Russia with deliveries of additional armament.
More heavy weapons are on the way, with Slovenia this week pledging 28 tanks and Germany pledging four more self-propelled howitzers. Additional help is also expected from Britain, already one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers after the United States. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to promise that in 2023 her government will “match or exceed” the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine this year.
The speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive also saw Russian forces abandon armored vehicles and other weapons as they retreated hastily. Ukrainian forces recycle weapons captured in battle. A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of Warfare, said on Tuesday that abandoned Russian T-72 tanks are being used by Ukrainian forces seeking to advance into Russian-occupied Luhansk.
In the wake of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian officials found hundreds of graves near the once-occupied town of Izium. Yevhenii Yenin, deputy minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told a national television broadcast that officials had found many bodies “bearing signs of violent death”.
“They are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitals,” he said.
Ukrainian officials have also alleged that Russian forces tortured people in occupied areas, including shocking them with Soviet-era radiotelephones. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, although Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the town of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting the capital, Kyiv, early in the war.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country. Ukraine’s Southern Military Command said Tuesday morning that its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons on the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka. He did not provide any further details about the sinking of the barge in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, which was a major target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In other developments:
– Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their Crimean peninsula station to southern Russia over fears they could be hit by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said on Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said those submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.
– McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv were due to start serving again on Tuesday for the first time since the invasion of Russia in February. Three restaurants planned to offer a delivery service only initially, marking a sort of return to the life Ukrainians knew before the war, which enters its seventh month later this week.
Follow AP war coverage at
denverpost
It might seem like Lockport senior Brady Pfeiffer was born to play quarterback.
His father, Jim, was St. Rita’s quarterback in the early 1990s and played against the likes of Mount Carmel’s Donovan McNabb, who became a star in the NFL. Pfeiffer’s older brother Riley was Lockport’s quarterback in fall 2019 and spring 2021. Even his younger brother Conley, a Lockport sophomore, is a quarterback.
“We all were passing the ball all the time since we were younger,” Brady Pfeiffer said. “I feel like we’ve been playing quarterback our whole lives.”
Pfeiffer has been given the keys to the car that is defending Class 8A state champion Lockport’s offense this season, and it has been a wild ride in the first four weeks.
Pfeiffer injured his left shoulder during the Porters’ 28-6 win against Joliet West in the opener. He sat out the second half of that game and Lockport’s 44-10 win against Metea Valley the following week.
“I could have played the next game,” Pfeiffer said. “But the coaches didn’t want to risk anything.”
Then came a 23-22 win against Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Porters trailed 14-3 and rallied in the second half. Pfeiffer’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Hyatt Timosciek with 5:12 left proved to be the winning score.
But on Friday night, the Porters (3-1, 0-1) dug a hole that was too deep in their SouthWest Suburban Blue opener. Homewood-Flossmoor led 27-0 at halftime and won 35-20.
Pfeiffer threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“We had opportunities the first half, and we just didn’t execute,” he said. “The second half we came out hungry, but it was too little, too late.
“We came out slow in the first half, and we paid for it.”
Pfeiffer said it’s good to have a father who has gone through similar ups and downs.
“It’s nice because he knows what it’s like to play quarterback,” Pfeiffer said. “He likes to give us our space. He steps in once in a while because he’s been through it. But for the most part he lets us do our own thing and trusts the coaches.”
Jim Pfeiffer was an assistant alongside George Czart under coach Bret Kooi when the Porters won 8A state championships in 2002 and 2003. Brady Pfeiffer was a backup quarterback last season, with Czart as coach, so the Pfeiffer family has been part of all three of Lockport’s state titles.
The Porters’ health is a concern in their pursuit of a fourth title. Starting running back Giovani Zarazoga, whose 194 rushing yards led the team through three games, missed the game against Homewood-Flossmoor. His replacement, Aiden Preciado, ran for 118 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Czart, who noted there were a few drops in the first half Friday, said he likes the team’s passing game with Pfeiffer throwing to Timosciek and Michael Doneske.
“I like everything about him,” Czart said of Pfeiffer. “I like his poise. I like his leadership. I like that he can make plays under pressure.
“And he comes from a good family of quarterbacks.”
Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
Three games.
Three opportunities for the Chicago White Sox to make up ground in the American League Central.
Three chances for the Cleveland Guardians to solidify their spot at the top of the division.
The Sox host the Guardians in a crucial series beginning Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“You’ve got to win that first game,” Sox outfielder AJ Pollock said after Sunday’s 11-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, “and then, yeah, you’ve got to keep pressing the pedal down.”
The Sox trail by four games after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Monday at Progressive Field.
The season series is an important factor if tiebreakers come into play, and the Guardians hold a 9-7 edge. The Sox lost six of the first seven meetings but have won six of the last nine — including a five-homer performance in an 8-2 victory in Thursday’s makeup game at Progressive Field.
Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stressed the importance of looking at step one — Tuesday — instead of the bigger picture.
“You don’t want to be thinking like, ‘Go and sweep,’” Cairo said Sunday. “You concentrate on Tuesday, really play hard, go after it and dig in. You are going to win or you are going to lose. Hopefully it’s going to be on our side. We just have to concentrate one game at a time.”
Outfielder Andrew Vaughn and pitcher Vince Velasquez echoed that approach.
“The next day’s not given,” Vaughn said. “Got to go out there and play that game, play as hard as you can and see what the end result is.”
Velasquez added: “We know what we’ve got to do. If we come out with a bang like we did (Sunday), if we keep playing fundamental baseball, keep applying pressure, trying to take the extra base, that’s something that’s going to obviously retaliate against them because we know Cleveland has done it against us.
“They’re always on the gas pedal from the first inning to the ninth. Even going against Minnesota, winning in 15 innings (in the second game of a doubleheader sweep Saturday), that’s something hard to endure. We have the potential as a squad to do something like that. It’s just finding the attributes and applying them all together as a squad.”
The Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning eight of 11. They are 13-6 since Aug. 30, when Cairo stepped in for manager Tony La Russa, who has not received medical clearance to return to the dugout.
The Guardians also have been on a roll, winning 10 of 12.
“They’re playing good baseball,” Vaughn said. “We’re playing good baseball right now too. So it’s going to be a good battle.”
AL Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease starts Tuesday for the Sox, while Aaron Civale is scheduled for the Guardians.
Cease is 14-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 29 starts this season, including 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts against the Guardians.
The loss came April 21 at Progressive Field, where he allowed four runs on eight hits in 5⅓ innings. He pitched five scoreless innings and struck out nine to win the second game of a July 12 doubleheader in Cleveland and scattered seven hits in six scoreless innings in a July 24 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Civale (2-6, 5.40 ERA) has made one start against the Sox this season and left after the first inning July 13 with a right wrist sprain. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 30 with right forearm inflammation.
Lance Lynn and Triston McKenzie are Wednesday’s probable starters.
Lynn (7-5, 3.99) allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 6⅓ innings in Thursday’s Sox win at Progressive Field. He’s 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts against the Guardians this season.
McKenzie (10-11, 3.08) is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts against the Sox, including striking out 14 in seven innings during an Aug. 19 win at Progressive Field.
Johnny Cueto and Shane Bieber are slated for Thursday’s series finale.
Cueto (7-8, 3.09) was scratched from Saturday’s start against the Tigers because he was under the weather. He’s 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA in two starts against the Guardians. He went 8⅔ innings, allowing five hits, in a 2-0 victory Aug. 20 at Progressive Field.
Bieber (11-8, 2.83) went the distance, allowing one run on three hits in a 4-1 victory against the Sox in the first game of a July 12 doubleheader at Progressive Field. He’s 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts against the Sox this season.
Twelve of the 16 meetings have been decided by three runs or fewer, with each team winning six of those games.
“Just got to go out there and play our game,” Vaughn said. “Pitch well, hit well (and) play defense.”
Defense sources say the current system for appointing a regimental colonel could be discussed on September 21, as could military ceremonies such as Beating the Retreat or military funerals in modern hearse vehicles and not in speed cars. cannon.
After the navy adopted a new naval ensign earlier this month, dropping a colonial-era remnant of the Cross of St. George, the military will also look at a range of British-era practices that are still followed. by force, to see if they can be thrown away, News18 has learned.
According to defense sources, discussions to remove some of these legacy practices have been ongoing for more than two years now and some of the changes have also been implemented.
Plans accelerated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in March last year about improving the indigenization of military equipment as well as the doctrines, procedures and customs followed by the armed forces during the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat.
According to the sources, some of the existing customs and traditions of the army, uniforms and equipment, regulations and laws having their roots in the colonial and pre-colonial era will need to be revised.
Renaming of units, establishments and institutes – especially those created during colonial times and bearing English names – including the Queen Mary’s Technical Institute for Differently Capled Soldiers, based in Pune, the names of the colonial era and unit insignia or army crest. as various customs and traditions inherited from the past, including Officers’ Mess procedures, will also be subject to revision.
Discussions on the affiliation of army units with foreign armies and that of the army with the Commonwealth Graves Commission are also ongoing. There will be reviews of pre-independence battle honours, which several army units were awarded in the past by the British.
A defense source said the current practice of awarding honorary commissions to junior officers will also be discussed, as will the existing regimental colonel appointment system, military ceremonies such as Beating the Retreat or funerals. soldiers in modern hearses and not in gun carriages.
Sources said many of these points could be raised in an internal discussion chaired by Army Adjutant General Lt. Gen. C Bansi Ponnappa on Wednesday.
The efforts, they said, go in the direction of Amrit Kaal – an expression first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to describe the period between the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and its 100th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2047. Sources added that the review of some of the legacy practices is also in line with the Panch Pran goals for the next 25 years announced by PM Modi.
“Everyone’s input will be gathered and perspectives will be brought together as we look at some of these legacy practices. The idea is to discuss; no immediate decision can be made,” a source said.
The efforts drew mixed reactions from several officers News18 spoke to, with some supporting the process of reviewing outdated military practices, while others opposed any hasty moves to change customs and traditions. of the army followed for centuries.
A senior officer told News18 that military funerals in gun carriages, for example, make little sense at present. “It’s a vestige of past colonial traditions and it’s best to get rid of it,” the officer said, adding that while most of those traditions were removed in the past, some still remain with the three combat arms. of the Army.
Another senior officer said that much of the customs and traditions of the colonial era had already been abandoned by the military in the past. “Too many changes carried out simultaneously in a short period of time as part of the ‘Indianization process’ of the Indian Armed Forces may not be a good idea,” the officer said.
Earlier this year, the traditional anthem stay with me was dropped for the first time since 1950 at the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 and was replaced by the Hindi Patriotic Song Ae Mere Watan Ke Login.
According to the sources cited above, 75 outdated laws, practices and procedures of the three defense services will likely soon be removed.
Efforts have also been made to include indigenous texts such as Arthashastra in military training and strategic studies with greater emphasis on Indian war heroes, leaders and thinkers. The military also worked actively to end the use of pre-independence terms, avoiding anglicized names for military exercises and call signs, including aviation call signs.
cnbctv18-forexlive
CNN
Las Vegas authorities are investigating after a fan during a Sunday game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders allegedly punched an NFL player.
In the chaos following the Cardinals’ fumble return for a game-winning touchdown, video shot by CNN-affiliated KPNX sportscaster Cameron Cox appears to show a spectator hitting Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the head. as Murray celebrated with spectators in the stands.
Murray then appears to attempt to confront the man but is restrained by his teammates.
It is unclear whether the man intended to make contact with Murray in this manner, as it was a hectic scene in the end zone with many people reaching out to try and touch Murray.
Now, police are investigating “a battery call alleging that a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player,” a Las Vegas police spokesperson told CNN.
A complaint has been filed and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not been identified, according to police.
CNN has contacted the Cardinals and Raiders.
Murray is in his fourth season in the NFL. He’s been voted into the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.
He has become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. During his three seasons in the NFL, he threw for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns as well as 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Sports
