Ravens film study: How Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got so open on his two big scores
A day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila shredded the Ravens’ pass defense for six touchdowns, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about two of them. The film didn’t lie, and neither did Harbaugh.
“Yes, they were blown coverages, basically,” he said Monday.
A lot went wrong for the Ravens in the final quarter of their 42-38 loss Sunday, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s pair of long-ball touchdowns were especially egregious. On the first, he ran by two deep-lying defensive backs for a 48-yard score. On the second, he didn’t have anyone deep to run by for a 60-yard, game-tying score.
In rallying the Dolphins back from a 35-14 deficit inside M&T Bank Stadium, Tagovailoa finished with a career-high 496 passing yards. But much of the damage to the Ravens’ defense was self-inflicted. Afterward, players lamented communication breakdowns and poor technique. They said they’d need to review the game film and learn from it.
Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s lesson was painfully administered. On Hill’s first touchdown, he lined up before the third-and-10 snap in a split-field coverage shell with Marcus Williams; Williams started on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s side, while Hamilton took Hill’s. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, matched up with Hill, lined up at outside cornerback, offering almost 10 yards of cushion.
As Tagovailoa dropped back, the Ravens sent five pass rushers after him, dropping six defenders into coverage. Williams moved up from his deep-lying spot into a shallower zone, closer to Waddle, who was running a deep crossing route from the slot. Hill accelerated into a vertical route.
Hamilton, relocating to the middle of the field, seemed to lose sight of Hill the farther he got from him. The first-round pick’s attention was on Waddle. But Hill was running by Peters, whose positioning had funneled the wide receiver inside, as if he expected help. It never came. As Tagovailoa unleashed his pass, Hamilton started to break toward Waddle. When he saw the trajectory of Tagovailoa’s pass and whipped his head around, Hill was 5 yards clear of Peters.
“You have to maintain your leverage on the routes,” said Harbaugh, who spoke generally about Sunday’s mistakes, without identifying culprits by name. “When you’re a deep player and there are guys running vertical, [if] you’re a deep player, you stay deep. You don’t get nosy on a crossing route when you have a deep route running up on you. That’s just the way it works as the deep-middle-third player.”
The wrongdoer on Hill’s second score was either Hamilton or Williams. Both lined up in the box on third-and-6, almost close enough to touch, leaving the Ravens without a deep safety before the snap. At one outside cornerback spot was rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, matched up with Hill. On the other side was Peters. Rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams lined up in the slot, not far from Peters.
At the snap, it quickly became apparent that something had gone wrong. While Damarion Williams quickly backpedaled into a deep zone to Tagovailoa’s right, there was no one deep to Tagovailoa’s left; Hamilton and Marcus Williams, having dropped out of their presnap blitz looks, were racing back somewhere.
As Hill tore down the left sideline, Armour-Davis let him pass. The Ravens’ botched play call seemed to be “Cover 2,” a two-deep zone coverage in which the rookie would’ve been responsible for receivers running into the flat, not receivers streaking downfield. When Hill caught Tagovailoa’s pass at about the 20-yard line, the closest safety to him was Williams, still over 5 yards away.
In the locker room afterward, Hamilton said there was a “miscommunication” on the play. Marcus Williams was not available to comment.
“If you’re a deep-half player, you have to know you’re a deep-half player and be back there,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We can’t leave the deep half uncovered. So we show them a blitz and we’re running it out, someone has to be back there, and that’s the responsibility of the person and the coach, all of us, to get that done.”
The Ravens’ breakdowns Sunday “should never happen,” according to Harbaugh, who said he’d review the team’s instruction and preparation. But he acknowledged that the secondary’s youth — Hamilton, Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, all rookies, played over half of the defense’s snaps — left it somewhat vulnerable against one of the NFL’s fastest receiving corps.
They will have to grow up fast. At rookie minicamp in May, Hamilton noted that at Notre Dame, “We didn’t run a lot of Cover 3.” On Sunday, the Ravens seemed to be running a version of it as Hill, one of the NFL’s fastest players, flew by Hamilton for his first score.
“Things turn, especially when you have good, young players who you like and trust, and we really like those guys, and we trust those guys,” Harbaugh said. “They’re going to learn from their mistakes. Sometimes lessons are learned the hard way. I don’t know how many times in the National Football League you come out there with a bunch of young guys and, all of a sudden, they’re doing everything perfectly right. When you get challenged with really good players in critical situations, it goes bad and it’s painful. It hurts, but you remember those lessons.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
‘I couldn’t do it’ – Rafa Benitez claims Liverpool heritage prevented him from making key decisions during an unfortunate six-month spell as Everton boss
Rafa Benitez has revealed his connection with Liverpool had a negative impact on his short spell at Everton.
The Spaniard was in charge at Anfield between 2004 and 2010, leading the club to Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup glory during his reign.
Considered a Liverpool legend for his achievements, football fans were stunned when he was appointed Everton boss in the summer of 2021.
Unfortunately for Benitez, his stay at Goodison Park only lasted six months before he was sacked.
And the 62-year-old admits his Reds’ past has made the necessary changes difficult.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “At the time Everton made the offer I knew I would do my best and do everything to try to make things better.
“I knew it might be difficult because I was at Liverpool so maybe I couldn’t make decisions. It was very clear to us at the start.
“I had a meeting with a manager from one of the departments and I asked him ‘do you think everything is fine?’ He said ‘yes, everything is perfect.’ I thought ‘£600m has been spent, it can’t be perfect when the owners are unhappy and the fans are unhappy’.
Sources say Web Summit Ventures will be a new $40M follow-on fund • TechCrunch
Web Summit, one of the world’s largest events focused on tech startups, will launch an all-new venture capital vehicle comprised of two new funds, according to TechCrunch. The move follows an acrimonious row between the Web Summit co-founders, who launched the now-defunct Amaranthine VC fund in 2018, in part to join the burgeoning investment ecosystem that had grown around Web Summit events.
Although it was previously reported that Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave will soon launch his new vehicle, Web Summit Ventures (WSV), the nature and size of the fund has not, until now, been revealed. .
TechCrunch understands that WSV will commission $40 million in funding, split into two $20 million funds. They will be dubbed “Web Summit Ventures Seed” and “Web Summit Ventures Growth” respectively. The seed fund will invest in the early stage and Series A, while the growth fund will invest in the “Series B and beyond” stages. Both will be “follow-on” funds and are not intended to lead funding rounds, sources say. This mirrors Amaranthine’s previous strategy.
Further confirmation of the existence of the fund comes in the form of a new job posting advertising an associate position for the fund.
It is understood that WSV is set to replace Cosgrave’s previous attempt to enter the investment game, after the Amaranthine Ventures vehicle became embroiled in a series of byzantine legal fights between its founders and partners.
As previously reported in Irish media, documents filed at the Companies Registry Office in Dublin, Ireland, where Web Summit was originally launched, show that Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit, is listed as a director of Web Summit Ventures Management. ltd.
It is understood that only Cosgrave and Chris Murphy will be partners in Web Summit Ventures. Murphy is a former Web Summit employee, who later worked for the Amaranthine Fund for nearly three years as Managing Director.
A well-placed source told TechCrunch that one of the main differences with the new WSV fund is that a number of tech founders will be joining as LPs, including some of the founders of Twitter, Tinder, N26, Checkout.com, Rappi, Algolia, Lightricks and Wise, as well as a handful of GPs from some venture capital funds who said they invest personally, although this has not been independently confirmed.
The story of Web Summit’s attempts to participate in the vast ecosystem of startups it was amassing begins in 2018.
The Amaranthine Fund was created by Cosgrave, Web Summit co-founder David Kelly, and fund manager Patrick Murphy in 2018. But while it has managed to back, among others, Hopin (the online event startup, the valuation of which soared to $5.6 billion during the remote working era of the pandemic) a series of bitter disagreements led Cosgrave to sue Kelly and Murphy in US courts.
The $50 million Amaranthine fund has since changed its name to Tapestry after the lawsuits were filed.
But the acrimony is not limited to the United States.
Cosgrave is also suing Kelly in the Irish High Court. Kelly and Murphy deny the allegations, while Kelly is separately suing Cosgrave in the High Court for alleged oppression of minority shareholders. Cosgrave denies the allegations.
A spokesperson for Web Summit declined to comment on the launch of WSV, citing regulatory restrictions.
techcrunch
Turkish strongman Erdogan launches PR campaign in Central Park
The authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided on Saturday to soften his public image by taking a walk in New York’s Central Park, which he visits to attend the United Nations General Assembly.
According to the Turkish public administration Andalusian AgencyNew Yorkers were delighted to discover Erdogan and a few high-ranking members of the Turkish diplomatic mission holding a bench in Central Park and chewing grease with random passers-by:
Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accompanied by Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan and Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the UN.
He caught the attention of those in the park, interacted with them and also took pictures.
Sitting on a bench, a person came across him and thanked him for his role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “I wanted to thank you for all the work in Ukraine…for the grain that comes through…and for helping to strengthen NATO. I am very proud,” he said. “Thanks a lot.”
Erdogan also advised a couple who approached him not to smoke.
Erdogan is a devoted non-smoker who has recently been collection packs of cigarettes from people he convinces to quit while he is travelling. The New York couple reportedly continued to huff after he warned them.
Turkish media seem very impressed with the man who thanked Erdogan for his help with grain exports from Ukraine, while the Daily Sabah quote it too. Erdogan’s government touts its role in brokering the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine as a landmark achievement. At the end of July, a “coordination centre” was officially established in Istanbul to oversee the implementation of the agreement.
Erdogan starts his election campaign in New York by meeting ordinary Americans and taking selfies and photos with them lol
Among the people he has met are a female rabbi, African Americans, Turks, etc.
A guy even thanks for the grain deal
— Ragip Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 18, 2022
Some of Erdogan’s critics on social media have admitted that it was a smart move for him to mingle while being accompanied by a relatively small security presence, given the reputation for brutality suspended above his bodyguards.
The Jerusalem Post tipped his hat to Erdogan for managing to have a friendly and seemingly random meeting with a rabbi, Rachel Goldenberg, even as Turkey prepares for a diplomatic reconciliation with Israel at the UN this week.
Middle Eastern Eye thought Erdogan was enjoying his pre-General Assembly charm offensive enough in New York to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London. As well as walking in Central Park, Erdogan met Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) at Turkish House, the headquarters of Turkey’s mission to the UN, and may meet President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly :
The last time the two leaders met was on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June. Subsequently, Erdogan agreed to lift a veto which paved the way for Sweden and Finland to join the strategic defense alliance. A day after Turkey lifted its veto, the Biden administration backed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara.
Nevertheless, Erdogan also recently announced his intention to join the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization, another Washington adversary. Bloomberg reported that Erdogan’s announcement came as he tried to secure a one-on-one meeting with Biden, which has yet to be confirmed.
Turkey and the United States have unresolved issues. Washington has angered Ankara with its military support for Kurdish groups in Syria that Turkey sees as a threat to its national security.
For his part, Erdogan annoyed representatives of both parties in the United States by insisting on buying Russian surface-to-air missiles. and the advanced NATO warplanes that these missiles are meant to shoot down.
Erdogan may also find himself at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who blame Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan for renewing hostilities with Armenia during a visit to the latter country over the weekend. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Monday that Pelosi’s “one-sided” remarks could “sabotage diplomatic efforts” and asked the Biden administration to clarify whether it supported Pelosi’s position.
Erdogan could face a tough re-election campaign in 2023. Kurdish parties are mobilization against him for his attacks on Kurdish militias in Syria and Iraq, and the fragmented opposition seems more determined than ever to unite behind a candidate who could overthrow him. Unfortunately for them, almost all of the plausible opposition candidates seem alienate about a quarter of the Turkish electorate.
Erdogan’s popularity is waning as Turkey’s economy collapses, a problem he apparently wants to remedy by seeking economic aid from Russia. The Jerusalem Post reported last week that several candidates are ahead of Erdogan in head-to-head polls, but the candidates are likely to dilute support between them during the election and pave the way for Erdogan’s victory.
Breitbart News
Maharashtra Hsc, Ssc 2023 Provisional Exam Dates Announced 6 Months in Advance
mini
For the first time, the state board of education announced the dates for the 2023 HSC and SSC exams almost six months in advance. Students can check the timetables on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Tertiary Education website,
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative timetable for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination ( HSE) of class 12 for this academic session. The board is expected to hold the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 board exams in February and March 2023.
According to the tentative schedule, the board will hold the HSC exam from February 21 to March 20, 2023, while the SSC exam will be held from March 2 to March 25.
The board will announce the timetable for the practical exam and the oral exam separately to the school or college before the exam.
READ ALSO :
Students should note that this is only a tentative timetable for the HSC and SSC exams. The Maharashtra state board of education will announce the final exam schedule once the school year is about to end.
Educators have asked the council to announce exam dates earlier to help students and schools complete their programs. The council circular said the tentative schedule would help schools and colleges not only prepare for academic activities and complete the curriculum, but also help students prepare for exams.
The announcement will relieve students of stress and help them plan their studies, said board officials quoted by The Times of India.
Students are advised to follow the official website to stay updated on all the latest information on Maharashtra board exams 2023.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
The world is in “great peril” – The Denver Post
By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the United Nations chief says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflict and climate disasters, increasing poverty and inequality – and resolving divisions among the great powers that have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine.
In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders’ meeting on Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “tremendous” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire”, but of dealing with the persistence of COVID-19. 19 pandemic. He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover – a crisis not seen in a generation” that has lost ground for education, health and women’s rights.
António Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at the opening of the annual high-level global gathering on Tuesday. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be “a sober, substantial and solutions-oriented record” for a world “where geopolitical divisions put us all at risk”.
“There will be no watering down in his words, but he will lay out reasons for hope,” Dujarric told reporters on Monday.
The 77th meeting of the General Assembly of world leaders meets under the shadow of Europe’s first great war since World War II – the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked a global food crisis and opened fissures between the great powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest list of speakers. It is a sign that despite the fragmented state of the planet, the United Nations remains the main gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers not only to express their views, but also to meet privately to discuss challenges on the global agenda – and hopefully make some headway.
At the top of this agenda for many: Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbor but has raised fears of a nuclear disaster at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. Europe in the southeast of the country, now occupied by Russia.
The leaders of many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, however, do not expect any breakthrough this week.
The loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, particularly in developing countries, as well as inflation and the rising cost of living in many many others. These questions are on the agenda.
At a meeting on Monday to promote the UN’s 2030 goals – including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality – António Guterres said the many pressing perils around the world make it “tempting to set aside our long-term development priorities”. ”
But the UN chief said some things couldn’t wait, including education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive healthcare and action to tackle the climate crisis . He called for public and private funding and investment, and above all for peace.
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral in London on Monday, which many world leaders attended, created last-minute headaches for the high-level meeting. Diplomats and UN staff have scrambled to cope with changes in travel plans, the calendar of events and the logistically complex schedule of speeches by world leaders.
The global gathering, known as the General Debate, was fully virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, and hybrid in 2021. This year, the 193-member General Assembly is returning to in-person speeches only, with one exception. : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite objections from Russia and some allies, the assembly voted last Friday to allow the Ukrainian leader to pre-record his speech for reasons beyond his control – the “ongoing foreign invasion” and military hostilities that require it to carry out its “national defense and security missions”.
By tradition, Brazil has spoken first for more than seven decades because, in the first sessions of the General Assembly, it has volunteered to go first when no other country has done so.
The US president, representing the host country of the United Nations, is traditionally the second speaker. But Joe Biden is attending the Queen’s funeral, and his speech has been pushed back to Wednesday morning. Senegalese President Macky Sall is expected to take Biden’s place.
___
Edith M. Lederer is the UN’s chief correspondent for the Associated Press and has covered international affairs for more than half a century. For more AP coverage of the United Nations General Assembly, visit
denverpost
Illegal aliens ‘very traumatized’ by Martha’s Vineyard
Left-leaning lawyers say 50 illegal aliens who were airlifted from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard were ‘very traumatized’ after arriving on the beautiful, elite island home to the country’s wealthiest liberals.
Late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) mapped two illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard. Shortly after their arrival, island officials declared a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (right) stepped in to transport the illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.
Since then, Democrats have called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a ‘kidnapping’ and ‘human trafficking’ investigation into DeSantis as President Joe Biden’s administration transports thousands of commuters and illegal aliens to working and middle-class American communities each year. daytime.
Lawyers for the left-leaning Lawyers for Civil Rights group told CBS News they want to see a criminal investigation into DeSantis, saying the illegal aliens flown into Martha’s Vineyard were left “very traumatized.”
CBS News reports:
Migrants are ‘very traumatized that they were in one place and transferred to Martha’s Vineyard and now they had to be transferred to this military base,” explained lawyer Mirian Albert. “But in the end, I think they’re in a better mood [now].” [Emphasis added]
At the same time, MSNBC reported that the illegal aliens were happy to have been airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard:
MSNBC: “Migrants actually thank Governor Ron Desantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard.” pic.twitter.com/Skr08FbLEw
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 16, 2022
“I can tell you, [the migrants] aren’t actually mad at Ron DeSantis — they’re actually thanking him for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard where they were made very welcome,” the reporter said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has called for a ‘kidnapping’ investigation into DeSantis, writing in a message “I formally request the DOJ to initiate an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use children as pawns. policies”.
Liberal Keith Olberman has suggested DeSantis should be sentenced to five years in prison for every illegal alien he transported to Martha’s Vineyard – a total that would lock up the Florida Republican for 250 years.
A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis was not a “stuntman”.
It was kidnapping and human trafficking.
These are federal crimes. The penalty is five years – per victim.
—Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022
Privately, as Breitbart News reported, residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they want illegal aliens off the island as quickly as possible. A coordinator of homeless shelters on the island said: ‘We don’t have accommodation for 50 more people’, even as analysis by Breitbart News reveals that up to six million commuters and d illegal aliens could be harbored on Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis has pledged to send more illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard and other liberal enclaves where the Democratic Party’s wealthiest donors own summer mansions and sprawling estates — far from the border between the United States and Mexico, where waves of illegal immigration affect American cities every day.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
