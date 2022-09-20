News
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; ILB Josh Ross placed on injured reserve | NOTES
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means, 32, was carted off the field early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was his only play of the game.
“Great guy,” Harbaugh said of Means, who had two tackles in Week 1. “We appreciate him very much.”
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. Practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell was released Monday, leaving rookie Jeremiah Moon as the only other player at the position available for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison has also lined up along the edge.
Along with Means, the Ravens placed inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve Monday, meaning he’ll miss at least the team’s next four games. Ross, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, suffered a foot injury Sunday and can return in Week 7.
Ross hasn’t played a defensive snap for the Ravens but has been among the team’s leaders in special teams snaps, playing 18 in both Week 1 and Week 2.
Extra points
- Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters was on “a bit of a pitch count” in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to Miami. In his first game since tearing his ACL last preseason, Peters played 44 defensive snaps (62% total). “He was good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a play or two he’s going to want back, for sure. He’s kind of feeling the speed of the game a little bit, I think. He’s going to look at that and go, ‘OK, I’ve got to keep taking the next step forward.’ But he’s a veteran player. He’s one of the most talented corners in the league. He certainly has been. And so just keep working him back into that form, and I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.”
- Harbaugh said there’s a “good chance” that the Ravens’ secondary has better health Sunday in New England. Brandon Stephens missed Sunday’s loss with a quadriceps injury, and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was limited by a groin injury. Rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but Harbaugh indicated that Means’ injury was the only significant setback from Week 2.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains “week-to-week,” Harbaugh said. Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a significant knee injury, was a full participant in practice last week but was inactive for the second straight week. “When he’s ready, he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Nick Boyle, who missed practice time in Week 1 with an ankle injury, is “close to 100% right now,” Harbaugh said. Boyle was inactive for the second straight game Sunday. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ve got some guys who are doing well. Josh Oliver’s been playing pretty darn good. So it just has to do with the right formula right now.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Joe Flacco’s back-to-back 300-yard games show glimpse of efficient offense, first Jets QB to reach feat since 2006
It’s been seven seasons since the New York Jets had a top 10 offense in the league.
During the first two weeks of the season, Gang Green has shown it has the potential to do so in 2022.
Although it’s a small sample size, the Jets currently rank ninth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 391 yards per game. In the thrilling 31-30 victory over the Browns Sunday, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who is starting for Zach Wilson due to injury, did something no other player has done in 16 years.
Flacco is the first Jets quarterback to pass for over 300 yards in back-to-back games. The last Jets quarterback to do so was Chad Pennington in 2006.
So what will it take to get this type of offensive performance consistently?
“Sustaining,” Jets left tackle George Fant said. “We started out really good and we had our highs and lows. But that’s the ebbs and flow of the game.
“They’re going to make some plays, those guys get paid too. They’re going to make plays here and there. Just being able to sustain that and keep throwing punches and not really worried about what happened, just the next play.
“We will go back and clean everything up later. Once we get to the point where we are putting everything together and everybody is hitting on all cylinders, I think that’s the next step for us.”
The Jets offense struggled to put points on the board in their 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens Week 1. Flacco threw the team’s lone touchdown to Tyler Conklin with 1:04 left in the game. What a difference one week makes, as they looked like a completely different unit against the Browns.
In just the first half, the Jets scored 14 points and racked up 178 yards of total offense. But Gang Green’s offense exploded in the fourth quarter thanks to Flacco and rookie Garrett Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
By the time the clock hit all zeros, the Jets not only came back from down 13 with 1:55 left to defeat the Browns, but their offense put up 402 yards and converted 8 of 15 third down attempts.
“Day by day, earn your moments, go to bed better than when you woke up,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “If you have that mindset, you trust the result on Sunday is going to be what you want.
“It is a discipline, that consistency and trying to get used to playing with that consistency is always a difficult thing. I think we have the right guys and the right mindset to continue to build on it.
“We just have to go show it to ourselves again that we can stack up multiple days and win in multiple weeks.”
It remains to be seen if the Jets offense can consistently put up points. Their next opportunity to do so will be against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has gotten off to an unexpected start.
After representing the AFC in last year’s Super Bowl, the Bengals lost their first two games of the season to the Steelers and the Cowboys, who are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Cincinnati’s defense isn’t the leading cause of its slow start to the season. The team is currently seventh in yards allowed (302). Conklin said it’s up to the Jets to turn the page and try to duplicate this performance against the Bengals.
“Attention to details every single week,” Conklin said. “It’s a hard league to win in.
“It’s a great feeling to get a win this week, but it’s a new week and we have to go back to the drawing board and hone in on the little things. Just keep getting better because when we get a win, you do so many things on the field, but there are also so many little things that need to be fixed.
“I think every week, we can build on the good things and get better at the things we need to get better at and the sky’s the limit for this offense.”
DEFENSE LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK NEXT WEEK
As good as the Jets offense was against the Browns, their defense was below par.
Cleveland gained 405 yards against Gang Green’s defense, including 87 yards and three touchdowns from running back Nick Chubb. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also recorded nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Now the Jets will face the task of slowing down the three-headed attack of quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase this week.
“Great quarterback, great skill positions,” defensive end John Franklin-Myers said about the Bengals offense. “They put a lot of money in the offensive line this year.
“They’re struggling now, but we know what they’re capable of and everyone knows what they’re capable of. Just a great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward.”
()
News
St. Paul City Council hosts public hearing Tuesday on 2023 budget, 15.3% levy hike
In an effort to get public feedback about the city’s budget priorities, the St. Paul City Council will host an open-ended public hearing Tuesday at the Como Lakeside Pavilion.
The public discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Residents are invited to weigh in on the 2023 city budget proposal released by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter last month, as well as the proposed tax levy. Each speaker will get two minutes at the mic.
When the city council held a similar budget hearing last year, most speakers were city employees expressing concern about COVID vaccine mandates and other labor issues. This year a proposed double-digit increase to the tax levy — the sum total of all taxes collected citywide — could fuel discussions. Some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods are most likely to see the largest tax impacts, as their home values are rising fast, finally regaining market value lost during the recession of 2007 to 2009.
A $782 MILLION BUDGET PROPOSAL, 15.3% LEVY HIKE
Carter last month unveiled a $782 million budget proposal that relies heavily on a proposed 15.3 percent increase to the city’s tax levy. That would be the second-largest tax levy increase of the past decade, the largest increase of Carter’s tenure in office and the largest tax hike since 2018.
On Wednesday, the city council will set the maximum tax levy. The number may be reduced by the time it receives final council approval in December, but it cannot go up after Wednesday’s vote.
Among the items that would be supported by the tax increase:
- 53 new positions across departments, such as carpenters, plumbers and other maintenance workers for St. Paul Parks and Rec, as well as two arson investigators and six basic life support medic cadets for the St. Paul Fire Department.
- St. Paul Police, budgeted for 763 full-time equivalent employees this year, would grow to 782 FTEs. None of the added staffing would expand the department’s authorized strength. Instead, 15 of the new positions would serve as cadets for the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy, and another four would be civilian support positions.
- The mayor’s budget proposal includes $100,000 for the interdepartmental Homeless Assistance Response Team, which meets with the unsheltered homeless at encampments to steer residents to services.
STREET MAINTENANCE SHIFT
About half of the levy increase represents a shift in how street maintenance is paid for, which is moving from individual assessments on properties over to the taxpayer-supported general fund.
For property owners, that means fees for street sweeping, street lighting and seal coating work performed after the current year would disappear.
The city is also reconfiguring how it assesses for mill and overlay road work and will likely use an appraiser to help set new billing rates, much in the same way it assesses property owners for complete road reconstructions. St. Paul Public Works officials will update the city council’s budget committee with more details on Wednesday.
Still, the owner of a median-value St. Paul home ($261,800 in 2023) would likely see a $231 increase next year in their property taxes.
Owners of apartment buildings, who are limited in how much they can increase rents due to St. Paul’s new rent control ordinance, are already inundating the city with requests for partial rent control exemptions at the pace of roughly one request every other day, if not daily. That pace could go up as taxes do.
The shift in how street maintenance gets covered also means that churches, universities, major nonprofits and other tax exempt institutions would no longer shoulder part of the cost, which would instead be split instead among residential, commercial and industrial owners of private property.
The First Baptist Church of St. Paul has long argued in court that it, like other tax-exempt properties, was being unfairly charged for road maintenance costs that benefit the city as a whole. In May, a Ramsey County District Court judge agreed, finding no special benefit to the church and some 45 additional plaintiffs.
LEVY HIKES OVER THE YEARS
This isn’t the first time that legal pressure around the street maintenance program has led to deep levy impacts. At the end of 2017, the end of then-St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman’s term in office, the city council approved a 24 percent tax levy increase heavily driven by moving much of the right-of-way street maintenance program away from assessments and over to property taxes.
Over the years, proposed tax levy changes in St. Paul have ranged from double-digit increases down to nothing at all. In 2021, Carter called for a 6.9 percent increase to the city tax levy. In 2020, his budget plan called for no levy increase. In 2019, the city council narrowly approved a 5.85 percent tax levy increase. Toward the end of Carter’s first year as mayor in 2018, the city council reduced his proposed 11.5 percent hike to 10.5 percent.
The Como Lakeside Pavilion is located at 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy. More information about Tuesday’s hearing is online at tinyurl.com/ComoHearing2022.
News
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; John Harbaugh updates CB situation | NOTES
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means, 32, was carted off the field early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was his only play of the game.
“Great guy,” Harbaugh said of Means, who had two tackles in Week 1. “We appreciate him very much.”
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The Ravens could also sign or promote practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Extra points
- Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters was on “a bit of a pitch count” in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to Miami. In his first game since tearing his ACL last preseason, Peters played 44 defensive snaps (62% total). “He was good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a play or two he’s going to want back, for sure. He’s kind of feeling the speed of the game a little bit, I think. He’s going to look at that and go, ‘OK, I’ve got to keep taking the next step forward.’ But he’s a veteran player. He’s one of the most talented corners in the league. He certainly has been. And so just keep working him back into that form, and I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.”
- Harbaugh said there’s a “good chance” that the Ravens’ secondary has better health Sunday in New England. Brandon Stephens missed Sunday’s loss with a quadriceps injury, and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was limited by a groin injury. Rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but Harbaugh indicated that Means’ injury was the only significant setback from Week 2.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains “week-to-week,” Harbaugh said. Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a significant knee injury, was a full participant in practice last week but was inactive for the second straight week. “When he’s ready, he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Nick Boyle, who missed practice time in Week 1 with an ankle injury, is “close to 100% right now,” Harbaugh said. Boyle was inactive for the second straight game Sunday. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ve got some guys who are doing well. Josh Oliver’s been playing pretty darn good. So it just has to do with the right formula right now.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Sonny Gray leaves early with injury as Twins fall to Guardians again
CLEVELAND — It’s easy to wonder what the American League Central race would be without so many late Twins bullpen blowups against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Twins lost five games in June to Cleveland — games they should have won — that meant the difference between a one-game lead in the division and an 11-game lead.
It’s also easy to wonder what the month of September would have been like had the Twins been even marginally healthier. Just a couple weeks ago, in early September, the Twins had pulled back into a first-place tie with the Guardians. But the two teams have gone in the complete opposite direction since then, the banged-up Twins sputtering in September and the much-healthier Guardians pulling away.
So Monday’s game — an 11-4 Twins loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field — was perhaps an ending befitting of a disastrous season series against the Guardians. It ended with a loss in which Twins saw two players — Sonny Gray and Sandy León — leave early with injury.
The Twins leave town seven games out of first place in the division with 15 left to play, their postseason hopes dashed after a series in which they lost four of five games while fielding lineups that were far from what they had hoped.
On Monday, starting pitcher Sonny Gray was forced out after just two innings — he gave up four runs — by right hamstring tightness, an issue that landed him on the injured list in April and forced him out of a starter earlier this month.
León, who has been dealing with a knee issue, left shortly after that with right knee inflammation.
The Twins never recovered from the early hole, and after they pulled within a run, Amed Rosario, who has spent the season series torturing the Twins, hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to let the Guardians pull away for good.
News
Tech, trends and controversies in the cryptoverse • TechCrunch
There is never a dull moment in the cryptoverse. Blockchain, DeFi and web3 technologies continue to evolve rapidly in a world of wild extremes. How extreme? Consider these two examples.
The Terra ecosystem vanishes in a multi-billion dollar crash-and-burn as traditional investment firm Andreessen Horowitz closes a $4.5 billion crypto mega-fund. Then you have the ongoing crypto regulatory tussle in the context of the Coinbase insider lawsuit.
That’s a lot to follow and digest, and that’s why we asked some of our editorial staff, Lucas Matney, Jacquelyn Melinek and Anita Ramaswamy – who eat, sleep and dream all things crypto – to weigh and share their ideas and perspectives. They are also the brains behind the programming of TC Sessions: Crypto and the hosts of TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast.
Before we dig into the juicy stuff, here’s a reminder to join us — and these ace editors — at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Buy a launch pass now and you’ll save $250.
Without further ado, here’s a quick rundown of what our editors are most excited about attending TechCrunch’s first TC sessions: Crypto event.
What are your top priorities or goals when developing the lineup for the first TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto event?
Anita Ramaswamy: I strive to ensure that our list of speakers and the topics we develop are representative of the diversity of opinions and backgrounds present in the web3 community.
Lucas Matney: I spend much of my time crafting a program that ensures we do justice to the unprecedented excitement surrounding this industry while providing the less glamorous context about the risks inherent in pushing more consumers towards products that promote speculative investment.
Jacquelyn Melinek: I hope to create a program that delves into the intricacies of the industry while making content easily accessible to those curious about crypto, while having experts in the space highlight and comment on the risks associated with crypto. ‘industry.
Speaking of the name of the event, will we hear about more than “crypto”?
ML: You bet. While cryptocurrency adoption continues to be the industry’s high-level goal, the space has become much less monolithic over the past two years, with founders advancing new blockchain technologies to organize and managing online communities and encouraging the early adoption of new products on the web.
JM: There is a deeper level in the crypto industry than just “crypto”. Attendees will be able to listen to discussions on a range of topics that benefit or flow from it, but also create their own path with technology. Crypto is the center of the industry, but is not the ultimate talking term.
AR: Absolutely – a lot of people use the word “crypto” as a synonym for anything related to blockchain technology, although it mostly captures the financial applications/tokens themselves. These are important, but we’ll also talk about the impact of blockchain technology and the ideas shaping it on founders, creators, and ordinary internet users who may not be as deeply immersed in the web3 space. Cryptocurrency itself is at the heart of most Web3 projects, but I would consider this a broader Web3 event.
What makes 2022 a particularly exciting year to host our first crypto event?
JM: This year has been nothing short of turbulent – I mean both in a good and a bad way – and a lot of people want answers regarding this volatility. Even by the time the event takes place, the crypto industry may look very different from when we started planning for it. We may need to adapt our discussions to the current landscape, but that’s kind of the “beauty” of this industry. It is ever-changing and appropriate that we host an event during one of the “winters of crypto” as we need to deliver content and talks even when things don’t go as planned. Hosting an event this year shows that we are here to provide discussion during good times and bad.
AR: Regardless of recent “crypto winter” talk, I believe the past two years have marked an important inflection point in the arc of crypto history. Market conditions can (and likely will) fluctuate, and we’ll dig a lot into them at the event, but the last two years have seen a huge influx of people dipping their toes into crypto for the first time. That’s why 2022 is a great time to reframe some of the discussions we’ve had within the crypto community with a broader perspective and an eye to the future.
ML: Crypto may be in a recession right now, but it is during these times that players looking for a quick win leave the industry and the industry rationalizes. Holding this event in 2022 promises those looking to stick around to hear from longtime influencers about their successes and how they survived winters past.
Regarding your own background, how did you become interested in writing about the crypto, NFT, blockchain, and web3 communities?
ML: Much of my initial interest had to do with developer fervor around the space that felt distinct from financial speculation. The close connection between technologists in the NFT community and emerging digital artists – who have never had an effective way to monetize their work – inspired me early on to explore the sector further and dig into communities working on things that had never been done before. . It’s been a wild ride since – it’s all 24/7 on Twitter.
AR: I credit a cousin of mine, who is now a commodity trader, with sparking my initial interest in blockchain – I will never forget visiting his family while I was still in college and listening to him explain things like decentralization and hashrates to me in the context of bitcoin. It sounds corny, but as a student of political science, I was fascinated trying to understand the ideology behind it. And as a former investment banker turned business journalist, I’ve spent much of the pandemic following huge, bureaucratic financial institutions as they slowly warmed to the idea of crypto, often due to customer demand.
JM: I had a personal interest in crypto before I covered the industry full time, but I never dived too deep. Little did I know, the space is so much bigger than I originally thought. Once I started reporting on it, I found that many of the “good” players in the industry were innovative – if a little brave – and determined to succeed regardless of the obstacles that came their way. were thrown at them. That, to me, was inspiring. My interest also stems from my love for learning. Even though I’ve covered an array of crypto topics, I’m still learning something new almost every day. This industry keeps me curious and always on my toes.
Finally, beyond the obvious reason that it’s an awesome city, why organize this event in Miami?
JM: Miami has become one of the leaders representing the crypto industry and has a vibrant community of builders, developers, and retail and institutional investors.
AR: Miami has always been one of the most global cities in the United States, with a vibrant immigrant community. Now, the city has become somewhat synonymous with crypto, with major investment firms and startups in the space settling in to call Miami home. As a Miami-born New York resident, it has been fascinating to see what a marked impact the influx of crypto talent to Miami has had on my friends and family who still live there and on my peers in New York, many of whom have moved. in Miami temporarily or permanently.
ML: Just as crypto has been the smash hit of the tech market rally over the past few years, Miami has become the poster child for a brand new tech hub in an outflow fueled by a pandemic of young workers in the Bay Area technology. People have a lot of opinions about the city, but no one is arguing that Miami lacks passion or intensity — things I’m particularly excited for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto to tap into.
There you go, and we’ll be sure to check back with our team as we get closer to the TC:Crypto sessions. In the meantime, take advantage of our special introductory prices and save $250 on general admission passes. Buy your pass or bundle today, then get ready to go crypto with the web3, DeFi, and NFT communities.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
techcrunch
News
Soros-backed group accused of targeting ‘Trump Republicans’ gets IRS tax exemption
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has a well-documented history of targeting conservatives, granted tax-exempt status in April to a Soros-backed organization now accused of trying to pay a lawyer to spread “fake news” about former President Donald. Trump and the “Trump Republicans”.
Lawyer and legal commentator Preston Moore posted a video over the weekend saying he had been offered, and turned down, $400 by the ‘Good Information Foundation’ to make a video attacking Donald Trump and ‘Trump Republicans”. The foundation reportedly wanted Moore to create the Jan. 6 video and post it on its social media platforms to reach as wide an audience as possible.
Moore stressed that he was not a Trump supporter and had initially considered accepting, until the organization began dodging questions about the factual accuracy of his campaign. In Moore’s video, he includes screenshots of emails purportedly from the Good Information Foundation with “important notes” that read:
Say “criminal conspiracy”, not “attempted coup”, “treason” or “insurrection”. Say “Asset Republicans“, not “Asset and his allies.” Say “inquiry of January 6” and not “hearing” or “trial” Call it an “attack on our country” or an attack on “America” or “Americans” and a “criminal conspiracy”, “crime committed”. Talk about the “MAGA Republicans” etc Make it clear that this is an ongoing and unresolved issue, not past and finished. Show electoral agency, turn anger into defiance [emphasis added].
“It became very clear that … they wanted me to use the most graphic images possible,” he told Breitbart News. “They wanted me to use fear to manipulate people into voting blue or voting against Trump. … And when they gave examples of things they wanted me to say – don’t say “Trump and his allies”, say “Trump Republicans” – it became very clear that it was about spreading information… for have a mid-term impact. ”
“I was just offered $400 to make an anti-Trump video” pic.twitter.com/FhinA9nY4p
— Laura Lawrence (@LBoogie1919) September 17, 2022
According to its website, the Good Information Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm of Good Information Inc., “a public benefit corporation committed to restoring social trust and strengthening democracy by investing in solutions that combat misinformation and increase the flow of good news online Good Information Inc., which is backed by billionaires Reid Hoffman, George Soros and others, was established in 2021 to fund media companies and “counter-disinformation efforts,” Axios reported in October 2021.
“Good Information Inc. aims to fund and scale businesses that walk through echo chambers with factual information. As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local media companies,” according to the report.
The Good Information Foundation’s website states that it is a “501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2021 to address America’s growing information crisis that is undermining trust. society, harms public health and harms our democracy”. The organization further proclaims that “good information is the cornerstone of democracy” and that it wants to “increase the flow of good factual information online to counter and refute the spread of misinformation and misinformation”.
The organization’s 501(c)(3) status is particularly notable because the designation is generally reserved for organizations that serve a noble public interest, such as public education and charitable work. A 501(c)(3) designation allows these organizations to waive income taxes and allows donors to cancel donations.
Breitbart News asked the IRS on Monday whether the Good Information Foundation’s alleged activities put the organization in violation of 501(c)(3) rules. The IRS said it could not comment on the legality of an organization’s actions without an official audit and pointed to a federal law that states 501(c)(3) organizations are “absolutely prohibited from participating directly or indirectly to, or to intervene in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office”.
The IRS website reads:
Contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office clearly violate the prohibition on political campaign activity. Violation of this prohibition may result in the denial or revocation of tax-exempt status and the imposition of certain excise taxes.
Although former President Donald Trump has not announced a highly anticipated presidential race in 2024, many Trump-backed Republicans are currently running for office, and many of these races are quite competitive and will ultimately determine the balance of power for President Joe Biden’s remaining time in office. – which means that the alleged activity of the organization could be in direct violation of the law.
Breitbart News contacted the Good Information Foundation for comment and asked if the accusation was true and whether the organization had contacted others in the same way or used the same approach against other officials or candidates. . The organization did not respond at the time of publication.
Breitbart News
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; ILB Josh Ross placed on injured reserve | NOTES
Joe Flacco’s back-to-back 300-yard games show glimpse of efficient offense, first Jets QB to reach feat since 2006
St. Paul City Council hosts public hearing Tuesday on 2023 budget, 15.3% levy hike
WazirX Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD
Solana Holds Key Support To Avoid Drowning, How Long Can This Last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Firm Bitfarms Expands to Argentina
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; John Harbaugh updates CB situation | NOTES
Sonny Gray leaves early with injury as Twins fall to Guardians again
Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022
Tech, trends and controversies in the cryptoverse • TechCrunch
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells