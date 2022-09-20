Blockchain
Roole Locates Stolen Vehicles Globally via Nodle Network’s On-Chain Services
San Francisco, United States / California, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire
If a Roole vehicle is reported stolen, millions of Nodle-enabled smartphones will work together to find the lost vehicle
Vehicle theft is a common concern in Europe and Roole, a French automobile club, announced today their partnership with Nodle to help car owners trace and recover their cars. Nodle is a decentralized network of smartphones that work together to locate and connect smart objects, such as Bluetooth tags embedded within vehicles. Nodle users are rewarded with the NODL cryptocurrency in exchange for helping grow the mobile network and locating stolen vehicles.
Off-the-shelf Bluetooth tags are placed on the vehicle, and when an owner reports a vehicle is stolen, the Nodle Network searches for the tag in question. When a vehicle is discovered, the detection is securely routed to Roole.
The entire process, from contributing to the Nodle network to locating vehicles, is based on privacy-first principles where no direct personal data, such as first or last names, are collected.
“We are excited to pilot the Nodle network with our fleet,” says Thomas Fournier, CEO of Roole. “Multiple, low-cost smart sensors prevent stolen vehicle disassembly, a common practice in Europe where stolen vehicles are sold for parts,” says Fournier. “If a car is stolen from France, for example, and ends up in another country, there’s a good chance we’ll find it, thanks to our partnership with the Nodle Network”
“Roole represents the first step in moving enterprise asset tracking towards a more secure and private model leveraging a decentralized architecture,” says Micha Benoliel, Nodle Founder and CEO. “On-chain services such as Roole provide a powerful, real-life use case for the Nodle network and drive value that anyone with a smartphone can benefit from in the form of Nodle’s native token, NODL.”
Using the Nodle Network’s on-chain API to locate vehicles, Roole works anywhere Nodle exists. This means that if a vehicle ends up in another country, the vehicle can still be located. There are no complex roaming agreements, expensive cellular modules, or GPS. With Bluetooth already running on billions of smartphones, Nodle just works.
“Roole represents a compelling real-world use case for on-chain smart asset tracking,” says Garrett Kinsman, a Nodle Co-founder. “It represents a shift where non-blockchain or Web2 companies are using decentralized technologies to create new experiences for their customers.”
In the automotive industry, the Nodle Network has many other potential applications. For instance, ridesharing services want to ensure that drivers are using the vehicle declared on their platform and doing their rides instead of sharing it with somebody else. The Nodle Network can be used to prove that the rider is in the right vehicle, driven by the right driver. Cryptographic proof would be issued without the need for personal data to be shared, tying the vehicle to the driver and the rider.
In the future, vehicles could even natively support Nodle, allowing anti-theft security to be built into vehicle hardware. In this forthcoming solution, Nodle-enabled vehicles would be extremely difficult to steal, deterring thieves.
To learn more about Roole you can visit www.roole.fr. To earn cryptocurrency by helping locate Roole vehicles, and other smartphone devices, download nodle.com/cash.
About Nodle
Nodle connects the physical world to Web3 by using smartphones as edge nodes. The edge nodes read devices and sensors in the physical world using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and connect that information to the blockchain. Creating a geolocation-based layer one that can be used by many unique applications built for the hyper-connected, mobile-oriented world we live in, including real-time asset tracking. Nodle creates an economic model that is secure, private, and scalable. Anyone with a smartphone can join the network in return for Nodle Cash tokens ($NODL). Nodle provides insights for consumer electronics manufacturers, enterprises, smart cities, the finance industry and beyond. Since its creation in 2017, Nodle has become one of the world’s largest wireless networks by number of base stations. To join, download the Nodle app for iOS or Android.
Twitter | Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium | GitHub | Website
Contacts
- Carolina Mello
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Ethereum Proof Of Work (ETHW) Gains 30%, Is More Upside Coming?
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token had piggybacked off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. In a bid to maintain the network in its original mechanism, developers had forked the Ethereum network,
creating their own token in the process. The ETHW had been launched after the Merge was completed and was airdropped to ETH holders. The digital asset then suffered massive declines just days after launch.
Ethereum Proof Of Work Recovers
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token distribution had been ongoing for days after the Merge. The reason for this was exchanges needed more time to distribute the tokens to their customers who currently hold ETH on their balances. Binance was the most recent crypto exchange to complete its distribution, giving the digital asset a much-needed boost.
It was in the early hours of Tuesday when the largest crypto exchange in the world had completed its ETHW distribution. The crypto exchange had also opened deposits and withdrawals for the cryptocurrency, promptly increasing the demand for ETHW.
Following this, the price of ETHW had added more than 30% to its value in a matter of hours. It broke out of the $5 range, which it had been trending in for the last couple of days, and barreled above $7 at the rally’s peak.
ETHW grows 30% in a single day | Source: ETHWUSD on TradingView.com
The rally has since leveled out, but the digital asset continues to lead the crypto market in terms of gains. It is currently number 1 on the Top Gainers list on Coinmarketcap, which lists the 24-hour gains for the digital asset at 33.64%.
ETHW Poised For More Gains?
Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token might not be the most popular coin in the market currently, but it is definitely leaving its mark. Its value is helped by the fact that the tokens are being sent to ETH holders who have previously proven to hold their coins for a long time.
The token has also been creating support just under the $6 point, making this a possible bounce point for the cryptocurrency in the event of a downward correction. Additionally, there is more demand for the cryptocurrency now that it can be moved in and out of crypto exchange Binance.
ETHW’s all-time high also sits at $14, which took place in the bear market. If the growth of Ethereum Classic over the years is anything to go by, ETHW may go on to record massive gains over the years. However, as is typical for hard-forked tokens, they never quite do better than the original coins. In this case, ETHW will likely not reach the Ethereum levels anytime soon.
Featured image from Forkast, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Kitsumon Launches NFT Breeding Gameplay
London, United Kingdom, 23rd September, 2022, Chainwire
Kitsumon has announced the launch of its Breeding Mainnet, showing the significant progress made by the game project since its testnet announcement back on the 14th of June 2022, and hundreds of users testing this Gameplay aspect within this period of time also, which is now available.
The Breeding Mainnet allows players the full capability to create “Hybrid Kitsus”, which are the combination of two Kitsu creature NFTs. The offspring created inherits genetic elements through Digital DNA technology, providing over 17 trillion possible outcomes.
Players can get their hands on Egg NFTs through Kitsumon’s integrated marketplace, and hatch these eggs into Kitsu NFTs through the KitsuDex . If players own Infinity Potions, they can then use those consumables to create a Hybrid Kitsu through breeding, of which can be purchased via the dedicating potion page .
The creation of Kitsus also goes on to encourage battles within the eventual MOBA, as well as more player engagement and revenue generation for users. Breeding also promotes ‘Bloodline Royalties’, which is a royalty rewards system built into the DNA of all Kitsus by their creators. When a Kitsu is created, it is imprinted with up to three creator addresses and formulates a micro eco-system with income capabilities.
Players are also able to generate their own Referral Code via the new Player Rewards Dashboard, where they can obtain bonus rewards for anyone that obtains Potions via their unique link. Potions are an essential component for Breeding to occur. For more details please press here.
Players can now access the Breeding gameplay once they have connected their wallet via the new Kitsumon Breeding Page. An extensive guide on breeding can also be found here
CEO of Kitsumon, James Kirkby, had this to say:
“It has been a mega few months of continuous hard work and development by the whole Kitsumon team. We of course have seen the whole Crypto market in a Bear Cycle and this has been a unique opportunity to fine tune and take things to a new level in the background. We are proud of the amazing achievements this year thus far and now with the addition of a massive Gameplay feature such as Breeding going Live fulfills not just a milestone but also our continued promise to our fans and users to develop continuously and bring out exciting gameplay aspects to our game”.
Players can obtain potions here.
About Kitsumon
Kitsumon is an NFT game about collecting, breeding, and caring for adorable Kitsu pets. From play to earn professions like farming, fishing, cooking and an in-depth NFT breeding system, all the way to MOBA PvP modes and land acquisition.
To find out more about Kitsumon, please follow and keep up to date on these platforms:
DISCORD – TWITTER – YOUTUBE – TELEGRAM
Contacts
Head of Marketing
- Simon Buckingham
- Kitsumon
- [email protected]
Blockchain
3 Experts Take On The Bitcoin Price, Will $19,000 Hold Or Break?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways on low timeframes after experiencing a rejection north of $20,000. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap was benefiting from Ethereum’s “Merge” bullish momentum, but with that factor gone, bears seem to be back in control.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $19,200 with a 14% loss over the past week and sideways movement in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency crashed below a critical support zone at around $18,500 during the weekend which has provided bearish arguments with fresh ammunition to forecast a new yearly low.
The Last Line Of Defense For The Bitcoin Price?
The Bitcoin price trended to the downside since late 2021 when a reached a new all-time high at $69,000. In the months that followed, Bitcoin went on to lose over 80% of its value crashing into a yearly low of $17,600.
The cryptocurrency bounced from those lows forming a short-term bottom at around $18,600. In recent days, BTC’s price dropped to $18,200 which could suggest bears have gathered enough momentum to push the price into its yearly low and possibly fresh lows below $17,000.
In a post “Merge” crypto market, macro factors seem to be exercising the most influence in the nascent asset class and traditional financial markets. Bitcoin has displayed a high correlation with major equities indexes since the start of its downside price action.
According to analyst Josh Rager, the S&P 500 Index “want lower” and could drag the Bitcoin price with it. The cryptocurrency is at a critical support zone, as mentioned, and breaking below its current levels could open the door for a fresh leg down. Rager recommended traders stay flat in U.S. dollars as the market decides on a direction:
This is the equities chart, it rejected off level above and looks like it wants lower. BTC is hovering at support for near $18k-$19k for the 5th time. It’s not looking so good right now but maybe we get a bounce again… I’m flat currently and will keep an eye on this.
U.S. Fed Poised To Influence Bitcoin Price
On low timeframes, the market seems to be gravitating towards liquidity pools created by leverage traders, according to Justin Bennett. There were over $1 billion in Bitcoin long staked at around $18,850 which seems to be the main support for the cryptocurrency’s current price action.
Nothing like a liquidity hunt to start your morning.
Nearly $1B in $BTC longs had built up at $18,850 on Binance alone.
Those longs have been erased.#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/puGpyAltiv
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) September 20, 2022
This status quo seems to be on track for disruption as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting tomorrow. Therein, the financial institution will disclose its stand on current inflation and a potential interest rate hike above 75 basis points (bps).
Economist Alex Krüger is aiming at a potential short-term downside price action followed by more sideways movements if the Fed stays within market expectations. If there are surprises, and the financial institution hikes above 100 bps, the crypto market might react to the downside.
Blockchain
Artory/Winston Launches Its First Tokenized Diversified Art Fund on Securitize
Actively managed closed-end $25M fund offers shares and tokens to accredited investors in a diversified portfolio that trades in primary and secondary markets
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#algorand—Artory/Winston (the “joint venture”), a joint venture between Artory and Winston Art Group, today announced the creation of its first tokenized and diversified art fund (the “Fund”). The offering is now available on Securitize, a fully digital, all-in-one platform for issuing, managing, and trading digital asset securities. Investors can obtain an interest in a diversified portfolio of a carefully curated selection of physical artworks with the potential to generate positive returns. The $25M closed-end Fund is actively managed.
Winston Art Group will lead the sourcing and diligence on every artwork considered and purchased for the Fund. Artory’s technology will be used to capture the artworks’ due diligence data on the blockchain, providing investors with the confidence of investing in artworks with immutable records, verified provenance, and digital certification. Investors can purchase tokens representing ownership interests in the art fund, which can be traded on Securitize’s secondary market after a one-year lock up period.
“Today marks a milestone in Artory/Winston’s mission to expand the art market, make it more accessible, and offer investors a smarter diversification strategy for investing in this opportune asset class,” said Nanne Dekking, Founder and CEO of Artory. “We bring the art expertise, market access, technology, and credibility to the art investment process that simply was not present until now. Winston’s selection of artworks and the reliability that comes with Artory’s blockchain-secured digital certificate aims to instill investor confidence in our strategy not just today, but for many years to come. The one-of-a-kind access to liquidity through this offering in the secondary market is another key differentiator.”
The Artory/Winston art fund is a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fine artworks by blue chip, mid-career and emerging artists. The investment strategy provides the stability of the blue-chip art market with the high potential for returns generated by mid-career and emerging artists. Trading tokens on the secondary market presents a unique potential opportunity for investors to achieve liquidity and realize gains.
Elizabeth von Habsburg, Founder and Managing Director of Winston Art Group added: “The top performing artists have outpaced the S&P500 for over twenty years, with art widely regarded as a stable and resilient global market. But not every artwork retains value. It takes experienced advisors to understand which artworks have the highest potential to excel. We capture that potential by combining Winston’s decades of due diligence experience, trusted appraisal process and depth of access to artworks with Artory’s technology, digital certification, and art market experience.”
Artory/Winston selected Securitize Markets for its access to primary and secondary markets, large network of investors and businesses as well as their robust compliance and regulatory framework.
Founded in 2017, Securitize is an all-in-one solution for private companies to easily onboard and manage shareholders, tokenize assets, raise capital and enable liquidity, all powered by blockchain technology. Securitize is the largest digital transfer agency in the world and largest marketplace for investing in and trading tokenized shares.
“Blockchain technology is making it possible for investors to access opportunities that were unthinkable or out of reach just a few years ago,” said Scott Harrigan, CEO of Securitize Markets. “Most value and wealth is generated in the private markets – from private businesses to venture capital to art – and Securitize is making it easier for more investors to participate in that value creation. We are proud Artory/Winston’s partnership will be available on Securitize Markets.”
Fund investors will be able to secure their investment on Securitize’s investor portal. There, all information on the fund is available for investors’ consideration. The fund is administered by Apex Fund Services, with AI Global Strategies, an affiliate of Alpha Innovations International, acting as Platform Manager. The master fund will also have an appointed independent auditor and art appraisers.
This is the first in a series of diversified artwork offerings that Artory/Winston plans to launch. Last month, the joint venture started taking reservations for its single artwork offering from retail and accredited investors through Republic. In less than two months, the offering has reached more than $145,000 in reservations with over 200 reservations and counting. For more information about single and diversified artwork investment opportunities, go to artory-winston.com.
About Artory/Winston
Artory/Winston creates unique investment opportunities by sourcing the finest artworks with the greatest potential to grow in value and generate real returns. Combining Artory’s industry-leading art registry technology with Winston Art Group’s deep market expertise and broad access to the primary market, secondary market, and private sources around the world enables its experts to identify the right opportunities, determine valuation and verify provenance. Artory/Winston then provides a diversified set of investment vehicles that come with digital certification on the blockchain with the flexibility and liquidity of fractionalized ownership. For more information, please visit Artory-Winston.com, Artory.com, and WinstonArtGroup.com.
About Securitize Markets
Securitize is a digital asset securities firm with a mission to provide shareholders access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital, manage shareholders, and offer shareholders potential liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, all-in-one platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, consistent with the existing U.S. regulatory framework, with a community of over 1.2 million investors and 3,000 businesses connected. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize LLC and Pacific Stock Transfer (both SEC-registered transfer agents), Securitize Capital, LLC, Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and operator of the company’s alternative trading system). Learn more at http://www.securitize.io.
Disclosures
Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, (“Securitize Markets”) a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Securitize Markets, nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Digital assets, private placements, start-up or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses associated with the applicable securities available for trading on the Securitize Markets ATS. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.
Contacts
Media
For Artory/Winston:
Ioana Botzoman
For Securitize:
Evan Wagner
Blockchain
Sardine Raises $51.5M Series B Led by Andreessen Horowitz
- Sardine provides real-time fraud prevention for a growing list of fintech and web3 customers, including FTX, Blockchain.com, Wealthsimple, Brave, and Digit.
- Funds will be used to accelerate development of Sardine’s fraud and compliance platform as well as its card and instant ACH to crypto on-ramp & NFT checkout products.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a leading provider of fraud, compliance, and instant settlement solutions, Sardine announced today $51.5M in Series B financing to accelerate product development as well as marketing and sales across the globe. Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund led the round with participation from new and existing investors, including XYZ, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures, Activant Capital, Visa, Google Ventures, Eric Schmidt, Vikram Pandit, The General Partnership, NAventures, ING Ventures, ConsenSys, Cross River Digital Ventures, Alloy Labs, and Uniswap Labs Ventures.
“We believe Sardine is a key payments infrastructure provider across traditional and decentralized finance, and we’re proud to continue to support this team on their next stage of growth,” said Alex Immerman, partner on the a16z Growth Fund. “Sardine’s fraud-fighting technology helps move money fast and without risk, and their rapid growth is a testament to the criticality and strength of their offering.”
Sardine’s real-time fraud prevention products help customers reduce more fraud with fewer false positives, leading to faster user growth and higher authorization rates. Sardine combines traditional financial data sets, like bank account history, with identity, behavior and device intelligence to significantly enhance their customers’ risk capabilities. Sardine also offers KYC, AML, sanctions, and transaction monitoring to reduce fraud during account opening, account funding, and ongoing transactions. These added features are essential now as payment fraud in fintech ballooned 70% in 2021.
“Faster payments means faster fraud. As Zelle, RTP and FedNow become increasingly popular, consumers are increasingly vulnerable to social engineering attacks where they are convinced to buy something that never arrives or invest in a scam,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine. “Secondly, Financial Institutions only know that their customers bought ETH or USDC, not what they do with it afterwards. What is needed is a new way of looking at fraud prevention, one which deeply inspects user behavior at the time of purchase, and combines it with what happens to the funds downstream. That’s exactly what we built at Sardine.”
“Digital assets are creating the future of our financial system – but they require a strong fraud and compliance infrastructure to protect investors. Sardine does precisely this,” said Alfarida Mohammed, Senior Vice President of Compliance at FTX. “Sardine’s expertise and leading fraud-fighting technology ensure that our crypto users enjoy a seamless and safe experience while trading with FTX.”
“It’s shocking that crypto grew to over $3 trillion of market cap last year with such a terrible user experience. Solving onboarding is the biggest unlock the crypto industry has for continued adoption. It needs to be simple, trusted, and safe for both merchants and consumers,” said Maaria Bajwa, at Sound Ventures. “This means making it very easy to move money from fiat to cryptocurrency, and to use that cryptocurrency across applications. Sardine has deep expertise in both fraud and KYC to streamline this entire process.”
Leveraging its industry-leading fraud and compliance platform, Sardine is changing how companies can move money through its Instant Settlement offering. Sardine offers an instant ACH and card on-ramp to crypto, enabling its fintech and crypto customers to instantly purchase over 30 different crypto assets or NFTs. Sardine recently launched their direct fiat to NFT checkout product and their first partner was Autograph for their Tom Brady’s Signature Experience NFT launch.
“We are excited to offer instant ACH settlement, once thought to be impossible because the fraud risk was too high,” said Aditya Goel, Co-Founder of Sardine. “Not only does Sardine take on 100% of all the fraud, compliance, and liability associated with instant money movement, but we also offer higher limits than would be available via card payments. We want people to move money online confidently, and this product is critical for payment companies who want to offer a great user experience.”
“Unlocking instant payments is a massive but elusive opportunity. It’s a risk problem, but typically fraud, identity, and payments have been siloed,” said Andrew Steele, Partner at Activant Capital. “Sardine is a rare example of both a platform and a multi-disciplinary team that combines all three in a model at scale already. As they unlock instant payments across fintech and crypto, they’re uniquely positioned to build a leading payments network of the future.”
Sardine is led by industry experts who have scaled fraud, compliance, and payments infrastructure across companies like Coinbase, Revolut, Uber, PayPal & Zelle. In addition, Sardine was recently added to the Breakout List and named one of the top high-growth startups in the United States. With over 135 customers, and growing fast, the company is actively hiring for roles across Engineering, Product, Customer Success, Sales, and Operations.
To learn more about Sardine, check out its website or follow it on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Sardine
Sardine is on a mission to make payments instant and risk-free so consumers and businesses can move money confidently. Fraud is a burden on society, as slow payments and high-fraud rates reduce business growth and create systemic risk for the economy. Sardine enables all companies, whether big or small, to improve risk management by having the world’s best API for fraud detection and compliance within financial services. The company also offers instant settlement for crypto and NFT transactions.
Contacts
Anna-Lena Dressman
Blockchain
Higlobe, Inc. Raises $14 Million to Eliminate International Fund Transfer Fees for the Global Workforce
Former Google and Spotify exec launches subscription-based, international money-transfer service
Higlobe saves users on average 1-6% in transaction commissions, allowing freelancers and small businesses to keep up to thousands of dollars more a year
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BatteryVentures—Higlobe, Inc., the U.S. based solution for international payment transfers, raised $14 million in funding to expand its technology and launch into new markets. The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Battery Ventures, an investor in a number of U.S.-based fintech companies. Battery Senior Partner Scott Tobin will join Higlobe’s board. Higlobe uses asset-backed stablecoins to provide an efficient and cost-effective means of making cross-border payments between bank accounts.
“Our mission is to move the world’s money instantly and at no cost to help the increasingly global workforce get more money back to their home bank account,” said CEO and Co-founder Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian, who leveraged his experience at Spotify to build Higlobe as a subscription-based payments platform. “Our clients only pay a fixed, low-cost subscription for a U.S. receiving bank account regardless of the number of transfers they make. We want to make working and getting paid easier and faster, particularly as the pandemic has fueled even more interest in remote work.”
Higlobe facilitates fast and easy payments for freelancers
Demand for online freelance work is growing at an annual rate of 10%, according to the Online Labour Index, creating an advantageous situation for a highly skilled, global remote workforce. This increase in hiring benefits both employees, who are looking for flexibility and higher wages, and employers, who are looking for skilled workers and to reduce costs. There are many skilled developers, designers, and engineers throughout Latin America who find it beneficial to get paid in U.S. dollars.
“I’ve hired dozens of contractors in the last decade who love working for a U.S. company, but they always complain about how much money they’d lose each month and how complicated it is to get paid,” said Higlobe Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Bolton.
There are more than 14 million self-employed (freelance) workers in Mexico alone, according to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography. Higlobe serves freelance workers and small businesses in Mexico working for U.S. based companies and plans to launch in Brazil later this year. By doing so, Higlobe plans to take a bite out of the estimated $21 trillion cross-border payments market.
One Higlobe customer based in Mexico, small business owner and freelance marketer Bernardo Loce, noted that in some cases with his work, “getting the payment was more difficult than the actual job! And the payment that I received in the end was so much less after all the commissions and foreign exchange fees. If I had understood the complexity involved in getting paid beforehand, I would’ve thought twice about taking the job. When I use Higlobe I don’t have to worry about commissions and I get my money quickly.”
Higlobe is the first zero transaction-fee payment service launching in Mexico
Higlobe’s service offers customers the ability to make multiple transfers per month for one flat rate, making it less expensive than other cross-border payment providers. Current competitors charge between one and six percent per cross-border payment, often in a combination of hidden exchange rates and fees. Higlobe simplifies the process by charging a monthly subscription fee as low as $4.99 for a U.S. receiving bank account, regardless of the number of transfers made.
Higlobe is currently available in Mexico, free for a limited time, to Mexican citizens or legal permanent residents that work with business clients in the U.S. Users can sign up for Higlobe’s service online where they must provide proof of identity and residence.
Higlobe exclusively uses stablecoins issued by companies that are regulated and supervised by U.S. federal or state agencies and that are 1:1 backed by U.S. dollars or U.S. government treasury securities.
“Higlobe’s unique application of stablecoin is poised to disrupt the global payments industry,” said Battery’s Scott Tobin. “The blockchain provides a safe and speedy solution to an archaic system that disadvantages so many workers, and by leveraging this new technology, Higlobe can change the lives of millions of members of the global remote workforce. We are excited to partner with Teymour and his team to scale the company and its services.”
About Higlobe, Inc.
Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. Founded in 2020 by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian and Jeff Bolton, they used their global experience to build an international payment transfer solution that leverages stablecoins that are 1:1 backed by U.S. dollars or U.S. government treasury securities to transfer money quickly. Higlobe’s investors include Battery Ventures, TTV Capital, FjLabs, Reciprocal Ventures, Paxos, DCG, Raptor Group, and Gokul Rajaram. Follow Higlobe on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Battery Ventures
Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams to develop category-defining businesses in industries including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer technology, healthcare IT and industrial tech/life-sciences tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, London, New York, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.
Contacts
Stephanie Gnibus
Erica Rose Thomas
