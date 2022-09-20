News
Russia Increases Pressure on West as Ukraine Gains Ground – The Denver Post
By JON GAMBRELL
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday there was no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to quickly bring already captured areas under full control of the Russia. Such a move could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict if Ukrainian forces attempt to retake the areas.
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev, has said integrating the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn borders “irreversible.” and would allow Moscow to use “all means” to defend them.
Pressure within Russia and Moscow-backed leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk for regional votes that would pave the way to a complete Russia has increased following a Ukrainian counteroffensive – bolstered by weapons supplied by the West – which recovers large areas Territory occupied by Russia.
Moscow-backed leaders in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and pro-Russian activists in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region joined calls from separatist authorities in Luhansk on Tuesday and Donetsk for quick referendums on joining Russia.
Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow’s way. The succession of calls and Medvedev’s support for them suggested a strengthening of the Kremlin’s resolve to push back against further territorial gains by Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday there was no prospect of a diplomatic settlement. Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said on his messaging app channel that votes in breakaway regions are important to protect their people and “restore historic justice” and would “completely change” the future trajectory of Russia.
“After their detention and the integration of the new territories into the fold of Russia, a geopolitical transformation of the world will become irreversible,” said Medvedev, who also served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.
“Encroachment on Russian territory is a crime that would justify any means of self-defense,” he said, adding that Russia would enshrine the new territories in its constitution so that no future Russian leader could return them. .
“That’s why they fear these referendums so much in Kyiv and in the West,” Medvedev said. “That’s why they must be held.”
The reconquest of large areas of territory previously occupied by Russia, notably in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, has reinforced Ukraine’s arguments that its troops could inflict greater defeats on Russia with deliveries of additional armament.
More heavy weapons are on the way, with Slovenia this week pledging 28 tanks and Germany pledging four more self-propelled howitzers. Additional help is also expected from Britain, already one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers after the United States. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to promise that in 2023 her government will “match or exceed” the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine this year.
The speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive also saw Russian forces abandon armored vehicles and other weapons as they retreated hastily. Ukrainian forces recycle weapons captured in battle. A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of Warfare, said on Tuesday that abandoned Russian T-72 tanks are being used by Ukrainian forces seeking to advance into Russian-occupied Luhansk.
In the wake of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian officials found hundreds of graves near the once-occupied town of Izium. Yevhenii Yenin, deputy minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told a national television broadcast that officials had found many bodies “bearing signs of violent death”.
“They are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitals,” he said.
Ukrainian officials have also alleged that Russian forces tortured people in occupied areas, including shocking them with Soviet-era radiotelephones. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, although Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the town of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting the capital, Kyiv, early in the war.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country. Ukraine’s Southern Military Command said Tuesday morning that its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons on the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka. He did not provide any further details about the sinking of the barge in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, which was a major target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In other developments:
– Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their Crimean peninsula station to southern Russia over fears they could be hit by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said on Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said those submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.
– McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv were due to start serving again on Tuesday for the first time since the invasion of Russia in February. Three restaurants planned to offer a delivery service only initially, marking a sort of return to the life Ukrainians knew before the war, which enters its seventh month later this week.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
Lockport’s Brady Pfeiffer is the 3rd starting QB in his family. A 4th could be right around the corner. ‘I feel like we’ve been playing quarterback our whole lives.’
It might seem like Lockport senior Brady Pfeiffer was born to play quarterback.
His father, Jim, was St. Rita’s quarterback in the early 1990s and played against the likes of Mount Carmel’s Donovan McNabb, who became a star in the NFL. Pfeiffer’s older brother Riley was Lockport’s quarterback in fall 2019 and spring 2021. Even his younger brother Conley, a Lockport sophomore, is a quarterback.
“We all were passing the ball all the time since we were younger,” Brady Pfeiffer said. “I feel like we’ve been playing quarterback our whole lives.”
Pfeiffer has been given the keys to the car that is defending Class 8A state champion Lockport’s offense this season, and it has been a wild ride in the first four weeks.
Pfeiffer injured his left shoulder during the Porters’ 28-6 win against Joliet West in the opener. He sat out the second half of that game and Lockport’s 44-10 win against Metea Valley the following week.
“I could have played the next game,” Pfeiffer said. “But the coaches didn’t want to risk anything.”
Then came a 23-22 win against Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Porters trailed 14-3 and rallied in the second half. Pfeiffer’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Hyatt Timosciek with 5:12 left proved to be the winning score.
But on Friday night, the Porters (3-1, 0-1) dug a hole that was too deep in their SouthWest Suburban Blue opener. Homewood-Flossmoor led 27-0 at halftime and won 35-20.
Pfeiffer threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“We had opportunities the first half, and we just didn’t execute,” he said. “The second half we came out hungry, but it was too little, too late.
“We came out slow in the first half, and we paid for it.”
Pfeiffer said it’s good to have a father who has gone through similar ups and downs.
“It’s nice because he knows what it’s like to play quarterback,” Pfeiffer said. “He likes to give us our space. He steps in once in a while because he’s been through it. But for the most part he lets us do our own thing and trusts the coaches.”
Jim Pfeiffer was an assistant alongside George Czart under coach Bret Kooi when the Porters won 8A state championships in 2002 and 2003. Brady Pfeiffer was a backup quarterback last season, with Czart as coach, so the Pfeiffer family has been part of all three of Lockport’s state titles.
The Porters’ health is a concern in their pursuit of a fourth title. Starting running back Giovani Zarazoga, whose 194 rushing yards led the team through three games, missed the game against Homewood-Flossmoor. His replacement, Aiden Preciado, ran for 118 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Czart, who noted there were a few drops in the first half Friday, said he likes the team’s passing game with Pfeiffer throwing to Timosciek and Michael Doneske.
“I like everything about him,” Czart said of Pfeiffer. “I like his poise. I like his leadership. I like that he can make plays under pressure.
“And he comes from a good family of quarterbacks.”
Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
Chicago White Sox will try to ‘keep pressing the pedal’ as they trail the Cleveland Guardians by 4 games entering a crucial 3-game series
Three games.
Three opportunities for the Chicago White Sox to make up ground in the American League Central.
Three chances for the Cleveland Guardians to solidify their spot at the top of the division.
The Sox host the Guardians in a crucial series beginning Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“You’ve got to win that first game,” Sox outfielder AJ Pollock said after Sunday’s 11-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, “and then, yeah, you’ve got to keep pressing the pedal down.”
The Sox trail by four games after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Monday at Progressive Field.
The season series is an important factor if tiebreakers come into play, and the Guardians hold a 9-7 edge. The Sox lost six of the first seven meetings but have won six of the last nine — including a five-homer performance in an 8-2 victory in Thursday’s makeup game at Progressive Field.
Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stressed the importance of looking at step one — Tuesday — instead of the bigger picture.
“You don’t want to be thinking like, ‘Go and sweep,’” Cairo said Sunday. “You concentrate on Tuesday, really play hard, go after it and dig in. You are going to win or you are going to lose. Hopefully it’s going to be on our side. We just have to concentrate one game at a time.”
Outfielder Andrew Vaughn and pitcher Vince Velasquez echoed that approach.
“The next day’s not given,” Vaughn said. “Got to go out there and play that game, play as hard as you can and see what the end result is.”
Velasquez added: “We know what we’ve got to do. If we come out with a bang like we did (Sunday), if we keep playing fundamental baseball, keep applying pressure, trying to take the extra base, that’s something that’s going to obviously retaliate against them because we know Cleveland has done it against us.
“They’re always on the gas pedal from the first inning to the ninth. Even going against Minnesota, winning in 15 innings (in the second game of a doubleheader sweep Saturday), that’s something hard to endure. We have the potential as a squad to do something like that. It’s just finding the attributes and applying them all together as a squad.”
The Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning eight of 11. They are 13-6 since Aug. 30, when Cairo stepped in for manager Tony La Russa, who has not received medical clearance to return to the dugout.
The Guardians also have been on a roll, winning 10 of 12.
“They’re playing good baseball,” Vaughn said. “We’re playing good baseball right now too. So it’s going to be a good battle.”
AL Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease starts Tuesday for the Sox, while Aaron Civale is scheduled for the Guardians.
Cease is 14-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 29 starts this season, including 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts against the Guardians.
The loss came April 21 at Progressive Field, where he allowed four runs on eight hits in 5⅓ innings. He pitched five scoreless innings and struck out nine to win the second game of a July 12 doubleheader in Cleveland and scattered seven hits in six scoreless innings in a July 24 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Civale (2-6, 5.40 ERA) has made one start against the Sox this season and left after the first inning July 13 with a right wrist sprain. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 30 with right forearm inflammation.
Lance Lynn and Triston McKenzie are Wednesday’s probable starters.
Lynn (7-5, 3.99) allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 6⅓ innings in Thursday’s Sox win at Progressive Field. He’s 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts against the Guardians this season.
McKenzie (10-11, 3.08) is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts against the Sox, including striking out 14 in seven innings during an Aug. 19 win at Progressive Field.
Johnny Cueto and Shane Bieber are slated for Thursday’s series finale.
Cueto (7-8, 3.09) was scratched from Saturday’s start against the Tigers because he was under the weather. He’s 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA in two starts against the Guardians. He went 8⅔ innings, allowing five hits, in a 2-0 victory Aug. 20 at Progressive Field.
Bieber (11-8, 2.83) went the distance, allowing one run on three hits in a 4-1 victory against the Sox in the first game of a July 12 doubleheader at Progressive Field. He’s 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts against the Sox this season.
Twelve of the 16 meetings have been decided by three runs or fewer, with each team winning six of those games.
“Just got to go out there and play our game,” Vaughn said. “Pitch well, hit well (and) play defense.”
More British-era honours, symbols and ceremonies could be ditched as military tries to ‘Indianise’ the force
mini
Defense sources say the current system for appointing a regimental colonel could be discussed on September 21, as could military ceremonies such as Beating the Retreat or military funerals in modern hearse vehicles and not in speed cars. cannon.
After the navy adopted a new naval ensign earlier this month, dropping a colonial-era remnant of the Cross of St. George, the military will also look at a range of British-era practices that are still followed. by force, to see if they can be thrown away, News18 has learned.
According to defense sources, discussions to remove some of these legacy practices have been ongoing for more than two years now and some of the changes have also been implemented.
Plans accelerated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in March last year about improving the indigenization of military equipment as well as the doctrines, procedures and customs followed by the armed forces during the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat.
According to the sources, some of the existing customs and traditions of the army, uniforms and equipment, regulations and laws having their roots in the colonial and pre-colonial era will need to be revised.
Renaming of units, establishments and institutes – especially those created during colonial times and bearing English names – including the Queen Mary’s Technical Institute for Differently Capled Soldiers, based in Pune, the names of the colonial era and unit insignia or army crest. as various customs and traditions inherited from the past, including Officers’ Mess procedures, will also be subject to revision.
Discussions on the affiliation of army units with foreign armies and that of the army with the Commonwealth Graves Commission are also ongoing. There will be reviews of pre-independence battle honours, which several army units were awarded in the past by the British.
A defense source said the current practice of awarding honorary commissions to junior officers will also be discussed, as will the existing regimental colonel appointment system, military ceremonies such as Beating the Retreat or funerals. soldiers in modern hearses and not in gun carriages.
Sources said many of these points could be raised in an internal discussion chaired by Army Adjutant General Lt. Gen. C Bansi Ponnappa on Wednesday.
The efforts, they said, go in the direction of Amrit Kaal – an expression first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to describe the period between the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and its 100th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2047. Sources added that the review of some of the legacy practices is also in line with the Panch Pran goals for the next 25 years announced by PM Modi.
“Everyone’s input will be gathered and perspectives will be brought together as we look at some of these legacy practices. The idea is to discuss; no immediate decision can be made,” a source said.
The efforts drew mixed reactions from several officers News18 spoke to, with some supporting the process of reviewing outdated military practices, while others opposed any hasty moves to change customs and traditions. of the army followed for centuries.
A senior officer told News18 that military funerals in gun carriages, for example, make little sense at present. “It’s a vestige of past colonial traditions and it’s best to get rid of it,” the officer said, adding that while most of those traditions were removed in the past, some still remain with the three combat arms. of the Army.
Another senior officer said that much of the customs and traditions of the colonial era had already been abandoned by the military in the past. “Too many changes carried out simultaneously in a short period of time as part of the ‘Indianization process’ of the Indian Armed Forces may not be a good idea,” the officer said.
Earlier this year, the traditional anthem stay with me was dropped for the first time since 1950 at the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 and was replaced by the Hindi Patriotic Song Ae Mere Watan Ke Login.
According to the sources cited above, 75 outdated laws, practices and procedures of the three defense services will likely soon be removed.
Efforts have also been made to include indigenous texts such as Arthashastra in military training and strategic studies with greater emphasis on Indian war heroes, leaders and thinkers. The military also worked actively to end the use of pre-independence terms, avoiding anglicized names for military exercises and call signs, including aviation call signs.
Kyler Murray: Las Vegas police investigating incident in which fan allegedly punched NFL quarterback
CNN
—
Las Vegas authorities are investigating after a fan during a Sunday game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders allegedly punched an NFL player.
In the chaos following the Cardinals’ fumble return for a game-winning touchdown, video shot by CNN-affiliated KPNX sportscaster Cameron Cox appears to show a spectator hitting Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the head. as Murray celebrated with spectators in the stands.
Murray then appears to attempt to confront the man but is restrained by his teammates.
It is unclear whether the man intended to make contact with Murray in this manner, as it was a hectic scene in the end zone with many people reaching out to try and touch Murray.
Now, police are investigating “a battery call alleging that a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player,” a Las Vegas police spokesperson told CNN.
A complaint has been filed and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not been identified, according to police.
CNN has contacted the Cardinals and Raiders.
Murray is in his fourth season in the NFL. He’s been voted into the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.
He has become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. During his three seasons in the NFL, he threw for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns as well as 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.
NFL power rankings, Week 3: Dolphins stake their claim as true AFC contenders after rallying past Ravens
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 3:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0, No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, No. 2)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0, No. 3)
The Bills aren’t losing their top spot this week. Buffalo throttled the Titans, 41-7, on Monday night behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen — including three to Stefon Diggs — and another dominant performance from the defense. The 2019 Ravens finished with the highest point differential in NFL history (+249), but Buffalo is on pace to break that record.
For all the talk about how much the AFC West improved this offseason, it’s still the Chiefs’ division to lose. Kansas City made an early statement with a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night by getting production from an unheralded group of players. Rookie seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, while veteran running back Jerick McKinnon and fourth-round wide receiver Justin Watson caught touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes. This Chiefs team looks deep and ready to compete for the top seed in the AFC.
In the NFC, the Bucs still look like the class of the conference despite missing some key players. Even with receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and top left tackles Donovan Smith and Josh Wells sidelined by injuries, Tampa Bay made enough plays down the stretch to secure a 20-10 win over the Saints. While quarterback Tom Brady struggled for most of the game until hitting former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman for a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bucs forced five turnovers, including a 68-yard pick-six by Mike Edwards to ice the game. Brady doesn’t have to be perfect to keep winning behind this dominant defense.
The top contenders
4. Miami Dolphins (2-0, No. 8)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, No. 7)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1, No. 4)
7. Green Bay Packers (1-1, No. 10)
8. Los Angeles Rams (1-1, No. 9)
9. Baltimore Ravens (1-1, No. 5)
It’s time to consider the Dolphins a true AFC contender. In an improbable 42-38 comeback win against the Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and a franchise-record tying six touchdowns, completely changing the notion of what’s possible for the third-year quarterback under new coach Mike McDaniel. Miami might have the league’s best receiving duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who became the first pair of teammates in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in the same game. It remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa and his receivers can keep up this level of production, but there’s no doubt the Dolphins are a force to be reckoned with.
While Miami has a clear blueprint for success, the team it erased a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat has plenty of questions to answer about its own identity. Through three quarters, the Ravens looked unstoppable as Lamar Jackson tore through a Dolphins defense that gave him fits with its Cover 0 blitzes last season. Jackson became the first player in NFL history to record a touchdown pass and run of at least 75 yards in the same game and nearly finished with a perfect passer rating, but even that MVP-level performance wasn’t enough to bail out the Ravens’ atrocious defense. The blown coverages in the secondary raise uncomfortable questions for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who will need to shore up his players’ communication before Baltimore can even think about competing with the Chiefs and Bills for the AFC title.
The wild cards
10. San Francisco 49ers (1-1, No. 18)
11. Minnesota Vikings (1-1, No. 6)
12. New Orleans Saints (1-1, No. 12)
13. Denver Broncos (1-1, No. 13)
14. Arizona Cardinals (1-1, No. 19)
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo looks pretty good now, doesn’t it? After second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the veteran stepped in to lead San Francisco to a 27-7 win over the Seahawks, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and sneaking in for a score. In six seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo is 31-14 as the starter, while all other 49ers quarterbacks are 9-29 in that span. This team is built to win now, and while Garoppolo was benched in favor of the 2021 No. 3 overall pick to start the season, he’s proven he’s good enough to lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Losing a player with Lance’s potential is tough to swallow, but it might end up helping the 49ers in the short term.
Things haven’t gone as planned for the team Garoppolo and the 49ers face on Sunday night, either. Russell Wilson lost his return to Seattle in part because of new coach Nathaniel Hackett’s head-scratching decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of letting Wilson — the man Denver traded three players and five draft picks for and gave $165 million guaranteed — try and convert a fourth-and-5 with 20 seconds left. In Sunday’s sloppy 16-9 win over the Texans, the Broncos struggled so much getting the snap off in time that the Denver crowd started counting down the play clock. It’s only been two games, but Hackett already looks overwhelmed, and his offense isn’t delivering on its promise. To make matters worse, cornerback Patrick Surtain and receiver Jerry Jeudy are dealing with injuries. Denver needs to get its act together, and quickly.
The Cardinals finally seem to have their act together, but it took seven quarters to get there. Trailing 23-7 entering the fourth quarter Sunday, Arizona scored 16 straight points — including two wild 2-point conversions by quarterback Kyler Murray — to force overtime, where cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned a fumble by Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The win doesn’t let coach Kliff Kingsbury and a disappointing defense off the hook, but it at least provides some hope that Murray can put the team on his back. We won’t get a fair assessment of the Cardinals until receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension, but it’s clear Murray needs more help.
Talented enough to compete
15. Detroit Lions (1-1, No. 25)
16. Cleveland Browns (1-1, No. 17)
17. Dallas Cowboys (1-1, No. 28)
18. New England Patriots (1-1, No. 27)
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1, No. 16)
20. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, No. 11)
21. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2, No. 15)
A 36-27 victory over the Commanders is proof of concept for Lions coach Dan Campbell that his team is ready to take the next step. Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the league’s best receivers, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns Sunday to become just the eighth player in league history with at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games. No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, all in the first half, and Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes. This could be the start of a special season for Detroit.
Two teams that looked hopeless in Week 1 proved that season openers can often be misleading. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, the Cowboys turned around and beat the defending AFC champion Bengals, 20-17, on a last-second 50-yard field goal. Cooper Rush led a game-winning drive in the second start of his career and linebacker Micah Parsons continued to build his case as the best defensive player in the league, giving Dallas hope that it can survive Prescott’s absence and still compete for a playoff spot.
The Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers won’t strike fear in the rest of the AFC, but it does show that New England is sturdy enough to remain in the thick of the playoff race. Quarterback Mac Jones still looks shaky, throwing an interception into double coverage in the first quarter and nearly tossing another in the third, but the defense limited Pittsburgh to 4.2 yards per play and the offense ran the ball well on a 13-play drive to close the game. It’s far from coach Bill Belichick’s best team, but it has the potential to get back to the postseason.
Showing signs of life
22. New York Giants (2-0, No. 24)
23. Washington Commanders (1-1, No. 22)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1, No. 31)
25. New York Jets (1-1, No. 32)
The Giants’ best start since 2016 is certainly exciting, but this team is going to need to vastly outperform its potential to make the playoffs. (Remember, the Panthers started 3-0 last season before finishing 5-12.) What’s encouraging is the play of the defense led by former Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Even without top edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, Martindale has generated enough pressure to rattle opposing quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield the latest victim in Sunday’s 19-16 victory. Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t showing any signs of a Josh Allen-type leap, but he’s avoided making big mistakes. The Giants are going to need more from their receivers to have any hope of keeping this winning streak going.
The post-Urban Meyer bump is real for the Jaguars, who beat the Colts at home for the eighth straight time, 24-0. The addition of receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones has clearly helped second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who looks much more comfortable under the direction of coach Doug Pederson. A young defense also looks much improved, recording five sacks and three interceptions Sunday. The Jags have forced six turnovers through two games after creating nine all of last season.
We’d be remiss not to talk about the Jets’ stunning 31-30 win over the Browns, which ended up being only the third-most impressive comeback of the weekend. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes, giving the Jets a much-needed shot in the arm after a dreary home-opening loss against Baltimore. It’s not fair to assess second-year coach Robert Saleh until quarterback Zach Wilson returns, but at least his team isn’t giving up.
Searching for a spark
26. Seattle Seahawks (1-1, No. 21)
27. Tennessee Titans (0-2, No. 20)
28. Chicago Bears (1-1, No. 23)
29. Atlanta Falcons (0-2, No. 29)
30. Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1, No. 14)
31. Carolina Panthers (0-2, No. 30)
32. Houston Texans (0-1-1, No. 26)
The Falcons’ 0-2 start isn’t surprising, but their play on the field is. After blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead against the Saints in Week 1, Atlanta nearly pulled off an improbable comeback of its own against the Rams. Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, the Falcons got two touchdown passes from Marcus Mariota and a 26-yard touchdown return on a blocked punt to cut the deficit to 31-25 with less than five minutes left. They couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs, but the fight alone is encouraging for a team that has some promising young players. They’re far from the worst team in the league.
()
American justice grants 73 million dollars for the death of Fernando Albán
A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela’s socialist government, who died in custody in what he described as ‘murder for hire’ by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
Fernando Albán was arrested in 2018 when he arrived at Caracas International Airport from New York, where he was part of a delegation that denounced Maduro’s government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days later in what authorities initially described as a suicide jump from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuelan intelligence.
Albán’s death sparked international outrage and U.S. condemnation Last year, his widow and two children sued Maduro and several high-ranking members of his government for kidnapping, torturing and murdering the former municipal councilor of Caracas.
The family accused the men of belonging to the ‘Cartel of the Suns’, an alleged drug trafficking network involving senior Venezuelan officials and guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – a designated terrorist group – which allegedly sent 200 tonnes of cocaine from Venezuela to the United States every year.
Judge Darrin P. Gayles issued default judgment against the cartel for failing to respond to the lawsuit in an unreported ruling last week. In it, the court found that what it calls the “Maduro criminal enterprise” is responsible for federal racketeering offenses in Albán’s death because its purpose is “to exert unlawful authoritarian control over Venezuela.” through drug trafficking, acts of terrorism and human rights violations. .
Adopting a magistrate’s earlier findings, the court said Maduro government agents tracked Albán while he was still in New York, taking surveillance photos and sending information back to Venezuela that facilitated his abduction and detention. murder on his return home.
“Mr. Albán’s murder was murder for hire because the members of the Maduro criminal enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the court said.
The court found that the cartel should pay $73 million to Albán’s estate for the pain and suffering caused by his death.
However, it is unclear how the survivors will reap such a great reward. While Maduro and other defendants named in the initial complaint – including his defense minister and the head of Venezuela’s Supreme Court – have been charged in the United States with narcoterrorism and corruption, they face little pressure from the part of the former acolytes of Albán in the opposition. give up power.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has shown willingness to ease sanctions on the oil-rich OPEC nation in exchange for progress in talks with the opposition aimed at fostering a more democratic environment for the presidential election. of 2024.
Additionally, the only alleged cartel leader detained in the United States, retired General Cliver Alcala, is being represented by a court-appointed legal team after he claimed he was unable to pay his bill. defense.
A lawyer for Albán’s family declined to comment.
Albán’s case has also been reported to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating allegations of torture and killings by Maduro’s security forces. In late 2021, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that two members of the dreaded intelligence service SEBIN had been sentenced to almost six years in prison for negligence in connection with Alban’s death while in their custody. .
New York Post
Ethereum’s Vanity Addresses Exploited for $3 Million
Lockport’s Brady Pfeiffer is the 3rd starting QB in his family. A 4th could be right around the corner. ‘I feel like we’ve been playing quarterback our whole lives.’
Chicago White Sox will try to ‘keep pressing the pedal’ as they trail the Cleveland Guardians by 4 games entering a crucial 3-game series
More British-era honours, symbols and ceremonies could be ditched as military tries to ‘Indianise’ the force
Crypto Downtrend Led Investors Liquidate Over $432 Million
Kyler Murray: Las Vegas police investigating incident in which fan allegedly punched NFL quarterback
NFL power rankings, Week 3: Dolphins stake their claim as true AFC contenders after rallying past Ravens
Bitcoin Price Bottom To Take Place In Q4 This Year, Crypto Expert Predicts
American justice grants 73 million dollars for the death of Fernando Albán
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
