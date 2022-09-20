Blockchain
Sardine Raises $51.5M Series B Led by Andreessen Horowitz
- Sardine provides real-time fraud prevention for a growing list of fintech and web3 customers, including FTX, Blockchain.com, Wealthsimple, Brave, and Digit.
- Funds will be used to accelerate development of Sardine’s fraud and compliance platform as well as its card and instant ACH to crypto on-ramp & NFT checkout products.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a leading provider of fraud, compliance, and instant settlement solutions, Sardine announced today $51.5M in Series B financing to accelerate product development as well as marketing and sales across the globe. Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund led the round with participation from new and existing investors, including XYZ, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures, Activant Capital, Visa, Google Ventures, Eric Schmidt, Vikram Pandit, The General Partnership, NAventures, ING Ventures, ConsenSys, Cross River Digital Ventures, Alloy Labs, and Uniswap Labs Ventures.
“We believe Sardine is a key payments infrastructure provider across traditional and decentralized finance, and we’re proud to continue to support this team on their next stage of growth,” said Alex Immerman, partner on the a16z Growth Fund. “Sardine’s fraud-fighting technology helps move money fast and without risk, and their rapid growth is a testament to the criticality and strength of their offering.”
Sardine’s real-time fraud prevention products help customers reduce more fraud with fewer false positives, leading to faster user growth and higher authorization rates. Sardine combines traditional financial data sets, like bank account history, with identity, behavior and device intelligence to significantly enhance their customers’ risk capabilities. Sardine also offers KYC, AML, sanctions, and transaction monitoring to reduce fraud during account opening, account funding, and ongoing transactions. These added features are essential now as payment fraud in fintech ballooned 70% in 2021.
“Faster payments means faster fraud. As Zelle, RTP and FedNow become increasingly popular, consumers are increasingly vulnerable to social engineering attacks where they are convinced to buy something that never arrives or invest in a scam,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine. “Secondly, Financial Institutions only know that their customers bought ETH or USDC, not what they do with it afterwards. What is needed is a new way of looking at fraud prevention, one which deeply inspects user behavior at the time of purchase, and combines it with what happens to the funds downstream. That’s exactly what we built at Sardine.”
“Digital assets are creating the future of our financial system – but they require a strong fraud and compliance infrastructure to protect investors. Sardine does precisely this,” said Alfarida Mohammed, Senior Vice President of Compliance at FTX. “Sardine’s expertise and leading fraud-fighting technology ensure that our crypto users enjoy a seamless and safe experience while trading with FTX.”
“It’s shocking that crypto grew to over $3 trillion of market cap last year with such a terrible user experience. Solving onboarding is the biggest unlock the crypto industry has for continued adoption. It needs to be simple, trusted, and safe for both merchants and consumers,” said Maaria Bajwa, at Sound Ventures. “This means making it very easy to move money from fiat to cryptocurrency, and to use that cryptocurrency across applications. Sardine has deep expertise in both fraud and KYC to streamline this entire process.”
Leveraging its industry-leading fraud and compliance platform, Sardine is changing how companies can move money through its Instant Settlement offering. Sardine offers an instant ACH and card on-ramp to crypto, enabling its fintech and crypto customers to instantly purchase over 30 different crypto assets or NFTs. Sardine recently launched their direct fiat to NFT checkout product and their first partner was Autograph for their Tom Brady’s Signature Experience NFT launch.
“We are excited to offer instant ACH settlement, once thought to be impossible because the fraud risk was too high,” said Aditya Goel, Co-Founder of Sardine. “Not only does Sardine take on 100% of all the fraud, compliance, and liability associated with instant money movement, but we also offer higher limits than would be available via card payments. We want people to move money online confidently, and this product is critical for payment companies who want to offer a great user experience.”
“Unlocking instant payments is a massive but elusive opportunity. It’s a risk problem, but typically fraud, identity, and payments have been siloed,” said Andrew Steele, Partner at Activant Capital. “Sardine is a rare example of both a platform and a multi-disciplinary team that combines all three in a model at scale already. As they unlock instant payments across fintech and crypto, they’re uniquely positioned to build a leading payments network of the future.”
Sardine is led by industry experts who have scaled fraud, compliance, and payments infrastructure across companies like Coinbase, Revolut, Uber, PayPal & Zelle. In addition, Sardine was recently added to the Breakout List and named one of the top high-growth startups in the United States. With over 135 customers, and growing fast, the company is actively hiring for roles across Engineering, Product, Customer Success, Sales, and Operations.
To learn more about Sardine, check out its website or follow it on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Sardine
Sardine is on a mission to make payments instant and risk-free so consumers and businesses can move money confidently. Fraud is a burden on society, as slow payments and high-fraud rates reduce business growth and create systemic risk for the economy. Sardine enables all companies, whether big or small, to improve risk management by having the world’s best API for fraud detection and compliance within financial services. The company also offers instant settlement for crypto and NFT transactions.
Contacts
Anna-Lena Dressman
Blockchain
Higlobe, Inc. Raises $14 Million to Eliminate International Fund Transfer Fees for the Global Workforce
Former Google and Spotify exec launches subscription-based, international money-transfer service
Higlobe saves users on average 1-6% in transaction commissions, allowing freelancers and small businesses to keep up to thousands of dollars more a year
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BatteryVentures—Higlobe, Inc., the U.S. based solution for international payment transfers, raised $14 million in funding to expand its technology and launch into new markets. The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Battery Ventures, an investor in a number of U.S.-based fintech companies. Battery Senior Partner Scott Tobin will join Higlobe’s board. Higlobe uses asset-backed stablecoins to provide an efficient and cost-effective means of making cross-border payments between bank accounts.
“Our mission is to move the world’s money instantly and at no cost to help the increasingly global workforce get more money back to their home bank account,” said CEO and Co-founder Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian, who leveraged his experience at Spotify to build Higlobe as a subscription-based payments platform. “Our clients only pay a fixed, low-cost subscription for a U.S. receiving bank account regardless of the number of transfers they make. We want to make working and getting paid easier and faster, particularly as the pandemic has fueled even more interest in remote work.”
Higlobe facilitates fast and easy payments for freelancers
Demand for online freelance work is growing at an annual rate of 10%, according to the Online Labour Index, creating an advantageous situation for a highly skilled, global remote workforce. This increase in hiring benefits both employees, who are looking for flexibility and higher wages, and employers, who are looking for skilled workers and to reduce costs. There are many skilled developers, designers, and engineers throughout Latin America who find it beneficial to get paid in U.S. dollars.
“I’ve hired dozens of contractors in the last decade who love working for a U.S. company, but they always complain about how much money they’d lose each month and how complicated it is to get paid,” said Higlobe Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Bolton.
There are more than 14 million self-employed (freelance) workers in Mexico alone, according to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography. Higlobe serves freelance workers and small businesses in Mexico working for U.S. based companies and plans to launch in Brazil later this year. By doing so, Higlobe plans to take a bite out of the estimated $21 trillion cross-border payments market.
One Higlobe customer based in Mexico, small business owner and freelance marketer Bernardo Loce, noted that in some cases with his work, “getting the payment was more difficult than the actual job! And the payment that I received in the end was so much less after all the commissions and foreign exchange fees. If I had understood the complexity involved in getting paid beforehand, I would’ve thought twice about taking the job. When I use Higlobe I don’t have to worry about commissions and I get my money quickly.”
Higlobe is the first zero transaction-fee payment service launching in Mexico
Higlobe’s service offers customers the ability to make multiple transfers per month for one flat rate, making it less expensive than other cross-border payment providers. Current competitors charge between one and six percent per cross-border payment, often in a combination of hidden exchange rates and fees. Higlobe simplifies the process by charging a monthly subscription fee as low as $4.99 for a U.S. receiving bank account, regardless of the number of transfers made.
Higlobe is currently available in Mexico, free for a limited time, to Mexican citizens or legal permanent residents that work with business clients in the U.S. Users can sign up for Higlobe’s service online where they must provide proof of identity and residence.
Higlobe exclusively uses stablecoins issued by companies that are regulated and supervised by U.S. federal or state agencies and that are 1:1 backed by U.S. dollars or U.S. government treasury securities.
“Higlobe’s unique application of stablecoin is poised to disrupt the global payments industry,” said Battery’s Scott Tobin. “The blockchain provides a safe and speedy solution to an archaic system that disadvantages so many workers, and by leveraging this new technology, Higlobe can change the lives of millions of members of the global remote workforce. We are excited to partner with Teymour and his team to scale the company and its services.”
About Higlobe, Inc.
Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. Founded in 2020 by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian and Jeff Bolton, they used their global experience to build an international payment transfer solution that leverages stablecoins that are 1:1 backed by U.S. dollars or U.S. government treasury securities to transfer money quickly. Higlobe’s investors include Battery Ventures, TTV Capital, FjLabs, Reciprocal Ventures, Paxos, DCG, Raptor Group, and Gokul Rajaram. Follow Higlobe on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Battery Ventures
Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams to develop category-defining businesses in industries including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer technology, healthcare IT and industrial tech/life-sciences tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, London, New York, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.
Contacts
Stephanie Gnibus
Erica Rose Thomas
Blockchain
Cosmos Struggles With $17 As Price Heads Into Distribution Phase
- ATOM struggles to break $17 as the price gets rejected.
- The price of ATOM enters the distribution phase on a daily timeframe.
- ATOM’s price needs to hold the key support at $12 to maintain a bullish structure.
- Hidden bearish divergence resurfaces in the 4H timeframe.
Cosmos (ATOM) has been the major player of the current relief bounce, with price rallying from a region of $6 to $17, with many paying so much attention to its ecosystem as this could prove to be a major player also in the bull run. The price of Cosmos (ATOM) showed so much strength, holding pretty well against tether (USDT) as the market continued to decline in price.
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite a decline in its price from $45 to $6, over 70% decline from its all-time high, the price of ATOM showed great strength as price bounced from its weekly low of $6, rallying to a high of $17 before facing a rejection to break above that region to higher heights.
The price of ATOM on the weekly chart looks strong despite seeing more sell orders lately as the price continues to hold. For ATOM to resume, its bullish sentiment price needs to rally and break above $17, as this has proven to be a resistance to ATOM prices.
ATOM’s price is trading at $14.3 below its resistance; the price of ATOM needs to hold above $12 to avoid the price from going lower due to the sell-off. If the price of ATOM holds this region, there could be more belief of a rally to its resistance at $17 and possibly breaking and holding above this region.
A break below $12 would mean retesting lower demand zones and reluctance for bulls to step into buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices.
For ATOM’s price to restore its bullish move price need to break and hold above the $17 resistance preventing the price of ATOM from trending higher. If the price of ATOM keeps rejecting the trendline resistance, we could see the price going lower as there are more sell orders than buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $17.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The 4H timeframe for ATOM prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside, as there seems to be a hidden bearish divergence suggesting the price of ATOM could retest the support area at $13.
On the 4H timeframe, the price of ATOM is currently trading at $14.5 below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for ATOM price. The price of $15.2 corresponds to the resistance at 50 EMA for the price of ATOM. The price of ATOM needs to hold the support area at $13, which corresponds to the 200 EMA.
Four-hourly resistance for the ATOM price – $15.2.
Four-hourly support for the ATOM price – $13.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Axelar Partners With LongHash Ventures to Launch Its First Global, Cross-Chain Accelerator Program
Singapore, Singapore, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, today announces its partnership with Axelar, a cross-chain communication network for Web3, to launch the LongHashX Accelerator Cohort 10 Axelar Cohort.
Following the success of its inaugural grants initiative, Axelar is joining hands with LongHash Ventures for its first accelerator program. The LongHashX Accelerator Cohort 10 aims to accelerate early-stage teams and projects building cross-chain.
Axelar is a natural ecosystem partner for the LongHashX Accelerator, given LongHash Ventures’ multi-chain thesis, as the program seeks to accelerate Web3 projects with multi-chain use cases. Axelar connects to over 20 blockchain ecosystems, giving dApp users the ability to interact with any asset or application, on any chain, with one click.
Emma Cui, CEO and Managing Partner of LongHash Ventures, said: “We are very excited to partner with the Axelar Foundation to launch the first global accelerator of the Axelar network. Axelar provides the infrastructure required to enable a secure multi-chain future, which aligns with LongHash Ventures’ overarching thesis. We are particularly excited to invest in and accelerate projects that will think about modular ways to use various ecosystems and connect to Axelar to bring out the best of each chain, and bring us closer to a multi-chain world.”
Axelar decided to partner with LongHash Ventures because of the latter’s extensive experience running accelerator programs. Also, LongHash Ventures has deep roots and networks in the Asia Pacific region while being able to provide project teams access to world-class mentors and investors globally.
Sergey Gorbunov, Co-Founder of Axelar Foundation, said: “The success of the Axelar Grant Program has demonstrated global interest in building chain-agnostic applications. We’ve seen both developers and investors supporting this movement to help onboard the next hundreds of millions of users and simplify multi-chain interactions. Axelar’s unequaled security and functionality has made its ecosystem a funnel for forward-thinking Web3 dApp teams. We’re looking forward to accelerating those teams’ progress with LongHash Ventures as an experienced and well-connected global partner.”
LongHash Ventures is looking to back multi-chain projects that connect to the Axelar network and leverage its General Message Passing (GMP) functionality, which enables developers to call any function on any dApp, on any chain. Using GMP, teams can build “super apps” that compose functions and assets cross-chain into a one-click experience for users. LongHash Ventures is also interested in teams that utilize different chains in modular ways, e.g. storage, off-chain computing, token liquidity, NFT minting, privacy, and more.
Axelar will support projects selected for the program by providing developer and technical support to help them go multi-chain and explore the possibilities of modular implementations to get the best out of each chain for their particular use case.
The LongHashX Accelerator Cohort 10 will include a series of workshops and fireside chats across six modules, namely Web3 Product Strategy & Design, Tokenomics, Governance, Tech Mentorship, Community Building, and Fundraising.
Selected projects will receive $100,000 of upfront investment from LongHashX along with support to help them raise funds from other investors. LongHashX Accelerator’s in-house venture builders will also conduct weekly one-on-one problem-solving sessions to help founders solve their challenges across the six modules of the program. Projects that are still in the R&D phase or ideation phase are also encouraged to apply. These projects are eligible to be considered for Axelar’s grants programs, which are aimed at the earliest stage of development. Projects that successfully receive grants from Axelar will be invited to join the LongHashX Accelerator program’s fireside chats.
Applications for the LongHashX Accelerator Cohort 10 are open until November 11th, 2022. Project teams interested in applying for the program can do so here. LongHashX Accelerator will accept 10 projects for the Axelar Cohort.
About Axelar
Axelar delivers secure cross-chain communication. That means dApp users can interact with any asset, any application, on any chain, with one click. You can think of it as Stripe for Web3. Developers interact with a simple API atop a permissionless network that routes messages and ensures network security via proof-of-stake consensus.
Axelar has raised capital from top-tier investors, including Dragonfly Capital, Polychain Capital, Coinbase, and Binance. Partners include major proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Avalanche, Cosmos, Ethereum, Polkadot and others. Axelar’s team includes experts in distributed systems/cryptography and MIT/Google/Consensys alumni; the co-founders, Sergey Gorbunov and Georgios Vlachos, were founding team members at Algorand.
More about Axelar: docs.axelar.dev | axelar.network | GitHub | Discord | Twitter.
About LongHash Ventures
LongHash Ventures is a leading Web3 investment fund and accelerator collaborating closely with founders to build their Web3 model and tap into the vast potential of Asia. LongHash Ventures has invested in more than 60 projects, including Polkadot, Instadapp, Zapper, Astar, and Balancer. We collaborate with founders to develop their projects’ tokenomics, governance, and communities.
As Asia’s first and leading Web 3 accelerator, LongHashX Accelerator has partnered with Polkadot, Algorand, Filecoin and others to build more than 50 global Web3 projects which have raised more than $150m in the past 4 years. We are committed to realizing our mission of catalyzing growth for the next generation of the Web.
LongHash Ventures is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Contacts
- Say Peng
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Oasis Pro Markets and Ownera Partner to Deliver Global Distribution for Digital Securities
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alternativeassets—Oasis Pro Markets, the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, today announced a partnership with Ownera, provider of a global inter-trading network based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, to distribute digital assets over the Ownera FinP2P network.
The digital securities industry is growing fast but has lacked a common global distribution network for connecting issuers, investors, exchanges and other market participants. As a result, the rate of institutional adoption and investor access to high-quality digital assets has been limited up until now.
Ownera brought the industry together to develop the FinP2P open-source routing protocol to solve this problem by orchestrating the instant exchange of digital assets held on any blockchain platform, for digital cash held on any ledger. It supports primary issuance, secondary trading and DeFi-style instant borrowing against assets pledged as collateral. This routing network has the power to open up digital distribution for the private markets and unlock global liquidity in a way that no single institution or exchange can achieve on its own.
As the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, Oasis Pro Markets provides investors with transparent access to a range of digital security investments. The integration of Ownera FinP2P distribution network enables its issuers and investors to further improve the liquidity of their tokenized assets by reaching a broader investor base across the globe.
“Ownera provides a best-in-class connectivity solution that will accelerate the growth of the ecosystem,” says Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets. “We are very excited about this alliance and are fortunate to be able to partner with Anthony Woolley and his fantastic team at Ownera.”
“Marketplaces and their Issuers need the broadest distribution to support a primary and secondary market in the low-liquidity world of private digital securities,” adds Anthony Woolley, the Head of Business Development and Marketing at Ownera. “The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms such as Oasis Pro Markets with one secure point of connection to multiple pools of digital securities and investors across the globe. We are thrilled to have a powerful partner in Oasis Pro Markets, an established industry leader, to expand the FinP2P ecosystem.”
About Oasis Pro Markets:
Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, “DeFi.” Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Market, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS (“OATSPRO”) to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.
OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.
About Ownera:
Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source specifications of the FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, thus enabling global distribution and liquidity for digital securities.
For more information, go to www.ownera.io
Contacts
Media Inquiries
Anthony Woolley, Ownera: [email protected]
Bob Yostpille, Oasis Pro Markets [email protected]
Blockchain
ĀTHŌS Private Wealth Launches First of Its Kind Crypto Investment Platform
Multi-Family Office Offers High-Touch Crypto Services Through Separately Managed Accounts
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ĀTHŌS Private Wealth, a modern financial investment firm for founders, executives, and professionals, announces the launch of an industry-first crypto investment solution. The private wealth organization created the innovative service ĀTHŌS Crypto, a managed crypto business part of ĀTHŌS Private Wealth.
Founded by Robbie Shattuck during the 2020 pandemic, ĀTHŌS Private Wealth stemmed from a decision to challenge the status quo of the private wealth industry. Built on a strong ethos of values and focused on doing the right thing for the client, ĀTHŌS Private Wealth is the response to the needs of a modern world. It is one of the first multi-family offices on the market that enables clients to invest across all assets, including direct access to crypto, through a full-service platform. ĀTHŌS has brought on Will Rossiter as Chief Investment Officer of ĀTHŌS Crypto. ĀTHŌS aims to be the premier value-based private wealth organization for entrepreneurs.
“ĀTHŌS continues to develop into an industry innovator while setting the highest standard of crypto investment for our clients,” said Robbie Shattuck, CEO & Founder of ĀTHŌS. “There are currently very few full-service advisor-managed crypto solutions in the market today. Our clients were previously managing such digital assets on their own, while also running their companies. We built a solution that allows them the same level of access– but gives them back all the time. We are handling all facets of crypto investing, which include: portfolio management, trading, cold storage, cold staking, and crypto tax preparation. ĀTHŌS will continue to expand by offering high-touch financial services with industry-first platforms.”
In the upcoming months, ĀTHŌS will make further announcements regarding expansion and new offerings. These services will continue to better serve clients looking to bolster their financial strategies.
To learn more about ĀTHŌS offerings, visit https://athoswealth.com and for more information on the new investment platform visit https://athoscrypto.com/.
About ĀTHŌS Private Wealth
ĀTHŌS Private Wealth was started by Robbie Shattuck in 2020 with an overarching goal of providing modern investment solutions to clients. Since then, the company has continued to innovate and bring to the forefront some of the most creative financial solutions for founders, executives and professionals alike. Advisory services are offered through ĀTHŌS Private Wealth LLC, a California and Utah Registered Investment Advisor. Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Please see our ADV Brochure for more information.
Contacts
Alicia O’Connell
Blockchain
Music integration platform STYNGR partners with blockchain ecosystem onXRP and indie music label Armada Music to launch an exclusive album in upcoming Maladroids video game built on the XRP Ledger
In an industry-first move, two major EDM artists will release their first collaborative album in Maladroids, the ten-person battle royale obstacle run game, set to launch its first level in September 2022.
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Styngr, the first music integration platform for gaming and the metaverse, is excited to announce its partnership with blockchain developer onXRP and blockchain partner Ripple to launch a music integration in the upcoming free-to-play battle royale running game Maladroids on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Set to release the first level this month, the collaboration will see an in-game radio station with a curated playlist of electronic dance music (EDM) in partnership with music label Armada Music, including an industry-first move to release new tracks from Tom Staar and Kryder, two major artists of the Genre.
Developed by onXRP, Maladroids initial release will see players compete as droids in groups of ten through an obstacle run, using speed and agility to push over opponents and race to the finish line. New game-modes and maps will be added in subsequent releases. Enabled with play-to-win capabilities using onXRP’s staking system, emboldened racers can leverage the platforms and underlying blockchains native tokens, $OXP and $XRP, in a cumulative pool, with those first to cross the finish line taking it all home. Maladroids is the first game to be hosted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) – an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain.
Maladroids can be played by anyone on https://maladroids.com/index.html.
Styngr, who will be partnering with Ripple through technical integrations to continue its work in the crypto space, is working alongside Dutch independent music label Armada Music to bring two major EDM artists, Tom Staar and Kryder, together in a collaboration for the in-game radio station. Across the first six months from release, Tom Staar and Kryder will release two new tracks every month from their collaboration into the game, in a first move for the video game industry. Following the launch, the game will release additional audio emotes and audio NFTs.
Having partnerships with some of the largest players in the industry, including major labels and publishers, Styngr provides developers the largest library of fully licensed mainstream music to integrate into their games and removes the obstacles typically associated with music licensing, providing opportunities for monetisation to developers of all sizes.
Alex Tarrand, Co-founder of Styngr, commented: “Seamlessly launching an entire album through a game is a groundbreaking opportunity. We are thrilled to be collaborating with record labels like Armada Music to bring brand new tracks from some of EDM’s top artists to blockchain gaming that leverages the best-in-class capabilities of the XRP Ledger. To do all this in a game as fun and competitive as Maladroids is truly something special.”
Kaj Leory, CEO of onXRP, commented: “Working alongside Styngr and Ripple to bring music to the in-game radio for Maladroids has been such a fantastic experience. It’s not everyday that independent games studios are able to launch new music from well-known artists and to do so from the release of level one is an accomplishment for our brand. We’re excited for players to get into Maladroids and compete against friends and strangers as they discover great new music from Tom Staar and Kryder.”
“It’s great to be part of this project,” Michel Peek, Armada Music’s Head of Publishing, said. “Together with these amazing partners, artists and dance producers, we’ve been able to co-create a user experience in this game, Maladroids. The dance music space has always found itself at the forefront of technological development, so working this project feels very natural to our team.”
About Styngr
STYNGR is music for gaming and the metaverse. We provide licensed popular music that allows developers to create engaging experiences within virtual worlds. Unlike navigating complex negotiations with music labels and publishers, STYNGR’S proprietary platform and SDKs simplify the process to deliver pre-cleared music with user analytics, rightsholder payments, and legal indemnification into any game. The platform shifts music from a cost center to a profit generator while providing seamless tech that allows players to personalize their audio experience, purchase music emotes, and enjoy curated radio. Offering access to more than 15 million tracks, STYNGR is a solution for importing, organizing, and monetizing the largest curated music experience within gaming and the metaverse.
Game developers can apply to access STYNGR’S pre-cleared library of music by visiting their website. To learn more about STYNGR, visit www.styngr.com.
About onXRP
onXRP.com is a modular ecosystem for everything that is happening on the XRPL. onXRP was made with the aim to make blockchain more accessible for new entrants and provide the right tools for every trader and collector to make their way through the XRPL and blockchain. The ecosystem is built up in different modules such as a content platform with informative articles, a decentralized exchange, NFT marketplace and a gaming platform.
onXRP is expanding rapidly and has recently launched its first interoperable extension: onAVAX. A comparable ecosystem for the Avalanche blockchain with the ability to bridge digital assets back-and-forth between AVAX and the XRPL. onXRP is making steps to build out its ecosystem even further and welcomes business inquiries from other WEB3 projects to collaborate and build out the future of blockchain.
About Ripple
Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.
Contacts
Swipe Right PR
Wachsman
