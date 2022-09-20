Finance
Stay Alive When You Drive: The Keys to Defensive Driving
According to many Defensive Driving course instructors, there are five vital rules to defensive driving. If everyone followed just these five rules, experts agree that car accidents would be reduced by at least 98%.
So, do your part to reduce the dangers of driving, and to further protect yourself and your loved ones from dangerous and possibly fatal accidents. Read on to discover what you can do to be more safe on the road – and don’t be fooled by the simplistic nature of these rules. You may believe they are common sense, but we can guarantee that either you or someone you know breaks at least two of these rules on a regular basis!
Defensive Driving Key #1. Pay Attention and Focus on the Task of Driving
Yes, this one seems the most obvious! But how often have you been on your cell phone while driving? Or fiddled with a handbag, papers, a map, or kept digging for something in your pockets? Splitting your attention from the process of driving immediately puts your driving on auto pilot. You are no longer consciously involved in operating your two ton box of metal – you find you can’t remember what you saw, or that you changed lanes a mile back. Most importantly, your response rate is reduced and impaired. You cannot react quickly to new stimuli because your conscious brain is not involved in the active reception of such information.
So how can you increase your ability to pay active attention while driving? Never chat on your cell phone – in some states like California, it is now illegal to drive and talk on the phone. Try not to daydream, and if someone else is in the car with you, do not look at them while talking – keep your eyes and attention on the road. Averting your eyes, for even two seconds, while talking to a passenger, could put both your lives in serious danger.
Also form good driving habits. For instance, if you’re making a trip to a new destination, get familiar with your map or directions before getting into your car. Make sure that you can recall most of them from memory so that you are not forced to finger through, or constantly look at your papers while driving. In addition, pace yourself – if you’re hungry, stop and eat at the restaurant. Don’t drive through and eat while driving. If you’re tired, pull over and rest. Don’t gamble your life and another’s just because you’re in a hurry or you believe you won’t fall asleep. Driving is hypnotic – eventually you will fall asleep if you are not well rested.
Defensive Driving Key #2. Maintain Your Distance
This is particularly difficult for those of us living in Southern California. We’re practically raised on tailgating! But nevertheless, following too closely behind another vehicle accounts for 40% of vehicle accidents. Plus, in the event of a rear-end collision, the fault automatically falls on the rear vehicle – even if the driver honestly believes the front vehicle stopped too suddenly.
This is because if you maintain the proper distance, it’s almost impossible to hit the vehicle in front of you – because you’ve allowed yourself enough reaction time to stop.
So what is the proper following distance? A good rule of thumb is the “two second” rule. You want to always remain a two-second count behind the vehicle in front of you. However, the faster your speeds are, the more space you must allow. At freeway speeds, maintain a good 4 to 5 second leeway.
If counting seems difficult to measure while driving, consider car lengths…always have at least one car length between you and the car in front of you. At freeway speeds, lengthen that space to roughly two car lengths or more. If you find yourself having to brake every time you see the car in front of you brake, then you are following too closely.
Defensive Driving Key #3. Don’t Speed
If you love to drive, you hate the admonition to not speed. However, driving too fast for road conditions or traffic exponentially increases your chances of getting into an accident. First of all, your speeds leave you with less reaction time than may be needed to avoid a crash and the faster you drive, the longer it will take for your brakes to successfully stop your moving vehicle.
Yes, inertia’s a witch. But it’s a law of physics and no pouting will change that. So work with the universe and watch how fast you’re going. The easiest way to manage your speeds is to keep pace with the traffic around you. And most importantly, don’t change lanes or weave in and out of traffic when at high speeds.
Defensive Driving Key #4. Don’t Drive Impaired
If you have any alcohol, you must wait two hours for every drink consumed before you drive. And always follow up alcohol with an equal amount of water. It will allow you to maintain your “buzz” for a good length of time, but will help your body return to full capacity when you begin winding down (provided you wait the prescribed amount of time after drinking before driving).
And don’t kid yourself. Just because you think you can walk in a straight line doesn’t mean you can drive adequately. Just as talking on a cell phone impairs your ability to drive defensively and safely, having any alcohol in your system when you’re driving will impair your ability to react to road conditions or other drivers.
This also goes for being sick, tired, or otherwise impaired. If you do not feel you have a clear head, do not drive. If your eyes or head hurt too much, don’t drive. If you have trouble staying awake, or you’ve had to take medication that makes you drowsy, don’t drive.
Defensive Driving Key #5. Buy and Maintain Safe Driving Equipment
If you drive an older model vehicle, find out what equipment your car has and consider upgrading. You want to ensure that you have ABS (anti-lock) brakes, traction control systems, and air-bags. Auto engineering continues to impress – consider the latest in safety technology: run flat tires, SOS systems that will automatically notify paramedics if your vehicle is in an accident, and active systems that assist with safely managing your vehicle, such as Active Cruise Control that will automatically change your speed to match a slower vehicle in front of you, and to maintain a pre-determined distance behind.
Because upgrading an older vehicle to these new technologies can get exceedingly expensive, you may consider selling your used car for a newer model. If this is the case, we can help. We are the largest and most respected auto buying service in Los Angeles and all of Southern California, having bought and sold over 50,000 cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. We guarantee to offer you more for your car than any dealer and we get that cash into your hands within 24 hours. Visit us at Cash4UsedCars.net to learn more.
A Few Things You Need to Know About Female Car Insurance
If you’re looking for female car insurance you may have some preconceived notions about how much you should pay and what types of coverage you qualify for. It’s important to understand that not all female drivers qualify for the same policies and there are many factors that can affect your insurance premium. Before you begin researching auto insurance quotes, keep the following things in mind.
First and foremost you need to understand that while it is true that female car insurance is typically less expensive than auto insurance rates for a male, your driving record has a significant impact on how much you’re going to pay. If you have five speeding tickets and an accident on your record you’re going to be paying very high premiums, whether your a woman or a man.
Another thing to consider is your credit report. You may think your shopping habits have nothing to do with your car insurance rates, but they do. If you max out your cards or don’t pay them on time your insurance premiums are going to take a hike now that insurance agencies use your credit score when determining what rate you qualify for.
Age is another important factor in your female car insurance rates. An 18-year-old student is going to be paying a lot more than a 30-year-old married professional. That being said, 18-year-old females to tend to pay less than 18-year-old males, but their rates are not going to be at the lowest end of the spectrum.
The car you drive is also going to play a part in how much you pay for insurance. Don’t expect to pay the lowest premiums on a late-model Porsche, even if you are a female. If you drive a car that insurance companies consider high risk, you’re going to be paying the premium for it.
Make sure you do your homework when shopping for female car insurance. Women do tend to get better rates and there are deals to be had. Just make sure you do your research so you know which companies will offer you the best rate for your insurance needs.
Sure Tips to Fill up For Your Successful Road Accident Claims
Unfortunately road accidents are always a possibility whether you’re a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, passenger, or driver. Many times these accidents occur by chance and there is no blame attached. However, if you are involved in an accident due to another person’s mistake or negligence, it is your legal right to seek compensation.
The process of filing road accident compensation claims is not simple. The claims you need to file will depend on the type of accident you are involved in and the insurance cover of the person at fault. Here is the information you need to know to file successful compensation claims.
Contact Details of People Involved: In an accident, the first step is to ask the other party for contact details such as name, telephone number, and address. This ensures that the legal notice for claims is delivered to the correct person.
Details of Accident: While filing for accident claims, it is essential to get all the specific details about the circumstances involved in the accident which are critical to winning your case. Details required for accident claims include not just the obvious details, such as date, time, and location of the accident, but specific information as well on road conditions, and weather conditions.
Details of Vehicles Involved: Complete information about the vehicles is another important part of filing road accident claims completely. It is essential to note the make, model number, and registration details of all the vehicles involved, including your own.
Insurance Details: Road accident claims are incomplete without insurance details. These include contact details of the insurance company as well as the details of the insurance policy itself. Since road accident compensation claims may often be disputed, having insurance details of both parties is essential.
Details of any Witnesses: Witnesses to an accident can greatly boost your chances of success in road accident compensation claims. At the scene of the accident, do your best to approach witnesses and ask for their names, addresses, telephone numbers, and future cooperation.
Photographs: Road accident claims are much improved by photographic evidence. If you have a camera or a cell phone with a camera, take pictures of the vehicles involved in the accident as well as pictures of any visible injuries suffered by you or your passengers. Photographs of the road layout also help. If you do not have a camera, sketch a diagram showing the positions of the vehicles and people involved, before, during and after the accident.
Cheap Life Insurance – Term, Life Or Whole?
Shopping for cheap life insurance may bring up some questions in your mind. One common question is should you get term or whole life insurance? Here are some things to consider.
First, what are the differences? Term life is insurance that provides a certain amount of coverage for a set number of years. You pay a premium that doesn’t change during the term. For example, you may get $250,000 of coverage for 10 years at $250 per year. In the event of your death, the policy pays your beneficiary $250,000.
Whole life, also known as permanent, pays a death benefit whenever you die — even if you live to 100. There are different variations of this insurance, but basically the premiums tend to be more expensive in order to make up for the increased length of coverage. However, these policies can also allow for a cash accumulation which is available for the policyholder to withdraw after a certain time.
Which is right for you? That depends upon what your situation is. Term is less expensive and many younger people who have families that depend upon them for support, and have mortgages and other debts, buy term life insurance because it’s an affordable way to protect their loved ones. So if you’re looking for the cheapest life insurance, term would be it.
With whole life you can often lock in a rate and have it for the rest of your life. Many people use this type of insurance as an additional resource for retirement planning.
To find your most affordable premium, do some comparison shopping. Life insurance rates vary from one company to the next, and the Insurance Information Institute recommends that you get at least three quotes from different companies for comparison. An easy way to do this is online at an insurance comparison Web site. You simply enter your information once and get several different quotes back.
Once you’ve found a quote you like, check out the financial stability of the company. After all, life insurance may not be needed for a long time; you want to be sure the company will be there when your family needs them. You can check financial ratings online at A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Weiss or other rating Web sites. Your department of insurance may also have information about the company, such as financial ratings and any complaints they’ve received.
Permanent Life Insurance Explained
Permanent Life Insurance (whole or universal) can best be described as any Term life insurance policy that renews indefinitely. The policy renews and premiums go up at the time of renewal. The benefit to this type of policy is that you are always guaranteed to be eligible for your insurance coverage, so long as you make your premium payments. Fail to make your payment for over 31 days and you are left with no coverage, having to go through the medical examinations and questioning again.
These policies are permanent solutions that last a lifetime.
With Whole Life, your death benefit is guaranteed to never do down… even at age 99. Your premiums (the amount you pay for the coverage) never go up. So, you never pay more and you never have less benefits for your beneficiaries.
The beauty of Whole Life is that cash value builds in the policy. Not only does it build, but the amount that builds is guaranteed in writing. It also accumulates interest as well, which the rate of which is guaranteed, also.
Permanent life insurance (Whole Life) is your best bet if you can afford a little bit higher premiums than life permanent (renewable term). The guarantees of Whole Life are well worth the added premium charges. Afterall, you want to make sure you can still afford your insurance when you’re retired and in a rocking chair.
The best way to compare life insurance premiums and policies from different companies, is to use a good online quote calculator.
Road Accident Claims Company!
Road traffic accident claims generally cover any accidents in which a motor vehicle was involved. If your accident involved a car that drove off afterward (i.e. a hit and run) then you will have to report the incident to the authorities. You can also approach accident claims specialists who will offer you suitable compensation.
Basically, an accident injury is a type of injury which results due to an accident. There are specific provisions for these types of accidents. Car accidents are also another kind of road accident. These kinds of accidents occur due to the collision or rash driving either due the fault of the driver or the other driver. If you have suffered an injury while driving a car, you can make a claim for it. You need not suffer for the negligence of someone. Road accident claims company can help those on the lookout for compensation. You can easily get adequate coverage for any injuries suffered.
We provide adequate coverage to any type of accident resulting in an accident. Get the required information on making a claim successfully by approaching a team of accident claims solicitors.
Road Accident Claim No Win No Fee
An increasing number of people are involved in road traffic accident every year. The number of people succumbing to death is also on the rise. If you have been involved in a road accident in the last three years due to the negligence of someone else, you can surely make a claim for it. Benefit form extensive experience of a team of injury claims solicitors.
You may be worried about the financial expenses involved in making a claim. However, with no win no fee claim; you need not pay anything to make an accident claim. You are assured that if you win your claim you will receive 100% of your compensation without deductions. In case, you happen to lose the clam, you will be protected from all costs.
What are medical injury claims?
It is likely that while undertaking medical treatment, you may have suffered from medical negligence. You may have suffered a medical injury due to treatment or care below medically acceptable standards. However, it does not mean deliberate neglect. You can make a claim for such kind of negligence. Since, you may not have a fair idea as to how to proceed to make a claim, it is advisable to seek professional help. To make a successful claim, you need to prove that the doctor’s negligence directly resulted in injuries. If you can do that, you can easily get medical accident claim!
Uday Yadav, Expert Author
Insurance – Auto Ratings and Your Car-Buying Decision
Here’s a fact you may not even be aware of: the make and model of your car affects your insurance premiums.
When it comes to insurance, auto ratings matter. Ratings from major auto insurance providers in the US say the Ford 500 and the Ford Taurus 2008 say these are the among the best Fords to hit the road in terms of insurance costs. For insurance costs applied to bodily harm and damage to property, both Fords rank at the top and are charged significantly lower than what the standard premium rates call for. These cars also get discounts for ranking high in rating for damage and theft. The Dodge Avenger and Neon however, are at the bottom rung; driving either won’t get you any vehicle safety discount (VSD) and your insurance costs will be significantly higher than what the standard premium rates are.
Before deciding to buy a car, know how your choices rank in the auto ratings provided by your insurance company. Consider rankings and ratings by other providers as well. Knowing your potential costs in car insurance is an important factor in making a sound economic decision. This decision has a direct effect on how much you’ll have in monthly budget left for other needs. Consider which car makes and models save you the most money from car insurance. Auto ratings are excellent tools to help you narrow your choices down.
If you’re not planning a purchase but are finding it hard to meet payments for your car insurance, auto ratings helps you deal with that problem. You can sell your current car or switch to a more cost-effective make and model.
