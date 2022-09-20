News
Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lacks power
TOKYO– A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it swept across Japan moved across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two people and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Further damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol hit over the weekend before weakening as it moved north.
On the island of Tanegashima, south of the island of Kyushu, a wall was damaged at a space center of the Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency, the Ministry of Economy and Environment said. Industry. The extent of damage to the building used for rocket assembly was being assessed.
Two deaths were reported Monday in Miyazaki Prefecture on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu as the storm grew stronger, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One was a man found in a sunken car on a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town, and another was found under a landslide in Mimata.
One person is missing in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and 115 others were injured in western Japan, the agency said. Most injuries were minor, with people falling in the rain, hit by shards of broken glass or flying objects.
More than 130,000 homes, mostly in the Kyushu region, were still without power Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Economy and Industry. Many convenience stores were closed at some point and some supply distributions were delayed.
Most transport returned to normal on Tuesday when commuters returned to work after a three-day weekend. Bullet trains and most ground transportation resumed operations, but dozens of flights were grounded in northeast Japan.
The tropical storm tracked into the Pacific Ocean off the northern coast of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.
Max Scherzer throws six perfect innings in return, Mets clinch postseason berth with 7-2 victory over Brewers
We know a few of the ways Max Scherzer spent his time on the injured list.
He made a start for Triple-A Syracuse on the 14th. After that game, he treated his minor league teammates to an immaculate feast. Over the weekend, he was back in the Citi Field clubhouse, razzing people about their preferred college football teams. But while Scherzer spent 15 days between pitching in major league games, he was mostly shrouded in mystery. His absence caused tension to build among Mets’ fans who watched the team stumble through a forest of bad opponents.
But on Monday, back from his spat with a left oblique injury, Scherzer left no doubt about what kind of pitcher he’d be after his second IL stint of the year. Scherzer was perfect in his six innings, retiring each of the 18 batters he faced, nine of them on strikeouts. He not only helped the Mets to a 7-2 win in Milwaukee, he earned the franchise its first postseason berth since 2016 while also netting the 200th win of his unbelievable career.
This was a total undressing of the Brewers. The Milwaukee hitters were the ones who looked like they were gone for two weeks, not Scherzer. Fastball after fastball seemed to teleport straight from Scherzer’s blessed right hand directly into catcher Tomas Nido’s glove. The Brewers were just there because somebody had to be, but it wouldn’t have mattered if it was peak Robin Yount or Prince Fielder facing Scherzer on Monday night, they were not going to touch him.
Scherzer threw 38 fastballs in this game. They averaged 95 miles per hour and produced nearly double the amount of called strikes or whiffs (13) as balls in play (7). The only thing that stopped Scherzer was his pitch count limit. As unfortunate as it is to pull a pitcher from a perfect game after just six innings and 68 pitches, the Mets made the pragmatic choice to save him for more important matters. Already winning 5-0 when he was yanked, with a potentially division-deciding series in Atlanta not far away, the Mets did not need Scherzer to do anything more on Monday.
At 38 years old, perhaps two down periods this season will make Scherzer stronger when it matters most. The Mets admirably weathered the storm both times he was out — his first trip to the IL lasted seven weeks — and now it’s time for a slightly rested Scherzer to return the favor. After keeping the Brewers in a headlock, Scherzer’s ERA is down to 2.15, which would be the best in the National League if he had enough innings to qualify. Injuries notwithstanding, that’s exactly what the Mets would have asked for when they signed Scherzer to his record-breaking contract in November and the way he looked in Milwaukee is how they hope he looks in the postseason.
The perfect game left as soon as Scherzer did. Tylor Megill, making his first MLB appearance since June 16, had a perfect landing spot for his return. A five-run lead gave him a stress-free scoreboard situation — even if a perfect game was still intact — allowing him a cushy outing to begin his transition to the bullpen. Christian Yelich doubled on the second pitch Megill threw, evaporating the no-hitter and perfect game. Two batters later, Rowdy Tellez hit soaring home run into right-center field.
With that, Megill can at least say he got the first one out of the way. His inaugural relief appearance lasted one inning and featured the Yelich and Tellez extra base hits as well as a strikeout to Willy Adames. Now that the playoffs are a guarantee, Buck Showalter can hopefully speak a little more openly about how Megill, David Peterson, Trevor Williams, Joely Rodriguez and the rest of the team’s low-leverage relievers factor into his postseason plans.
This postseason will be the first one for Pete Alonso. Already occupying some important pages in the overall story of the Mets’ franchise, the dopey power hitter will now get to test his strength on baseball’s biggest stage. He definitely had it on Monday, as Alonso opened the scoring by whacking a Corbin Burnes changeup 437 feet for his 36th home run of the season.
In less than a month, Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Jeff McNeil will make their long-awaited playoff debuts. October veterans like Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Adam Ottavino will play their first postseason games as a Met.
As exciting as it can be to look forward, the Mets will cherish all the moments that got them there, which now includes a memorable victory in Milwaukee that restored some glory to a playoff-starved organization.
Influencer Claims She Had An Affair With Adam Levine In Messy Affair That Gets Worse
An Instagram model claims she had an affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and after he stopped talking he wrote asking if he could name his baby girl after him.
Sumner Stroh, who has just under 350,000 Instagram followers, made the allegations in a TikTok video posted on Monday. She claims to have seen the singer married for about a year but did not say when. Levine’s wife is Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
“I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive and, frankly, I feel taken advantage of,” Stroh said in the video.
Levine has been married to Prinsloo since 2014. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their third child. They have two daughters, who are 4 and 5 years old.
In his TikTok video, Stroh shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM Levine allegedly sent him “after he stopped talking to her for several months.” The message reads: “Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy, I really want to call him Sumner. Are you okay with that? DEATH seriously.
She also showed screenshots of flirty Instagram DM exchanges with what appeared to be Levine’s account.
Stroh claimed she never planned to share the story publicly, but came forward because she sent the screenshot to a few friends and one of them was trying to sell the story to a tabloid.
She defended herself from having participated in the case by saying that “my morals were compromised without knowing it” and “I was completely manipulated”.
“Embarrassed to have been involved with a man with this complete lack of remorse and respect,” she captioned her video.
A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stroh’s video had 7.5 million views within 10 hours of posting. She later posted a second video responding to the criticism and saying she wasn’t trying to play the victim.
“I wasn’t trying to gain sympathy in any way,” she said. “And I fully realize that I am not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so sorry.
Stroh also clarified what she meant when she claimed she was manipulated.
“The biggest part that I definitely glossed over was the fact that I felt like their marriage was over. I believed they were keeping quiet to avoid negative press because, as I I said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed with celebrities of this caliber, it was like that,” she said.
“And that’s why I feel taken advantage of, because he knew I believed everything he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA,” she said. “Also, he was DMing me directly from his verified Instagram account. I had no reason to ask myself more questions. But I realize now that it was probably a manipulative tactic on his part, you know, just hiding in plain sight.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Cirrus to open new R&D facility in former Northwest Airlines maintenance base in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Cirrus Aircraft announced its plans Monday to transform the former Northwest Airlines maintenance base into a new research and development facility dubbed the “Innovation Center of Excellence.”
The Duluth Economic Development Authority recently agreed to sell the 189,000-square-foot building, sitting on 39 acres, to Cirrus for $1. As part of the sales agreement, Cirrus pledged to invest substantially in the facility and to bring more jobs to Duluth.
The company is obligated under the terms of that agreement to sink at least $7 million into the building.
“Investing in this facility aligns with our strategy of growing our presence in Duluth, advancing our local community and creating a world-class innovation center,” Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, said in a news release. “The Innovation Center is set to become the epicenter for personal aviation engineering and attract top talent from around the globe.”
Cirrus Aircraft aims to begin renovations by September. The site of the future Innovation Center was formerly the maintenance, repair and operations building, which housed AAR and Northwest. The hangar is set up to service much larger airplanes, Nielsen explained, so this equipment will be removed to make the space more suitable for Cirrus operations.
The additional office space, innovation labs, experimental space and structures are anticipated to be ready to shift its current 300 engineers, scientists and technicians into the newer facility by late December, he said. The additional space will free up 70,000 square feet for future expansion.
“From concept and idea, execution gets way shorter and much tighter because they’re all together under the same roof and the same building,” Nielsen said. “This investment solidifies our commitment to continue innovations. This is obviously a very large building for all our engineers. The fact that we’re doubling down on Duluth is just a testament to the fact that we love the city, and we love our people here. We want to continue to grow our presence and our environment for our wonderful staff here.”
Cirrus is already Duluth’s largest manufacturing employer, with more than 1,200 people on its payroll. It has promised to maintain the size of that local workforce and bring at least another additional 80 engineering jobs to the city in the next three years.
To attract and retain talent, Cirrus has a focus on the financial, physical and mental well-being of current and new employees, Nielsen said. In recent years, wages have seen a bump, various fitness clubs are sponsored by the company, and corporate events are making a return at Cirrus, he added. The company also partners with Lake Superior College and the University of Minnesota-Duluth for tuition support and continued education credits for employees.
“Duluth has less than 3% unemployment. Being able to find all the labor in all the various functions is challenging in Duluth. It is a rather small labor market. At the rate we’re expanding, we need to look at multiple locations. The majority of our people in Duluth are in production. We have opened up engineering and service hubs elsewhere in the country,” Nielsen stated.
Cirrus has operations in five other states, but Duluth remains its largest place of employment.
Cirrus was purchased by China Aviation Industry General Aviation Co., a division of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp. of China, in 2011, and some have questioned Duluth’s decision to subsidize a business owned by Chinese government interests. At a recent meeting, 1st District City Councilor Gary Anderson asked if company ownership concerns should give the city pause in its decision to sell the air base at such a discounted price.
Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, defended the deal, saying Cirrus is “a company with decades of history in the city of Duluth, and it employs a significant number of people in the community. What I can tell you is this transaction will result in millions of dollars of investment in a currently empty city-owned facility.”
“Ninety-five percent of all the parts for the airplanes come from American sub-suppliers. We pay taxes here. We’re founded in Baraboo, Wisconsin. As far as I’m concerned, we are as American as apple pie,” Nielsen said.
The former air base located at the Duluth International Airport has sat mostly vacant since May 2020, when its last tenant, AAR Corp., ceased aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, due to pandemic turbulence in the airline industry.
The empty facility had been a financial drain on the Duluth Economic Development Authority, which owned the building, with those costs amounting to about $57,000 per month, according to Chris Fleege, director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division.
Fleege believes the company’s continued investment in new local facilities bodes well for the future and said, “It really does solidify Duluth as their corporate headquarters.”
“We love Duluth and everything that it has to offer. From a testing facility perspective, when you test an aircraft, you’ll be able to deal with the harsh environment of the Duluth winter. You’ll definitely make an airplane that can pretty much handle any location that our customers would want to store or fly their airplane. It’s just one of the many factors,” Nielsen said.
The Duluth City Council unanimously voted Sept. 12 to support the sale of the former air base to Cirrus.
On Aug. 24, the Duluth Economic Development Authority approved the agreement authorizing the sale of the former Northwest Airlines facility with a 60-year ground lease, releasing the DEDA’s ownership of the facility and the ongoing financial burden. The sale will save the city over $600,000 annually in maintenance, operating and tax expenses, according to a release.
In a statement, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said: “Duluth and Cirrus Aircraft have a long and important history of being great to, and for, one another, and the site of the Innovation Center is no different.
“For Cirrus Aircraft to expand their footprint in their hometown of Duluth means the world to us because it further elevates Duluth throughout the world of aviation,” Larson said. “We are thrilled to support innovation while repurposing this asset.”
Orioles held without a hit until 7th in 11-0 loss to lowly Tigers as playoff chances dwindle
Under other circumstances, Ryan Mountcastle might not have been in the Orioles’ lineup Monday night. But Baltimore is clinging to its playoff hopes, and that meant Mountcastle, with a sore left elbow he described as “good enough to play” but nowhere near 100%, was hitting third as the Orioles began a series that represented the last cushion of their daunting closing slate.
When Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander struck out Mountcastle to end the first inning, Baltimore was already down a run. When Mountcastle walked in the fourth to become his team’s first baserunner against Alexander, the deficit had grown to six. When he opened the seventh with a clean single into center that marked the Orioles’ first hit of the night, they were down nine. When he drew another free pass in the ninth, the margin had reached 11-0, staying there in a loss that further doomed Baltimore’s dwindling playoff hopes.
The lopsided defeat, against a Tigers team at the bottom of the American League Central, left the Orioles (76-70) five games out in the AL wild-card race with 16 games to play.
Alexander took the mound Monday with a 5.35 ERA, Detroit having gone 1-12 in his first 13 starts. The Tigers (56-91) ensured quickly that win total would double, scoring early and then often. Tyler Wells allowed a first-inning run when a two-out flyball by Miguel Cabrera fell between left fielder Austin Hays and center fielder Cedric Mullins on what appeared to be miscommunication, allowing Javier Báez to score from first.
A walk followed, then Wells retired the next seven Tigers before a pair each of singles and walks brought in another run in the fourth. He exited with the bases loaded and no outs, with DL Hall allowing all three inherited runners and one of his own to score. All other relievers who followed — including outfielder Ryan McKenna, who pitched for the second time in three home games — allowed a run.
The Orioles, meanwhile, did not manage one, suffering their 10th shutout loss. The single from Mountcastle, who missed Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch Saturday, preceded another from Anthony Santander, but Baltimore wasted its lone chance with runners in scoring position, as Jesús Aguilar struck out before Gunnar Henderson hit into a double play.
Adley Rutschman, whose grounder up the third base line to end the sixth represented the closest the Orioles came to a hit before Mountcastle’s single, walked with an out in the ninth, then Mountcastle did the same. But the next two batters were retired to give the Orioles their ninth loss in 14 games.
This story will be updated.
Yankees Apple TV+ game won’t budge for Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit
Aaron Judge is the greatest thing in baseball and is having one of the historic seasons in the game’s history.
But does he have enough power to save MLB from streaming?
We’re about to find out, because with Judge at 59 homers, he’s watching an exclusive Friday and Apple TV+ stream of the Yankees-Red Sox game with potentially historic implications.
If that happens, the stand of Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan will have a chance to put their signature on the moment.
While Apple TV+ games are free, there’s a – presumably older – segment of the public that cares a lot to see Roger Maris’ record being tied or broken and probably still has a bit of trouble accessing it.
An MLB spokesperson said there were no plans to change the broadcast schedule.
The rest of the week lines up better with YES having the games against the Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fox will have the Yankees nationally on Thursday, followed by Apple on Friday. YES and MLB Network will have Saturday. ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” has the honors of ending the week.
Sterling to cross the border
John Sterling will now do all Yankees games on WFAN from here until the end of the playoffs. Sterling, 84, had reduced his travel schedule in the second half of the season and YES/ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco had agreed to play the games next week in Toronto.
Late last month, Ruocco proactively reached out to WFAN chief Chris Oliviero to see if he was still making those games with Judge approaching Maris’ record 61 homers, Oliviero said. With Sterling having an aversion to crossing the border, Oliviero said Ruocco was ready to go.
All about Aaron Judge and his pursuit of the home run record:
Last week, Sterling called Oliviero wanting to do the Toronto series which starts on Monday. Ruocco understood and stepped aside. In a classy (and right) move, Oliviero will still pay Ruocco for all three games.
Judge TV means big numbers
Judge can bring this small data point into his free agency negotiations. YES’s ratings have increased by 22% this season in terms of total average viewership (350,000 vs. 286,000). Of the 113 games on YES so far this season, 35 games have averaged over 400,000 viewers. Those are the best numbers in baseball and the highest for YES in 11 years. You can’t attribute everything to Judge. The Yankees started the season playing baseball’s best, but it became a fixture on TV.
He’s only going to get bigger, as everything he does in the coming weeks and the playoffs, combined with what will potentially be a landmark contract, will make his appearances even bigger in the years to come.
Judge television, etc.
For its Thursday game, Fox Sports made a switcheroo, replacing its No. 2 MLB player Adam Amin for Aaron Goldsmith. Amin will join John Smoltz on the call with Ken Rosenthal on the sidelines. … The other problem with Apple TV games on Friday nights as opposed to other outlets is that it’s difficult for bars and restaurants to show games. … MLB Network will broadcast live looks whenever Judge bats. In Saturday’s game, Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will be in the stand with Jon Morosi on the sidelines.
Rear-end crash leads to driver’s death on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township
A motorist was killed Monday morning when her car was rear-ended, sending it into the path of an oncoming SUV in White Bear Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was a 51-year-old North Branch woman. She wasn’t immediately identified.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township in northern Ramsey County.
A Ford Expedition was southbound on the highway near Leibel Street when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart as it attempted to turn left. The SUV pushed the car into the northbound lanes of U.S. 61, where it was struck head-on by a Volvo XC90. The Dart’s driver was later declared dead.
The driver of the Expedition, 44-year-old Mollie Jean Holter of Chisago City, wasn’t injured. A 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The driver of the XC90, 30-year-old Emily Lucille Mouqsete, also suffered lesser injuries.
The State Patrol said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
