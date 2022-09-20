Blockchain
These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price.
Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of coins aged between 7 years to 10 years and ETH dominance rising up can be two signs to look for before falls in the coin’s value.
The first indicator of relevance here is the “Spent Output Age Bands,” which checks for on-chain movement of coins and tells us which age groups were responsible for them.
The different “coin age groups” in the market include coins based on the total amount of time they were sitting idle for before being moved or sold.
The group in question here is the “7 years to 10 years old” cohort. The Spent Output chart for this group, therefore, shows how many coins were moved that were previously sitting idle for periods in this range. Here is the graph for it:
The value of the metric seems to have spiked up in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the chart, the quant has marked the relevant points of trend for this Bitcoin indicator as well as the corresponding BTC price.
The analyst explains that whenever the spending of the 7 years to 10 years age band exceeds 5000, BTC usually observes a downtrend in its value.
Out of the 7 times the signal was seen during the last few years, only once did the price not register a plunge down.
Ethereum Dominance Was Also Elevated In Recent Weeks
The other indicator that the analyst believes to be of note is the “ETH dominance,” which is a measure of the total crypto market cap percentage share for Ethereum.
The below chart shows the trend in this metric over the last few years.
Looks like the value of the metric has been high recently | Source: CryptoQuant
It seems the Ethereum dominance exceeding the 20% mark has also been a bearish sign for Bitcoin during this period.
In conclusion, the analyst suggests that proper use of these two indicators in conjunction may help investors prepare for downtrends in the future.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.7k, down 16% in the last seven days. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's value has plunged down over the last day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Ankr Collaborates With Polygon To Boost Web3 Building Experience for Supernet Developers
One of the leading providers of Web3 infrastructure, Ankr, is proud to announce its collaboration with Polygon, a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform, to improve the development experience for Web3 developers who want to establish application-specific blockchains using Polygon Supernets.
Supernets is an EVM-compatible, interoperable, highly performant, and configurable blockchain platform built on top of the Polygon Edge modular blockchain stack. It frees developers from the burden of constantly updating the blockchain infrastructure in order to create a decentralized network tailored to their own needs. Supernets facilitate the rapid bootstrapping of decentralized validator sets by bringing together experts from Polygon’s validator partners.
As far as Polygon Supernets is concerned, Ankr’s App Chains is the go-to provider for infrastructure. It provides a comprehensive engineering solution that brings together top-tier protection, speed, and adaptability. Because of App Chains, Web3 programmers can quickly and easily create blockchain networks tailored specifically to their apps. A developer’s time spent constructing may be optimized even more with the help of Supernets’ premium tools and services.
Kev Silk, Ankr App Chain Manager stated:
“To drive Web3 mass adoption, we must provide consumers with a better UX than Web2. Enhancing the UX is possible only by streamlining Web3 development, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Polygon Supernets and provide developers with the necessary infrastructure to build efficiently. Together, Ankr App chain Infra and Polygon Supernets can supercharge high-quality Web3 games, financial products, and other decentralized applications.”
Ankr and Polygon both work toward the same goal of making Web3 development quicker, cheaper, and simpler. To make Web3 accessible to more people, it is necessary to simplify blockchain creation while assuring scalability and app-specific customization. Developers may use Polygon Supernets to swiftly deploy a high-performance blockchain network tailored to their specific needs.
One may deploy to a Polygon Supernet any Ethereum-compatible smart contract or decentralized application (dApp) written in Solidity, Vyper, or any other language. Programmers may use whatever languages, consensus techniques, and frameworks they like with Ankr’s App Chains.
Polygon Supernets General Manager Parth Pathak stated:
“Polygon couldn’t be more excited to partner with ANKR for providing world-class tooling for building dedicated blockchains. With Polygon Supernets, enterprises, gaming and entertainment projects can rapidly power up their dedicated app-specific chains that are fine tuned for best-in-class EVM performance. Polygon is bringing together the world’s leading Web3 providers (like ANKR) into a comprehensive ecosystem that will empower any team to build their own blockchain. Supernets will help bring the next billion users to Web3.”
Using the Polygon protocol, authorized partners, and the Polygon Edge architecture, Web3 developers may create Supernets to operate a particular application, project, or use case. By design, the Supernets may communicate with each other and the Ethereum blockchain.
Ankr will help address the problems of sluggish transaction speed and expensive gas prices, two of the primary obstacles preventing widespread use of Web3, by allowing developers to create their own blockchains on Polygon Edge. In a system where each dApp has its own blockchain, resources like computing power and data storage are not shared, allowing scalability to flourish.
Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 – Discover Golden Opportunities for Your Business
Vertex Events has organized the 1st Ever Blockchain Summit in the History of the World EXPO on October 10-11, 2021 at Dubai Expo 2022.
A two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 in Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision-makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries.
The event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program with exciting programs and speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. This Summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspectives on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.
Vertex Events have already organized 5 Blockchain Dubai Summits (2021 & 2022) with renowned international Blockchain experts during 2020. The 6th edition of Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Saqar Al Qasimi – a Member of the Royal Family UAE.
- Date – October 14-15, 2022
- Venue – Grand Hyatt, Dubai, UAE
- Website
Blockchain Dubai Summit promises to become the most innovative and interactive event in the Middle East. Industry Leaders from the World of Blockchain & Digital Assets will discuss.
- Challenges we have to accept with metaverse today
- Decentralized Blockchain Protocols and Smart contracts. Current trends and challenges
- How venture firms are investing in DeFi
- Education in Metaverse: edutament 2.0
- Life tokenization
- Bridging NFT’s and DeFi: what to expect in nearest future
- Blockchain projects & sustainable businesses
Dubai is the most crypto-friendly environment and financial center of the UAE inviting companies from the world to join this Summit. Local regulators have done a great deal to nature the blockchain industry.
They encouraged blockchain technology development and innovative crypto exchanges and trading. Dubai’s government launched a metaverse strategy that aims to create 40 000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate’s economy in the next five years to boost its growth and increase its presence in the digital space.
The initiative aims to double the number of blockchain companies and the metaverse by five times.
Blockchain event in Dubai is a place with a unique atmosphere where all the best blockchain practices from West to East match.
Producers* of the event pay attention that standard and VIP tickets are already available on the official event website.
For more information and latest updates join the event on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter.
Media Contact
Company Name : Vertex Events
Company Address : Dubai
Leading the way in Web 3.0, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting purchases virtual land
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting recently staked its first claims on virtual land in the Metaverse, purchasing virtual real estate on Blockchain-based platforms Decentraland and Somnium Space.
Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting initially plans to utilize its new virtual land parcels in the metaverse to create new, more engaging ways for its global teams to collaborate with each other and with customers – via virtual meetings and customer events. The company also plans to conduct research and explore the development of products and services that can help its clients transform work and collaboration processes while improving productivity and efficiency.
“The metaverse will very likely reshape business models, product portfolios, and the way people collaborate,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting. “Ultimately, our leadership in this next technology revolution will enable increased productivity and revenue opportunities for our customers.”
These virtual real estate purchases further build Wolters Kluwer’s position as the technology leader in the tax and accounting domain. Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer released a Blockchain-based bank confirmation solution, CCH Axcess Validate, for external auditors, that uses a patented Blockchain-based algorithm to exchange requests and replies between the parties, providing a certified audit trail showing proof of all interactions and identities of the involved parties.
Wolters Kluwer joins other forward-thinking, technology-savvy companies – including, in the finance, tax and accounting realm, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, PwC and Prager Metis, among others – that have staked their leadership claims in defining how Web 3.0 will shape their industries and serve their clients.
Decentraland and Somnium Space are decentralized, 3D virtual platforms powered by the Ethereum Blockchain, where users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Together with other, competitive, decentralized 3D virtual platforms, Decentraland and Somnium space are defining the next paradigm shift in the evolution of the Internet, often called “Web 3.0,” which will interconnect people, places, and things in real and digital worlds in new and transformative ways.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Contacts
KELLY DE CASTRO
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
+1 614-288-5640
TeraWulf Announces Operation of Nearly 12,000 Miners at Its Lake Mariner Facility
Miner Deployments On-track to Achieve Total Year-End 2022 Targets
EASTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WULF #Bitcoin–TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, announced today the successful energization of its initial batch of over 3,000 S19 XP mining machines from the previously announced agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) for its Lake Mariner facility in New York.
Together with the Bitmain S19 XPs recently installed, TeraWulf now has owned hashing capacity in excess of 0.67 EH/s (5,471 miners) online plus approximately 0.65 EH/s (6,500 miners) of hosted hashing capacity for a total of over 1.3 EH/s operational at Lake Mariner.
TeraWulf’s Co-Founder and CEO Paul Prager highlighted, “This is an exciting time for the Company, and we are pleased to be one of the first public mining companies to deploy Bitmain’s latest generation mining machines at scale. This represents just one of the many milestones we expect to achieve at our Lake Mariner Facility as we aggressively ramp our self-mining operations in the coming months.”
The initial batch of Bitmain S19 XPs was installed in Building 1 of its Lake Mariner facility in New York, which has a total capacity of 50 MW of digital infrastructure. Building 2 at Lake Mariner remains on track to be completed during Q4 2022 and is expected to add another 50 MW of digital infrastructure capacity resulting in total energized digital infrastructure of 110 MW by year end 2022.
“Along with Lake Mariner’s strong hash rate growth has been a commensurate increase in our grid support capabilities. During an extreme summer across energy markets, our Lake Mariner facility was called upon for nearly a dozen demand response events, highlighting our ability to offer instant, precise support when the grid needs it most,” added Nazar Khan, Co-Founder and COO of TeraWulf. “And we continue to expand the suite of ancillary services that Lake Mariner can offer to the electric market.”
As previously announced, the Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania, a joint venture between TeraWulf and Talen Energy Corporation, has made significant construction progress and remains on target to begin mining in Q4 2022. TeraWulf continues to target reaching 5.8 EH/s of total Company operational mining capacity in Q1 2023.
Access to investor related events and updated presentation materials can be found on the TeraWulf Investor Relations website at www.investors.terawulf.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates vertically integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company is currently developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner in New York and the Nautilus Cryptomine Facility in Pennsylvania, with the objective of over 800 MW of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 exahash per second of expected hashrate. TeraWulf generates domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro, and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties directly to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of cryptocurrency mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining; (4) the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and infrastructure equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (9) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (10) litigation relating to TeraWulf, IKONICS and/or the business combination; (11) the ability to recognize the anticipated objectives and benefits of the business combination; and (12) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Sandy Harrison
[email protected]
(410) 770-9500
More Than 125,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated, Here’s How Much They Lost
Over the last 24 hours, thousands of crypto traders have lost their positions in the market. The liquidations had ramped up, especially after the price of bitcoin had lost its footing above $19,000. It triggered one of the largest liquidations for the year 2022, with traders losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the span of a single day.
More Than 125,000 Trader Rekt
In the 24 hours following bitcoin’s decline to the $18,000 territory, more than 125,000 have had their positions liquidated. This amounted to more than $410 million that has been lost in the past day. Not surprisingly, the vast majority have been long traders who had been betting on the market seeing another recovery. Instead, the drop had caused a ripple effect across the market.
According to data from Coinglass, a total of 126,632 traders had lost their positions during this time. The largest single liquidation had been recorded on the Bitmex exchange, where a single trade worth $10 million had been liquidated across the XBTUSD pair.
Of the $417 million in liquidations, 87.85% had come out as longs, leaving $52.38 million of shorts during this time. Over the last 12 hours, the liquidations have started to subside but still remain significant enough to cause panic in the market.
Ethereum Leads Crypto Liquidations
Even though bitcoin had fallen below $19,000, sparking massive liquidations across the digital asset, it still comes short when compared to Ethereum. ETH had fallen to the $1,200 level at one point, and long traders had taken hit after hit in the market.
Where bitcoin’s liquidations had come out to around $121 million in the last 24 hours, Ethereum’s numbers were almost 40% more, with $161 million lost by traders. This meant that the trades had lost more than 122,000 ETH in just 24 hours.
Ethereum Classic, which tends to trail behind Ethereum the most, was also not spared in the liquidation trends. ETC saw more than 482,000 coins liquidation, translating to losses of $13.91 million during this time. It was just ahead of XRP, which saw $10.5 million in liquidations.
All other cryptocurrencies had seen much fewer liquidations with less than $5 million lost. EOS, ETHW, SOL, and CHZ recorded liquidations of $4.92 million, $4.65 million, $4.29 million, and $4.27 million, respectively. LTC also made the top 10 list with liquidations of $3.6 million.
Featured image from CoinShark, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
BitNile Holdings Projects Bitcoin Mining Production Run Rate of 4.7 Bitcoin per Day by the End of September 2022, Nearly Doubling by End of the Year to 9.33 Bitcoin per Day
The Company Expects to Have 7,500 Miners at Its Michigan Data Center and 6,500 Miners at the Hosted Texas Facility Installed by the End of September 2022
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #ARBK—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today provided projections on expected Bitcoin mining production levels. The Company expects to have 7,500 miners at its Michigan data center and 6,500 miners at the Texas facility hosted by Computer North, LLC installed by the end of September 2022. This includes the 2,004 S19j Pro Antminers that had been held by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for review and audit, which miners have been released and delivered to the Company’s Michigan property.
Based on expected installations of S19j Pro and S19 XP Antminers, BitNile expects to increase its average daily mining production to approximately 4.7 Bitcoin per day by the end of September 2022, nearly doubling to approximately 9.33 Bitcoin per day by the end of December 2022, based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 32.05 trillion.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “As the market has experienced a crypto winter, our investment in the Michigan data center and our positive relationship with Bitmain allow us to have confidence in our long-term plans regarding Bitcoin mining. Our recent purchase of additional Bitcoin mining equipment demonstrates our belief in the long-term outlook for Bitcoin. The plan to grow our Bitcoin mining operations is clear, and it is rewarding to see the team continue to deliver on the goal of timely installation of new Bitcoin miners as they arrive at our Michigan data center and the Texas hosted facility.”
As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited for a total of 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (“TH/s”) and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile expects to achieve a mining production capacity of approximately 2.3725 exahashes per second.
The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
