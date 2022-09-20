News
Twins’ Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, trying to stand between Aaron Judge and Triple Crown
CLEVELAND — Amid a historic season that has him approaching the American League single-season home run record, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has emerged as a threat to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Doing so would put him in rarified air — Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb are among those who accomplished the feat.
But there’s someone in the Twins’ clubhouse currently standing in his way: Luis Arraez.
Judge seemingly has two of the three categories all but wrapped up. With 59 so far, he entered the day with a 22-home run lead over Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. He has 127 RBIs to Cleveland’s José Ramírez’s 113.
And now he’s making a play for a batting title.
He has crept up lately on Arraez, who has spent most of the season with the highest batting average in the American League. After Monday’s play, Arraez is hitting .317 to Judge’s .316. Like Arraez, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting .316, poses a threat to Judge’s hopes, too.
“You don’t want to get in between Aaron Judge and probably anything in this world,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the Yankees’ 6-foot-7, 282-pound outfielder, “but I do think it’s a pretty wonderful visual when someone pastes it all together on the internet to have Luis Arraez standing in between him and the Triple Crown. That would be a pretty funny imagine if someone does it the right way.”
All joking aside, Arraez could be the only thing standing between Judge and history when the season is over.
While Arraez has seen his average slide a bit recently — he has hit .284 in the second half of this season — Judge has made a push, batting .374 since the all-star break. Though Bogaerts has passed him at times during the second half, Judge has never been so close to him in the race.
“Luis ultimately cares about winning,” Baldelli said. “That’s the most important thing to him more than anything else, but if there is a second thing, I think winning a battle title would be important to him. He takes a lot of pride in what he does and the work that he puts in. My money’s on Luis.”
HENRIQUEZ DEBUTS
In the midst of a 11-4 loss to Cleveland on Monday, Twins rookie Ronny Henriquez was called upon for an extended outing after starting pitcher Sonny Gray was forced out of the game early with hamstring tightness.
Henriquez, who has both started and pitched in relief at Triple-A St. Paul this season, tossed four innings in his debut, giving up three runs on four hits. Those three runs came in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario home run.
“Ronny came out there and competed very well,” Baldelli said. “His offspeed looked excellent. He can pitch with that slider and with that changeup very, very well, and he’s almost mixing in the 94- and the 95(-mph fastballs). But he’s got a good, fast arm. He showed some composure. I really liked what I saw.”
BRIEFLY
The Texas Rangers claimed pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers. Strotman was part of the return from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for designated hitter Nelson Cruz, along with starting pitcher Joe Ryan.
UFC superstar Conor McGregor shows off his height and weight in video where he lets out a battle cry and boasts he’s ‘the most powerful Twitter has ever seen’
Conor McGregor showed off his massive muscles and jaw-dropping physique in a terrifying clip uploaded to his social media.
The UFC star is currently in the Dominican Republic filming a remake of the 1980s classic Road House alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play a former UFC fighter.
Although it is currently unknown who will play McGregor in his acting debut, it has been confirmed that he will be an original character and that the charismatic Irishman will not be playing himself.
Despite 12-hour days on set, McGregor has made sure to maintain the relentless workout routine that has helped him go from strength to strength in recent months.
After his last gym session, the 34-year-old flaunted his bulky physique which he previously boasted was “190 pounds of granite”, but this new footage suggests he’s even bigger than that at this point.
In an early Instagram clip, he donned a pair of black joggers but nothing else as he flexed and shouted at the camera.
He later posted the clip to Twitter with the caption, “The most powerful Twitter ever.”
McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a catastrophic leg injury at UFC 264. The former two-weight UFC champion fractured his tibia and fibula in July 2021 and was dismissed since.
It was hoped he would return this year, but a member of his team recently revealed that McGregor will not be competing in 2022 and will instead be making his highly anticipated return next year.
After making a name for himself at 145 pounds, “Mystic Mac” has piled on the pounds in recent years, especially during his injury time.
However, not an athlete who eats his feelings, McGregor deliberately inflates himself in order to try and make history by winning a third UFC welterweight belt.
The MMA icon has previously said when he returns it will be at 170lbs and he has set his sights on an immediate title shot against Kamaru Usman who until recently topped the division.
Leon Edwards shocked the world last month by knocking out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and the pair are set to seek revenge for the title in the first quarter of 2023.
This means a shot at the belt is not an option for McGregor, although that was never really an option due to the fact that he has lost consecutive fights, only has one only victory since 2016 and that he is not classified in the weight class. .
BroadwaySF unveils a vibrant new mural to commemorate ‘Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy’
SAN FRANCISCO– Located on the Hyde Street side of the Orpheum Theatre, visitors and passers-by stop to marvel at a vibrant new mural that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom and love.
Tenderloin-based multidisciplinary artist Diego Gómez collaborated with BroadwaySF to design and paint the mural honoring the 10 Tony Award-winning “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”.
Gómez’s work is tied to the four bohemian ideals of Paris, the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” sequence from Baz Luhrman’s film, and modern elements unique to San Francisco in his new creation.
The once heavily tagged building has been transformed with bright colors, diverse representation and graffiti to match the energy of downtown.
The timely mural welcomes guests to the Orpheum Theater, where they watch ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ on view until November 6, 2022.
With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh’s choreography, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical, it’s a state of mind.
For more information, go here.
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; ILB Josh Ross placed on injured reserve | NOTES
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means, 32, was carted off the field early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was his only play of the game.
“Great guy,” Harbaugh said of Means, who had two tackles in Week 1. “We appreciate him very much.”
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. Practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell was released Monday, leaving rookie Jeremiah Moon as the only other player at the position available for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison has also lined up along the edge.
Along with Means, the Ravens placed inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve Monday, meaning he’ll miss at least the team’s next four games. Ross, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, suffered a foot injury Sunday and can return in Week 7.
Ross hasn’t played a defensive snap for the Ravens but has been among the team’s leaders in special teams snaps, playing 18 in both Week 1 and Week 2.
Extra points
- Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters was on “a bit of a pitch count” in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to Miami. In his first game since tearing his ACL last preseason, Peters played 44 defensive snaps (62% total). “He was good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a play or two he’s going to want back, for sure. He’s kind of feeling the speed of the game a little bit, I think. He’s going to look at that and go, ‘OK, I’ve got to keep taking the next step forward.’ But he’s a veteran player. He’s one of the most talented corners in the league. He certainly has been. And so just keep working him back into that form, and I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.”
- Harbaugh said there’s a “good chance” that the Ravens’ secondary has better health Sunday in New England. Brandon Stephens missed Sunday’s loss with a quadriceps injury, and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was limited by a groin injury. Rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but Harbaugh indicated that Means’ injury was the only significant setback from Week 2.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains “week-to-week,” Harbaugh said. Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a significant knee injury, was a full participant in practice last week but was inactive for the second straight week. “When he’s ready, he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Nick Boyle, who missed practice time in Week 1 with an ankle injury, is “close to 100% right now,” Harbaugh said. Boyle was inactive for the second straight game Sunday. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ve got some guys who are doing well. Josh Oliver’s been playing pretty darn good. So it just has to do with the right formula right now.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Joe Flacco’s back-to-back 300-yard games show glimpse of efficient offense, first Jets QB to reach feat since 2006
It’s been seven seasons since the New York Jets had a top 10 offense in the league.
During the first two weeks of the season, Gang Green has shown it has the potential to do so in 2022.
Although it’s a small sample size, the Jets currently rank ninth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 391 yards per game. In the thrilling 31-30 victory over the Browns Sunday, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who is starting for Zach Wilson due to injury, did something no other player has done in 16 years.
Flacco is the first Jets quarterback to pass for over 300 yards in back-to-back games. The last Jets quarterback to do so was Chad Pennington in 2006.
So what will it take to get this type of offensive performance consistently?
“Sustaining,” Jets left tackle George Fant said. “We started out really good and we had our highs and lows. But that’s the ebbs and flow of the game.
“They’re going to make some plays, those guys get paid too. They’re going to make plays here and there. Just being able to sustain that and keep throwing punches and not really worried about what happened, just the next play.
“We will go back and clean everything up later. Once we get to the point where we are putting everything together and everybody is hitting on all cylinders, I think that’s the next step for us.”
The Jets offense struggled to put points on the board in their 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens Week 1. Flacco threw the team’s lone touchdown to Tyler Conklin with 1:04 left in the game. What a difference one week makes, as they looked like a completely different unit against the Browns.
In just the first half, the Jets scored 14 points and racked up 178 yards of total offense. But Gang Green’s offense exploded in the fourth quarter thanks to Flacco and rookie Garrett Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
By the time the clock hit all zeros, the Jets not only came back from down 13 with 1:55 left to defeat the Browns, but their offense put up 402 yards and converted 8 of 15 third down attempts.
“Day by day, earn your moments, go to bed better than when you woke up,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “If you have that mindset, you trust the result on Sunday is going to be what you want.
“It is a discipline, that consistency and trying to get used to playing with that consistency is always a difficult thing. I think we have the right guys and the right mindset to continue to build on it.
“We just have to go show it to ourselves again that we can stack up multiple days and win in multiple weeks.”
It remains to be seen if the Jets offense can consistently put up points. Their next opportunity to do so will be against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has gotten off to an unexpected start.
After representing the AFC in last year’s Super Bowl, the Bengals lost their first two games of the season to the Steelers and the Cowboys, who are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Cincinnati’s defense isn’t the leading cause of its slow start to the season. The team is currently seventh in yards allowed (302). Conklin said it’s up to the Jets to turn the page and try to duplicate this performance against the Bengals.
“Attention to details every single week,” Conklin said. “It’s a hard league to win in.
“It’s a great feeling to get a win this week, but it’s a new week and we have to go back to the drawing board and hone in on the little things. Just keep getting better because when we get a win, you do so many things on the field, but there are also so many little things that need to be fixed.
“I think every week, we can build on the good things and get better at the things we need to get better at and the sky’s the limit for this offense.”
DEFENSE LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK NEXT WEEK
As good as the Jets offense was against the Browns, their defense was below par.
Cleveland gained 405 yards against Gang Green’s defense, including 87 yards and three touchdowns from running back Nick Chubb. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also recorded nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Now the Jets will face the task of slowing down the three-headed attack of quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase this week.
“Great quarterback, great skill positions,” defensive end John Franklin-Myers said about the Bengals offense. “They put a lot of money in the offensive line this year.
“They’re struggling now, but we know what they’re capable of and everyone knows what they’re capable of. Just a great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward.”
St. Paul City Council hosts public hearing Tuesday on 2023 budget, 15.3% levy hike
In an effort to get public feedback about the city’s budget priorities, the St. Paul City Council will host an open-ended public hearing Tuesday at the Como Lakeside Pavilion.
The public discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Residents are invited to weigh in on the 2023 city budget proposal released by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter last month, as well as the proposed tax levy. Each speaker will get two minutes at the mic.
When the city council held a similar budget hearing last year, most speakers were city employees expressing concern about COVID vaccine mandates and other labor issues. This year a proposed double-digit increase to the tax levy — the sum total of all taxes collected citywide — could fuel discussions. Some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods are most likely to see the largest tax impacts, as their home values are rising fast, finally regaining market value lost during the recession of 2007 to 2009.
A $782 MILLION BUDGET PROPOSAL, 15.3% LEVY HIKE
Carter last month unveiled a $782 million budget proposal that relies heavily on a proposed 15.3 percent increase to the city’s tax levy. That would be the second-largest tax levy increase of the past decade, the largest increase of Carter’s tenure in office and the largest tax hike since 2018.
On Wednesday, the city council will set the maximum tax levy. The number may be reduced by the time it receives final council approval in December, but it cannot go up after Wednesday’s vote.
Among the items that would be supported by the tax increase:
- 53 new positions across departments, such as carpenters, plumbers and other maintenance workers for St. Paul Parks and Rec, as well as two arson investigators and six basic life support medic cadets for the St. Paul Fire Department.
- St. Paul Police, budgeted for 763 full-time equivalent employees this year, would grow to 782 FTEs. None of the added staffing would expand the department’s authorized strength. Instead, 15 of the new positions would serve as cadets for the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy, and another four would be civilian support positions.
- The mayor’s budget proposal includes $100,000 for the interdepartmental Homeless Assistance Response Team, which meets with the unsheltered homeless at encampments to steer residents to services.
STREET MAINTENANCE SHIFT
About half of the levy increase represents a shift in how street maintenance is paid for, which is moving from individual assessments on properties over to the taxpayer-supported general fund.
For property owners, that means fees for street sweeping, street lighting and seal coating work performed after the current year would disappear.
The city is also reconfiguring how it assesses for mill and overlay road work and will likely use an appraiser to help set new billing rates, much in the same way it assesses property owners for complete road reconstructions. St. Paul Public Works officials will update the city council’s budget committee with more details on Wednesday.
Still, the owner of a median-value St. Paul home ($261,800 in 2023) would likely see a $231 increase next year in their property taxes.
Owners of apartment buildings, who are limited in how much they can increase rents due to St. Paul’s new rent control ordinance, are already inundating the city with requests for partial rent control exemptions at the pace of roughly one request every other day, if not daily. That pace could go up as taxes do.
The shift in how street maintenance gets covered also means that churches, universities, major nonprofits and other tax exempt institutions would no longer shoulder part of the cost, which would instead be split instead among residential, commercial and industrial owners of private property.
The First Baptist Church of St. Paul has long argued in court that it, like other tax-exempt properties, was being unfairly charged for road maintenance costs that benefit the city as a whole. In May, a Ramsey County District Court judge agreed, finding no special benefit to the church and some 45 additional plaintiffs.
LEVY HIKES OVER THE YEARS
This isn’t the first time that legal pressure around the street maintenance program has led to deep levy impacts. At the end of 2017, the end of then-St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman’s term in office, the city council approved a 24 percent tax levy increase heavily driven by moving much of the right-of-way street maintenance program away from assessments and over to property taxes.
Over the years, proposed tax levy changes in St. Paul have ranged from double-digit increases down to nothing at all. In 2021, Carter called for a 6.9 percent increase to the city tax levy. In 2020, his budget plan called for no levy increase. In 2019, the city council narrowly approved a 5.85 percent tax levy increase. Toward the end of Carter’s first year as mayor in 2018, the city council reduced his proposed 11.5 percent hike to 10.5 percent.
The Como Lakeside Pavilion is located at 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy. More information about Tuesday’s hearing is online at tinyurl.com/ComoHearing2022.
