WazirX Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD

Indian Crypto Exchange Wazirx Bank Accounts Free From Ed
  • Existing user balances in these coins will be automatically converted to BUSD.
  • On September 26, spot market pairings for all three stablecoins would be delisted.

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has just stated it would be delisting three stablecoins. USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP), and TrueUSD (TUSD). Existing user balances in these coins will be automatically converted to BUSD.

The exchange stated:

“WazirX has stopped deposits of USDC, USDP, and TUSD, and we will not support any new deposits. To enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, WazirX will implement BUSD Auto-Conversion for users’ existing balances of USDC, USDP, and TUSD stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio.”

Specifically, the exchange said that beginning at 5 PM IST on September 23, withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD will be halted. And that on September 26, spot market pairings for all three stablecoins would be delisted.

Users’ current USDC, USDP, and TUSD balances will be converted automatically “on or before 5th October,” WazirX said. Moreover, it was just two weeks ago that Binance made headlines for delisting USDC and two other stablecoins in very identical language to what was used today. This modification, the exchange stated, was made in order to “to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users” and reserved the right to “amend the list of stablecoins eligible for auto-conversion.”

Also, this follows Binance’s recent denial that it owns WazirX, after having said the reverse earlier in 2019. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Twitter at the beginning of August, “this transaction was never completed.” This was in response to a 2019 report that Binance had acquired WazirX for up to $10 million.

Nischal Shetty, a co-founder of WazirX, reacted angrily to Zhao’s remarks. The co-founder claimed that CZ and the other co-founders own Zanmai Labs has a license from Binance to run INR-crypto pairings on WazirX.

Solana Holds Key Support To Avoid Drowning, How Long Can This Last?

September 20, 2022

The price of Solana (SOL) has been volatile against tether (USDT), causing more pain for hodlers. Despite showing such strength, the price of Solana (SOL) has risen from $30 in recent weeks to around $45, as many investors hoped for more relief rallies to around $60. Solana (SOL) prices were rejected and have continued to fall with no significant bounce. (Data from Binance)

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

SOL’s price dropped from $250 to around $30, representing a drop of more than 70% from its all-time high. After touching a weekly low of $32, the price of SOL rallied to $45, demonstrating great strength as many set prices and expectations for a rally back to $60, but the price was met with rejection.

On the weekly chart, the price of SOL formed a downtrend line as it continued to respect this resistance line, bouncing off to continue its bearish run. Nonetheless, the price of SOL was rejected from the trendline resistance after a while, and it could not break this trendline.

SOL is trading above the key support level of $30; the price of SOL must remain above this level to avoid falling to $24-$20. With the price of SOL holding this support, we may be able to trade higher to the $35 region. A break below $30 would signal a return to lower demand zones and a reluctance of bulls to enter buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices.

To resume its bullish trend, SOL’s price must break and hold above the trendline resistance that is preventing the price of SOL from trending higher. If the price of SOL continues to reject the trendline resistance, the price may fall because there are more sell orders than buy orders.

Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $45.

Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.

Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily SOL Price Chart | Source: SOLUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for SOL prices continues to deteriorate as prices break to the downside, with prices ranging in a channel with $45 as resistance and $30 as support.

The price of SOL must break out of this range channel with significant volume to restore hope and relief to most investors. A break and close below $30 would be bad for the SOL structure because the price would face more sell orders and panic. If the price of SOL breaks and closes above $45, we may see a minor relief bounce to the $60-$80 range.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume. 

Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.

Daily support for the SOL price – $30.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Firm Bitfarms Expands to Argentina

September 20, 2022

  • This boosts the company’s computational capacity to 4.1 ExaHashPerSecond.
  • In October of 2021, development started on the Bitcoin mining facility in Argentina.

Bitfarms, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm located in Canada, has opened up operations in Argentina. Argentina is the company’s tenth Bitcoin mining facility overall.

This boosts the company’s computational capacity, or hashrate, to 4.1ExaHashPerSecond (Exa Hashes per second). As the hashrate increases, so do Bitcoin prices, which look to be recovering marginally. In terms of hashrate, we are now seeing record highs.

Advanced Approach

In addition to the increased processing capacity, the company also increased its electricity capacity by 10MW. However, the company intends to provide the Argentine facility with 50 MW of electricity in 10 MW increments. The corporation issued a press statement detailing the launch of its latest Bitcoin mining hardware.

Bitfarms President and COO, Geoff Morphy, stated:

“With attractive electricity pricing established last year under an 8-year private party power contract, both facilities are expected to lower overall energy costs for our portfolio, despite rising commodity costs in the energy market.”

In October of 2021, development started on the Bitcoin mining facility in Argentina. Originally scheduled for completion in September of 2022, the Bitcoin mining facility’s development has been pushed back to sometime in the middle of 2023 due to unforeseen complications. When complete, however, the company asserts that this will be its biggest and most sophisticated mining operation ever. Bitfarms also announced that their water-cooled Antminer S19 Pro Hydro miners will be hosted there.

Argentina is, without a doubt, one of the nations most afflicted by inflation. Inflation in Argentina is 80% more than it was a year ago. And the Argentine Peso has dropped 25% versus the dollar. Citizens have abandoned their national currency in favor of alternatives like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to its poor performance.

Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022

September 20, 2022

Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire

Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies.

Inery takes a different approach to decentralizing data and data management for both Web2 and Web3 companies while streamlining the shift to the decentralized web. 

Inery ecosystem is curated to enable decentralized data management by integrating blockchain functionalities like immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets with the distributed database properties to enable high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions. The ecosystem is secured and powered using the network’s native token, $INR.

“We are pleased to have Huobi Exchange on board with us. Listing Inery token plays an integral role in our roadmap; and with Huobi’s support, we can bring Inery’s vision to the markets and onboard more people in our mission to reshape the world through the paradigm shift in data management,” stated Dr. Naveen Singh, Inery co-founder, and CEO.

When listing on Huobi exchange, the official listing pair of Inery will be INR/Tether (USDT) trade pair will become available for trading at 13:00 UTC on September 28.

The project’s approach is to ensure that data management and storage is not constrained to walled gardens, and the power is handed back to the users as we advance towards the revolution of the internet– Web3.

Huobi is supportive of the innovative projects empowering users in the crypto and blockchain sector and integration of the technology with other verticals, which is why $INR token’s first listing will be on Huobi Exchange.

About Inery 

Inery is a  layer-1 blockchain and decentralized data system. It enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management. Leveraging blockchain technology, Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.

About Huobi

Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry, with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technologies and integration of blockchain technology with other industries. 

Huobi Group boasts of offering world-class security and a global ecological and industrial layout. It has partnered with Sequoia, Fenbushi Capital, Link Capital, Node Capital, SVIEF, CIDA, FBG Capital, and more.

Contacts

Director of Marketing & PR

GRNGrid secures 50 million USD investment Commitment from GEM Digital

September 20, 2022

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire

The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50M for the GRNGrid project from GEM Digital Limited, a venture capital focused on digital currencies.

About GRNGrid

GRNGrid is an environmentally friendly, scalable, and stable Layer 1 blockchain, with novel DeFi features. On GRNGrid, users have the choice to only use nodes running exclusively on renewable energy for their transactions.

GRNGrid’s renewable energy partners, who specialize in data center and hosting facilities, have shown keen interest in running Grid’s nodes as validators. With their help, the company can kickstart the availability, speed, and sustainability of GRNGrid in Q2 2023. GRNGrid’s novel features as GRNPay and Exnode will also encourage developers and consumers to connect on GRNGrid.

GRNGrid is also introducing Proof-of-Stake V2 (PoS2). GRNGrid is the first blockchain with a consensus method specifically designed to tackle whales and achieve fairer distribution. This consensus method will deliver increased security, enhanced decentralization, and better financial sustainability.

GRN ($G) is the native token of GRNGrid. “G” will govern the blockchain by staking to validate and earn validation rewards. Consumers are able to provide liquidity to the inbuilt DEX called Exnode.

The GRN Association is a Swiss-based NPO (non-profit organization), — and protects the sustainable vision of GRNGrid, as well as providing funding to environmental projects. The association also handles the ReCharge program, which enables GRNGrid validators to repurpose their hardware and cut back on electronic waste.

The new funding from GEM will be invested in further connectivity with top crypto Exchanges, adding new global professional partnerships, and building out its blockchain technology and infrastructure.

Frederik Vyncke: “The GRN Association is confident that with the support of GEM investment and the community, it can bring GRN Grid to fruition and be setting the tone for a renewable blockchain with innovative features and create a sustainable development”

For more information, visit:

GRNGrid | Twitter | Telegram

About GEM

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in promising utility tokens listed on over 30 centralized and decentralized exchanges globally.

For more information, visit:

GEM Digital Limited

Contacts

Board Member

Board Member

FTX CEO Reveals $1 Billion Availability For Acquisitions

September 20, 2022

