Finance
What Exactly Is Full Coverage Car Insurance?
Full coverage car insurance is understood vaguely by most people, but what it encompasses specifically can get elusive. Some people even claim that there’s no such thing as full coverage. So what is full coverage auto insurance, and under what circumstances is it a better deal than less comprehensive policies? Let’s find out.
A full coverage auto insurance policy contains three types of coverage: liability, collision and comprehensive. Liability, which is legally required in most states before a vehicle registration is issued or renewed, pays the costs for any physical property damage or medical expenses if you lose in a car accident lawsuit. Collision insurance pays for any damages to your car.
Comprehensive, unlike collision, is not limited to repairs from accidents; it reimburses you for theft, fire damage, vandalism, and any other damages that didn’t result from driver negligence or maintenance issues. If your car is totaled, comprehensive insurance will reimburse you for any necessary car rentals. It also provides 24-hour roadside assistance.
Full coverage takes these features a step further, not only covering damage to your vehicle, but bodily injury expenses for you and your passengers. Even if you’re driving someone else’s car, you and your passengers are covered. This offers excellent protection for families, even if other cars in the household only have liability insurance.
You’re also protected from uninsured and under-insured motorists-a provision known as UM/UIM coverage. Unlike an uninsured motorist, who doesn’t even have liability insurance, an under-insured motorist as a lower limit than your own policy. Full coverage will pay the difference. Incidentally, uninsured and under-insured drivers are often at a disadvantage when filing a car accident injury claim against you. If the evidence is unclear which party at primarily at fault in a court of law, a judge will usually take the person with full coverage car insurance more seriously.
Despite the terminology, “full” coverage does have limits. On a leased car, for instance, where the dealer usually requires the driver to get a full policy, the standard requirement is 100/300, where the numbers indicate thousand-dollar increments: $100,000 for each person, and $300,000 for the accident.
A full policy also doesn’t pay for maintenance repairs. If your tire blows out, your insurance won’t pay for it, but if it’s blown out in the course of an accident, it qualifies for reimbursement. Also, bear in mind that your policy will generally only pay for the fair market value of the car, so if you’re financing the car, then it may not actually pay off the balance of lien, due to depreciation (or simply an alternative valuation). Used cars and classic cars are often not an ideal match for full coverage, since depreciation is factored in more aggressively, even when, in the case of classic motor cars, depreciation shouldn’t be a factor at all. If you have a collectible vehicle, there are better ways to get cheap motor insurance.
Finance
Car Rental Liability Insurance – Do You Need One?
Is car rental liability insurance a necessity or a waste of money?
When I first turned that magical age when I could rent a car for the first time, I was given the sales pitch about car rental liability insurance. Simply put, I was told that not getting one is not just a mistake, it’s courting accident. I was young, and impulsive, and more than just a little wet behind the ears so not only did I get CDW (collision damage waiver), I paid for double coverage, too!
I’m much wiser, now, and actually aware that the fact of the matter is, renters do not need to pay for CDW. In most cases, mind you. However, even I can’t deny there are moments when CDW comes handy… and the moment to shop for one is definitely not at the counter, when you’re holding onto your child with one hand.
So, to buy CDW or not to buy?
The answer is this: it depends. To assess if you’re one of those who need to purchase CDW, do these two steps.
1. Check your existing auto policy. Talk to your agent. More often than not, the deductibles and even the coverage on your car back home applies to the vehicle you’re renting for the day.
2. Check the coverage provided by your credit card company. If you pay for the vehicle with your credit card, talk to a representative of your card company. Coverage varies from one card to another and can carry a lot of exclusions, among them exotic and expensive vehicles. Non-U.S rentals may not be covered, as well, so it pays to check with your provider.
Finally, if you do discover that you need to pay for car rental liability insurance, be wary about who you go to for quotes or where you buy your policy from. This is when it makes the best sense to ask for quotes from reputable online sites. Most firms don’t advertise their best prices online. You can also check with state government advisories for tips on auto rental insurance. The New York State Insurance Department maintains a very comprehensive website for this purpose.
Finance
Discount Car Insurance – A Tip If You Really Want It
I’ve been sharing tips on how you can get discount car insurance in most of my articles. This one is no different. I will share a tip that will not only lower your car insurance premium but also make you a better driver. This one will cost you much more than a few minutes. But if you consider the benefits you’ll get from it you’ll see that such time spent was a wise investment. If you’re in no mood for such time investment but still want to save on car insurance, click the links at the end of this article. You will save a few hundred dollars within minutes in most cases.
The skill in focus is defensive driving. However, before we go further, I’ll take some time out to make sure we all know what we mean by defensive driving.
This is a skill in driving that involves more than knowing how to control a car and stick to basic driving rules. It makes you a better driver by making you aware of things that could lead to accidents, prepare better for dangerous situations and respond better when others make mistakes. They have rules and driving techniques that help you achieve these.
From the definition alone you must have started drawing reasons why they usually get discounts if you know even a little about what influences your car insurance premium. Defensive drivers are the best drivers and are much less likely to be caught in a collision or crash.
Since their skill and discipline reduces the likelihood that they’ll be caught in a collision or a crash, they are seen as better risks by insurance companies. This means lower rates. Insurers calculate premium based purely on how risky it is for them to provide coverage to a given profile.
Taking a course in defensive driving will help you get discount car insurance. Furthermore, you also help safeguard lives (yours and others) by being a better driver.
For those who for some reasons cannot take defensive driving lessons at the moment, there is a way to get discount car insurance. It’s as simple as visiting insurance quotes sites and obtaining quotes from them. For the best results is better if you visit at least three of such sites. Compare the quotes returned to see how much you can save without compromising the coverage you get. You’ll save at least $100. One lucky guy saved $2,200 by doing just this (That figure wasn’t a typo error).
Finance
What You Should Know About Car Insurance
All across the country, it is a state requirement to have some form of auto insurance in order to legally drive an automobile. Many insurance companies make the mistake of viewing their clients as statistics or in terms of profit margins.
Besides providing a service, insurers exist to make money. Not all companies focus so disproportionately on the profits. Understanding that such companies exist may help you when looking for an insurer. Excellent coverage may be found, but only if you spend time learning what you can about what level of coverage is the best fit.
Auto insurance providers have specific criteria for deciding insurance rates for clients, based on expenses and total risks. With this information, they will separate prospects into pools or categories. If you want to know what rates you will receive, find out what category you fall into.
Auto insurance policies can be complex, made up of various types of coverage. Coverage may be established on a primary level of minimum state coverage, with additional types of protection included based on your purposes or individual likes.
Keep in mind that most states insist upon at least some type of bodily injury insurance protection. It is a form of auto insurance that covers the costs related to any claims made by individuals that were hurt in a car accident. This might include other motorists, passengers, as well as pedestrians.
From bodily injury coverage, you might be interested in increasing the minimum amount of liability coverage beyond the level typically used. You may also like the extra protection of property damage insurance. This form of insurance coverage was created to protect the driver at fault from legal claims if damage is done to property because of an accident. In most cases, coverage will start at $10,000 to $15,000.
Collision insurance is a form of auto insurance coverage that is used to pay for damages sustained by the driver’s vehicle in an accident if they are at fault. You might choose this kind of coverage depending on how old your car is. It may also come down to cost since repairs need to be judged according to the cost of premiums. Collision coverage is required for newly-owned and leased cars.
There is another form of coverage called comprehensive insurance. With it, your vehicle will be covered if damaged in other ways. For instance, if it is damaged by vandalism, fire, hail, wind, or collisions with animals, it will be protected by comprehensive. As with collision, older vehicles may not be worth the cost to get this type of coverage. Rather, new or recently financed cars must have this coverage.
The last form of coverage focuses on the uninsured (or under-insured) motorist. This coverage is meant to protect the customer when an accident is caused by a driver has little to no insurance coverage.
These represent the most common types of auto insurance. Once you know what they are, you should find out what coverage is absolutely required where you live. Any extra coverage should be based off this information as well as the age, value, and costs for repairs associated with your vehicle.
Finance
How to Choose the Right Auto Insurance Company
Obtaining right auto insurance is good not just for you but for other people as well. So, it is important to come across a right insurance company which may help you in driving your auto with ease.
Services for All
Keep in mind that an automobile insurance company is not like an ordinary insurance provider which addresses a limited number of natives or people belonging to specific age groups; rather it has to convey their messages to all audience. That is why the ads of these companies present so diverse and assorted collection of information. Lots of them promote their distinct advertisements in a particular style to attract more and more people as they offer services for all!
Significant Concerns For the Best Auto Insurance Company
You can see thousands of similar car insurance ads around you so you may be confused while selecting one. Now how to deal with this issue? Remember that there are a few vital concerns which may help you finding out the best auto insurance along with maximum coverage. These factors include your location where you live, your vehicle itself, and your previous driving record.
Is Your Driving Record Significant?
Your driving record is very important for you when you are going to have insurance for your vehicle. If you own a clear driving record you can acquire insurance on cheap fares with maximum coverage.
Online Proof Of Service
Before choosing one particular company, ensure whether it is offering the services it has promised in its ads, or not? The best way to know about a company is to look for it on internet. Thousands of well known websites offer practical information about various auto insurance providers so you can hit upon the needed records very easily!
For instance, through online auto quotes you can view all offered services of an insurance company and, in this way it will become quite effortless for you to select or deselect a particular firm.
Famous Auto Insurance Companies
It is obvious that most famous and reputable car insurance companies offer best insurance coverage than others. So selecting one of these companies may be helpful.
Direct Visit
Furthermore, you may visit various car insurance companies to have a direct inspect.
Feedbacks From Customers
You may ask the buyers of an auto insurance firm who may guide you whether they have good or bad experience with it. Their feedbacks own significant position. So, making contact with these people can be helpful.
Thus, here we discussed some useful techniques that may rally round in finding out the right automobile insurance company.
Finance
Common Misconceptions About Insurance in Africa
In most African countries, insurance in a controversial and confusing subject for many. Much of the reason for this stems from the fact that the majority of Africans live on less than a dollar a day. Excluding South Africa and Egypt, the majority of Africans in other countries have never held any kind of insurance policy. Possibly the closest semblance of insurance policies for most are social arrangements where people come together and pool resources to go towards a common purpose. For example, in the event of death or illness.
As a result of this low penetration of insurance, it is understandable that most Africans do not fully grasp the ‘mechanics’ of insurance. Small business trainers employed by the many Non Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) that are active on the continent have a particularly difficult task when they take on the topic of insurance; of course no small business course is complete without delving into some basics of insurance.
The most common misconception about insurance in Africa is that it is a preserve of the rich and upper middle class who work in the ‘big towns’. The average African associates insurance with motor vehicles. This is because in most countries, the law requires every vehicle to be insured and certificate displayed on the windshield as proof. Another common misconception is that insurance premiums are refundable so long as no claim is made during the year. Interestingly, amongst those who have undergone some training or are educated to college level, there is the feeling that this is an unfair practice.
Lastly, most Africans tend to think that you can benefit from an insurance contract by receiving more than is stipulated in the event of a claim. The principle of indemnity is not well understood in this case. For example most believe that it is automatic that should you insure your property for $100 then in the event of a total loss you receive your full $100 irrespective of wear and tear and issues such under or over insuring. Anyone contemplating a foray into the African insurance markets needs to thoroughly understand these issues in addition to other dynamics unique to Africa.
Finance
Factors Effecting Car Insurance Premiums
The cost of car insurance premiums varies significantly from vehicle to vehicle and person to person. In fact, many factors affect the premium that you pay for your auto insurance.
As such, the risk associated with an accident affects the insurance premium largely. The higher the risk, the more you have to pay for the insurance coverage.
Factors:
1. Age: Statistics show that younger people are at a greater risk of confronting an accident as compared to older people. Generally, drivers between the age of 50 and 65 are considered as safe drivers.
2. Gender: Women are supposed to make fewer claims than men and considered to be safe drivers.
3. Driving History: Usually, people with a clean driving record attract lower car insurance premiums.
4. Driver Geography: Your residing address also makes a difference in car insurance premium. People residing in areas that have less traffic are expected to spend less on auto insurance as compared to people living in urban areas that have massive traffic. Car insurance premiums differ from zip code to zip code, depending on the rate of vehicle thefts in the local area. If you reside in a high-risk area, your insurance premiums are expected to be higher.
5. Car Type: Luxurious and powerful cars are usually expensive and are likely to be stolen. Hence, may cost more to insure. On the contrary, a cheap car will cost less to insure.
6. Driving Violations: If you have an accident record, then you are at a higher risk and thus, your car insurance premium will be comparatively higher. You may be penalized by the auto insurance company for as many as five years from the date of the accident. However, your premium will get lower with the improvement in your driving records.
7. Credit Rating: If you have a poor credit history, then the car insurance company will charge you a higher amount of premium. You can work on your credit rating to get a better score. This will help you to save on your premiums.
8. Car Parking: Your car insurance premium will be greatly affected by the place where you park your car. If your car is secured against theft and damage, the premium will be low. So, make sure to park the car in your garage and have a car alarm or a tracking device to pay less on premium.
9. Annual Mileage: The car insurance company will also estimate the annual mileage of your vehicle. This is because the annual mileage of the vehicle gives the insurer an idea of the level of risk associated with an accident. This can affect your auto premium to some extent.
To sum up, before finalizing auto insurance, make sure that you compare the rates offered by various local auto insurance providers to get the best deal in car insurance. You may take optimum advantage of these factors and work on to lower your auto insurance rates.
