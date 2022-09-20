What has happened to Puerto Rico’s power grid since Hurricane Maria?

Hurricane Fiona knocked out power across the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico beginning Sunday, rekindling memories of Hurricane Maria, the deadly Category 4 storm that hit in 2017 and exposed the weakness in Puerto Rico’s power grid. the island.

Now almost all of Puerto Rico’s estimated 3 million people are in the dark again, and five years after Maria, it raises new questions about the state of the grid.

WHO MANAGES PUERTO RICO’S ELECTRICITY GRID?

The state-run Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) owned and operated the island’s power grid when Maria arrived. PREPA has long been criticized for insufficient investment in its electrical system and failure to establish backup systems to maintain power in the event of a disaster.

Before Maria struck, the indebted government and PREPA were mired in bankruptcy, and a federally appointed Board of Overseers was created to manage the island’s finances.

In June 2021, Puerto Rico privatized the network contracting LUMA Energy to operate the system, although PREPA still owned the infrastructure. LUMA is a joint venture between units of Canadian energy company ATCO Ltd ATCx.TO and US energy contractor Quanta Services PWR.N.

A study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found that service restoration times and voltage fluctuations increased after privatization, largely due to a shortage of experienced workers. The island also suffered a power outage in April that cut power to a third of homes and businesses. Read the full story

LUMA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

WHY IS THE NETWORK STILL IN DIFFICULTY?

Hurricane Maria decimated the island’s power system when it hit in late September 2017, primarily by destroying transmission lines. Restoration work since then has focused on replacing those lines, while most other facets of the network have not been updated, said IEEFA’s Tom Sanzillo, who studies the power system of Porto Rico.

It took several years under the Trump administration for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve $9.6 billion in September 2020 to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid. About $3.4 billion more in federal funding has since been added.

Analysts say bureaucratic blockages, political disagreements and network privatization issues have slowed progress. Disputes over how to spend the funds have also hampered improvements. Read the full story

“Many companies, both for-profit and NGOs, want a share of the $12 billion in federal money to rebuild the grid,” said Sergio Marxuach, policy director at the Puerto Rico-based think tank Center for a New Economy (CNE).

WHERE DOES PUERTO RICO’S ELECTRICITY GENERATION COME FROM?

Natural gas-fired power plants account for 44% of electricity, while 37% comes from petroleum like diesel fuel, 17% from coal and about 3% from renewables, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Under Puerto Rico’s Public Energy Policy Act, passed in 2019, the Commonwealth must obtain 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% from renewable sources. by 2050, according to the EIA. However, grid upgrades have also been held up by political disagreements over the use of renewables versus adding more natural gas, Marxuach said.

Puerto Rico must import all of its oil, coal, and natural gas because it produces no fossil fuels. It has solar and wind generation which has contributed to the production of renewable energy. Coal generation is expected to be phased out by 2028.

In early 2020, two of the island’s largest power stations were damaged in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. These plants relied more on natural gas, causing Puerto Rico to shift its energy mix toward more oil, according to the EIA.