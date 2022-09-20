News
“Why are they putting him there” if he doesn’t do politics?
During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the White House backtracking on the vow of President Joe Biden defending Taiwan with the U.S. military wondering who puts the U.S. in politics if the president isn’t and said, “Almost every time he talked about China and Taiwan, the White House reversed it.”
Host Jesse Watters asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:45] “Does it make you nervous, Kevin McCarthy, when the White House constantly pushes back against the Commander-in-Chief, clarifying what the President has to say, as if what he’s telling you isn’t really US government policy? Does this worry you at all? »
McCarthy replied: “It worries [me] a good deal. Because who is it then? And what is of most concern, not just to America, but what is it saying to the rest of the nations? He cannot send a clear message. But it’s not the first time he’s done this. Almost every time he spoke about China and Taiwan, the White House backtracked him. But look, for the past 40 years, even Secretary Gates has said that every foreign policy decision he made was wrong. But what does that mean? It cost us 13 Gold Star families because of the decisions he made in Afghanistan, instead of listening to his [military]. …Why are they putting it there? Why are they allowing this to continue to happen?
Road rage shooting in San Lorenzo leaves man dead; his wife remembers hearing gunshots on FaceTime
SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) — We learn more about the man who was shot and killed in an East Bay intersection on Sunday night.
It happened in San Lorenzo and deputies believe it was a case of road rage.
He was called Rienhart Asuncion or ‘Tiago’ by friends, he was 30, and photos show he was all smiles around his new bride Princess, whom he married four months ago in the Philippines.
Princess was on a Facetime with Rienhart moments before he was shot and killed on Sunday.
RELATED: Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say
“I can’t sleep, literally I can’t sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes I hear a lot of gunshots,” Princess B. Asuncion said .
Deputies believe what happened at that San Lorenzo intersection was a case of road rage. The princess said someone cut off her husband’s way.
“I think they dare to fight and they dare to get out of your car, ‘come on, let’s fight.’ I tried to stop him, I shouted at him don’t get out of your car instead of staying inside the car, he left me on the phone, the screen camera is open, I I heard many, many times gunshots and that was it, he didn’t come back, the only one who came was the sheriff,” Princess said.
Witnesses say Rienhart approached the other car, he was shot. Deputies say they were in the area working on another case and a sergeant responded within seconds.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
“He tried to attend to the victim, but the victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and fatally injured at the time,” said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Princess, who is in the Philippines, said the two were so excited about what was to come. They had just finished the paperwork so she could come and live with Rienhart here in America.
“The hardest part is I’m here in the Philippines and I can’t do anything and that’s it. I’m crying all night and almost collapsing. Every time I scroll through my gallery, my photos make me feel like ‘oh my god, I don’t have a husband anymore, no one will call me in the middle of the night to wake me up and check on how my day is going,’ Princess said.
Authorities say there were witnesses, there was video and they are actively looking for the person or people who fired the shots, but so far no arrests have been made.
Family and friends are now raising funds for Rienhart’s funeral. If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.
Google Doodle encourages all eligible to register to vote
One of the most important rights of American citizens is the right to vote. Voting is essential to maintaining a well-functioning democracy.
To underscore the seriousness of this fundamental right, Google on Tuesday dedicated its Doodle to National Voter Registration Day.
Celebrated every September since 2012 across the United States, the nonpartisan civic holiday is part of a coordinated effort to get eligible citizens registered to vote. Volunteers and organizations across the United States will take to the streets on Tuesday to educate eligible citizens who might not otherwise register about voter registration opportunities.
More than one in five eligible Americans are not registered to vote, according to data from the US Census Bureau. But over the years, the holiday has helped nearly 4.7 million people register to vote, according to the National Voter Registration Day organization.
“Each year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or don’t know how to register,” the organization says. on its website. “National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.”
As President Joe Biden said in a proclamation praising National Voter Registration Day on Monday, “democracy only works when everyone can participate.” He encouraged all eligible Americans to ensure their voter registration is up to date, quoting the late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon, as saying “democracy is not a state, it is an act”.
If you’re not sure where to start, visit Vote.gov for more information and resources.
Vikings’ Harrison Smith suffers concussion, will continue to be evaluated
PHILADELPHIA — Vikings safety Harrison Smith suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter on Monday night, and it remains to be seen if might miss any game action.
Smith was hurt in the 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Complicating matters is that Minnesota has a short week before next facing Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Looking at the way he checked out, we feel pretty strongly about where (his recovery is) at,’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “But we’ll go through the phasing, and it’s very important that (it) gets handled medically through the protocol. It is a short week, so we’ll just kind of have to see where he’s at.”
With Smith out, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine got some snaps from scrimmage in his first NFL regular-season game.
THIELEN’S LACK OF TARGETS
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen wasn’t targeted until late in the third quarter and didn’t catch his first pass until early in the fourth quarter. He pointed the finger at himself.
“I got to look myself in the mirror,’’ Thielen said. “The first thing I do is go look myself in the mirror, go watch the film and see what I could have done better to get open.”
Thielen finished with four catches for 52 yards, but they all came after the game was mostly decided. His first target was on an interception thrown by Kirk Cousins with 2:19 left in the third quarter and his first catch came with 11:05 left in the game.
“I can think back to a couple of plays that we were trying to get going for (Thielen) but by the look, we ended up checking to a couple of different things based on protection,’’ O’Connell said. “But with Adam, you saw him kind of come to life late, but I know the game had gotten a little bit away from us.”
JEFFERSON BLAMES HIMSELF
Cousins threw three interceptions. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson said the first one was his fault.
With the Vikings trailing 24-7 with 10:01 left in the third quarter, Cousins threw a pass down the middle that was picked off by cornerback Darius Slay.
“That’s honestly on me,’’ Jefferson said. “I’ll take that one. I’ve got to be flatter if Slay’s going to sit on that type of route. I’ve got to come flatter and be in front of (Slay) instead of going behind him.”
After catching nine passes for a career-high 184 yards in a 23-7 win over Green Bay in Week 1, Jefferson had six receptions for just 48 yards. He was disappointed after the game.
“The most frustrating thing is just losing,’’ Jefferson said. “I mean, of course we (wanted) to come into this game and just dominate, especially after last week’s performance. But we definitely had plenty of opportunities to score the ball and make something (happen). Carry the momentum to our side. We didn’t execute on the offensive side.”
EVANS REPLACES DANTZLER
Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Cameron Dantzler late in the game, but O’Connell said Dantzler is “still our staring cornerback.”
With the Vikings trailing 24-7, O’Connell said there was a desire to give Evans, a fourth-round pick, some reps.
“It was just a matter of getting a young player time,’’ O’Connell said. “We feel like he has earned the right to get on the field.”
Ukrainian forces liberate village in Luhansk region, military official says
There is little respite from the victory of Ukrainian forces in the recently liberated Kupiansk. Russian shells still struck its pock-marked streets, staining the horizon with plumes of black smoke.
Intense damage is visible on almost all buildings. A huge billboard with the image of a waving Russian flag stands next to the bridge that crosses the Oskil River in the city center, bearing the words: “We are one people with Russia!
For now, the Ukrainian military has chased Russian forces across the bridge and appears to be gaining momentum as it crosses the eastern banks of the river towards Lugansk, a key separatist territory controlled by Moscow. CNN saw Ukrainian infantry returning on foot from the east.
Yet inside this town, one of many in the eastern region of Kharkiv that have been liberated, are the telltale signs of a hellish occupation. A former police building was used as a sprawling detention center by the Russians, where up to 400 prisoners were held in its cramped, dark cells, with eight or nine prisoners per room, Ukrainian authorities told CNN . A brightly painted mural of a Russian soldier with a ‘Z’ on his armband standing next to an elderly woman waving the flag of the former Soviet empire can still be seen on one wall.
As authorities continue to investigate and clean up liberated towns in the Kharkiv region, they are finding increasing evidence of detention centers and cells used for torture.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that “more than 10 torture chambers” used by occupation forces have so far been uncovered in the area. “As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices,” he said.
CNN contacted the Russian government for comment but did not receive a response.
Kupyansk may have been recently liberated, but the city is a ghost town, littered with destruction and debris.
The very few remaining inhabitants huddle in its empty shell.
Blinken hosts AE ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan in bid to boost peace
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile ceasefire between the countries. ex-Soviets and their rivals following the biggest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years.
Blinken brought together Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly. It was the first face-to-face meeting of foreign ministers since two days of shelling last week by both sides, killing more than 200 soldiers.
Only Blinken spoke at the start of the meeting, in which the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations sat darkly on opposite sides, separated by US officials.
“We are encouraged that the fighting has stopped and there has been no” resumption of bombardment, said Blinken, who has spoken several times with the leaders of the two countries.
“Strong and enduring diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone,” he said. “There is a path to lasting peace that resolves differences.”
The meeting came just a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia and condemned the Azeri attacks, prompting complaints from Baku.
Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, Bayramov said his country was “satisfied with the level of relations” with the United States and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.
“We are always open for meetings,” he said.
The two Caucasian countries are locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region located in Azerbaijan but which has long been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed large swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in these fights.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for launching the bombings last week.
Canelo Alvarez explains why he doesn’t pay attention to his favorite tag ahead of trilogy fight with big underdog Gennady Golovkin
Saul Canelo Alvarez says he doesn’t care what bettors are saying ahead of his third fight with Gennady Golovkin.
The bitter rivals shared the ring in 2017 for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a tight draw that many believe robbed the Golovkin of a well-deserved victory.
The following year, Canelo won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
However, at 40, Golovkin is a huge 4-1 underdog against the man who, despite losing to Dmitry Bivol last time out, still holds the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at super middleweight.
Alvarez is 1/6 to return to the win column at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, but he refuses to think about it after overcoming the odds against Golovkin twice before.
“I don’t care,” Canelo told DAZN when the conversation turned to his favorite tag.
“I don’t care about that because when I’ve fought him the last two fights, I’m not the favorite and I’m winning.
“So I don’t pay too much attention to that.”
Canelo insists his goal is a knockout victory over Golovkin, renowned for having one of the best chins in boxing history.
“I like the pressure, that’s where I work best. I’m preparing for 12 rounds but if the knockout comes… I’m looking for it,” he added.
The 32-year-old will have his work cut out trying to stop Golovkin who has never been knocked down or otherwise stopped in a total of 394 fights, 44 as a professional and 350 as an amateur.
However, Canelo is one of the greatest pound-for-pound punchers in boxing right now and has recently shown just how powerful he is in fights with Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith and Sergey Kovalev.
