“Why are they putting him there” if he doesn’t do politics?

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) — We learn more about the man who was shot and killed in an East Bay intersection on Sunday night.

It happened in San Lorenzo and deputies believe it was a case of road rage.

He was called Rienhart Asuncion or ‘Tiago’ by friends, he was 30, and photos show he was all smiles around his new bride Princess, whom he married four months ago in the Philippines.

Princess was on a Facetime with Rienhart moments before he was shot and killed on Sunday.

RELATED: Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say

“I can’t sleep, literally I can’t sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes I hear a lot of gunshots,” Princess B. Asuncion said .

Deputies believe what happened at that San Lorenzo intersection was a case of road rage. The princess said someone cut off her husband’s way.

“I think they dare to fight and they dare to get out of your car, ‘come on, let’s fight.’ I tried to stop him, I shouted at him don’t get out of your car instead of staying inside the car, he left me on the phone, the screen camera is open, I I heard many, many times gunshots and that was it, he didn’t come back, the only one who came was the sheriff,” Princess said.

Witnesses say Rienhart approached the other car, he was shot. Deputies say they were in the area working on another case and a sergeant responded within seconds.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection

“He tried to attend to the victim, but the victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and fatally injured at the time,” said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Princess, who is in the Philippines, said the two were so excited about what was to come. They had just finished the paperwork so she could come and live with Rienhart here in America.

“The hardest part is I’m here in the Philippines and I can’t do anything and that’s it. I’m crying all night and almost collapsing. Every time I scroll through my gallery, my photos make me feel like ‘oh my god, I don’t have a husband anymore, no one will call me in the middle of the night to wake me up and check on how my day is going,’ Princess said.

Authorities say there were witnesses, there was video and they are actively looking for the person or people who fired the shots, but so far no arrests have been made.

Family and friends are now raising funds for Rienhart’s funeral. If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live