News
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez identified as woman struck in Platteville police vehicle
The Platteville Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when police left her in a squad car that was hit by a train.
On Monday evening, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley. She remains in hospital, authorities said in a news release, and is expected to survive.
Police Chief Carl Dwyer, in an email, did not release the name of the officer who was placed on paid leave. He declined to answer further questions about the incident.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near US 285 and Weld County Road 38, just north of Platteville.
Police were responding to an initial report of suspected road rage involving a firearm in Fort Lupton when a Platteville officer located a vehicle and halted traffic, CBI said in its original news release.
Rios-Gonzalez stopped just beyond the train tracks, with the officer pulling into the tracks behind his vehicle, CBI officials said.
Officers then detained the 20-year-old in the cruiser on suspicion of a felony threat when the train struck the police vehicle.
Separate elements of the investigation are being conducted by the CBI and Fort Lupton police.
News
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine active, ready to make debut at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After sitting out the first game of his NFL career due to a knee injury, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was ready Monday night to make his NFL debut.
Cine was active for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. He was expected to play on special teams.
Cine was Minnesota’s top draft choice last April, going No. 32 in the first round. The Vikings’ second selection in that draft, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who went in the second round, was inactive Monday. He was ruled out of the game on Saturday due to a quadriceps injury suffered in a 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener on Sept. 11.
Also inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. All but Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato and is entering his seventh NFL season, are rookies.
News
Black students sue Denver public schools in fight against ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand
A group of black students who created the racial justice podcast “Know Justice, Know Peace” at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College sued Denver Public Schools in federal court on Monday, alleging the district is trying to register a mark and “steal” the students’ mark.
Alana Mitchell, Jenelle Nangah, and two minors not named in the lawsuit — all current or former students of MLK Early College — sued DPS in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging the district infringes on their trademark of the “Know Justice” name. , Know peace.
Denver Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a letter provided to the Denver Post by an attorney representing the students, a Denver public school attorney says the podcast was made with the help of the then principal of MLK Early College with the use of school materials. . Because of this, the district said it owns all rights to the podcast series.
“In particular, it is your customers who are liable for trademark infringement,” attorney Tiffany DW Shimada wrote to the students’ attorney in a letter dated Monday.
Jeffrey Kass, the attorney representing the students, said the school district threatened him with “penalties for filing a frivolous complaint.”
“We sent a letter to the district before filing this complaint saying, ‘Let’s make this easy. Just return the mark to the girls and it will all be over. Their response was to say it’s up to the district and if you sue us, we’re going to seek legal fees from the students,” Kass said. “They, apparently, would like to fight.”
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of black MLK Early College students created and funded the “Know Justice, Know Peace” podcast to discuss the “seemingly endless racial issues facing America.” , says the lawsuit.
The school’s Black Student Alliance announced the podcast on Juneteenth in 2020, and it premiered on July 4, 2020. “The podcast was an instant hit and garnered national news attention, including” The Today Show “”, the lawsuit says.
The students raised $14,000 through the podcast to buy black history books “after DPS refused to provide funds for the books,” according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, DPS filed two federal trademark applications and a Colorado trademark application for “Know Justice, Know Peace” in August. The school also reportedly changed passwords and took over all associated social media accounts.
In late August, Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith held a last-minute meeting with students and their parents to “coerce and intimidate” students into admitting that DPS owns the trademark, according to the lawsuit.
Kass said DPS told its customers that the district had no finalized plans for using the mark.
“The irony of DPS’s attempts to steal and then use the ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand to air a racial justice podcast is that DPS has for years been short on black history, racial justice and education around these important issues,” the lawsuit said. “The fact that their newly discovered and considerably belated desire to address racial issues had to come in this form is a sad commentary on the state of DPS.”
News
Dolphins learn a few things about their offense and themselves in Ravens victory
It was third-and-13 from the Baltimore 14-yard line. The Dolphins, trailing the Ravens, 28-7, midway through the third quarter, needed a touchdown.
The red zone offense, which the Dolphins only truly showed once in the opener against New England, had to make a play. It came through in a big way as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone for a touchdown, moving the Dolphins offense closer to an answer in that crucial category.
What did they learn about the red zone offense?
“We’ve got playmakers and we’ve got guys all over the field that can make plays, and we’ve got a quarterback willing to put the ball on the open guy,” Gesicki said.
The red zone wasn’t the only category where the Dolphins learned a thing or two about their offense.
The offense showed an ability to come back from a two-score second-half deficit. The offensive line showed it can deliver a commanding performance with a starter absent. And the running game, which gained 86 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, showed it can be effective.
None of these are final answers. It’s too early for final answers.
But many vital aspects of the Dolphins offense showed exceptionally well in Sunday’s performance, especially in the second half.
Look at the comeback ability as an example of something they learned. The Dolphins came back from a 35-14 fourth-quarter deficit for that stirring 42-38 victory at Baltimore. Many teams think they can accomplish such a feat, but the Dolphins now know they can turn the trick.
Coach Mike McDaniel said having such an experience, and having that confidence, serves teams well.
“For every team, every year you kind of have to feel that before you can totally have complete and utter commitment and control over games moving forward,” he said.
The red zone offense offered another area for confidence.
During the season-opening 20-7 victory against New England the Dolphins’ red zone offense had two possessions, one of which was the game’s final possession when the Dolphins were running out the clock.
On that pivotal third quarter red zone possession against Baltimore, Tagovailoa dropped back against a nine-man coverage/two-man rush defense, waited patiently, then threw to Gesicki, who stretched his 6-foot-6 frame as far as it would go, extended his arms high in the air, and snatched the touchdown pass in dramatic fashion.
The Dolphins, who got two red zone touchdowns from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, one from Gesicki and one from wide receiver River Cracraft, ended the Baltimore game 4 for 4 in the red zone.
The offensive line held together well despite missing right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), who was replaced by Greg Little. Tagovailoa was only sacked once and the rushing game had holes to run through.
“Greg did a great job,” center Connor Williams said. “We have a great O-line group. We have a great room. Everyone is just going to step up and do as needed, and fit in where they’re needed. I think that’s O-line play at the end of the day because you never go through the 17 games healthy.”
The rushing game didn’t produce head-turning numbers. But it got the job done when needed led by running backs Raheem Mostert (11 carries, 51 yards) and Chase Edmonds (five carries, 33 yards).
The Dolphins rank 25th in rushing offense at 75.5 yards per game before the two Monday night games (Tennessee at Buffalo; Minnesota at Philadelphia) so the rushing offense remains a work in progress. The Ravens game, however, showed the rushing offense has its arrow pointed upward.
As for the lessons learned Sunday, the ability to come back from a big deficit might be the most valuable. McDaniel said that actually serves as a two-way lesson.
“You learn that you’re in every game, but also that no lead is safe,” he said.
In the process of the team learning about the offense, McDaniel learned something about his team.
“I was really excited about that whole process and just how guys responded,” McDaniel said, “because there were plenty of times where they could have tapped and they didn’t.”
Gesicki and the griddy
Gesicki has gotten lots of humorous and playful reactions from his version of the “griddy,” the dance he attempted after his touchdown. Gesicki has enjoyed the attention and the laughs.
“I was too excited,” he said of his version of the dance most famously done in the NFL by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I hit it in about fast forward. So maybe [I should] slow it down. But that’s what I do. I have fun. I enjoy myself. I had an opportunity to make a play, made the play and then was able to celebrate it.”
McDaniel had a video cutup made of other poor attempts at doing the dance and showed it to the team. McDaniel said he wanted players to know Gesicki didn’t necessarily give a bad effort.
“There could be worse,” McDaniel deadpanned, “but it was in the family of ‘worse,’ if that makes sense.”
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins applauded Gesicki’s attempt.
“That was, wow, it was interesting,” Wilkins said with a smile. “I give Mike props for the effort. He gets an ‘A’ for effort but the execution was pretty bad. That was pretty funny. I appreciate all the laughs I’m getting seeing it on social media everywhere.
“Mike’s one of my best friends so I give him an ‘A’ for effort.”
As for the video McDaniel showed the team, Wilkins liked it.
“That was really funny, that was really on point,” Wilkins said. “We all got a good laugh out of that one. I didn’t see Mike laughing too much, but I thought it was pretty funny.”
News
Twins’ Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, trying to stand between Aaron Judge and Triple Crown
CLEVELAND — Amid a historic season that has him approaching the American League single-season home run record, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has emerged as a threat to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Doing so would put him in rarified air — Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb are among those who accomplished the feat.
But there’s someone in the Twins’ clubhouse currently standing in his way: Luis Arraez.
Judge seemingly has two of the three categories all but wrapped up. With 59 so far, he entered the day with a 22-home run lead over Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. He has 127 RBIs to Cleveland’s José Ramírez’s 113.
And now he’s making a play for a batting title.
He has crept up lately on Arraez, who has spent most of the season with the highest batting average in the American League. After Monday’s play, Arraez is hitting .317 to Judge’s .316. Like Arraez, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting .316, poses a threat to Judge’s hopes, too.
“You don’t want to get in between Aaron Judge and probably anything in this world,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the Yankees’ 6-foot-7, 282-pound outfielder, “but I do think it’s a pretty wonderful visual when someone pastes it all together on the internet to have Luis Arraez standing in between him and the Triple Crown. That would be a pretty funny imagine if someone does it the right way.”
All joking aside, Arraez could be the only thing standing between Judge and history when the season is over.
While Arraez has seen his average slide a bit recently — he has hit .284 in the second half of this season — Judge has made a push, batting .374 since the all-star break. Though Bogaerts has passed him at times during the second half, Judge has never been so close to him in the race.
“Luis ultimately cares about winning,” Baldelli said. “That’s the most important thing to him more than anything else, but if there is a second thing, I think winning a battle title would be important to him. He takes a lot of pride in what he does and the work that he puts in. My money’s on Luis.”
HENRIQUEZ DEBUTS
In the midst of a 11-4 loss to Cleveland on Monday, Twins rookie Ronny Henriquez was called upon for an extended outing after starting pitcher Sonny Gray was forced out of the game early with hamstring tightness.
Henriquez, who has both started and pitched in relief at Triple-A St. Paul this season, tossed four innings in his debut, giving up three runs on four hits. Those three runs came in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario home run.
“Ronny came out there and competed very well,” Baldelli said. “His offspeed looked excellent. He can pitch with that slider and with that changeup very, very well, and he’s almost mixing in the 94- and the 95(-mph fastballs). But he’s got a good, fast arm. He showed some composure. I really liked what I saw.”
BRIEFLY
The Texas Rangers claimed pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers. Strotman was part of the return from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for designated hitter Nelson Cruz, along with starting pitcher Joe Ryan.
News
UFC superstar Conor McGregor shows off his height and weight in video where he lets out a battle cry and boasts he’s ‘the most powerful Twitter has ever seen’
Conor McGregor showed off his massive muscles and jaw-dropping physique in a terrifying clip uploaded to his social media.
The UFC star is currently in the Dominican Republic filming a remake of the 1980s classic Road House alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play a former UFC fighter.
Although it is currently unknown who will play McGregor in his acting debut, it has been confirmed that he will be an original character and that the charismatic Irishman will not be playing himself.
Despite 12-hour days on set, McGregor has made sure to maintain the relentless workout routine that has helped him go from strength to strength in recent months.
After his last gym session, the 34-year-old flaunted his bulky physique which he previously boasted was “190 pounds of granite”, but this new footage suggests he’s even bigger than that at this point.
In an early Instagram clip, he donned a pair of black joggers but nothing else as he flexed and shouted at the camera.
He later posted the clip to Twitter with the caption, “The most powerful Twitter ever.”
McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a catastrophic leg injury at UFC 264. The former two-weight UFC champion fractured his tibia and fibula in July 2021 and was dismissed since.
It was hoped he would return this year, but a member of his team recently revealed that McGregor will not be competing in 2022 and will instead be making his highly anticipated return next year.
After making a name for himself at 145 pounds, “Mystic Mac” has piled on the pounds in recent years, especially during his injury time.
However, not an athlete who eats his feelings, McGregor deliberately inflates himself in order to try and make history by winning a third UFC welterweight belt.
The MMA icon has previously said when he returns it will be at 170lbs and he has set his sights on an immediate title shot against Kamaru Usman who until recently topped the division.
Leon Edwards shocked the world last month by knocking out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and the pair are set to seek revenge for the title in the first quarter of 2023.
This means a shot at the belt is not an option for McGregor, although that was never really an option due to the fact that he has lost consecutive fights, only has one only victory since 2016 and that he is not classified in the weight class. .
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
News
BroadwaySF unveils a vibrant new mural to commemorate ‘Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy’
SAN FRANCISCO– Located on the Hyde Street side of the Orpheum Theatre, visitors and passers-by stop to marvel at a vibrant new mural that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom and love.
Tenderloin-based multidisciplinary artist Diego Gómez collaborated with BroadwaySF to design and paint the mural honoring the 10 Tony Award-winning “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”.
Gómez’s work is tied to the four bohemian ideals of Paris, the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” sequence from Baz Luhrman’s film, and modern elements unique to San Francisco in his new creation.
The once heavily tagged building has been transformed with bright colors, diverse representation and graffiti to match the energy of downtown.
The timely mural welcomes guests to the Orpheum Theater, where they watch ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ on view until November 6, 2022.
With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh’s choreography, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical, it’s a state of mind.
For more information, go here.
