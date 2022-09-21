News
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.
The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win. Whether a winner can remain anonymous varies by state.
Lottery officials said the two people have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process.
“These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.
According to megamillions.com, one jackpot-winning ticket was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
The jackpot grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 3: Does Lance’s exit make Garoppolo a fantasy heartthrob?
After a tumultuous offseason that saw a slew of NFL stars change teams with bank-breaking contracts, it turns out the most significant roster move may have been one of the cheapest, and latest.
That’s because on Aug. 29, the San Francisco 49ers agreed with Jimmy Garoppolo on a $6.5 million restructured contract to serve as backup to phenom-to-be Trey Lance. Or to serve as trade bait for other NFL teams desperately needing a midseason replacement for an injured QB.
Turns out, the 49ers WERE that team that would lose its signal-caller, as Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle Sunday.
Them’s is the breaks.
The Niners are counting on Jimmy G. to regain the swagger he showed in leading them to one Super Bowl and one NFC title game in the past three seasons. But can fantasy owners count on him to be an adequate replacement for Lance in their little game?
If you judge Garoppolo by his best fantasy season, he’s not much more than average. In his best season (2019), he tallied 3,978 yards passing with 27 TD tosses. Drew Brees he ain’t.
While Garoppolo might be considered the handsomest of passing prospects, he’s not the best-looking quarterback you might find available on the waiver wires.
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) — How tanking-worthy was the Miami QB last Sunday. He passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns … in the last 15½ minutes. Thanks to the league’s best pair of deep threats (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Tua is on pace for more than 6,000 passing yards. Hashtag: Small Sample Size Alert.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — The former No. 1 pick is starting to round into form in Jacksonville. Lawrence has passed for 510 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. He’ll be even better as he gets used to new weapons Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram.
Jared Goff (Lions) — Is it even conceivable that, long term, the Lions WON the Matthew Stafford trade? Not very likely. But the former top pick is tied for fourth in the league with six TD passes for the … get ready for it … NFL’s second-highest scoring team.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons) — He may only be keeping the seat warm for Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is third in rushing among QBs and hasn’t been shy about calling his own number near the goal line.
SITTING STARS
This is not the best week to start aged quarterbacks who have struggled in Weeks 1 and 2. So find someone else besides the Bucs’ Tom Brady (vs. Packers) or Denver’s Russell Wilson (vs. Niners). … We’re not a big fan of starting Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Indy despite his two-TD game last week. … WR Marquise Brown has underwhelmed in Arizona so far and will continue to against the Rams and all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … On the other side in that game, Rams WR Allen Robinson showed more life in Week 2 but should still land on your bench. … And the bench is where all Pittsburgh receivers probably belong this week, with struggling QB Mitchell Trubisky heading to Cleveland to face some angry Browns.
MATCHUP GAME
The NFL has a new big name: Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown. He tied the NFL record for most consecutive games (8) with at least eight catches, and he will break that mark against the Vikings. HIs totals in that stretch: 54 catches, 740 yards, 9 touchdowns. … The Bengals need a win desperately against the Jets, so they will amp up the running game with Joe Mixon. … Tampa Bay will need to run to beat Green Bay, so Leonard Fournette will be busy. … With each game, Dallas is turning more to RB Tony Pollard and away from Ezekiel Elliott. Look for that to continue against Giants. … We say THIS is the week Houston rookie Dameon Pierce breaks out against Chicago. … Saints WR Michael Thomas is about 80 percent of his old self, and that will be good enough against Carolina. … Former Gophers WR Rashod Bateman will continue to shine for the Ravens against New England. … And Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, whose fumble cost them a victory over Arizona, will atone this week against Tennessee.
INJURY WATCH
We start with suspension news: Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been banned this week because of his brawl with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore. … Arizona running back James Conner hurt his ankle and missed the madcap finish in Las Vegas. If he can’t go this week it will thrust Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams into the spotlight. … Will Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage allow the Chargers’ star quarterback to play against Jacksonville? … Players who left early in Week 2 include Denver WR Jerry Jeudy and Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz. … Will the injury hiatuses continue for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, Indy WR Michael Pittman, Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, or 49ers tight end George Kittle.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Among the surprises from the Cowboys’ upset of Cincinnati was reserve wide receiver Noah Brown. The sixth-year journeyman from Ohio State was targeted nine times, and he caught five passes for 68 yards, emerging as the clear No. 2 pass catcher behind CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup may not be ready to return from injury yet, so Brown could be worth a flier this week because of an adequate backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) and an unimpressive opponent (the remarkably unbeaten New York Football Giants).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Steelers at Browns (-5½):
Pick: Browns by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Hurricane Fiona is forecast to head for Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona has upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph.
HURRICANE FIONA UPGRADES TO CATEGORY 4 AS IT MOVES AWAY FROM TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS
While the storm is north of the Turks and Caicos Islands, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday.
From there, Fiona should head to Bermuda.
The storm will track northeast away from the US coast, but will still produce rough seas and dangerous rip currents for east coast beaches.
Fiona will still be a Category 4 hurricane when it passes Bermuda on Friday.
Wind gusts could reach 80 to 90 mph.
Fiona is then expected to travel to Canada, touching down in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by the end of the weekend.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave just north of South America now has a 90% chance of becoming a named tropical storm within the next five days.
The system will enter the southern Caribbean over the weekend.
News
Back on the road, Ravens are field-goal favorites in Week 3 meeting vs. Patriots
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host New England Patriots ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a stunning collapse in a Week 2 loss to Miami, the Ravens are three-point favorites over New England, which fell to the host Dolphins in Week 1 before bouncing back Sunday with a narrow road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sunday’s game will be the Patriots’ home opener. New England went 4-5 at Gillette Stadium last season and 5-4 against the spread. With quarterback Lamar Jackson as their starter, the Ravens went 2-4 against the spread away from Baltimore last year, though they did win comfortably in a season-opening road win over the New York Jets earlier this month.
After allowing 469 passing yards to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, the Ravens will face another former Alabama quarterback in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mac Jones leads the Patriots’ offense, while former star Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon headlines their defense. Judon, who had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season, has two in two games this year.
The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-4 and have won four of their past five meetings. The Ravens were touchdown favorites entering their 2020 matchup in New England but lost, 23-17, in a rain-soaked prime-time game. They’re 0-6 in regular-season games in New England.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 points.
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa wins AFC weekly award after historic performance against Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa’s historic passing performance in Sunday’s stunning 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
After throwing for 469 yards and six touchdowns to erase a three-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit, the third-year quarterback received the weekly award, announced on Wednesday morning, for the first time in his career.
Tagovailoa’s yardage and touchdown totals Sunday in Baltimore were easily career highs. The six touchdowns tied Hall of Famers Bob Griese and Dan Marino for a franchise record. The 469 yards were fourth-best in Dolphins history, bested three times by Marino.
Four of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter as Miami, coming back from down 21 points, staged its largest road comeback in franchise history. It was the first time any NFL team came back from down 21 in the fourth quarter in 12 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Tagovailoa’s top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, collected 11 receptions and two touchdowns each. Hill went for 190 receiving yards and Waddle 171 as Tagovailoa finished 36 of 50.
Tagovailoa is the first Dolphins player to win the AFC’s offensive weekly award since quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick received the honor in Week 16 of the 2019 season.
Last year, the Dolphins twice had weekly award winners. Cornerback Xavien Howard was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his fumble return for a touchdown was a key play in the Week 10 upset of the Ravens. Three weeks later, Michael Palardy took home the conference’s special teams honor for the week for his punting in a victory against the New York Giants.
Tagovailoa’s prolific Sunday has him among NFL passing leaders through two weeks. He’s first in passing yards (739), tied for first in touchdowns (seven), third in yards per attempt (8.9) and completions (59) and fourth in quarterback rating (116.5)
Tagovailoa is expected to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon following team practice in preparation for Sunday’s AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
This story will be updated.
News
Camp roster at 20, but Heat likely won’t go to max for regular season
The Miami Heat will take it to the max when it comes to training camp, even though that almost assuredly will not be the case when it comes to their regular-season roster.
In bringing back point guard Dru Smith from both last year’s camp roster and then their July summer-league roster, the Heat have reached the maximum of 20 players for their training camp that opens Tuesday in the Bahamas, after Monday’s media day at FTX Arena.
Teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 20 players in the offseason, before being required at the start of the regular season to trim to no more than 15 on their standard roster plus a maximum of two two-way players.
However, because the Heat stand at the threshold of the NBA luxury-tax line for excessive payroll, the team is expected to go with a maximum of 14 players under standard contract at the start of the regular season.
That likely makes Smith one of four players the Heat will funnel to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, ahead of the start of the regular season. By signing players for camp, the Heat can provide up to a $50,000 guarantee for players who then agree to spend time with their developmental affiliate once waived.
In addition to Smith, three undrafted players who spent summer league with the Heat before being added to the camp roster also are expected to be placed in such a pipeline: University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea, Oakland University guard Jamal Cain and Fresno State center Orlando Robinson. Such released-and-funneled players become eligible to be signed by any NBA team.
In his three summer-league appearances for the Heat in July, Smith averaged 12 points, 3 steals, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting .464 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. Previously, he appeared in 10 games (five starts) with the Skyforce in 2021-22, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.20 steals in 27.5 minutes per appearance.
As a senior at Missouri in 2019-20, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.04 steals in 33.9 minutes per game, shooting .444 from the field, .398 on 3-pointers and .830 from the foul line. He was named first-team All-SEC and became the first player in school history to be named SEC All-Defensive.
From training camp, the Heat are expected to emerge for the regular season with a 14-player standard roster of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
In addition, the Heat currently are carrying Marcus Garrett and Darius Days on two-way contracts, deals that do not count against the team’s salary cap. Those spots can be swapped out for alternate players at any time if either is waived, which leaves open a possible path for Smith, Bouyea, Cain or Robinson to remain with the Heat beyond training camp.
In addition to media day on Monday and the start of camp Tuesday at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas, the Heat will hold their intrasquad open scrimmage Oct. 3 at FTX Arena, followed by their preseason opener the following night against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat’s 35th NBA season opens Oct. 19 at FTX Arena against the Chicago Bulls.
News
Chicago White Sox fall 5 games back in the AL Central after Cleveland Guardians score 5 runs in 11th in a ‘frustrating’ 10-7 loss
The Guaranteed Rate Field crowd knew the magnitude of the moment as José Abreu faced Emmanuel Clase with the tying run on second in the 10th inning Tuesday.
Abreu singled to right-center, scoring Elvis Andrus to give the Chicago White Sox hope in a must-win situation against the Cleveland Guardians.
The game went to the 11th, where it all fell apart for the Sox. The Guardians scored five runs in the inning and won 10-7 in front of 23,242.
“We played, we fought, just didn’t get it done,” Sox outfielder AJ Pollock said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s baseball and get back at it (Wednesday).”
Myles Straw broke the 5-5 tie with a two-run double against Jake Diekman. Steven Kwan followed with an RBI single, José Ramírez brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and the fifth run scored on a stolen base/throwing error as the Guardians handed the Sox a devastating defeat in the American League Central race.
The Sox trail the Guardians by five games.
“The whole game, that’s on me,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “We lost so that’s on me. Our players fought really hard and they did their job. I didn’t do my job.”
When asked, Cairo didn’t offer specifics.
“I should have made better moves,” he said. “We lost the game so it’s on me.”
Pollock did not agree with that assessment.
“We had a bunch of stuff,” Pollock said. “I had a funky (defensive) play in the (second). Trying to make an aggressive play and got caught in a weird spot, and it was probably a double and it ended up being a triple, and the run that ended up scoring was a big run.
“A couple missed opportunities throughout the game. A couple defensive miscues. It was execution on our end for sure. (Cairo), I thought he did a good job of getting the guys out there and putting guys in the right spots. We just didn’t win.”
The night began after a 40-minute rain delay with AL Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease on the mound for the Sox. He got through some early bumps and allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
“I feel like we were ready,” Cease said. “I think if anything me not being efficient, if I’m efficient maybe I go seven or eight and save some arms. I would say that’s as big of a reason as why we lost as anything.”
He received defensive help from second baseman Josh Harrison, who made spectacular plays — one on a grounder and the other a soft liner — to rob Amed Rosario of two hits.
The run Cease allowed came in the second. Andrés Giménez began the inning with a slicer to left. Pollock tripped while running for the ball, and Giménez reached third for a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Austin Hedges.
Pollock played a role in helping the Sox take the lead in the sixth.
Andrus led off the inning with a single. He stole second, a call that was upheld after a video challenge by the Guardians. Yoán Moncada walked and the Guardians replaced starter Aaron Civale with reliever Nick Sandlin.
Abreu got hit by Sandlin’s first pitch, loading the bases for Eloy Jiménez, who tied the game with a single to center.
Andrew Vaughn struck out, bringing Pollock to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Pollock hit a grounder to second that looked like it would be an inning-ending double play.
Giménez tossed the ball to Rosario for the force at second, but Rosario’s throw to first skipped past Owen Miller. Two runs scored during the sequence to make it 3-1.
The Guardians took advantage of consecutive walks to start the seventh by reliever Jimmy Lambert to tie the game.
Kwan drove in a run with a single against reliever Aaron Bummer, and with two outs and runners on the corners, Ramírez hit a grounder deep in the hole at short and just beat Andrus’ throw to first. A run scored on the infield hit, tying the game at 3.
Rosario tried to break the tie by scoring from second on Josh Naylor’s infield hit. Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass and threw to the plate. Catcher Seby Zavala applied the tag, and Rosario was called out to end the inning.
He appeared to beat the tag, but the Guardians couldn’t challenge, having lost the sixth-inning review.
Naylor’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly to center by Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead in 10th.
The Sox got within a run when Zavala scored on a fielder’s choice. Andrus reached first on the play and stole second. Abreu drove him in with the hit on a 1-2 pitch to tie the game at 5.
“It wasn’t lack of effort,” Pollock said. “I think we went out there and gave it everything. Definitely had a chance to make up some ground and we didn’t.”
Pollock hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th — the 1,000th hit of his career — but the Sox didn’t get closer and now find themselves in a huge hole with 14 games remaining in the regular season.
In addition to the five-game lead, the Guardians secured the tiebreaker against the Sox. They have a 10-7 edge with two meetings remaining.
“We know where we’re at,” Pollock said. “We know the situation. The goal was to win the first game. I’ve been in situations where the math doesn’t seem right. The key is to just win that next game. The team above you feels that.
“If we can get them to feel that, it’s a fundamentally sound ballclub but let’s see what they feel like when you get a little closer and feel us. That’s the goal. We’ve got to win the series, got to win (Wednesday) in order to have a chance of that, and just keep fighting.”
