News
2022 Daily News NBA Power Rankings: Nets still pretenders, Knicks stuck in nowhere zone
Teams tend to fit neatly into boxes in the NBA. There are the haves and the have nots. There are franchises actively trying to lose and there are franchises deep into the luxury tax because their championship windows require full commitment.
This isn’t the NFL. Not every team has a chance. Even the Jets won Sunday.
With that in mind, we present The Daily News’ NBA Power Rankings in category form:
CONTENDERS
BOSTON CELTICS
KEY ADDITIONS: Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari
KEY LOSSES: Daniel Theis.
They were so close last season and should only get better with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the meat of their respective primes. Two concerns: 1) they’ve already lost Gallinari for the season because of an ACL tear and 2) we’re skeptical about relying further on 36-year-old Al Horford, who averaged over 35 minutes in the playoffs.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
KEY ADDITIONS: Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green
KEY LOSSES: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter
The defending champions are running it back with the same squad but a year older, which is concerning for a core that has been through the physical ringers of six Finals runs. Draymond Green’s health and deterioration is something to monitor. He was already a few steps slower last season. Perhaps another year of recovery will benefit Klay Thompson, who now has Andrew Wiggins to help defensively. Steph Curry is just Steph Curry. Nothing more needs to be said. Amazing.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Joe Ingles
KEY LOSSES: None
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, a Finals MVP and somehow underrated. In terms of power and physical dominance, he belongs in the conversation with Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain. The Bucks are my pick to the win the championship.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
KEY ADDITIONS: John Wall
KEY LOSSES: Isaiah Hartenstein
We’re not expecting much from John Wall at this stage of his career, but the Clippers’ most important addition was technically on the roster last season. Kawhi Leonard returns from his ACL tear and knows how to pace himself for the playoffs. Add in a healthy Paul George and the Clippers have the pieces for a run.
DENVER NUGGETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
KEY LOSSES: Will Barton, JaMychal Green, Monte Morris
Theoretically, adding Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to a lineup with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon should vault the Nuggets into the upper crust. We say theoretically because Porter Jr. is a constant injury risk and Murray missed all of last season. Acquiring Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown were underrated moves that should help the defense.
PRETENDERS
MIAMI HEAT
KEY ADDITIONS: None
KEY LOSSES: P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris
We’re big believers in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but the roster is thin after those top-2. Their best hope is Victor Oladipo rediscovering his pre-injury All-Star form.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
KEY ADDITIONS: P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell
KEY LOSSES: Danny Green
Came close to putting the Sixers in the contending spot but perpetually worried about Joel Embiid’s knees and James Harden’s decline. Tyrese Maxey can counter these concerns with an All-Star leap.
PHOENIX SUNS
KEY ADDITIONS: None
KEY LOSSES: JaVale McGee
Their owner is suspended for the season and their point guard wants a stiffer punishment. Not exactly a harmonic way to enter training camp. Chris Paul, the aforementioned point guard, is now 37 years old and Father Time is undefeated. The Suns will be good but we fear they peaked with the 2021 Finals run.
BROOKLYN NETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren, Markieff Morris
KEY LOSSES: Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond
Speaking of discord, the Nets enter training camp with a star player who demanded his coach and GM were fired. It was a terrible offseason for Kevin Durant. And yet, we trust he’ll show up and play at a star level. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are more worrisome. The Nets can only beat themselves and they probably will.
DALLAS MAVERICKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Christian Wood, JaVale McGee
KEY LOSSES: Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate if he’s in shape. But the roster is devoid of a second star and the best hope, Jalen Brunson, left in free agency. Perhaps we’re underselling the potential of Christian Wood, but his production certainly hasn’t translated to winning at previous stops in Detroit and Houston.
CHICAGO BULLS
KEY ADDITIONS: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond
KEY LOSSES: None
On one hand, the Bulls should get better after a full season together and the return of Patrick Williams and, perhaps, Lonzo Ball. On the other hand, the team got worse as last season played out, not better and it shouldn’t be assumed that DeMar DeRozan will equal his production.
ON THE RISE
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
KEY ADDITIONS: Danny Green
KEY LOSSES: Kyle Anderson
They’re young and brash and close to title contenders. Re-signing Tyus Jones and adding Danny Green means the conference finals are a realistic goal, even if their top-3 players – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. – are all 23 years old and younger.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Donovan Mitchell
KEY LOSSES: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton
Dealing for Mitchell catapulted Cleveland’s contending timeline forward. If Darius Garland and Evan Mobley mesh with Mitchell, the Cavaliers are positioned for extended contention in the Eastern Conference.
TORONTO RAPTORS
KEY ADDITIONS: Otto Porter
KEY LOSSES: None
Tough to know what to make of the Raptors. We’re not sold on Pascal Siakam as a ball-dominant star, but he has enough young help – specifically Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet – to give him a lesser role. The Raptors need something else for the leap into contention and Masai Ujiri deserves the benefit of the doubt that he’ll find it.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
KEY ADDITIONS: Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson
KEY LOSSES: Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly
Gave up all their draft capital for Gobert, who provides Karl-Anthony Towns much-needed cover in the paint. We like the idea and fully endorse a future around Anthony Edwards. But Towns needs to find another gear to reach his potential. His circumstances weren’t great but it’s now seven years in the NBA without a playoff series victory.
ATLANTA HAWKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Dejounte Murray, Justin Holiday
KEY LOSSES: Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Delon Wright
Last season was a setback to Atlanta’s rise but they made a power move in the offseason by acquiring Murray. He should help the struggling defense. Still, cracking the top-6 in the East is hardly a given.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
KEY ADDITIONS: Dyson Daniels (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: None
This is all about Zion Williamson. He got his max contract in the offseason and now he has to stay on the court. A good start would be to drop some weight. The Pelicans have another star in Brandon Ingram, so the foundation is in place should Williamson fulfill his potential.
NOWHERE ZONE
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker
KEY LOSSES: Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Talen-Horton Tucker
They made some lateral moves after last season’s disaster, leaving us to wonder how this can possibly work with Russell Westbrook still in the lineup. It’s never smart to bet against LeBron James but he’s 37 and already promoting his son for the NBA. The Lakers’ clearest path to rejuvenation is Anthony Davis recovering his All-NBA form.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
KEY ADDITIONS: Will Barton, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Johnny Davis (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Ish Smith
Re-signed Bradley Beal to a monster contract but the Wizards remain nowhere near championship contention. A successful season would require a longshot — Kristaps Porzingis staying healthy and rediscovering his All-Star potential.
NEW YORK KNICKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein
KEY LOSSES: Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel
The Knicks are in a better spot than other teams in this category because of their draft capital. It means they can pivot quickly by unloading bad contracts or dealing for a star. But after handing out over $430 million combined to Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson, it’s hard to place the ceiling above the play-in tournament.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: None
The Blazers will be better than last season but they’re stuck in the nowhere zone because Dame Lillard doesn’t have a running mate. They’ll sell Grant as the second star, but he’s not good enough to vault Portland into contention. Unless one of their young players pop (Sharpe or Anfernee Simons), it’s hard to see a path out of middling.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
KEY ADDITIONS: None.
KEY LOSSES: Miles Bridges, Montrezl Harrell
Budding star Miles Bridges was charged with multiple felonies this summer after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. His future in the NBA is in doubt. The Hornets owe lots of money to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. They were bounced in the play-in tournament last season. We don’t blame Kenny Atkinson for turning down the head coaching job.
SACRAMENTO KINGS
KEY ADDITIONS: Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: Justin Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo
One of these years the Kings will be in the playoffs again. But it won’t be in 2023. At least Keegan Murray gives them hope.
TANKERS
UTAH JAZZ
KEY ADDITIONS: Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton
KEY LOSSES: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale.
Danny Ainge slammed the championship window shut and stockpiled first-round picks. It’s the rebuilding playbook.
INDIANA PACERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Bennedict Mathurin (rookie), Daniel Theis.
KEY LOSSES: TJ Warren, Malcolm Brogdon
The Pacers gave up midway last season and now have no problem being bad. They can sell Tyrese Haliburton and Mathurin as part of the future.
DETROIT PISTONS
KEY ADDITIONS: Alec Burks, Jalen Duren (rookie), Jaden Ivey (rookie), Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker
KEY LOSSES: Jerami Grant
With a lot of young talent on paper, the Pistons will be a fun watch on NBA League Pass. But they won’t win many games. At least not yet. Wait two more years.
ORLANDO MAGIC
KEY ADDITIONS: Paolo Banchero (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: None
Cole Anthony is fun but there aren’t many reasons to watch the miserable Magic aside from No. 1 overall pick Banchero. It’ll be a while until Orlando is relevant again. It’s Disney on Ice.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jabari Smith Jr. (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: John Wall, Christian Wood
The Rockets went down the tanking path two years ago by trading James Harden. Now they’re in the thick of it with losses piling up and a ton of future draft picks.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jeremy Sochan (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: Dejounte Murray
Hard to believe the Spurs are taking a tanking posture in the twilight of Gregg Popovich’s career. But here we are: Popovich’s squad missed the playoffs for three straight years and won’t be back this season.
OKC THUNDER
KEY ADDITIONS: Chet Holmgren (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: None
A hole in the tanking strategy was exposed when Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury while playing summer ball. You have to wonder how long Shai-Gilgeous Alexander waits this out before requesting a trade.
()
News
Jets expect improved defense against the Bengals
After an encouraging Week 1 performance defensively, the Jets took a step back against the Cleveland Browns last week. While Gang Green won its first game of the season 31-30, the defense allowed 131 more yards than it did against the Ravens in Week 1.
“I have to do a better job of communicating,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Do I want to attack the ball, absolutely because that’s what we do.
“As we all know, it is the most historic statistic in terms of winning, taking the ball. In the player’s minds, that was their mindset in changing the course of this game by getting turnovers. In doing that, we failed to tackle as well as we should. I definitely have to be more conscious of that as far as telling them you have to wrap this guy up. We didn’t do a good enough job of that, coaching and players.”
The Jets lost their season opener to the Ravens 24-9, but their defense held quarterback Lamar Jackson to 17 yards rushing. In total, New York gave up 274 yards, but the big plays throughout the game were the difference.
A week later against the Browns, the Jets’ defense looked like a completely different unit. Cleveland gained 405 total yards against the Green and White, and running back Nick Chubb had 87 of those yards, including three rushing touchdowns.
This week, Gang Green is facing a Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that’s been the worst in football through the first two weeks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times during that span, which leads the league.
The Bengals also have one of the best running backs in football in Joe Mixon, who has 139 yards rushing, which is the 11th best.
“It always starts with the run game,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “A lot of their runs are similar to last week when we faced the Browns.
“We will be expecting to see some of those same runs that the Browns were successful with. We tried to mirror Cincinnati’s run style and obviously their pass game with Burrow and Chase and they have some threats down the field.”
The problem for the Jets is their pass rush has been nonexistent during the first two weeks of the season as they have three sacks which is tied for 27th.
What might help is the Bengals will be without one of their starters on the offensive line. Bengals right tackle La’el Collins has missed the last two days of practice due to a back injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he is coming off a subpar performance against the Cowboys where he was credited for giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack.
With a quarterback like Burrow and receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, getting consistent pressure is a must for the Bengals this week.
“It’s got to be better, we all think that it’s got to be better, obviously,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The first week, fully understood with the fact that we were playing Lamar [Jackson].
“This week, and I’m not making excuses for the guys, but just presented us with a different challenge with how much they run the ball, play action, pass, max pro, all the different things that they were doing, but when we get our opportunities for one on one’s, we’ve got to win and we’ve got to keep the quarterback in the pocket and we’ve got to play and we’ve got to be able to rush as a unit.
“It hasn’t been bad, I’m not saying that, you just want more. I’m d-line driven, everyone knows that, and just so, I think I’ve said before to whom much is given, much is required and so, just expecting a little bit more out of that group.”
()
News
Twins cap deflating 1-7 road trip with 4-1 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Twins left for their road trip late last Thursday coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, there was still a glimmer of hope that a postseason berth could be had, with a strong showing in Cleveland and Kansas City.
The ensuing road trip, which concluded on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, removed any of that hope. The Twins finished the road trip 1-7, stumbling to four losses in five games against Cleveland before getting swept by the fourth-place Royals. To put the Twins’ road woes in perspective, they’ve won just four games away from Target Field since the beginning of August and are 30-45 this season away from Target Field.
Thursday, the Twins fell behind in the third inning on back-to-back hits from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run to left in the next inning and Drew Waters followed with one of his own an inning later.
While those were the only runs the Royals scored off rookie Josh Winder in his six innings of work, they turned out to be more than enough on a day where the Twins’ offense managed very little against starter Jonathan Heasley, who entered the day with a 5.09 earned-run average, and the Royals’ bullpen.
The Twins collected just two hits — one apiece from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa — and scored one run, which came in the sixth inning on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly. The loss puts the Twins at 73-77, which is equal to the lowest they’ve been under .500 all season.
News
Chris Perkins: Howard vs. Diggs matchup could be as good as the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup
There’s two ways to look at the possibility of the Dolphins using cornerback Xavien Howard to shadow Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday’s AFC East showdown.
The attention-getting, headline-grabbing point of view is that it sets up a titanic matchup between Howard, an All Pro, and Diggs, a fellow All Pro, a matchup that could be as good as the game itself.
“I want to go against the best because I consider myself the best,” Howard said. “I like the one-on-one matchup. That’s what I’m into doing.”
Howard vs. Diggs is a matchup we saw last season.
It’s not necessarily a game-deciding matchup. Buffalo beat the Dolphins twice last season and Howard, arguably the best cornerback in the league, was shadowing Diggs both times.
However, it’s an incredibly sexy matchup. It’s two of the game’s best going at it one-on-one, head-to-head, face-to-face. And, according to Howard, there’s no yapping.
“Nobody is talking when we play,” said Howard, who leads the NFL with 27 interceptions over the last five seasons, “because I’m not saying anything to nobody.”
There’s also the other side of the matchup story where Nik Needham, presumably the Dolphins’ starting cornerback opposite Howard, can expect to get lots of action.
Needham said he’s ready.
“Coach has always been saying, ‘Just be ready because the quarterback is definitely gonna try you sometimes,’” Needham said. “And you’ve just got to be ready to make those plays.”
Fortunately for Needham and the Dolphins, the Bills don’t have a set of wide receivers as good as the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So the Dolphins can feel comfortable with Needham on Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (four receptions, 56 yards, one touchdown) or Gabe Davis (four receptions, 88 yards, one touchdown).
The Dolphins also have other cornerbacks such as Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou, so it won’t all be on Needham. It’s a difficult challenge, having such a target on your back opposite Howard. You know the quarterback wants to go your way. It boils the game down to basics.
“It’s a game of man-to-man,” Crossen said. “Simple football.”
The same is true for Howard-Diggs.
Buffalo won’t shy away from going to Diggs because he’s their best receiver, and one of the best players. Teams don’t usually go away from their strength. It’ll be up to Howard to take away their strength.
Howard shadowed New England wide receiver DeVante Parker in the opener, holding him to one reception for nine yards on two targets.
Diggs, however, is in a different class.
Diggs (20 receptions, 274 yards, four touchdowns), to borrow a phrase Dolphins quarterback TuaTagovailoa used to describe Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is a beast.
And Allen will throw him the ball his way often.
Diggs has more than twice as many receptions (20 to 8) and targets (24 to11) than his two fellow starting wide receivers, McKenzie and Davis, combined.
Diggs, one of the NFL’s top receivers, is second in the league in receiving behind Hill (25 receptions, 284 yards, two touchdowns).
In last year’s Dolphins-Bills game in Buffalo on Halloween, a 26-11 Bills victory, their seventh consecutive victory over the Dolphins, Diggs finished with five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted seven times. The touchdown came on a 19-yard pass in the third quarter to give the Bills a 17-3 lead.
In last year’s first meeting between the Dolphins and Bills, a 35-0 Buffalo victory, Diggs finished with four receptions for 60 yards with a 5-yard touchdown. He was targeted eight times.
Plenty of things make Diggs tough to defend, but a few stand out.
“I’d say his route-running, hands, [and] especially the quarterback holding the ball so long, extending the plays, it makes it a hard job,” Howard said.
Diggs can flat out ball.
But so can Howard, a two-time All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL interceptions leader.
Howard has shadowed receivers such as Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown (when he was with Tennessee), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (when he was with Houston), Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown, among others.
He loves the challenge.
“I embrace the matchup,” Howard said, “and I’m ready for it.”
()
News
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
The Ravens are bringing in outside help to bolster a thin group of pass rushers.
Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore worth up to $5.5 million, according to the NFL Network. CBS Sports first reported the agreement Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, 33, has played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits and 31 tackles in 12 games in 2021 while battling a torn rotator cuff before having shoulder surgery in February. The three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly visited the Ravens in June and again this week before agreeing to a deal, providing depth for a depleted defense.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and veteran Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are also on injured reserve. Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh entered the week as the Ravens’ only healthy pass rushers ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2010, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Pierre-Paul has seven or more sacks in five of the past six seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, recording 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions to help the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title.
“We’re not trying to do anyone any favors here,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked Wednesday if the Ravens had plans to sign anyone. “We want guys who will come in and help us win right now.”
()
News
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which tips off Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes, while part two focused on injury-related questions.
Part Three: The Rookies
Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan took the first step in their NBA careers on the same night. But the outside expectations surrounding them couldn’t be more stark entering their rookies seasons.
Houstan faces minimal external pressure as the Magic’s second-round pick (No. 32).
As the top pick in June’s NBA draft, all eyes on are Banchero.
Banchero’s used to attention after being a 5-star and playing at Duke during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
He’s accustomed to high expectations and has embraced the pressure.
Banchero used summer league to help show he can be the kind of go-to guy people expect most No. 1 picks to be.
That process will continue once the Magic start camp.
Orlando’s tried not to publicly place too many expectations for Banchero, but he’s the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year for a reason: he may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
It’s the bet the Magic are taking while also understanding whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations won’t be answered immediately.
“We’re going to ask him to do a lot of things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’ll be at the elbow, he’ll handle the basketball, he’ll be on the post, he’ll be on the wing — there will be all these spots he’ll be in, but he’s going to have to learn the pace in each spot. Physically, he’s going to be able to get to the basket [and] punish defenses.”
Banchero’s physical attributes (6-10, 250 pounds) are eye-popping and should help make the adjustment to the NBA’s physicality compared to college easier.
“He’s going to be a guy who can get to the paint when he needs to,” Mosley added. “Get to the free throw line when he needs to and that’s what we’ll keep imploring him to do. He has that gift. It’s not a selfish gift because once he gets there, teams are going to start collapsing and he has the mentality to find the open man.”
To Mosley, the way Banchero sees and reads the game is just as, if not more, impressive than his physical gifts.
It’s why Banchero is expected to be one of the Magic’s top decision-makers — not just as a scorer, but as a passer, playmaker/offensive hub and off the ball.
“He’s just physically so gifted,” Mosley said, “but his mind is so similar to the way Franz [Wagner] sees the game, the way Markelle [Fultz] sees the game, the way Wendell [Carter Jr.] can see the game.
“The ability to know when, where, why I’m doing it and how to do it, [Banchero] has that in him already. We watched film together during summer league and we’d sit and pause the film and say, ‘Tell me what you see.’ And he’s breaking things down, ‘If he comes in here, I can move this guy there. If I can turn the corner, I can go for the lob.’ He’s breaking things down right away now. Because he has the pass-first mentality, it’s going to be another decision-maker.”
It’s unknown where Houstan, a 5-star out of Montverde Academy, will fall on the Magic’s “decision-maker” hierarchy.
Unlike Banchero, who’s expected to start from Day One, Houstan’s role is unclear.
Houstan has the potential to knock down 3s and defend at a high level, making him a strong fit for the Magic on the wings.
Gary Harris having arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage leaves his status for camp and the start of season unknown. That could open opportunities for Houstan.
It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic had Houstan spend time with their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, so he could get more playing time.
Banchero will get to showcase himself in 2022-23, with his rookie season being about gaining a better understanding of his skillset and getting comfortable in the league.
The same will be true for Houstan regarding understanding the league and his skillset. How and when those opportunities will come for him is unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again misses practice with concussion
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion, and his status remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia, and was not seen on the practice field during the portion open to the media. He had sat out a workout on Wednesday.
Smith’s primary replacement against the Eagles was Josh Metellus, who got in for 10 snaps at safety while rookie Lewis Cine played just one in his NFL debut. Speaking before the practice, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start in Smith’s place if he can’t play against the Lions.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. That’s days away. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them. Either or.”
Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth was hurt in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and sat out against the Eagles.
Jets expect improved defense against the Bengals
Auto Accident Law – Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Twins cap deflating 1-7 road trip with 4-1 loss to Royals
Chris Perkins: Howard vs. Diggs matchup could be as good as the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup
Need A 24/7 Doctor Answering Service? You Need To Get Automated
The Benefits of Inpatient Drug Rehab
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
Finding and Motivating Your Target Audience: Niche Marketing At Its Best
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing