7 Reasons Why Cloud Computing Is The Future Of Business
With the technology available, small and large businesses alike can take advantage of cloud computing – which allows you to build, operate, and scale applications by storing your data in the cloud and accessing it over the Internet instead of on your own servers or computer. With all the benefits of cloud computing, it’s easy to see why this is becoming an increasingly popular way to run businesses today and in the future. The seven reasons why cloud computing will become the future of business are..
Also Read: 10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
1. Cost – Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is more cost-effective in the long run. It saves you from having to purchase expensive hardware upfront and makes it easier to scale your system up or down as your business grows. These savings pass on to customers by providing them with affordable access to high-quality products. Additionally, cloud computing eliminates much of the IT overhead that comes with running an office because it’s handled for you by a third party. This means less time spent maintaining expensive infrastructure and more time devoted to growing your business.
2. Scalability
By now, you may have heard that the world’s leading companies are adopting cloud computing. What does this mean for your business? It means that by 2024, the average company will move more than 50% of its data onto the cloud. This is an incredible opportunity to cut costs and improve efficiency. With a scalable infrastructure at your fingertips, you can focus on growing your business while a reliable provider takes care of all the heavy lifting.
3. Security – Cloud Computing
When you store your data on an external server, you are entrusting your information to a third party. This means that you have to trust them with everything from company secrets and personal information to highly sensitive health records. For this reason, the most important aspect of cloud computing is data security. You want to make sure that the service provider has a secure system in place for storing your data.
4. Mobility
Providing employees with the ability to work from anywhere at any time is a huge convenience for both the employee and their employer. Employees get to enjoy more freedom and flexibility, while employers can save on office costs. With cloud computing, it is easier than ever to access files and programs remotely so that employees can work no matter where they are! Plus, because of how quickly technology advances in today’s world, laptops can become obsolete within just a few years. When that happens, your data is never lost- you simply buy another laptop and sync your old one to the cloud!
5. Expertise – Cloud Computing
In today’s ever-changing business landscape, it is more important than ever to be able to adapt quickly. In a world where everything is changing so fast, how can you maintain the agility and speed needed to get ahead? It all starts with embracing new technologies like cloud computing. For example, when using the cloud your systems can adjust to any changes in real-time without any major reconfiguration or implementation costs.
Another benefit of using the cloud is that it offers significant cost savings due to its flexibility – it allows businesses to scale up or down based on their needs without incurring significant infrastructure expenses In addition, it provides better security for businesses by separating confidential information from one system from others and ensures compliance with stringent industry regulations.
6. Speed
Cloud computing is the future of business. With a click of a button, you can have any app or software running at lightning speed on your laptop. So, imagine what this would be like if you had to wait for hours for an update or upgrade to download. What about if you had to spend hours trying to install new software? I can’t even imagine how slow things must be in offices where IT departments take months or years to upgrade their infrastructure because they’re overloaded with other projects!
7. Efficiency – Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is a game changer. With cloud-based solutions, businesses can save time and money by utilizing scalable, on-demand storage solutions. So, this means that companies no longer need to invest in expensive hardware and software that can become outdated quickly. One of the many benefits of cloud computing is that it’s accessible anywhere there is internet access. Making it perfect for businesses with remote workers or global offices.
Ultimately, it is up to you to decide if cloud computing is the future of business. However, I hope this blog post has provided some insight into why it might be worth exploring further. We all know that in order to keep up with the times we need to be on the cutting edge of technology and innovation.
Jets expect improved defense against the Bengals
After an encouraging Week 1 performance defensively, the Jets took a step back against the Cleveland Browns last week. While Gang Green won its first game of the season 31-30, the defense allowed 131 more yards than it did against the Ravens in Week 1.
“I have to do a better job of communicating,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Do I want to attack the ball, absolutely because that’s what we do.
“As we all know, it is the most historic statistic in terms of winning, taking the ball. In the player’s minds, that was their mindset in changing the course of this game by getting turnovers. In doing that, we failed to tackle as well as we should. I definitely have to be more conscious of that as far as telling them you have to wrap this guy up. We didn’t do a good enough job of that, coaching and players.”
The Jets lost their season opener to the Ravens 24-9, but their defense held quarterback Lamar Jackson to 17 yards rushing. In total, New York gave up 274 yards, but the big plays throughout the game were the difference.
A week later against the Browns, the Jets’ defense looked like a completely different unit. Cleveland gained 405 total yards against the Green and White, and running back Nick Chubb had 87 of those yards, including three rushing touchdowns.
This week, Gang Green is facing a Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that’s been the worst in football through the first two weeks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times during that span, which leads the league.
The Bengals also have one of the best running backs in football in Joe Mixon, who has 139 yards rushing, which is the 11th best.
“It always starts with the run game,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “A lot of their runs are similar to last week when we faced the Browns.
“We will be expecting to see some of those same runs that the Browns were successful with. We tried to mirror Cincinnati’s run style and obviously their pass game with Burrow and Chase and they have some threats down the field.”
The problem for the Jets is their pass rush has been nonexistent during the first two weeks of the season as they have three sacks which is tied for 27th.
What might help is the Bengals will be without one of their starters on the offensive line. Bengals right tackle La’el Collins has missed the last two days of practice due to a back injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he is coming off a subpar performance against the Cowboys where he was credited for giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack.
With a quarterback like Burrow and receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, getting consistent pressure is a must for the Bengals this week.
“It’s got to be better, we all think that it’s got to be better, obviously,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The first week, fully understood with the fact that we were playing Lamar [Jackson].
“This week, and I’m not making excuses for the guys, but just presented us with a different challenge with how much they run the ball, play action, pass, max pro, all the different things that they were doing, but when we get our opportunities for one on one’s, we’ve got to win and we’ve got to keep the quarterback in the pocket and we’ve got to play and we’ve got to be able to rush as a unit.
“It hasn’t been bad, I’m not saying that, you just want more. I’m d-line driven, everyone knows that, and just so, I think I’ve said before to whom much is given, much is required and so, just expecting a little bit more out of that group.”
Twins cap deflating 1-7 road trip with 4-1 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Twins left for their road trip late last Thursday coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, there was still a glimmer of hope that a postseason berth could be had, with a strong showing in Cleveland and Kansas City.
The ensuing road trip, which concluded on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, removed any of that hope. The Twins finished the road trip 1-7, stumbling to four losses in five games against Cleveland before getting swept by the fourth-place Royals. To put the Twins’ road woes in perspective, they’ve won just four games away from Target Field since the beginning of August and are 30-45 this season away from Target Field.
Thursday, the Twins fell behind in the third inning on back-to-back hits from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run to left in the next inning and Drew Waters followed with one of his own an inning later.
While those were the only runs the Royals scored off rookie Josh Winder in his six innings of work, they turned out to be more than enough on a day where the Twins’ offense managed very little against starter Jonathan Heasley, who entered the day with a 5.09 earned-run average, and the Royals’ bullpen.
The Twins collected just two hits — one apiece from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa — and scored one run, which came in the sixth inning on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly. The loss puts the Twins at 73-77, which is equal to the lowest they’ve been under .500 all season.
Chris Perkins: Howard vs. Diggs matchup could be as good as the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup
There’s two ways to look at the possibility of the Dolphins using cornerback Xavien Howard to shadow Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday’s AFC East showdown.
The attention-getting, headline-grabbing point of view is that it sets up a titanic matchup between Howard, an All Pro, and Diggs, a fellow All Pro, a matchup that could be as good as the game itself.
“I want to go against the best because I consider myself the best,” Howard said. “I like the one-on-one matchup. That’s what I’m into doing.”
Howard vs. Diggs is a matchup we saw last season.
It’s not necessarily a game-deciding matchup. Buffalo beat the Dolphins twice last season and Howard, arguably the best cornerback in the league, was shadowing Diggs both times.
However, it’s an incredibly sexy matchup. It’s two of the game’s best going at it one-on-one, head-to-head, face-to-face. And, according to Howard, there’s no yapping.
“Nobody is talking when we play,” said Howard, who leads the NFL with 27 interceptions over the last five seasons, “because I’m not saying anything to nobody.”
There’s also the other side of the matchup story where Nik Needham, presumably the Dolphins’ starting cornerback opposite Howard, can expect to get lots of action.
Needham said he’s ready.
“Coach has always been saying, ‘Just be ready because the quarterback is definitely gonna try you sometimes,’” Needham said. “And you’ve just got to be ready to make those plays.”
Fortunately for Needham and the Dolphins, the Bills don’t have a set of wide receivers as good as the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So the Dolphins can feel comfortable with Needham on Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (four receptions, 56 yards, one touchdown) or Gabe Davis (four receptions, 88 yards, one touchdown).
The Dolphins also have other cornerbacks such as Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou, so it won’t all be on Needham. It’s a difficult challenge, having such a target on your back opposite Howard. You know the quarterback wants to go your way. It boils the game down to basics.
“It’s a game of man-to-man,” Crossen said. “Simple football.”
The same is true for Howard-Diggs.
Buffalo won’t shy away from going to Diggs because he’s their best receiver, and one of the best players. Teams don’t usually go away from their strength. It’ll be up to Howard to take away their strength.
Howard shadowed New England wide receiver DeVante Parker in the opener, holding him to one reception for nine yards on two targets.
Diggs, however, is in a different class.
Diggs (20 receptions, 274 yards, four touchdowns), to borrow a phrase Dolphins quarterback TuaTagovailoa used to describe Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is a beast.
And Allen will throw him the ball his way often.
Diggs has more than twice as many receptions (20 to 8) and targets (24 to11) than his two fellow starting wide receivers, McKenzie and Davis, combined.
Diggs, one of the NFL’s top receivers, is second in the league in receiving behind Hill (25 receptions, 284 yards, two touchdowns).
In last year’s Dolphins-Bills game in Buffalo on Halloween, a 26-11 Bills victory, their seventh consecutive victory over the Dolphins, Diggs finished with five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted seven times. The touchdown came on a 19-yard pass in the third quarter to give the Bills a 17-3 lead.
In last year’s first meeting between the Dolphins and Bills, a 35-0 Buffalo victory, Diggs finished with four receptions for 60 yards with a 5-yard touchdown. He was targeted eight times.
Plenty of things make Diggs tough to defend, but a few stand out.
“I’d say his route-running, hands, [and] especially the quarterback holding the ball so long, extending the plays, it makes it a hard job,” Howard said.
Diggs can flat out ball.
But so can Howard, a two-time All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL interceptions leader.
Howard has shadowed receivers such as Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown (when he was with Tennessee), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (when he was with Houston), Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown, among others.
He loves the challenge.
“I embrace the matchup,” Howard said, “and I’m ready for it.”
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
The Ravens are bringing in outside help to bolster a thin group of pass rushers.
Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore worth up to $5.5 million, according to the NFL Network. CBS Sports first reported the agreement Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, 33, has played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits and 31 tackles in 12 games in 2021 while battling a torn rotator cuff before having shoulder surgery in February. The three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly visited the Ravens in June and again this week before agreeing to a deal, providing depth for a depleted defense.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and veteran Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are also on injured reserve. Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh entered the week as the Ravens’ only healthy pass rushers ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2010, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Pierre-Paul has seven or more sacks in five of the past six seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, recording 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions to help the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title.
“We’re not trying to do anyone any favors here,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked Wednesday if the Ravens had plans to sign anyone. “We want guys who will come in and help us win right now.”
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which tips off Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes, while part two focused on injury-related questions.
Part Three: The Rookies
Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan took the first step in their NBA careers on the same night. But the outside expectations surrounding them couldn’t be more stark entering their rookies seasons.
Houstan faces minimal external pressure as the Magic’s second-round pick (No. 32).
As the top pick in June’s NBA draft, all eyes on are Banchero.
Banchero’s used to attention after being a 5-star and playing at Duke during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
He’s accustomed to high expectations and has embraced the pressure.
Banchero used summer league to help show he can be the kind of go-to guy people expect most No. 1 picks to be.
That process will continue once the Magic start camp.
Orlando’s tried not to publicly place too many expectations for Banchero, but he’s the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year for a reason: he may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
It’s the bet the Magic are taking while also understanding whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations won’t be answered immediately.
“We’re going to ask him to do a lot of things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’ll be at the elbow, he’ll handle the basketball, he’ll be on the post, he’ll be on the wing — there will be all these spots he’ll be in, but he’s going to have to learn the pace in each spot. Physically, he’s going to be able to get to the basket [and] punish defenses.”
Banchero’s physical attributes (6-10, 250 pounds) are eye-popping and should help make the adjustment to the NBA’s physicality compared to college easier.
“He’s going to be a guy who can get to the paint when he needs to,” Mosley added. “Get to the free throw line when he needs to and that’s what we’ll keep imploring him to do. He has that gift. It’s not a selfish gift because once he gets there, teams are going to start collapsing and he has the mentality to find the open man.”
To Mosley, the way Banchero sees and reads the game is just as, if not more, impressive than his physical gifts.
It’s why Banchero is expected to be one of the Magic’s top decision-makers — not just as a scorer, but as a passer, playmaker/offensive hub and off the ball.
“He’s just physically so gifted,” Mosley said, “but his mind is so similar to the way Franz [Wagner] sees the game, the way Markelle [Fultz] sees the game, the way Wendell [Carter Jr.] can see the game.
“The ability to know when, where, why I’m doing it and how to do it, [Banchero] has that in him already. We watched film together during summer league and we’d sit and pause the film and say, ‘Tell me what you see.’ And he’s breaking things down, ‘If he comes in here, I can move this guy there. If I can turn the corner, I can go for the lob.’ He’s breaking things down right away now. Because he has the pass-first mentality, it’s going to be another decision-maker.”
It’s unknown where Houstan, a 5-star out of Montverde Academy, will fall on the Magic’s “decision-maker” hierarchy.
Unlike Banchero, who’s expected to start from Day One, Houstan’s role is unclear.
Houstan has the potential to knock down 3s and defend at a high level, making him a strong fit for the Magic on the wings.
Gary Harris having arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage leaves his status for camp and the start of season unknown. That could open opportunities for Houstan.
It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic had Houstan spend time with their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, so he could get more playing time.
Banchero will get to showcase himself in 2022-23, with his rookie season being about gaining a better understanding of his skillset and getting comfortable in the league.
The same will be true for Houstan regarding understanding the league and his skillset. How and when those opportunities will come for him is unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again misses practice with concussion
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion, and his status remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia, and was not seen on the practice field during the portion open to the media. He had sat out a workout on Wednesday.
Smith’s primary replacement against the Eagles was Josh Metellus, who got in for 10 snaps at safety while rookie Lewis Cine played just one in his NFL debut. Speaking before the practice, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start in Smith’s place if he can’t play against the Lions.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. That’s days away. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them. Either or.”
Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth was hurt in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and sat out against the Eagles.
