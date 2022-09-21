News
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60 to spark rally that helps Yankees earn a comeback walk-off victory over Pittsburgh Pirates
Aaron Judge sheepishly climbed up the stairs for the curtain call and ducked back into the dugout as quickly as he could. The Yankees slugger had just tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs in the season, becoming one of just three Yankees ever to reach that plateau, one behind the American League and team record of Roger Maris’ 61. But Judge was kicking himself for not doing it earlier.
“Why didn’t I do this with the bases loaded, a little earlier in the game,” Judge was saying to himself as he rounded the bases and the Stadium in the Bronx went berserk. Four batters later, Judge lost his mind. Judge’s historic home run sparked a five-run rally in the ninth, capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam to beat the Pirates 9-8 in front of 40,157 in the Stadium.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s historic homer with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
On the night that Judge’s name moved into the rarified air of Ruth and Maris, he was more excited about Stanton breaking out of his slump and pulling a win out at the last minute.
“It was an all around great team game,” Judge said. “That’s what this team is made up of. We were kind of slow to start, especially against a good rookie pitcher, but guys worked hard until the very end. So I will remember those four at-bats leading up to Giancarlo’s grand slam walk off.”
Judge became just the sixth player in major league history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Ruth’s 1927 mark of 60. That’s the second-most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season. Of course, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa hit their marks during the steroids era.
“It’s unreal. It’s amazing to watch and … we get to see all the internal stuff and all the behind the scenes work. He hit 60 tonight and it’s like nothing happened. He’s got more work to do,” said Stanton, who was the last major leaguer to reach the 59-home run mark. “And that’s the mindset and that’s how it will always be and this is fun to be a part of.”
Judge leads the majors with his 60 homers, the next closest is Kyle Schwarber with 40. The 60 home runs in 147 games are the most by a Yankee and the third most by any major leaguer. He’s hit three homers in his last two games and five in his last six.
That means that there might start to be a little bit of looking past Maris’ record of 61 and perhaps at the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
“I think there’s no limit and there’s no jumping the gun,” Stanton said. “It’s one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time. When he gets the next one, he’s gonna go on to the next one. The next step , the next at-bat, but as the distractions and everything else come to him that’s when he has to have more tunnel vision and just just be ready for what’s coming.”
Judge has handled this entire season with tunnel vision, from turning down an extension that would have paid him $230 million over the next eight years on Opening Day and betting on himself, to ignoring the historic numbers he is putting up. Going 1-for-4 Tuesday night, Judge’s batting average is at .316, the best in the American League. With his 128 RBI, he moved into position to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Still, Judge isn’t interested in numbers and curtain calls.
“I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that. I was just trying to go out there and help my team win and at the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs,” Judge said of not waiting to take the curtain call. “But this team we’ve always had a never-die attitude, you know, fight till the end and you got four guys right behind me with great at-bats one after the other against a great closer makes it that much sweeter that’s for sure.”
()
News
Concert review: The Killers go big and blustery at Xcel Energy Center
When the Killers emerged from Las Vegas with their 2004 debut album “Hot Fuss,” they came off like a cross between Duran Duran and the Smiths.
So it was fitting that when they headlined St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night, the opening act was one of their musical heroes, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.
Marr was both cheery and a terrific performer. In his too-short set, he played four solo songs (“Spirit Power and Soul” was the best of the bunch), three Smiths songs (“Panic,” “This Charming Man” and an absolutely thrilling “How Soon Is Now”) and “Getting Away with It” from his old band Electronic, a collaboration with New Order’s Bernard Sumner and the Pet Shop Boys. Marr really needs to do a full-out Smiths covers tour, as he has long since proven he can pull off the songs without the increasingly toxic Morrissey.
As for the Killers, they seem to be back at full speed after the ’10s, a decade that saw the band pursuing solo projects and guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer taking breaks from recording and touring.
Tuesday’s show was first scheduled for 2020 to promote the Killers’ sixth album, “Imploding the Mirage,” which is somewhat of a return to form after 2012’s “Battle Born” and 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful.” But when the pandemic put the breaks on touring, the band went ahead and recorded another new album, last year’s “Pressure Machine,” a rather dreary meditation on the youth of vocalist Brandon Flowers.
On top of that, the band just released a new stand-alone single — “Boy,” which landed midway through the set — and Flowers has promised more singles this year and another album in 2023.
The band hasn’t fully reunited, as Stoermer is sitting out this tour. But you wouldn’t know it from looking at the big stage, where the three original Killers were supplemented by four additional musicians and three backup singers.
Really, though, everything was big about the show, which opened with the first of three blasts from confetti cannons. Flowers has never been afraid of overreaching, flamboyant gestures, both onstage and in his songs, and he made plenty of them Tuesday. The set list focused on the group’s many huge anthems, from “When You Were Young” to “Smile Like You Mean It” to “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine.” Even a song like “Cody,” from “Pressure Machine,” sounded impossibly massive in spite of its intimate, personal lyrics.
The more than 10,500 fans on hand ate it all up and started chanting “I got soul, but I’m not a soldier” during the main set’s final number, “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The crowd also cheered after Flowers proclaimed: “This is a superspreader event! We’re spreading peace, we’re spreading love and we’re spreading rock and roll!”
The Killers opened their encore with “Spaceman” and closed it with their career-defining smash “Mr. Brightside.” They also invited Marr back onstage for a run through the Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” that proved Marr does Morrissey better than Flowers.
News
The Yankee legends were alive in Aaron Judge as he hit home run No. 60
It was just a little past 10:30 at the new Yankee Stadium, on Aaron Judge’s side of 161st St., when Judge hit No. 60 to left field off a Pirates reliever named Wil Crowe, and the Stadium, the capital of baseball history, had now seen more. And in this moment, nearly 100 years after Babe Ruth first hit 60 as a Yankee, as Judge gets ready now to take his swing at Roger Maris’ all-time Yankee mark of 61, somehow this became all the times in the last 100 years when the Yankee looked and felt like the biggest baseball team in the world. All because of the man with the biggest number any Yankee has ever had, No. 99.
Judge has been on this remarkable tear since the middle of July, this two-month tear when it sometimes seemed as if he were hitting a home run every single day and sometimes more than that, when it seemed as if nobody could get him out, and sometimes seems as if he was all the Yankees had.
This was a stretch of baseball when Judge looked as dominant and dangerous as any hitter the Yankees have ever had. He was Ruth and he was Mickey Mantle in his Triple Crown MVP year of 1956. He was Roger Maris in ‘61, when he was the one to catch and pass The Babe, even if he didn’t do it as quickly as Aaron Judge has done it in a season full of magic and thunder.
It would have been a night to remember at the Stadium even if the Yankees had lost to the Pirates, because of No. 60. But the Yankees were not going to lose to the Pirates. That was not the way the story was going to be written on this night. Because after Judge’s home run brought the Yankees to within 8-5, the Yankees seemed to load the bases in a blink after that, loaded the bases with nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton – who had come within one home run of 60 when he was with the Marlins in 2017, before he got to New York – hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game 9-8 for the Yankees. Another big guy doing that. Making a dramatic swing of his own.
These two big men, 6-6 and 6-7. Big swings from them. Big night. Best of the whole season. One of those Yankee Stadium moments that seemed to have been written in the stars. It all started with their biggest star, in all ways, Aaron Judge, hitting No. 60 over the left field wall.
The Yankees did feel as much like the Yankees in that bottom of the 9th as they have in a long time, and that includes everything they did in compiling that 64-28 record going into the All-Star Break, and looking for all the world as if they really were halfway to the Canyon of Heroes. Great things can still happen in that place, the way they always have, on either side of 161st St.
Now there are three Yankees in history who have gotten to 60: First it was Ruth in 1927 when hi ’27 Yankees became part of the permanent language of baseball, when that was how you measured greatness in baseball. They were the frame of reference. You said somebody was playing or acting like the ‘27 Yankees. Then came Roger Maris to hit 61 in ‘61. Now 61 years later, here comes Aaron Judge. He gets to 60 and now there is no telling how many he can hit between now and the last day of the regular season.
“He hit his 60th,” Paul O’Neill, the old Yankee star, said on the television broadcast. “I never thought I’d get to see that.”
The same year Stanton was hitting 59 for the Marlins, Judge set the all-time rookie record for home runs by hitting 52 for the Yankees, before Pete Alonso came along to hit one more than that for the Mets. There were too many seasons shortened by injuries after that, and you wondered if 52 was the most he would ever hit. Only now comes this kind of home run season for Judge, when he has hit 20 more home runs, exactly, than his closest competition in baseball, because Kyle Schwarber hit No. 40 for the Phillies last night. That is some season. And Judge has seen him his 40, and raised him 20 more. No. 60 last night in the bottom of the ninth, bottom of summer at Yankee Stadium.
It is the season when a giant of a ballplayer has taken his place with giants like Ruth and Maris and of course The Mick, who twice hit more than 50 in his career, once in that Triple Crown year of ‘56, then in ‘61 when he got to 54 and then watched Maris keep going.
“At the time, it was just a solo shot in the ninth,” Judge would say of his historic home run later.
“You never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with (Ruth and Maris and Mantle),” he said in the interview room.
“I don’t think about numbers,” he said again.
Everybody else has. He was a Yankee chasing Ruth and Maris, chasing history at Yankee Stadium, where the best baseball history has been made for over 100 years, since Ruth got to New York. Judge was hitting home runs like this in the place where Ruth had once invented the home run in baseball. Aaron Judge didn’t just get to 60 last night. He got to The Babe. Oh, baby. Oh, what a night.
()
News
Yankees get comeback 9-8 walk-off victory against Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60
Maybe the ghost of the Babe was watching over them Tuesday night.
Aaron Judge led off the bottom of the ninth inning of what looked like a blowout loss to the Pirates with a 430-foot shot to left-center field for his 60th home run of the season. Judge tied Babe Ruth’s 1927 home run record and sparked a four-run rally that was capped with Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off home run for a 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is one shy of the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961, with Maris’ family in attendance at the Stadium to see him challenge his record.
With the 430-foot shot off of Pirates’ right-hander Will Crowe, Judge became just the sixth player in Major League history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Babe Ruth’s long-standing 1927 record of 60. Judge is now tied for the second most homers in Yankees’ history. He is one shy of the team and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
The Yankees bullpen raised concerns again Tuesday night. After Nestor Cortes Jr. held the Pirates to a run over five innings, the relievers gave up seven runs — six of them earned — in four innings. Clay Holmes, who was a dominant closer at one point this season, has allowed four earned runs over his last five appearances.
Bryan Reynolds homered off Lou Trivino in the seventh to tie the game and singled in the eighth to put his team in front. He scored on Rodolfo Castro’s home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth to give Pittsburgh a 8-4 lead.
The Yankees had looked into acquiring Reynolds at the trade deadline, instead they got native New Yorker Harrison Bader, who had an excellent Bombers debut Tuesday night.
“With all due respect to Yankees fans, I mean, I think it is great for the fans here to have a New York native and a lot of the fans that have cheered us on during the games,” Bader said. “I was that when I was younger, so it definitely is special. And again, I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m gonna go out there and do my best to give him something to cheer for. And hopefully it’s a win after nine innings.”
Aaron Judge grounded out to second and third base in his first two at-bats. He got an unintentional intentional walk in the fifth and Duane Underwood, Jr. struck him out with a high cutter in the sixth.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Bader singled in a run in the fifth inning. He scored from second on an excellent read of Pirates’ center fielder Bryan Reynolds trying to come in on Jose Trevino’s shallow fly ball. In the sixth inning, after a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Bader singled through a drawn-in infield to bring in both runners.
The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though he had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going Tuesday night against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
“I’m excited to get on anything. I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major level,” Bader said. “So it’s definitely some special history year for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.
“But, again at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just hit my first cut off man.”
Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI. Bader is recognized as a defense-first player, one Cardinals official said they were willing to move him because they think he’s hit his ceiling offensively.
()
News
Twins lose bruising game to Royals
KANSAS CITY — The Twins suffered another loss on Tuesday and this one, well it might have been one of the most painful of the season.
Literally.
A day after seeing both members of their battery — Sonny Gray and Sandy León — leave with injuries on Monday in Cleveland, the banged-up Twins saw their injury woes worsen in a 5-4 loss to the Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has not attempted to steal a base since 2019 for fear of injury, was thrown out on his way to second in the seventh inning and stayed down for a couple minutes, prompting a team trainer and manager Rocco Baldelli to come out and check on him.
Correa, who was limping just after, stayed in the game, throwing out a runner trying to score at the plate in the bottom of that inning. The Royals would score the go-ahead run later that inning, with Bobby Witt Jr. coming around to score on a Salvador Perez double to center.
An inning later, Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez were both hit with pitches by Royals reliever Jose Cuas. Both were lifted for pinch runners, an opportunity the Twins were unable to capitalize on.
Those two weren’t the only players lifted early.
Baldelli also removed Gilberto Celestino from the game in the fourth inning in an apparent effort to send a message to the young outfielder. Celestino was unhappy when a 3-1 pitch that appeared out of the zone was called a ball. Celestino, who had dropped his bat to take a walk, raised his palms up in frustration to home plate umpire Malachi Moore before picking it up again. He then grounded out and walked slowly back to the dugout, after which he was lifted from the game.
The Twins finished the day with 12 hits, scoring first in the second inning on a Matt Wallner RBI double and a two-run Correa single.
But the Royals chipped away at that lead — and eventually took one of their own — in the fifth inning against starter Dylan Bundy, who gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. After the Twins tied it once more in the sixth, the Royals scored once more against Michael Fulmer, snapping their seven-game losing streak to Minnesota.
News
Aaron Judge chasing down Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
Mo. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
()
News
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60, one away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record
He’s one away.
Aaron Judge led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a 430-foot shot to left center field for his 60th home run of the season. Judge tied Babe Ruth’s 1927 record as the Yankees were losing to the Pirates 8-5 at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is one shy of the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961, with Maris’ family in attendance at the Stadium to see him challenge his record.
With the shot off of Pirates’ right-hander Will Crowe, Judge became just the sixth player in Major League history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Babe Ruth’s long-standing record of 60. The second most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season.
()
