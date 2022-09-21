News
Aaron Judge hits No. 60 home run to tie Babe Ruth, then Stanton wins it with a game-ending grand slam – The Denver Post
Aaron Judge timidly climbed the stairs for the curtain call and ducked back into the dugout as fast as he could. The Yankees slugger had just tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs this season, becoming one of only three Yankees to hit that milestone, one behind the American League and Roger Maris’ team record 61. But Judge blamed for not having done so sooner.
“Why didn’t I do that with the bases loaded, a little earlier in the game,” Judge thought to himself as he circled the bases and the Bronx stadium went crazy. Four batters later, Judge lost his mind. The judge’s historic home run sparked a five-run rally in the ninth, capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam to beat the Pirates 9-8 in front of 40,157 in the stadium.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s historic home run with a brace and Gleyber Torres tied on walks. Josh Donaldson dropped his fly ball to shallow center and Stanton smashed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
The night Judge’s name moved into the rarefied air of Ruth and Maris, he was more excited for Stanton to come out of his slump and pull off a last-minute win.
“It was a great team game,” Judge said. “That’s what makes this team. We were a little slow to start, especially against a good rookie pitcher, but the guys worked hard until the very end. So I will remember those four at bats that preceded Giancarlo’s Grand Slam departure.
Judge became just the sixth player in major league history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 homers in a single season, tying Ruth’s mark of 60 in 1927. It’s the second most Yankees history and one shy of the team and the American League. record set by Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more homers in a single season. Of course, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa have proven themselves in the age of steroids.
“It’s unreal. It’s amazing to watch and… we see all the internal stuff and all the behind-the-scenes work. He turned 60 tonight and it’s as if nothing had happened. He still has work to do,” said Stanton, who was the last major league player to hit the 59 home run mark. “And that’s the mindset and that’s how it will always be and it’s fun to be a part of that.”
Judge leads the majors with his 60 homers, the next closest is Kyle Schwarber with 40. The 60 homers in 147 games are the most by a Yankee and third by any major leaguer. He’s hit three homers in his last two games and five in his last six.
That means he could start looking past Maris’ record 61 and possibly the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
“I think there’s no limit and there’s no leapfrogging,” Stanton said. “It’s one at bat, one pitch at a time. When he has the next one, he will move on to the next one. The next step, the next at bat, but as the distractions and stuff come to him, that’s when he has to have a closer view and just be ready for what’s coming. is coming.
Judge has handled this entire season with tunnel vision, from turning down an extension that would have earned him $230 million over the next eight years on Opening Day and betting on himself, to ignorance of the historical figures it presents. Going 1 for 4 on Tuesday night, Judge’s batting average is .316, the best in the American League. With his 128 RBI, he put himself in position to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Still, Judge isn’t interested in numbers and callbacks.
“I didn’t really think about numbers or statistics and stuff like that. I was just trying to go out there and help my team win and at the time it was a solo shot in the ninth, still trailing a few points,” Judge said of ne not wait to take the curtain. “But this team, we’ve always had a never die attitude, you know, fight till the end and you’ve got four guys right behind me with great bats one after another against a big closer, it’s all the sweeter it’s for Of course.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Peanut Butter-Glazed Salmon and 4 other recipes for fall weeknights
Hello, everyone. I missed writing to you when I was out on my summer vacation, though I didn’t miss trying to come up with different ways to say “delicious.” (“Toothsome!”)
I returned and plunged directly into fall madness — a maelstrom of back to school, back to office, back to everything. Naturally, as I tried to determine who in my home had to be where and at what time, I wondered what I was going to have for dinner. (What, you’re not constantly thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner?)
I find that after Labor Day, a switch flips, and the collective yearning for summer food comes to a halt. Enough with the pan con tomate; it’s time for roast chicken. So this week, for me, is all about those meals: not heavy, but not light either, and sufficiently filling for the hectic early days of fall. And, because of the aforementioned crazy schedules, it’s also about speed and ease.
PEANUT BUTTER-GLAZED SALMON AND GREEN BEANS
This fast and fun weeknight meal reveals an unexpected use for peanut butter, transforming it into a savory five-ingredient sauce. The pantry favorite is combined with tangy lemon juice, fragrant ginger and toasted sesame oil to create a rich, supernutty glaze that pairs well with fatty salmon. Here the salmon is roasted on a rack of green beans, but a bed of broccoli florets would be an excellent alternative. The sweet-salty glaze can be made a day ahead and brought to room temperature before using.
By Kay Chun
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed
- 1 bunch scallions (about 6), halved lengthwise then cut crosswise into thirds
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as safflower or canola
- Salt and black pepper
- 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter (either conventional or natural works)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon grated peeled ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 (6-ounce) center-cut salmon fillets
- 1/4 cup chopped unsalted roasted peanuts (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. On a large rimmed baking sheet, combine green beans, scallions, garlic and 2 tablespoons of the neutral oil; season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat, then spread in an even layer.
2. Prepare the peanut butter glaze: In a small bowl, combine peanut butter, lemon juice, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon water. Season with salt and pepper, then whisk until smooth.
3. Rub salmon with the remaining 1 tablespoon neutral oil and season with salt. Arrange salmon on top of beans and spoon half of the peanut butter glaze on top of the fish. Roast for 5 minutes, then spoon over the remaining glaze. Roast until salmon is cooked to medium and beans are crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes more, depending on thickness.
4. Divide salmon and beans among serving plates. Top with peanuts and serve with lemon wedges.
PAD KRAPOW GAI (THAI BASIL CHICKEN)
As dynamic as it is speedy, this ground chicken and green bean recipe from “Night + Market” (Clarkson Potter, 2017) by Kris Yenbamroong and Garrett Snyder, delivers a wallop of flavor with punchy ingredients that stir-fry in just 15 minutes. While this popular Thai street food can be whipped up using a range of proteins, Yenbamroong refers to his riff as “low-rent” because it’s prepared with ground chicken rather than pricier slices of meat. It’s piled with basil; Thai basil or holy basil provide more assertive licorice notes, but sweet basil adds herbal bursts of brightness. Spiked with Thai seasoning (see tip below), the chicken mixture is salty on its own, but it’s inextricably linked with rice and imparts the right amount of salinity when dispersed.
Recipe from Kris Yenbamroong
Adapted by Alexa Weibel
Yield: 2 to 4 servings
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground chicken (preferably dark meat)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (from 2 cloves)
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh bird’s-eye chile or other fresh chile (from 1 chile)
- 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon Thai seasoning sauce (such as Golden Mountain; see tip below)
- 1 cup loosely packed basil leaves (preferably Thai basil or holy basil)
- Ground white pepper, to taste
- Steamed jasmine rice, for serving
- 4 crispy fried eggs (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high, then swirl in the oil. Once the oil is shimmering, add the ground chicken and cook, actively breaking the chicken up into small pieces, until it is mostly cooked, about 6 minutes.
2. Stir in the garlic, sugar and chile until evenly distributed and fragrant, about 2 minutes, then add the green beans, oyster sauce, fish sauce and Thai seasoning, and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is fully cooked, the green beans are crisp-tender and the krapow is glossy, about 2 minutes.
3. Remove from heat, add the basil and a dash of white pepper and toss to combine. If the sauce seems to cling too tightly to the mixture, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to make it loose and glossy.
4. Serve over rice, and top with a crispy fried egg, if desired. Serve with additional Thai seasoning to sprinkle on top, according to taste.
TIP: Golden Mountain is made with fermented soybeans, like soy sauce, and imparts sweetness along with its jolt of salinity. It can be purchased in Asian supermarkets or online and lasts indefinitely. A dash of it adds complexity to stir-fries, curries, fried rice, and cooked proteins and vegetables.
SHEET-PAN BAKED FETA WITH BROCCOLINI, TOMATOES AND LEMON
When baked, feta gains an almost creamy texture, similar to goat cheese but with feta’s characteristic tang. In this easy vegetarian sheet-pan dinner, broccolini (or broccoli), grape tomatoes and lemon slices roast alongside the feta until the broccolini crisp, the tomatoes burst and the lemon rinds soften. (Remember, broccolini has a tender, delicious stalk so only the bottom 1/2-inch needs to be trimmed.) Serve this dish over a pile of orzo for a complete meal. If you like, cut the broccolini, feta and lemon into bite-size pieces and toss with the orzo.
By Yasmin Fahr
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed, thick stalks split lengthwise, or broccoli, stalks trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved (about 2 cups)
- 1 small red onion, peeled, quartered and cut into 2-inch wedges
- 1 lemon, 1/2 cut into thin rounds and the remaining 1/2 left intact, for serving
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 (6- to 8-ounce) blocks feta, cut into 1-inch slices
- Cooked orzo or farro, for serving
- 1/2 cup fresh basil or cilantro leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack set in the lower third. On a sheet pan, combine the broccolini, tomatoes, onion and lemon slices with the olive oil and toss. Add cumin and red-pepper flakes, season with salt and pepper, and toss again until evenly coated. Nestle the feta slices into the vegetables. (It’s OK if they break apart a little.)
2. Roast 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through but leaving the feta in place, until the broccolini is charred at the tips, the stems are easily pierced with a fork and the tomato skins start to blister and break down.
3. Serve over orzo or farro. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with the remaining lemon half for squeezing. Top with fresh herbs, if using.
BAKED MUSTARD-HERB CHICKEN LEGS
“A model of simplicity” is how Mark Bittman described this 2004 recipe from San Francisco chef Gary Danko. Painted with mustard and tossed in an herbed mix of breadcrumbs, they go right into an oven, to be pulled out about 30 minutes later. It’s dinner party-worthy fare, made just as easily on a weeknight.
Recipe from Gary Danko
Adapted by Mark Bittman
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 leg-thigh chicken pieces, cut in 2, or 8 thighs
- 1 1/2 cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or other herb
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Trim excess skin and fat from chicken. Combine breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, tarragon and salt and pepper on a plate or waxed paper. Use a pastry brush to paint mustard lightly on chicken legs. Carefully coat chicken legs with breadcrumb mixture.
2. Gently place chicken in a roasting pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until completely cooked. Serve hot or cold.
PASTA WITH FRESH TOMATOES AND GOAT CHEESE
This pasta’s sauce comes together using the same trifecta found in lemon-ricotta pasta: a juicy fruit, a creamy cheese and a salty cheese. This recipe makes good use of those summer tomatoes with juices just barely contained by their thin skins. The creamy cheese is goat cheese, whose tang balances the sweetness of the tomatoes. Parmesan adds salty depth, while herbs and red-pepper flakes complete the dish. For a more filling pasta, feel free to add shrimp, corn or green beans to the boiling pasta in the last few minutes of cooking.
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- Kosher salt
- 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme or oregano leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed
- 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, coarsely grated, plus more as needed
- 1 pound fusilli or another spiral pasta
- 1 (4-ounce) log goat cheese, crumbled
Preparation:
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, thyme, red-pepper flakes and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mash with a fork or potato masher until tomatoes are juicy. Stir in the Parmesan. Set aside while the pasta cooks or up to 2 hours at room temperature.
3. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta.
4. To the bowl of tomatoes, add the goat cheese and 2 tablespoons of the reserved pasta cooking water. Stir until the cheese is mostly melted. Add the pasta and stir vigorously until the noodles are well coated. Add more pasta water as needed until the sauce coats the noodles. Season to taste with additional Parmesan and red-pepper flakes.
News
Meloni denounces BHL’s comments on Italy – RT in French
The leader of Fratelli d’Italia reacted strongly after being targeted by an outing by the French writer BHL, according to whom the choice of voters is not “respectable” when it concerns candidates opposed to “certain values” .
The leader of Italy’s radical right-wing Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) party, Giorgia Meloni, sharply replied to French writer and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy (BHL) who said that “voters should not always be respected” when their choice “is not respectable”. Questioned on September 19 on the public television channel Rai 3 a few days before the legislative elections of September 25 in Italy, BHL had estimated that a “fascist who comes to the polls does not automatically convert into a democrat”, without hesitation placing the formation of Giorgia Meloni in this political family.
“No, you don’t always have to respect the voters. You know, when voters bring to power Benito Mussolini, or Adolf Hitler, or even Vladimir Poutine, this choice is not respectable”, he asserted. “Democracy is two things: it is the popular will of course, but it is also respect for a certain number of values and fundamental principles which also characterize democracy”, further developed BHL from Paris. . “The day when [Benito] Mussolini, you know better than anyone in Italy, the day Marshal Pétain is invested by the National Assembly, they do not become democrats, ”added the writer, continuing his historical parallels.
Giorgia Meloni, whose formation is the favorite in the September 25 election, ahead of the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), and who could become head of the Italian government, replied on his Twitter account. “The public service invites a French writer – who once defended the communist terrorist Cesare Battisti [condamné à la perpétuité pour sa participation aux actions armées des Brigades rouges] – to explain to us the idea that the left has of democracy and to compare Italy led by the right to the worst regimes”, she reacted. “In other words: if the Italians vote FdI and the League, we must not respect their choice,” she added.
Il servizio pubblico ospita uno scrittore inglese – che già difese il terrorista comunista Cesare Battisti – per spiegarci l’idea di democrazia della sinistra e paragonare un’Italia a guida centrodestra ai peggiori regimi. Cioè: se italiani votano FDI o Lega non vanno rispettati pic.twitter.com/oZMEgtNZ4W
— Giorgia Meloni ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 20, 2022
Bernard-Henri Lévy clarified that he did not know Giorgia Meloni personally. However, he debated a few years ago with Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and member of the right-wing coalition formed with Fratelli d’Italia and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. “I found him pathetic and ridiculous,” he said, calling him “a character of flagrant weakness.” According to him, the prospect of a victory for the right-wing coalition is “sad for Italy, the cradle of Europe, of the republican idea and of the democratic idea”.
FdI seized the audiovisual police, while Matteo Salvini’s League demanded the resignation of Rai boss Carlo Fuortes, denouncing the fact that these statements were made without contradictory advice on the air, while the election campaign will end on 23 September.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Aaron Judge blasts home run No. 60 to tie Babe Ruth, then Stanton wins it with game-ending grand slam
Aaron Judge sheepishly climbed up the stairs for the curtain call and ducked back into the dugout as quickly as he could. The Yankees slugger had just tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs in the season, becoming one of just three Yankees ever to reach that plateau, one behind the American League and team record of Roger Maris’ 61. But Judge was kicking himself for not doing it earlier.
“Why didn’t I do this with the bases loaded, a little earlier in the game,” Judge was saying to himself as he rounded the bases and the Stadium in the Bronx went berserk. Four batters later, Judge lost his mind. Judge’s historic home run sparked a five-run rally in the ninth, capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam to beat the Pirates 9-8 in front of 40,157 in the Stadium.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s historic homer with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
On the night that Judge’s name moved into the rarified air of Ruth and Maris, he was more excited about Stanton breaking out of his slump and pulling a win out at the last minute.
“It was an all around great team game,” Judge said. “That’s what this team is made up of. We were kind of slow to start, especially against a good rookie pitcher, but guys worked hard until the very end. So I will remember those four at-bats leading up to Giancarlo’s grand slam walk off.”
Judge became just the sixth player in major league history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Ruth’s 1927 mark of 60. That’s the second-most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season. Of course, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa hit their marks during the steroids era.
“It’s unreal. It’s amazing to watch and … we get to see all the internal stuff and all the behind the scenes work. He hit 60 tonight and it’s like nothing happened. He’s got more work to do,” said Stanton, who was the last major leaguer to reach the 59-home run mark. “And that’s the mindset and that’s how it will always be and this is fun to be a part of.”
Judge leads the majors with his 60 homers, the next closest is Kyle Schwarber with 40. The 60 home runs in 147 games are the most by a Yankee and the third most by any major leaguer. He’s hit three homers in his last two games and five in his last six.
That means that there might start to be a little bit of looking past Maris’ record of 61 and perhaps at the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
“I think there’s no limit and there’s no jumping the gun,” Stanton said. “It’s one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time. When he gets the next one, he’s gonna go on to the next one. The next step , the next at-bat, but as the distractions and everything else come to him that’s when he has to have more tunnel vision and just just be ready for what’s coming.”
Judge has handled this entire season with tunnel vision, from turning down an extension that would have paid him $230 million over the next eight years on Opening Day and betting on himself, to ignoring the historic numbers he is putting up. Going 1-for-4 Tuesday night, Judge’s batting average is at .316, the best in the American League. With his 128 RBI, he moved into position to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Still, Judge isn’t interested in numbers and curtain calls.
“I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that. I was just trying to go out there and help my team win and at the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs,” Judge said of not waiting to take the curtain call. “But this team we’ve always had a never-die attitude, you know, fight till the end and you got four guys right behind me with great at-bats one after the other against a great closer makes it that much sweeter that’s for sure.”
()
News
Roger Federer says he knows it’s the right decision to retire
LONDON — Roger Federer says he is now at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to cap off his career with a doubles match at the Laver Cup — possibly with longtime rival Rafael Nadal on his way. sides.
“I’m happy, because I know it’s the right decision” to leave the game, Federer said during a press conference Wednesday at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.
Dressed in a blue blazer with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows and a white polo shirt, Federer fielded questions for about half an hour, occasionally smiling or laughing at his own jokes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who announced last week that he will be retiring, said it took him some time to get used to the idea of stepping away from competition, but it was something he understood he had to do after encountering setbacks. this July during his rehabilitation following his third right knee surgery in about a year and a half.
“You’re sad the moment you realize, ‘OK, that’s it,’” Federer said.
The latest operation came shortly after his last singles match – a quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July 2021.
“You always want to play forever,” Federer said.
He said he will play doubles for Team Europe against Team World on Friday, Day 1 of the event, then make way for Wimbledon 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini to play singles this weekend.
Federer, who is 41, would not say definitively who his doubles partner would be for the final game of his career – he said it was up to team captain Bjorn Borg – but it is expected to be Nadal, who holds the men’s record of 22 major championships.
“It was a great, great trip,” Federer said, “and for that I’m very grateful.”
denverpost sports
News
Road construction near Lake Elmo airport to close 30th Street through mid-October
Road construction near the Lake Elmo airport will close 30th Street on either side of Manning Avenue beginning Wednesday.
The closure on Lake Elmo’s eastern border is expected to continue through mid-October, according to an update posted by Washington County officials.
Traffic to the east of Manning Avenue will be detoured along Oakgreen Avenue and 40th Street, while traffic to the west of Manning will be detoured along Lake Elmo Avenue and Stillwater Boulevard.
The closure will allow the county to reconstruct the road base and install curbs and gutters.
News
2022 Daily News NBA Power Rankings: Nets still pretenders, Knicks stuck in nowhere zone
Teams tend to fit neatly into boxes in the NBA. There are the haves and the have nots. There are franchises actively trying to lose and there are franchises deep into the luxury tax because their championship windows require full commitment.
This isn’t the NFL. Not every team has a chance. Even the Jets won Sunday.
With that in mind, we present The Daily News’ NBA Power Rankings in category form:
CONTENDERS
BOSTON CELTICS
KEY ADDITIONS: Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari
KEY LOSSES: Daniel Theis.
They were so close last season and should only get better with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the meat of their respective primes. Two concerns: 1) they’ve already lost Gallinari for the season because of an ACL tear and 2) we’re skeptical about relying further on 36-year-old Al Horford, who averaged over 35 minutes in the playoffs.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
KEY ADDITIONS: Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green
KEY LOSSES: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter
The defending champions are running it back with the same squad but a year older, which is concerning for a core that has been through the physical ringers of six Finals runs. Draymond Green’s health and deterioration is something to monitor. He was already a few steps slower last season. Perhaps another year of recovery will benefit Klay Thompson, who now has Andrew Wiggins to help defensively. Steph Curry is just Steph Curry. Nothing more needs to be said. Amazing.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Joe Ingles
KEY LOSSES: None
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, a Finals MVP and somehow underrated. In terms of power and physical dominance, he belongs in the conversation with Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain. The Bucks are my pick to the win the championship.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
KEY ADDITIONS: John Wall
KEY LOSSES: Isaiah Hartenstein
We’re not expecting much from John Wall at this stage of his career, but the Clippers’ most important addition was technically on the roster last season. Kawhi Leonard returns from his ACL tear and knows how to pace himself for the playoffs. Add in a healthy Paul George and the Clippers have the pieces for a run.
DENVER NUGGETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
KEY LOSSES: Will Barton, JaMychal Green, Monte Morris
Theoretically, adding Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to a lineup with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon should vault the Nuggets into the upper crust. We say theoretically because Porter Jr. is a constant injury risk and Murray missed all of last season. Acquiring Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown were underrated moves that should help the defense.
PRETENDERS
MIAMI HEAT
KEY ADDITIONS: None
KEY LOSSES: P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris
We’re big believers in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but the roster is thin after those top-2. Their best hope is Victor Oladipo rediscovering his pre-injury All-Star form.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
KEY ADDITIONS: P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell
KEY LOSSES: Danny Green
Came close to putting the Sixers in the contending spot but perpetually worried about Joel Embiid’s knees and James Harden’s decline. Tyrese Maxey can counter these concerns with an All-Star leap.
PHOENIX SUNS
KEY ADDITIONS: None
KEY LOSSES: JaVale McGee
Their owner is suspended for the season and their point guard wants a stiffer punishment. Not exactly a harmonic way to enter training camp. Chris Paul, the aforementioned point guard, is now 37 years old and Father Time is undefeated. The Suns will be good but we fear they peaked with the 2021 Finals run.
BROOKLYN NETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren, Markieff Morris
KEY LOSSES: Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond
Speaking of discord, the Nets enter training camp with a star player who demanded his coach and GM were fired. It was a terrible offseason for Kevin Durant. And yet, we trust he’ll show up and play at a star level. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are more worrisome. The Nets can only beat themselves and they probably will.
DALLAS MAVERICKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Christian Wood, JaVale McGee
KEY LOSSES: Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate if he’s in shape. But the roster is devoid of a second star and the best hope, Jalen Brunson, left in free agency. Perhaps we’re underselling the potential of Christian Wood, but his production certainly hasn’t translated to winning at previous stops in Detroit and Houston.
CHICAGO BULLS
KEY ADDITIONS: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond
KEY LOSSES: None
On one hand, the Bulls should get better after a full season together and the return of Patrick Williams and, perhaps, Lonzo Ball. On the other hand, the team got worse as last season played out, not better and it shouldn’t be assumed that DeMar DeRozan will equal his production.
ON THE RISE
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
KEY ADDITIONS: Danny Green
KEY LOSSES: Kyle Anderson
They’re young and brash and close to title contenders. Re-signing Tyus Jones and adding Danny Green means the conference finals are a realistic goal, even if their top-3 players – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. – are all 23 years old and younger.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Donovan Mitchell
KEY LOSSES: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton
Dealing for Mitchell catapulted Cleveland’s contending timeline forward. If Darius Garland and Evan Mobley mesh with Mitchell, the Cavaliers are positioned for extended contention in the Eastern Conference.
TORONTO RAPTORS
KEY ADDITIONS: Otto Porter
KEY LOSSES: None
Tough to know what to make of the Raptors. We’re not sold on Pascal Siakam as a ball-dominant star, but he has enough young help – specifically Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet – to give him a lesser role. The Raptors need something else for the leap into contention and Masai Ujiri deserves the benefit of the doubt that he’ll find it.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
KEY ADDITIONS: Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson
KEY LOSSES: Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly
Gave up all their draft capital for Gobert, who provides Karl-Anthony Towns much-needed cover in the paint. We like the idea and fully endorse a future around Anthony Edwards. But Towns needs to find another gear to reach his potential. His circumstances weren’t great but it’s now seven years in the NBA without a playoff series victory.
ATLANTA HAWKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Dejounte Murray, Justin Holiday
KEY LOSSES: Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Delon Wright
Last season was a setback to Atlanta’s rise but they made a power move in the offseason by acquiring Murray. He should help the struggling defense. Still, cracking the top-6 in the East is hardly a given.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
KEY ADDITIONS: Dyson Daniels (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: None
This is all about Zion Williamson. He got his max contract in the offseason and now he has to stay on the court. A good start would be to drop some weight. The Pelicans have another star in Brandon Ingram, so the foundation is in place should Williamson fulfill his potential.
NOWHERE ZONE
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker
KEY LOSSES: Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Talen-Horton Tucker
They made some lateral moves after last season’s disaster, leaving us to wonder how this can possibly work with Russell Westbrook still in the lineup. It’s never smart to bet against LeBron James but he’s 37 and already promoting his son for the NBA. The Lakers’ clearest path to rejuvenation is Anthony Davis recovering his All-NBA form.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
KEY ADDITIONS: Will Barton, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Johnny Davis (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Ish Smith
Re-signed Bradley Beal to a monster contract but the Wizards remain nowhere near championship contention. A successful season would require a longshot — Kristaps Porzingis staying healthy and rediscovering his All-Star potential.
NEW YORK KNICKS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein
KEY LOSSES: Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel
The Knicks are in a better spot than other teams in this category because of their draft capital. It means they can pivot quickly by unloading bad contracts or dealing for a star. But after handing out over $430 million combined to Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson, it’s hard to place the ceiling above the play-in tournament.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: None
The Blazers will be better than last season but they’re stuck in the nowhere zone because Dame Lillard doesn’t have a running mate. They’ll sell Grant as the second star, but he’s not good enough to vault Portland into contention. Unless one of their young players pop (Sharpe or Anfernee Simons), it’s hard to see a path out of middling.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
KEY ADDITIONS: None.
KEY LOSSES: Miles Bridges, Montrezl Harrell
Budding star Miles Bridges was charged with multiple felonies this summer after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. His future in the NBA is in doubt. The Hornets owe lots of money to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. They were bounced in the play-in tournament last season. We don’t blame Kenny Atkinson for turning down the head coaching job.
SACRAMENTO KINGS
KEY ADDITIONS: Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: Justin Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo
One of these years the Kings will be in the playoffs again. But it won’t be in 2023. At least Keegan Murray gives them hope.
TANKERS
UTAH JAZZ
KEY ADDITIONS: Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton
KEY LOSSES: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale.
Danny Ainge slammed the championship window shut and stockpiled first-round picks. It’s the rebuilding playbook.
INDIANA PACERS
KEY ADDITIONS: Bennedict Mathurin (rookie), Daniel Theis.
KEY LOSSES: TJ Warren, Malcolm Brogdon
The Pacers gave up midway last season and now have no problem being bad. They can sell Tyrese Haliburton and Mathurin as part of the future.
DETROIT PISTONS
KEY ADDITIONS: Alec Burks, Jalen Duren (rookie), Jaden Ivey (rookie), Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker
KEY LOSSES: Jerami Grant
With a lot of young talent on paper, the Pistons will be a fun watch on NBA League Pass. But they won’t win many games. At least not yet. Wait two more years.
ORLANDO MAGIC
KEY ADDITIONS: Paolo Banchero (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: None
Cole Anthony is fun but there aren’t many reasons to watch the miserable Magic aside from No. 1 overall pick Banchero. It’ll be a while until Orlando is relevant again. It’s Disney on Ice.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jabari Smith Jr. (rookie).
KEY LOSSES: John Wall, Christian Wood
The Rockets went down the tanking path two years ago by trading James Harden. Now they’re in the thick of it with losses piling up and a ton of future draft picks.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
KEY ADDITIONS: Jeremy Sochan (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: Dejounte Murray
Hard to believe the Spurs are taking a tanking posture in the twilight of Gregg Popovich’s career. But here we are: Popovich’s squad missed the playoffs for three straight years and won’t be back this season.
OKC THUNDER
KEY ADDITIONS: Chet Holmgren (rookie)
KEY LOSSES: None
A hole in the tanking strategy was exposed when Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury while playing summer ball. You have to wonder how long Shai-Gilgeous Alexander waits this out before requesting a trade.
()
Aaron Judge hits No. 60 home run to tie Babe Ruth, then Stanton wins it with a game-ending grand slam – The Denver Post
Insurance Tips to Lower Your Insurance Cost
Peanut Butter-Glazed Salmon and 4 other recipes for fall weeknights
Safuvest Token Presale is Live, How to Buy $SAFV Token
US Asylum Laws
Meloni denounces BHL’s comments on Italy – RT in French
Aaron Judge blasts home run No. 60 to tie Babe Ruth, then Stanton wins it with game-ending grand slam
What is National Insurance and Can I Reduce My Obligation?
Health Care Reform: More Coverage for Seriously Injured in Car Accidents
Roger Federer says he knows it’s the right decision to retire
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online