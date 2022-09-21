Finance
Accountancy For Business: Make Use Of Dividend Rather Than Salaries In Order To Save Personal Tax
For the majority of Small Businesses, it is already a well-known technique to use dividend instead of higher bonuses as a way to save taxes for the working investor. This was, as a matter of fact, a major subject of discussion at a recent get together of a few general practice accountants to talk about best methods for saving income tax in the present financial system. This specific approach is true in instances where the lower rate of business tax is applicable. The savings in this regard results via the fact that employee and employer NI is normally payable on earnings but not dividends.
In the absence of salaries, there are going to be no NI to pay. And so the real question is why then pay a salary in any respect? Why not basically pay all of it out as dividend and avoid the National Insurance pitfall entirely? Well the answer happens to be in what we get by paying National Insurance. The N.I. Contribution has a bearing on some of our entitlement to state benefits for example retirement pensions, statutory sick pay, maternity, statutory paternity pay, etcetera.
One thing with National Insurance and the gains we derive from them is the fact that sums aren’t directly proportional. However the contributions are actually directly proportional to the taxable salaries.
It follows from above that after a specified amount of National Insurance, virtually no extra added benefit could accrue by additional payment. The optimum level of salary required to attain this utmost benefit amount is determined by personal situation.
Commercial enterprise owners, much like every one else require money on a regular basis. Having figured out just what annual salary a person need, you want to make up the rest through dividend. When it comes to establishing the regular dividend rate, it is important to make certain that you don’t go beyond the legal limit. This is something which any decent accountant will work out taking into consideration a tax payers particular circumstances
The legal limit here basically refers to the quantity that helps to ensure that dividends are generally only paid from distributable reserves. Usually the distributable reserves of a Firm would be the accrued profits minus it’s accrued losses. The main danger of going above the distributable profits is that HM Revenue & Customs could argue that the extra are actually borrowings to owners and this could complicate things.
It follows that, while dividend may be the far more tax efficient way to extract salary from a business, it’s essential that the company entrepreneurs make sure that the dividend amounts don’t go beyond the company’s accumulated profits.
Finance
Auto Accident Law – Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Auto Accident Law in Pennsylvania: Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage – What You Don’t Know (And Don’t Buy) Could Hurt You
Among all the various types of insurance which individuals can purchase – long term disability, life insurance, home homeowner’s insurance, etc. – uninsured and underinsured motorist coverages are among the most important coverages individuals can obtain to protect themselves and their families. Uninsured motorist coverage (UM coverage) provides a source of benefits in the event that an individual is injured by another driver who does not have automobile liability insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage provides a source of benefits in the event that an individual is injured by another driver whose insurance coverage is insufficient to adequately compensate the individual for his or her injuries and losses.
A simple hypothetical example illustrates the importance of these coverages. Picture yourself driving down the road carefully and within the posted speed limit. An oncoming driver crosses the center line and strikes your vehicle head-on. You suffer serious bodily injuries and miss a year from work. You are economically devastated by the accident, and you face a lifetime of pain and suffering and diminished function due to your injuries. Now assume that the driver who caused all of this has no automobile insurance at all. If you have no UM coverage on your own auto policy, you will recover nothing, and you will be left to face the economic consequences of this other driver’s irresponsible conduct without legal recourse. Now assume that the other driver has insurance, but that the policy is for the Pennsylvania statutory minimum of $15,000. If you do not have UIM coverage, you will be limited to the $15,000 recovery, which will not even begin to compensate you for what you’ve lost.
If you had purchased UM and/or UIM coverage on your own policy, you would be entitled to make a claim against your own insurance policy to seek compensation for your injuries and your financial losses, up to the limit of the amount of the coverage you purchase. For example, if you purchased $500,000 of UM coverage and the other driver had no insurance, you would be able to recover up to $500,000 as a result of the accident. If the other driver was insured for only $15,000, you would have a potential fund of $500,000 over and above the other driver’s $15,000 in coverage, which means you would be able to potentially recover a total of $515,000.
Insurance agents and brokers do not always explain the vital importance of UM and UIM insurance. When auto insurance is purchased online, the information supplied to the consumer is often even less comprehensive. Uninformed insurance consumers are frequently victimized twice, once by the negligence of the uninsured or underinsured driver, and then again by the inadequate coverage provided on their own insurance policies.
Pennsylvania law provides limits on the amount of UM/UIM coverage which can be purchased. Simply put, the amount of the UM/UIM coverage cannot exceed the amount of liability coverage on the same policy. In other words, consumers are not allowed to protect themselves more than they protect others against their own negligence. However, “stacking” of coverage is allowed. For example, if an individual has three vehicles insured on the same policy, that individual can purchase $500,000 of liability coverage and $500,000 of UM/UIM coverage. By choosing the “stacking” option, the consumer effectively multiplies the $500,000 in UM/UIM coverage by the number of vehicles on the policy, to reach a total of $1,500,000 in UM/UIM coverage. Carefully analyzing one’s automobile insurance coverages, and paying a little more for adequate UM/UIM coverage, is among the wisest things we can all do to protect ourselves and our families against the effects of negligent uninsured and underinsured drivers.
By: Dan O’Brien
For more information, please visit http://www.thepanjinjurylawyers.com/practice_areas/new-jersey-car-accident-attorney-pennsylvania-truck-wreck-lawyer.cfm
Finance
Need A 24/7 Doctor Answering Service? You Need To Get Automated
Scheduling appointments is necessary. In a modern world that never sleeps people need flexibility. Even so, for medical practitioners (or indeed anyone made of blood and flesh), being on the end of a phone 24/7 is simply not plausible…It’s just not an option. However, for those entities that do not need coffee breaks, food, time-out or sleep it is entirely possible to be there for patients every second of the day – Meet the latest in web-based doctor appointment scheduling software: A cost-effective and very effective way to deal with appointment scheduling as well as a whole host of other medical receptionist tasks.
The Right Priority
Web based appointment scheduling systems are able to deal with calls to the front desk and even emergency calls. Patients can make, modify and cancel a doctor appointment, leave a message or be forwarded to an emergency number in and out of hours. Patients also have the option to make an appointment online 24/7. With more options available your patients will not be effectively forced to clog up the front desk with phone calls during practice hours. Your receptionist will be free to deal with patients and able to answer any calls which might be urgent – Giving priority to those who need it most. Indeed, you may well find life at the office so much quieter by utilising an automated answering and scheduling service.
Reminders Work
Reminder Calls to patients with an up-and-coming doctor appointment have proven to reduce no-shows and so invariably improve revenue; After all lost time is just that…it cannot be recuperated and in a modern world time is money regardless of profession. Automated appointment scheduling software can make routine reminder calls on schedule every time in half the time. Regardless of how busy the front-desk is, those calls WILL be made. Advanced systems allow patients to confirm, reschedule and cancel their doctor appointment via telephone call, SMS and/or email. Fewer no-shows and happier patients can only help improve business.
A Cost – Effective Solution
Appointment scheduling software offers a cost-effective 24hr front-desk solution to medical practitioners. Patient care and so satisfaction can be improved relatively inexpensively – Meaning your patients enjoy the benefits without having to pay the price. Sound like a cost-effective solution? It is…
Finance
The Benefits of Inpatient Drug Rehab
Inpatient drug rehab programs are the most intense and involved treatments for drug addiction. Available at clinics across the country, inpatient drug rehab helps thousands of severely addicted people make long-lasting recoveries every year.
The main difference between inpatient programs and other addiction treatment plans is the requisite one to three-month in-house stay. Addicts live at their treatment facilities during this time, and they receive fifty or more hours of intensive therapies per week. Although this process is difficult and demanding for most rehab patients, it produces rewarding and long-lasting results. Here are some of the benefits of inpatient drug rehab.
Supervision
Though some people may look at supervision in a negative light, it is a critical component of inpatient addiction treatment. Most people who attend these programs are so addicted to drugs or alcohol that they cannot control their own cravings. Contrary to popular belief, addiction is not a matter of willpower. A few short months of constant supervision ensures consistently drug-free living – an absolute necessity for people trying to achieve lasting sobriety.
Protection
Outpatient and partial hospitalization rehab programs allow addicts the freedom to leave their clinics and temporarily return to the outside world. While this may be safe for some patients, people who need inpatient treatment cannot typically handle such responsibility. Being isolated to their treatment facilities all but eliminates the possibility of drug temptations for inpatients.
Stress Reduction
Counseling sessions, group discussions, and other common rehab therapies can be mentally and emotionally trying. However, staying at clinical treatment facilities may be less stressful for many inpatients than their normal lives. For thirty to ninety days, they don’t have to worry about their jobs, relationships, or financial troubles – stressors which often led them to use drugs in the first place.
Personal Breakthroughs
Addicts often use drugs because of deep and troubling emotional issues. They also frequently suffer from co-occurring mental illnesses which exacerbate their addictive behavior patterns. The long in-house stay of inpatient programs helps to ensure that addicts spend enough time with addiction counselors to make crucial breakthroughs. They uncover the root causes of their addictions, and they find out whether they have any other conditions which need simultaneous treatment.
Lasting Lifestyle Changes
Because of the personal breakthrough inpatients make, they are able to develop personalized strategies for dealing with drug cravings and avoiding their addiction triggers. These strategies become invaluable later in life, as all addicts experience drug cravings after leaving their rehab clinics. Addiction is in incurable disease, but it can be effectively managed with rehab.
Effective PAWS Management
Post Acute Withdrawal Syndrome, or PAWS, is the leading cause of relapse among recovering addicts. It sets in immediately after detox, and its symptoms include depression, anxiety, loss of cognitive abilities, and impaired motor skills. This condition makes it extremely difficult for addicts to productively engage their therapies during rehab and remain clean afterwards. Thankfully, most clinics now make PAWS management a top priority in their treatment programs.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, click the links below to find a treatment facility near you. Addiction is a life-threatening disease, but inpatient drug rehab can help you take the first steps on the road to recovery.
Finance
Finding and Motivating Your Target Audience: Niche Marketing At Its Best
As an entrepreneur, one of your greatest challenges is the
choice of where to put your advertising and marketing
bucks. Who/what/where is my market? How do I reach
them? What do I say to excite them? The wrong answers
can cost a lot of useless expense and time as you learn this
critical field. Many companies have gone under for lack of
mastering these efforts.
TV COMMERCIALS
Have you ever watched a TV commercial and thought to
yourself, “Who on earth would buy that?” If so, you’ve seen
an ad carefully targeted at a group which has different
needs and desires than you do. If your response was, “Boy!
I’d sure enjoy that” or “I’m going to call them tomorrow,” the
ad had YOU squarely in its sights.
SELLING VIA PAIN
Advertising agencies discovered long ago that the fastest
way to move someone into action (buying) is to discover
something that is very painful to them, then disturb that
person about it. If they stirred up emotions about a wound
(i.e., a deep desire going unfilled or an unaddressed fear)
and then showed the prospective customer how to heal that
wound or fulfill that need through a product or service, the
person felt COMPELLED to buy … buying became a MUST!
This discovery has been refined over the last fifty years into
a fine art. The purpose of the following is to introduce you to
this system so that you can discover people’s deepest
needs, wants and wounds and heal or satisfy them with
your product/service.
IT WORKS
Advertisers understand this. It helped AT&T increase their
long distance calls over 500% in certain areas. This is what
helped Dr. Pepper move from the #9 soft drink to #5. Levis
501 Jeans used this information to double their sales in a
six month period of time.
As a result of this information, you will:
1. Be able to determine the distinctions used by advertisers
to motivate our entire nation. You’ll never see a commercial
again without determining its target market(s) virtually
instantly.
2. Be able to create power levels of rapport by
knowing a person’s deepest emotional needs.
3. Be
able to determine who is your actual target market.
4.
Use this information in your direct mail, face to face
negotiations, in and outbound telemarketing, advertising
and marketing campaigns, strategic alliances…and in your
personal life.
FOUR MAJOR LIFESTYLES
There are four distinct lifestyles, the last broken into two
slightly differing types.
1. BELONGERS – 38% of the country.
LIFESTYLE: Hard working, 9-5 types. Midwest values,
traditional, blue collar workers. They DO NOT LIKE
CHANGE. You’ll find no Mercedes in this group, no use of
crystals. These people are NOT out to change the world.
They belong to social clubs, play softball, shop at K-Mart
and Sears. Their primary automobiles are – you guessed it –
Ford, Chevrolet and Chrysler.
HIGHEST VALUE: FAMILY (Is it any wonder the major
political parties constantly push “family values,” though they
carefully *never* define what those values are?)
PSYCHIC WOUND: Traditional values are not happening
any more.
KEY WORDS: Picnic, time together, patriotic, family.
Typical commercial appealing to this group: AT&T’s “Reach
Out and Touch Someone” series. They’re warm and fuzzy,
*very* family and friend oriented and appeal to the desire for
connectedness. Family scenes tend to be country and/or
small town oriented with lots of children and grandparents.
Also recall the Kodak Moments series. Can you see how
these ads appeal to this large group? The political ads,
conversely, are aimed at how these things are under attack
or no longer valued. They appeal primarily to fear.
2. EMULATORS – About 10-15% of the country
LIFESTYLE: Young, the 16-38 age range. They model
themselves after successful people. They are money and
business motivated, materialistic and “wannabes.” They
tend to move quickly, feel driven towards success and have
strong sex motivated desires. In cars, their choices include
Camaros, Mustangs, Firebirds and maybe leased late
model Beemers.
HIGH VALUE: Desire to be confident.
PSYCHIC WOUND: Lack confidence (and know it).
KEY WORDS: Someday, I’m going to… I want… Be like…
Typical commercials appealing to this group: Coors Lite.
It’s action driven, sexy, young. ZIMA Malt Drink follows this
pattern. Nike ads, too, featuring Michael Jordan. Cool.
Action driven, often young people in the series doing cool
things. Especially watch for ads which have young, beautiful
and sexy people. Calvin Klein’s ads are targeted to this
group. And just watch Melanie Griffith in her Revlon series
about “Don’t lie about your age…defy it.” Almost all cosmetic
ads are in this group. Notice, too, the driving music behind
these ads.
3. ACHIEVERS – Again, about 10-15% of the country
LIFESTYLE: #1 in their fields, know they’re the BEST.
Economically top performers, $100K+ annually. This group
tends to be 40-55 years of age. Their auto choices? Top of
the line Mercedes, Jaguar, Rolls Royce. And guess what
brand of mustard they prefer?
HIGH VALUE: Being unique, standing out, king of the hill.
PSYCHIC WOUND: Don’t want to be one of the pack, part of
the herd.
KEY WORDS: Unique, decision maker, leader,
international, CEO, prestige, quality, different, take it to the
next level, being in the vanguard.
Typical commercial appealing to this group: Lincoln
Continental. Note its tag line: “Make Your Mark.” Cadillac
also targets this group, as do the DeBeers diamond ads
which often speak of 25th wedding anniversaries. See how
they go straight at this age and financial range?
4. SOCIETALLY CONSCIOUS – (Two types)
10-15% of the market, fastest growing segment in the US.
LIFESTYLE: Not money oriented, tend to be college grads,
grew up in the 60s, don’t trust government programs.
Type A: Never left the 60s, long hair, not into career,
sandals, Tie-dyed T-Shirts, Grateful Dead concerts. They
often prefer used cars, VW vans.
Type B: Got into the system, cut their hair (not always) or
trimmed their beards neatly, some wear suits, believe in
“change-the-system-from-within.” Their car choices are
Volvos, Saabs and Subarus. (From direct observation, it
would seem that Berkeley, CA, is the Volvo Capital of the
US!)
HIGH VALUE: Intelligence, Integrity
PSYCHIC WOUND: Being seduced or manipulated by the
system in any way.
KEY WORDS: Mission, change the world for the better,
natural, balance, nurturing, good person, outdoors,
environmental, poor, homeless, global warming, recycling,
pollution, etc.
Typical commercial appealing to this group: Chevron
“People Do” ads showing scenes of environmental purity
next to refineries. Coors Regular with cool, clean flowing
streams. Ads which are low key and which stress “You
Already Know What’s Right,” or “You Can’t Be Fooled.” So
even though this group detests being manipulated, they, like
everyone else in the world, can be approached
psychologically.
GENERAL CATEGORIES
Note that these are all general categories. People are not
totally one thing or another, so individuals can be part of
more than one grouping. Often you’ll see commercials or
ads which are targeted toward more than one group using
mixed words and images. The viewer simply picks out
those which appeal directly and rejects the others…or
doesn’t even see or respond to them.
So observe the advertising going on for awhile, see how it is
put together and then go forth and do likewise. Find YOUR
target market and aim all your advertising, marketing and
promotional energies and dollars specifically at them.
You’re bound to have success!
Finance
Carbohydrates – Heroes Or Villains?
“Let your food be your medicine and let your medicine be your food.” – Hippocrates
Did your grandmother teach you, as mine did, that you are what you eat? We used to chuckle about her obsession with whole wheat, and felt she was going overboard when she counseled us to avoid sugar. Grandma lived to a ripe old age, and she was sharp-witted and ambulatory to the very end. Now, years after her death, science is “discovering” the truth in Grandma’s views on health.
It is my observation that at least 80% of the health problems in America are related to diet. I will even go so far as to say that many people who are disabled with chronic or episodic depression would notice a new life, with energy and focus, if their diets were looked at and adjusted, and if time were allotted for the body to repair itself. And those who suffer from chronic illness have hope, if their diet is carefully evaluated and adjusted. Let’s look at some possible applications of these principles.
Sugar Is Not Our Friend
The study of sugar and its effects on humans is so diverse; it’s hard to know where to start. Let’s start with Endocrinology 101. It’s a little complex. Are you ready for it? I think it might be most easily understood if we can compare it to something with which we are somewhat familiar.
In dry areas, rainfall that isn’t used immediately to moisten the soil is channeled into tributary streams, which often empty into reservoirs. The reservoirs store the water behind strong, secure dams. Huge turbines, combined with the power of the water, generate energy. If water levels are too high to be contained in the reservoirs, a spillover occurs, or there is a break in the dam. The resultant flooding can create a dangerous situation.
In our bodies, sugar that isn’t utilized immediately to create energy is stored. Sugar, fed in a sudden dose to the body, reacts in a similar manner to that of an overflowing reservoir, particularly when it is eaten without the fiber and minerals and other nutrients which are with sugars in their natural state. When we eat a candy bar (or cookie, cake, pie, chocolate), the glucose (one of many sugars) level rises quickly in the blood. This prompts the rapid release of insulin from the pancreas. The insulin takes the glucose to the cell through insulin receptors and utilizes it in one of three places: 1) about 50% is used for immediate energy (as in the huge turbines of the dam); 2) about 10% is stored in the muscle and liver as glycogen (like the water in the reservoir) and 3) approximately 40% is stored as fats-triglycerides and cholesterol (like a spillover from the dam which could create a dangerous situation). (1) (This becomes important as we discuss the epidemic of obesity and diabetes in a later article).
Simply put, sugar causes the body to release insulin and stress hormones, which “flood’ the body. And unfortunately, in sugar consumption, the flooding never ends. If the refined sugar is not followed by a meal (with slow release of glucose from complex carbohydrates), the insulin will drop the blood glucose level too low. This prompts the adrenal gland to release the stress hormones (cortisol, which is our natural steroid and adrenaline) to the muscles and liver, which in turn release glucose from glycogen to raise the blood sugar level. (2) Sometimes the low blood glucose causes “hypoglycemia” symptoms which are superficially relieved by eating more refined sugar. Both glycogen release and new sugar intake raise the blood glucose. If it increases it too high or too fast, we see a subsequent release of insulin and the cycle goes on.
With long term exposure to high glucose levels, the cell walls become thicker and lose their insulin receptors. The cell then resists the intake of glucose, which is called insulin resistance. This means the blood glucose goes up and blood insulin goes up, but the subsequent drop in blood glucose does not take place. Consistent high blood glucose causes glucose to stick to proteins, called “glycosylation.”(3) The effects of glycosylation will be discussed later in an article on diabetes and obesity. High insulin levels block the conversion of triglycerides into energy, thus raising triglyceride levels in the blood, and making it difficult to lose weight. (4) Still with me?
There’s more. . .
Another harmful effect of high sugar in the bloodstream is an increase of calcium loss through the urine, which over the long term may contribute to osteoporosis. When the same amount of sugar was given to people with a history of calcium oxalate kidney stones, the increase in calcium excretion was even greater. (5) Many people have noticed an increase in joint, muscle or headaches soon after sugar intake. And conversely, many people who have discontinued sugar in their diet have noticed greater energy and less muscle and joint pain after a few weeks.
Flooding the body with insulin and stress hormones is a major part of the adverse effects of sugar consumption, but (continuing to use a water metaphor) it is only a drop in the bucket! Some of the sugar that is ingested is not absorbed, providing a good meal for harmful bacteria, Candida and other fungi in the intestinal tract. (6) Cancer cells have many times more insulin receptors compared to normal cells and require more glucose for growth. (7) High sugar intake is associated with increased cancer risk. (8)
Because sugar is often eaten without accompanying fiber, this leads to constipation and hemorrhoids. Lack of fiber also permits the food to stay longer in the gut, creating more putrefactive breakdown and toxin absorption.
So, is the concern with sugar a crazy, wild idea? Our family enjoys desserts, but we try to keep our sugar consumption much lower than we did in the past, and we limit it to a small portion, made with as few processed ingredients as possible, AFTER we have completed a nutritious meal. No more binging on ice cream as a mid morning or mid afternoon snack!
Historically, sugar was sold in “pharmacies” in pioneer times, in little cone-shaped packets, which were carefully shaved in small amounts to adjust flavors. It was sold right along with medicinal herbs. In colonial times, the price of sugar was-unbelievably!–$2.40 a pound. In the “Little House on the Prairie” series of books, Pa would have to travel miles to town to get a Christmas candy for Laura, Mary, and Carrie’s stockings. Society’s consumption rate for sugar now is astronomically higher than it was during pioneer times. Prices are so low that it’s not uncommon nowadays to find sugar for $1.50 for five pounds. Today it’s difficult to think of any kind of celebration without sweet foods of some kind! It’s also difficult to think of other options which are enticing or represent us well as a good host or a thoughtful neighbor. After all, shouldn’t we bake a batch of brownies to bring to the new move-in family? Or what treat do we take to the Cub Scout pack meeting? Granted, it’s tough to think of alternatives which are healthy and yet fun. No one flocks to the broccoli as readily as they will pick up and bite into a cookie. But sugar does affect us, and it is wise to be aware of the affect it has on our body.
Before we leave the topic of sugar, it is also worth mentioning that most cavities in teeth are directly related to sugar intake. (9) Dr. Weston Price, former head of research programs at the American Dental Association, documents his observations that native Polynesians faces narrowed after the introduction of sugar and refined flour into their diet. This caused bad bites and crowded, crooked teeth compared to earlier generations. (10) I have wondered if our high sugar consumption is one reason we have to have so much orthodontic work in the United States.
What About Artificial Sweeteners?
What about artificial sweeteners? It must be recognized that many people use artificial sweeteners to lose weight, but studies consistently show that people on artificial sweeteners gain more weight than do people who avoid sweeteners entirely. We know from the data of the artificial sweeteners’ own studies that people gain weight from “diet” pop. So weight loss isn’t just related to calories. The sweeteners have adverse affects on the body as well, many of them worse than the effects sugar has. Most of the foods that contain artificial sweeteners are foods that should be limited anyway Why not replace unnaturally sweet foods with naturally sweet fresh fruits? The accompanying nutrients and fiber in fresh fruits make them ideal for digestion and utilization of the glucose.
Having said that, I should explain some things about artificial sweeteners. Saccharine (Sweet ‘N Low and Sugar Twin) was the first to come on the market and presently carries a government mandated warning label that it is known to cause cancer in laboratory animals. Aspartame (NutraSweet) is broken down in the body to wood alcohol, subsequently broken to formaldehyde, a fixative and a known carcinogen (cancer causing agent). Formaldehyde is then broken down into formic acid, which is the same strong caustic used by fire ants to administer their sting. (11) Sucralose (Splenda) was approved in 1999 as a general sweetener, so it has not stood the test of time, although it is the least controversial of the three sweeteners. Stevia is an herbal sweetener, and provides the best transition alternative to getting off sweets altogether. You can find Stevia at health food stores, or in the health section of some grocery stores. Agave nectar is also more healthful than processed sugars.
When carbohydrates are broken down for energy formation, certain vitamins and minerals are needed for proper processing. If we remove those very nutrients, such as with “polished” white rice and white “enriched” flour in the refining process, vitamin and mineral depletion takes place. “Enriched” means that 24 nutrients have been removed (12) and about 5 have been added back. White flour, made whiter with bleach (the same bleach we use to whiten our clothes in the laundry) is then used for bread and pasta preparation. One has to search to find flour that doesn’t have the added (and unwanted!) ingredient of bleach!
Now that we have addressed the issues of the harmful effects of processed, refined carbohydrates (I wonder if this could be some of what John A. Widstoe referred to when he talked of “adulterated and dangerous foods upon the market?”), let’s turn our attention to carbohydrates that are not “refined.”
Here Come the Carbs
An important principle needs to be clarified at this point. Animals handle carbohydrates with fiber differently than when carbohydrates are consumed without fiber present. When cows were fed molasses without fiber, they developed neurological problems and died. When fiber was added to the same sugar volume, the illnesses were not seen. (14) It seems to me that the same is true in humans-that the eating of the whole fruit or vegetable imparts a protective effect against the damage caused by refined, processed carbohydrates.
Legumes, including beans, peas, lentils, soy and peanuts are moderately high in carbohydrates, but have lots of fiber. Fruits, when eaten in the whole state, contain good amounts of fiber. (If more vegetables than fruit are eaten, more fiber is ingested with the higher vitamins and lower carbohydrates.) Most of the time, when we think of whole grains, we just think of whole wheat or brown rice. But the category of whole grains includes oatmeal, millet, quinoa, barley and cornmeal. Many people appear to be sensitive (almost addicted) to breads which have yeast and sugar added to the original grain. Low amounts of carbohydrates are also found in vegetables, nuts and seeds.
The change to a more healthful eating style needn’t be drastic, and it needn’t be instant, unless our bodies have become so ill that treatment is urgent. Learning how to cook and eat more healthfully is a process. We were all raised in the Twinkie generation-it takes time to see and implement a better, more healthful way.
Healthful Hints:
- Avoid refined, processed carbohydrates (especially sugar), including white flour and white rice. Seek opportunities to use whole, fresh foods.
- Eat whole fruits as desserts.
- Eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds (“wholesome herbs…, every fruit…, all grain… is ordained for the use of man”).
1. Harper’s Biochemistry, 1988, 21st Edition, p. 555.
2. ibid. p. 196.
3. Cecil Textbook of Medicine, 19th Edition, Volume 2, p. 1297.
4. Harper’s Biochemistry, 1988, 21st Edition, p. 555.
5. Lemann, J. Jr., W. F. Piering, and E. J. Lennon. 1969. Possible role of carbohydrate-induced calciuria in calcium oxalate kidney-stone formation. N Engl J Med 280: 232-237.
6. Horowitz, B. J., Edelstein, S. and Lippman, L., Sugar Chromatography Studies in Recurrent Candida vulvovaginitis, J. Reproduct. Med., 1984; 29:441-443.
7. Rossi, Fannelli, F. et. Al. Journal Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, vol. 15, p. 680, 1991.
8. Horribin, DF, Medical Hypotheses, vol. 11, no. 3, p. 319, 1983.
9. Dr. Harold Loe, retired Director of the National Institute of Dental Research, interview published in Dental Products Report, 1993.
10. Dr. Weston Price, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration.
11. Aspartame Consumer Safety Network, P.O. Box 780634 Dallas, TX 75378. (214) 352-4268 .
12. Udo Erasmus, Fats that Heal Fats that Kill, p. 76.
13. Mella, C.M., Margolles, E. and Loew, F.M., Epinephrine Induced Hyperglycemia in Bulls and its Relationship to Polioencephalomalacia. Can. J. comp. Med. Vol 39, July 1975, pp. 321-3.
Finance
How Social Media Helps Online Marketing
Good marketing is one of the indicators of whether your business will be a success. And these days, there are more outlets for getting the word out, specifically in the world of online marketing. From ad placement to search engine marketing to mobile advertising to SM promotion – more and more options are out there to help push your business off the ground.
Advertising is a huge part of online marketing, and it’s made bigger with the help of social media. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, blogs – you name it and it’s basically another way for you to get the word out about what you’re offering. If you go back to the basis of marketing, it’s really all about getting people to be aware that your services exist and telling them about what you can give them that other businesses can’t. You’re open to a much bigger audience than just having a good website that people might stumble upon if they’re searching for what you offer. Millions upon millions of people are signed up to at least one social media platform, giving you the possibility of reaching out to a larger audience than even making sure that your website pops up within the first five results pages of a search engine.
By constantly creating articles or blogs about your service and publishing them on social media, word goes out to more people faster, thereby channeling more traffic to your website. You can start off with an article about your company and what you offer. Then write another article about what makes you better than other companies that offer the same service, another article on what customers can expect from you in the future and anything else related to your business. Even if certain people don’t follow your updates, as long as someone else “shares” or “re-tweets” your updates, it’s getting out there. It’s just like the old school word-of-mouth advertising and marketing, except people are being given direct links with complete information on what your business can do for them.
For those who think that social media can take professionalism out of a serious business, it’s up to you to not let that happen. If you plan to use social media to respond to customer inquiries and complaints, do it with the business etiquette that you want your company to be known for. Respond in a respectful and timely manner. Another advantage is that communicating via social media is quick and it also breaks through distance barriers, allowing your company to reach anyone in the world. Social media has helped revolutionize how people gather their information and how people conduct business. World news breaks on Twitter before it reaches TV. Facebook has become home to some online sellers and advertisers. Whether know how to go about online marketing, social media is a great place to start.
