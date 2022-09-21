Finance
Action Plan for Personal and Professional Financial Security for Small Business Owners
One of the largest areas of concern for a small business owner is that of personal and professional financial security. Since many small businesses are almost entirely self-run, the two areas can sometimes overlap or combine to become overwhelming. The pressures and responsibilities that go along with both business and family life can often cause you to put budgeting concerns on the back burner. However, if you want to put a plan into action to help you achieve financial success and security, there are a few important questions to ask yourself.
First, determine what you want to achieve. Make sure that you set realistic and reasonable earnings and savings goals for the upcoming year. Figure out your long-term, intermediate and short-term goals, and remember to allow for an emergency cash account. Many business owners only plan for their known assets for a projected fiscal year; having one- to three-months’ salary in an emergency fund will help you to be ready in case of unforeseen expenses.
Non-essential purchases can slowly eat away at your cash and credit reserve. For one month, meticulously track each and every purchase you make. At the end of the month, make a clear delineation between those purchases you need and those purchases you can do without. Make every effort to eliminate the latter. You’ll be surprised at how much your company’s expense account saves per month!
Secondly, ask yourself what exactly you need to prepare yourself for. Use your calendar-year budget to help you prepare for the very long term. The first thing to do is to make sure that you are involved in some type of long-term retirement program, such as a 401(k). If your company doesn’t or can’t currently offer a 401(k), make sure that you “max out” your monthly contribution to another IRA or other tax-qualified retirement instrument.
With the financial demands of the here and now, it can be tempting to procrastinate and put off creating a long-term savings plan. But time matters. It can be one of your greatest allies as you develop strategies to reach your financial goals. Successful savers are in charge of their own destinies, run their own daily lives, fulfill their dreams, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment when it comes to their finances. In short, successful savers run successful businesses.
If you are able to make responsible choices, your small business’s financial future should be secure. Remember, the hardest thing about financial planning is getting started. Once you get the ball rolling, you can let it carry you into a place where you can take bigger risks with your business, and experience the larger rewards which come with them.
How A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help Reduce Stress After An Accident
If you’ve been in an accident, you’ve probably received a lot of well-meaning advice from strangers, family and friends alike. Instead of listening to advice from well-intentioned, but misinformed people, turn to a personal injury firm. These lawyers are experienced in helping accident victims fight the insurance company to get what’s rightfully theirs. Going through this process on your own can be difficult and can only add to the stress you’re under after an accident.
A Personal Injury Firm Can Help Recommend Doctors Or Chiropractors
Whether you’ve been in a car accident or suffered a fall, you might need ongoing medical care. If you don’t have a regular family doctor, or you’ve never seen a chiropractor, you might not know how to find one. An attorney who handles injuries on a regular basis will be able to recommend a qualified medical practitioner. While your attorney can’t determine whether you need to be seen by a medical professional, a personal injury lawyer should be able to point you towards a good one.
An Attorney Will Deal With The Insurance Company Directly
Without a personal injury attorney, you’ll be stuck dealing with the insurance company on your own time. Insurance companies are experienced in settling a case using the least amount of resources possible. This means that the insurance company employees you deal with will do everything they can to reduce the amount of money they’ll award you, as well as try to get out of paying for car repairs, medical bills and more. While the insurance company representatives might be nice and kind, they’re ultimately working for the other side and want to do whatever they can to minimize a payout.
A personal injury lawyer will take care of all correspondence with the insurance company regarding your care. They’ll work for you so you can be sure to get the most out of your settlement, but because they handle everything for you, you can sit back and know that you’re being taken care of.
A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help Increase Your Settlement
Many people worry that if they work with an attorney, they’ll see less of a settlement after the lawyer takes his or her fee. While it’s true that these lawyers do take a fee, most times these cases collect more because of the lawyer’s expertise, even after the attorney is paid. This is because lawyers are often well-versed in the types of injuries that can be caused by an accident. The best part is that lawyers who take these types of cases often work on a contingency basis, which means they don’t require payment up front. If you’re off work due to your accident, knowing that someone is working tirelessly to get you the settlement you deserve can be a big load off your shoulders.
Knowing a personal injury attorney has your back and is watching out for your best interests can reduce your stress levels a great deal after an accident. Whether you’ve been in a car collision, you’ve suffered a fall or been bitten by a dog, an attorney can help you get the settlement you deserve without putting you through a lot of stress.
Insurance Tips to Lower Your Insurance Cost
If you are like me, you do not delight in buying insurance. We all tend to complain about the cost and what we get for our cash. That being said, we need to buy insurance to protect our family and assets. So here are some insurance buying tips to help make the process a little easier.
Take a contrary angle on it. Start by finding out what the policy doesn’t shelter. We often act upon what a policy covers but then end up amazed when we make a claim and learn it is not covered. You can read your policy but it’s also a good idea to get your insurance agent to read and explain it all to you. Then you can judge whether you need to purchase specific coverage for certain exclusions.
Each year when you renew your insurance policies you should take some time to review your needs. Things change from year to year and your current insurance needs to reflect those changes. It would be nice if your agent brought up the subject but few do. So be prepared to do your own analysis.
We all want low cost insurance but remember you usually get what you pay for, so don’t be fooled by exceptionally low prices. If you find what appears to be a really cut-price insurance policy then be sure you are comparing like products. They are not all alike and can differ greatly.
That said, shopping for insurance online can save you anywhere from 15% to 45% depending on the type of insurance and the company. There are several excellent insurance sites online so let your fingers do the walking and do plenty of comparisons.
If you decide to switch insurance providers before your insurance comes up for renewal you’ll have to pay a penalty that is based on how much time is left on the existing policy. It’s always best to change providers when a policy comes up for renewal.
You should also not switch insurance companies too often because in the end you’ll be paying more. Establishing a long-standing relationship with one insurance company may earn you discounts that over time are substantial. So do change insurance companies if there is a good reason but don’t do it haphazardly.
When it comes to filing claims avoid too many small claims. Each claim goes on your insurance record no matter what the size or even when you aren’t at fault. If you do not avoid this you’ll find your premium going up at renewal time. The insurance company will assign you to a higher risk class if you file too many claims. This will result in you paying more at renewal time.
You can also do your part to reduce the risk of loss by making sure you have good dead bolts installed, proper locks on your windows, anti theft devices on your vehicles, home security systems, and anything else that reduces the risk of a claim. Many insurance companies will even give you with a discount if you do these things.
Don’t exclude important details and don’t misguide! For example, telling your agent that you are a non-smoker when you actually smoke will result in a denial of your claim should you file one. In the end, you’ll really be the one to loose and not the insurance company. It goes if you do not disclose your true driving record, home insurance claims you’ve had in the past, or any other relevant information requested by the insurance agent.
Once you get a policy you should read it over carefully and make sure that all the coverage is correct. If something is unclear or wrong, call your agent for clarification.
Insurance is one of those things that annoys you through most of your life but by following these insurance buying tips you can make the process less of a hassle and less expensive.
US Asylum Laws
The US Immigration Policy on Asylum Seekers is a comprehensive report on the fundamentals of the US asylum policy. Individuals may seek asylum to the US if they are in fear of being persecuted because of their inclusion in a social group, nationality, political viewpoint, race, or religion. Other highlights of the US asylum policy guidelines can be found in this report.
Asylum Proceedings
The two methods for seeking asylum are an affirmative asylum proceeding and a defensive asylum proceeding. Aliens already in the US apply for asylum with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services through an affirmative asylum proceeding. This method entails a USCIS officer to review the application, the testimony of the alien, and the condition of the country the alien is seeking asylum from.
A defensive asylum proceeding is sought through the Executive Office for Immigration Review during a deportation proceeding. If an individual seeks asylum at a US port and expresses a fear of persecution, their application will be considered through the defensive asylum proceeding if he or she is deemed credible.
Aliens seeking asylum must begin apply within one year of their entry into the US unless there is a change of circumstances which can cause the time period to change. Approximately 1,000 asylum cases are allowed in the US per year.
Current policy dictates the distinction between credible fear of persecution and a well-rounded fear of persecution the alien may claim. Credible fear is a significant amount of fear demonstrated by the alien which can be substantiated.
Reasons to be barred from Asylum
Aliens can be barred from asylum because of the following reasons:
• The alien has resided in another country before arriving in the US;
• The alien had participated in any way in the persecution of another person;
• The alien had been convicted of a serious crime,
• The alien would pose a security threat; and
• The alien belongs to a terrorist organization or has engaged in terrorist activity.
If you or a family member are seeking asylum, work with an immigration lawyer to have the best chance for your application to be accepted.
What is National Insurance and Can I Reduce My Obligation?
Generally, most contractors who enter the UK will have the same set of questions when receiving their first pay cheque, the one question that features prominently is, what is National Insurance and why do I need to contribute to it? Your NI Number acts almost as your own personal account number.
The number ensures that the NI contributions and tax you are paying is properly recorded onto your records. You pay Insurance to build up your entitlement to certain social security benefits, including the State Pension, unemployment pay and incapacity benefits. This number also acts as a reference number for the entire UK social security system. Each employee’s National Insurance is made up of two parts, namely, Employee and Employers NI.
There are various ways to in which you can reduce your obligations. The main way for contractors to accomplish this is to utilise the services of an Umbrella Company or a Limited Company. In these payroll structures, contractors are able to vastly reduce their taxable pay by claiming expenses that are wholly and exclusively for business purposes. This, in turn reduces the contributions due. Another way in which you can save is by claiming a rebate.
Most contractors are unaware that they are able to claim back contributions whilst working in the UK. It must be mentioned that you cannot claim your full contributions but only a portion thereof. The rebate allows you to transfer all monies from your 2nd state pension into a personal pension policy which is set up under your own name. A National Insurance rebate can be claimed at anytime and only needs to be done once, it should be noted that you cannot back date claim your NI , you can only claim for the current tax year and years going forward.
Health Care Reform: More Coverage for Seriously Injured in Car Accidents
Controversy continues to surround the recent health care reform bill enacted by Congress in March of this year. For many, there are some clear advantages to its passing, however. The legislation includes a requirement that by 2014 all Americans must buy health insurance or pay an annual fine. Meeting this goal may seem like a daunting task, but once reached, it has the potential to help many people who suddenly face critical medical emergencies.
One particular group who stands to benefit are victims of severe car accidents.
In many cases, auto insurance companies provide compensation for people injured in crashes. Although states like California mandate that all drivers carry a minimum amount of financial responsibility to pay for injuries to other parties, many people continue to recklessly operate their vehicles as uninsured motorists.
Even when the law-abiding citizens who maintain the lowest level of auto liability coverage are involved in accidents, injured victims may not be able to appropriately settle with the insurers if their medical costs exceed the policy limits. For example, California liability minimums are $15,000 for one person and $30,000 for multiple people. If a driver causes a collision with another motorist who is badly injured or killed, the $15,000 cap could easily be surpassed. The policyholder would then be personally responsible for paying any outstanding accident-related expenses for the other driver.
But what if the at-fault driver does not have the money to cover the remaining medical bills, as is often the case? What happens when the person who was seriously hurt has no medical insurance?
The new federal health care plan will give injured car accident victims in these dire situations one more option for help.
The reform bill makes health care more affordable through state government-based exchanges with subsidies. This in turn leads to more accessible medical insurance, especially for the formerly uninsured. As a result, anyone who experiences sudden and acute bodily harm, such as in a vehicle crash, will not have to rely on potentially insufficient auto insurance coverage or uninsured motorists to get the care they need.
While the health care reform legislation is being implemented, it is recommended that motorists in states like California consider purchasing more comprehensive auto insurance policies with higher payout limits to protect themselves from personal financial liability. In the near future, though, car accident victims will have somewhere to transfer the burden of expensive medical treatment following a serious injury.
If you or a loved one was recently injured in a vehicle crash and you have questions about who to go to for assistance, contact a California personal injury attorney. A local lawyer will know the standard procedures for dealing with auto and medical insurance companies and may be able to help you receive compensation for your pain and suffering, lost wages and medical expenses.
Appropriate Objections in a Deposition
Have you ever taken a deposition and had your opponent continually assert inappropriate objections? One after the other: “Irrelevant;” “hearsay;” “assumes facts not in evidence,” “calls for an opinion.” Obnoxious, isn’t it?
Or worse yet, an attorney makes speaking objections blatantly designed to coach the witness, such as: “Calculated to mislead the jury into believing his side of the story, i.e., that the cardiologist failed to review the abnormal EKG and focused exclusively on the mucus in the lungs, when in fact the evidence suggests that the EKG was not conducted until after this witness examined the patient. I instruct the witness not to answer on the grounds that doing so would be prejudicial.”
Considering that depositions cost a thousand dollars or more to take and sometimes require weeks or months to convene, inappropriate objections can be pretty infuriating. This begs the question: Which objections are appropriate in a deposition?
The first thing to remember is that depositions are for conducting discovery. And the scope of permissible discovery includes “any matter not privileged, that is relevant to the subject matter involved . . . [that is] itself admissible in evidence or appears reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.” Code of Civil Procedure §2017.010.
Therefore, at all times during a deposition, be attuned for questions that seek information that is privileged, not relevant to the subject matter or that are not reasonably calculated to the discovery of admissible evidence. Objections to such questions, if well-taken, are most likely to be proper.
Privileges are fairly easy to grasp and “not reasonably calculated” questions are those questions that could only logically uncover inadmissible matter. The harder concept to understand is “not relevant to the subject matter.” This is not the same thing as “relevancy” as a test for “admissibility,” as used in Evidence Code §350. Rather, “relevant to the subject matter” for purposes of discovery is best thought of as helpful for evaluating the case, preparing for trial or facilitating settlement. Gonzalez v. Superior Court (City of San Fernando) (1995) 33 Cal. App.4th 1539, 1546.) Also, there is a balance that comes into play when probing into irrelevant matter. Courts consider whether the benefit of allowing the discovery outweighs the burden. See, Bridgestone/Firestone v. Superior Court (Rios) (1992) 7 Cal.App.4th 1384, 1391.
The main thing to remember is that the scope of permissible discovery is very broad. “Reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence” means that you are allowed to probe into areas that may themselves not be admissible, if doing so would shed light on other evidence that is admissible. See, Greyhound Corp. v. Superior Court (Clay) (1961) 56 Cal.2d 355, 384. Therefore, the scope of proper grounds for objecting to questions in a deposition is narrower than at trial.
For example, it is permissible to ask a deponent questions that call for hearsay, information that might itself be technically irrelevant to an issue or that calls for an opinion, even from a lay witness. The answers to those questions might be inadmissible at trial, but might lead to follow-up questions that uncover admissible evidence. Thus, objections such as “hearsay,” “irrelevant” and “calls for an opinion” are generally improper in a deposition.
Case law specifically allows asking questions that call for hearsay in a deposition because it might lead to other admissible evidence. Smith v. Superior Court (Alfred) (1961) 189 Cal.App.2d 6, 11-12. Likewise, it is permissible to seek information that is cumulative, so an objection on that ground would be improper. TBG Ins. Services v. Superior Court (Zieminski) (2002) 96 Cal.App.4th 443, 448. The one exception to this general rule involves discovery taken from non-parties, against whom fishing excursions far afield of the issues are not likely to be permitted.
Asserting a privilege is a proper objection in a deposition. Such privilege objections include attorney-client (Evid. Code §950), doctor-patient (Evid. Code §990), psychotherapist-patient (Evid. Code §1010), clergy-penitent (Evid. Code §1030), slef-incrimination (Evid. Code §940), spousal communications (Evid. Code §980), trade secrets (Evid. Code §1060), tax returns (Webb v. Standard Oil (1957) 49 Cal.2d 509, 513-514), matters discussed in mediation (Evid. Code §1152), and others.
The next group of proper objections in a deposition involve objections to the form of the question. Under Code of Civil Procedure §2025.460, subdivision (b), unless objections to the form of a question are raised in the deposition, they are waived. Such objections include assertions that the question is ambiguous, confusing, compound, calls for an undue narrative, calls for speculation, is argumentative or leading.
These objections need not be controversial. If your opponent objects to the form of your questions, do not butt heads about whether the objection was proper or not. Simply rephrase your question and move on.
I have seen defense attorneys intimidate plaintiffs and inexperienced plaintiffs’ attorneys in depositions by taking out a copy of the complaint and asking the plaintiff to explain the legal contentions. These are improper questions in a deposition and objections to them would be well-taken. See, Rifkind v. Superior Court (Good) (1994) 22 Cal.App.4th 1255, 1259. Asking the plaintiff questions about factual contentions from the complaint, however, is permissible.
I have also seen attorneys instruct their clients not to answer questions following objections. This is only proper if the objection involves a privilege. Indeed, Code of Civil Procedure §2025.460, subdivision (a) actually requires you to object to a question and instruct your client not to answer in order to preserve the privilege objection or it is waived.
But instructing a witness not to answer a question on any other grounds is improper. Stewart v. Colonial Western Agency (2001) 87 Cal.App.4th 1006, 1015. It is also annoying, since it impedes the flow of information and tends to embolden the witness to look to the lawyer for a side door any time the questions get tough.
Other proper grounds for objection in a deposition include objections to defects in the deposition notice, defects regarding the oath or affirmation, and objections involving misconduct by a party, an attorney for a party or the court reporter.
