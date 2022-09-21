News
After Connor Norby ditched his leg kick experiment, the Orioles prospect’s power has been on constant display
At the tail end of spring training, Orioles prospect John Rhodes turned to a struggling Connor Norby and wondered what happened. The outfielder had watched Norby since they were drafted together, navigating rookie ball and Low-A Delmarva, and became accustomed with his swing.
But at spring training this year, Rhodes couldn’t get his head around why Norby suddenly looked so uncomfortable at the plate.
“Whatever you changed,” Rhodes told Norby, “go back. Get rid of it, and don’t even think twice about it.”
Last offseason, Norby altered his usual approach. The second baseman, whom the Orioles selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, sought to make a uniform swing, cutting out the variations of a toe tap and occasional leg kick he had during his time at East Carolina. So he ditched the toe tap and committed entirely to a leg kick, thinking it would add more power, too.
Instead, on his last day of spring training, he realized he “had to go back to what worked.” And over the course of this season, Norby’s efforts to reintroduce a toe tap rather than a full leg kick — as well as elevating his hands in his stance — have unlocked the power and potential that wavered when he experimented in the offseason.
The subtle changes have led Norby from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie and ultimately to a call-up to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. That’s where the 22-year-old clobbered the first pitch he saw in his debut at that level for a homer as part of a three-hit game — just more evidence his alterations were correct.
“The biggest things for me leaving spring training were if I felt good in the box and am I seeing the ball?” Norby said. “Those are the two biggest things, and I left spring training with those two thoughts in my head, and we’re here now.”
When Norby thinks back to when he ditched the leg kick, he remembers immediately feeling more comfortable with Aberdeen, with the ability to better time up variable pitch velocities. The hits didn’t immediately follow, though, with Norby posting a .237 average. Part of it was how Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium is a pitcher’s park, resulting in low averages for several other top Orioles prospects, such as Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo.
All three would soon find their way to Bowie, where Norby — Baltimore’s No. 12-ranked prospect, per Baseball America — would experience what he calls a much-needed fresh start. But he still wanted to feel like he belonged.
“I want to be called up for the right reasons,” Norby thought. “I don’t want to get called up because there’s money in me, I want to be called up because I was ready. I had a couple of our hitting guys reach out to me like, ‘You’ll be ready.’”
They were right, with a change in scenery helping Norby’s season to take off. But at the center of his issues was that Norby still had too much pre-swing movement. With Norby’s hands rested on his shoulder before the pitch, it took him time to load his arms before swinging — causing him to be late on some pitches.
So hitting coach Branden Becker suggested another tweak, raising Norby’s hands above his shoulder and instructing him to keep them steady before the pitch.
“I’m just thinking about rotating my torso,” Norby said. “That kind of eliminates any extra movement. It gives me more space and better timing. It allows me to get to the fastball earlier but also stay on the off-speed better, and when I land my foot, I can kind of just go from there. And the toe tap I’ve been doing all year helps with that as well.”
Norby’s season took off, with a .298 average and 17 home runs in 64 games for the Baysox. He felt the most improvement during a series against the Altoona Curve, where he hit three homers in a four-game span. Those are just a small sampling of the 26 long balls he has launched this season, tied for the organizational lead, with the latest in Norfolk on Tuesday.
Norby always had the power. He didn’t need a leg kick to bring it out. And over the course of the season, he’s proven it — to himself and to others — as he climbs the minor league ladder.
Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Grabbing A Woman And Kicking Her Out During Live-stream Sermon
Lamor Whitehead, a Brooklyn Bishop who is often in the news for the wrong reasons mostly, for bragging about his pieces of jewelry, and properties, and recently for his million-dollar mid-sermon jewelry robbery is in the news again, this time for a possible assault.
According to the controversial preacher, the woman interrupted his Sunday preaching and started cussing and calling him names, he sensed a possible danger and hence grabbed her to prevent his family from being harmed.
For a bishop, preaching in front of his large congregation, one may ask what possible danger could he be frightened of, from an unharmed woman or this is just one of his attention-seeking gimmicks?
However, it didn’t end well, as both Bishop Lamor and the unknown woman were arrested and put in cells. The two were released later. Bishop Lamor however mentioned that the officers apologized for the inconvenience and the possible trauma his congregation will relive.
Bishop Lamor was arrested in his church, Leaders of Tomorrow International in Canarsie, in front of his family and the congregation. He complained about how unfair the treatment was when he was merely protecting his family from being harmed by dragging the woman by the neck out of the church. But was arrested and handcuffed in front of the church and children that look up to him.
Narrating the incident to Daily News, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, claimed the altercation between the woman brought back memories of when the armed robbers pointed their guys at his face.
Via FoxNews;
“They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the Daily News hours after his release. “They publicly embarrassed me, and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me.”
“I was almost done with my preaching and these two young ladies came in and sat in the back,” he recounted.
“You want to come preach? Come on up here,” Whitehead was heard saying to one of the women who could be heard shouting off-camera during the social media live stream of the services. “I’m gonna make you famous.”
The video shows the bishop walk off camera and tell someone, “Now move her out of here,” while heckling continues.
“She came in the middle aisle and just [started] cussing me out, calling me all types of names, calling me all types of things,” Whitehead said.
“She came back storming toward my wife and my 10-month-old baby,” he continued. “She went toward my wife and that’s when I grabbed her. I grabbed her and took her out of my church. All I could remember was the guys with the guns who put their gun in my baby’s face.”
The video shows Whitehead appearing to grab the woman by the back of the neck and push her off camera before yelling, “Grab her! Grab her!”
“They put me in cuffs and I told them I wasn’t getting in, and they grabbed me and picked me up and put me in the car,” Whitehead said. “There were a lot of little kids in church that are frightened now — again. All the little babies in my church saw me get arrested, the ones that look up to me.”
Police began to process Whitehead at the 69th Precinct station house.
“They dropped all the charges and let me out,” he said. “You don’t get to arrest me and throw me in prison. They had me in a cell with someone with felony charges and let me out. It’s not going to stop here. If I was a rabbi, if I was a Catholic priest, they would have never done this.”
Whitehead was heard in the video calling out the disruption for social media purposes.
“They were some wannabe up-and-coming bloggers,” he said. “They came to my church to disrupt my service.”
This incident is probably one of his ridiculous ways to make it into the headlines again. It looks like trouble is always knocking at Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s door and he seems to love it since it puts him in the news.
Here is the video of Lamor grabbing the woman’s neck and kicking her out:
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pushed Matt Turner over his reaction to giving the ball away in training but says saying it has improved his mentality to be a Premier League goalkeeper
Matt Turner has revealed how he was ‘pushed’ and given a lesson in mentality by manager Mikel Arteta during an early training session.
The United States international goalkeeper joined the Gunners from New England Revolution for £10million in the summer and admitted it took him a bit of time to adjust to a move from Major League Soccer to the Premier League.
And he was quickly made to see the difference by his new boss Arteta, who hit back at the glover when he began to complain during a training exercise after joining the club.
It didn’t bring the goalkeeper down though – far from it, he even called it a ‘good time’ – as Turner explained it ‘set the tone’ for his new mentality as a No2 London giants.
“We were playing a little possession game and it was really, really close,” said Turner – who beat Wayne Rooney in an MLS game – after joining Team USA on international duty.
“I tried to pass and gave the ball away. I was visually frustrated and upset and he just came up to me and pushed me.
“He was basically like, ‘I don’t want to see that. I don’t like to see that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going’.
“I think it really set the tone for my mentality at the club and just to carry on no matter what. If you fail, it doesn’t matter.
“What matters is how you react, not the failure itself. It was a really good time. »
Turner also credited the Spaniard for improving his game in just a few months since joining the Gunners – and it’s all down to the high standards the manager demands of his players.
“My game has come a long way since I started at Arsenal,” he added. “Just the speed and intensity of everything, every day.
“Mikel doesn’t accept anything other than a full tank of gas during training sessions, so you have to bring it every day or you’ll be discovered on the pitch pretty quickly.
“For me, it’s the consistency that I have to bring every day in training, to be ready for the times when I’m going to be able to play and, overall, just the speed, the technical execution of things, making saves against world-class players who play every day in training, sometimes getting discovered by world-class players in training.
“But while learning.”
7 Reasons Why Cloud Computing Is The Future Of Business
With the technology available, small and large businesses alike can take advantage of cloud computing – which allows you to build, operate, and scale applications by storing your data in the cloud and accessing it over the Internet instead of on your own servers or computer. With all the benefits of cloud computing, it’s easy to see why this is becoming an increasingly popular way to run businesses today and in the future. The seven reasons why cloud computing will become the future of business are..
Also Read: 10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
1. Cost – Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is more cost-effective in the long run. It saves you from having to purchase expensive hardware upfront and makes it easier to scale your system up or down as your business grows. These savings pass on to customers by providing them with affordable access to high-quality products. Additionally, cloud computing eliminates much of the IT overhead that comes with running an office because it’s handled for you by a third party. This means less time spent maintaining expensive infrastructure and more time devoted to growing your business.
2. Scalability
By now, you may have heard that the world’s leading companies are adopting cloud computing. What does this mean for your business? It means that by 2024, the average company will move more than 50% of its data onto the cloud. This is an incredible opportunity to cut costs and improve efficiency. With a scalable infrastructure at your fingertips, you can focus on growing your business while a reliable provider takes care of all the heavy lifting.
3. Security – Cloud Computing
When you store your data on an external server, you are entrusting your information to a third party. This means that you have to trust them with everything from company secrets and personal information to highly sensitive health records. For this reason, the most important aspect of cloud computing is data security. You want to make sure that the service provider has a secure system in place for storing your data.
4. Mobility
Providing employees with the ability to work from anywhere at any time is a huge convenience for both the employee and their employer. Employees get to enjoy more freedom and flexibility, while employers can save on office costs. With cloud computing, it is easier than ever to access files and programs remotely so that employees can work no matter where they are! Plus, because of how quickly technology advances in today’s world, laptops can become obsolete within just a few years. When that happens, your data is never lost- you simply buy another laptop and sync your old one to the cloud!
5. Expertise – Cloud Computing
In today’s ever-changing business landscape, it is more important than ever to be able to adapt quickly. In a world where everything is changing so fast, how can you maintain the agility and speed needed to get ahead? It all starts with embracing new technologies like cloud computing. For example, when using the cloud your systems can adjust to any changes in real-time without any major reconfiguration or implementation costs.
Another benefit of using the cloud is that it offers significant cost savings due to its flexibility – it allows businesses to scale up or down based on their needs without incurring significant infrastructure expenses In addition, it provides better security for businesses by separating confidential information from one system from others and ensures compliance with stringent industry regulations.
6. Speed
Cloud computing is the future of business. With a click of a button, you can have any app or software running at lightning speed on your laptop. So, imagine what this would be like if you had to wait for hours for an update or upgrade to download. What about if you had to spend hours trying to install new software? I can’t even imagine how slow things must be in offices where IT departments take months or years to upgrade their infrastructure because they’re overloaded with other projects!
7. Efficiency – Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is a game changer. With cloud-based solutions, businesses can save time and money by utilizing scalable, on-demand storage solutions. So, this means that companies no longer need to invest in expensive hardware and software that can become outdated quickly. One of the many benefits of cloud computing is that it’s accessible anywhere there is internet access. Making it perfect for businesses with remote workers or global offices.
Ultimately, it is up to you to decide if cloud computing is the future of business. However, I hope this blog post has provided some insight into why it might be worth exploring further. We all know that in order to keep up with the times we need to be on the cutting edge of technology and innovation.
Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-husband Lamar Odom Is Reportedly Dating Transgender Woman Daniielle Alexis
Lamar Odom after his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, one of the women that pride themselves on wealth and beauty, will be searching for a woman of the same standard but Lamar is in to disappoint y’all as he is reportedly dating Australian transgender, Daniielle Alexis.
Daniielle Alexis, an actress and model, known best for her role in the Australian series “Wentworth” claimed she has been open about her gender status since age four with her mother’s support. Danielle in an interview with Woman’s Day Magazine mentioned that, at such an early age, she dressed like girls, grew her hair long, and danced like girls.
According to her, her mother was supportive, her father on the other hand was in denial of her feminine side, hence trying to get her manly toys which she disgusted and felt was a punishment for her young self.
Via Media Take Out;
Danielle has always been open about her trans status. In a 2020 interview with Woman’s Day magazine she explained, “My original name was Shayne and I was born a boy — and I can finally say that name and feel safe that I’m not about to get teased.”
“Mum understood and never tried to change me. I grew my hair, wore colourful clothing, collected My Little Ponies and was dancing and performing from when I was four.
“Dad, however, never supported my feminine pursuits, and when he bought me a yellow boy’s mountain bike for my fifth birthday, I bawled my eyes out, wondering why I was being punished.”
Lamar, the former NBA player, and Khloe Kardashian separated over his drug problem, especially, crack cocaine. Apparently, the former player is now sober and is all set for a new love life with his transgender partner.
The relationship rumor spread after Daniielle posted a picture of Lamar and herself with the caption “One of the most beautiful humans I’ve met” with love emojis.
However, the transgender fans seemed to ignore Khloe Kardashian but rather throw their support to the seeming couples with words of encouragement like; “You guys are amazing together, you deserve the world” and others.
Here are some pictures of Lamar Odom’s current girlfriend Daniielle Alexis:
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022 declared, Biannual Private Jammu Division
JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022 declared, Biannual Private Jammu Division
www.jkbose.ac.in 11th Class Result 2022 Bi-Annual Private Jammu Division Check Here: Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11th Results for Private students on 20th of September 2022. Students who appeared in the Class 11th Bi-Annual Examination are searching for the result link. Students can check the Class 11th Results from the Link Given Below here.
From May to June, JKBOSE had its class 11th exams. Candidates can use their roll number to access their JKBOSE class 11th result.
Department Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)
Academic Year 2021-2022
Examination 11th Class
Division Jammu Division
JKBOSE 11th Exam Dates May to June 2022
Result Date 20Th September, 2022
Table of Contents
How to Check JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022?
JKBOSE 11th result 2022 details
How to Check JKBOSE Result by Name?
How to Check JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022?
Step 1: First of all, visit the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board @ www.jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: or Click on this Link Directly:
Step 3: Enter Your Roll Number, Registration Number
Step 4: Enter Characters As Shown In Image
Step 5: After that click on submit button.
Step 6: Download JKBOSE 11th Jammu Division Result and check the details.
Step 7: Take a printout of the 11th Provisional Marksheet.
Students will have to enter their roll number to access 11th class result 2022 check online. They can download JKBOSE results 2022 11th Class either by name or registration number.
JKBOSE 11th result 2022 details
JKBOSE 11th exam dates: May to June, 2022
JKBOSE Class 11th result date: September 20, 2022
Website to check JKBOSE result 2022: jkbose.nic.in
Credentials required to access JKBOSE 11th result: Roll No. and Registration No.
How to Check JKBOSE Result by Name?
Visit this Link and Enter your Name or Directly visit Indiaresults.com website
There Select Jammu and Kashmir as your State
The First Link will be given as JKBOSE Class 11th Result
Just Click on that Link and Enter your name in the first row and press Enter
The Result will be on your Mobile Screen
Mike Lindell Says Sellers Are Abandoning His MyStore Platform Because They Don’t Want To Be Associated With An FBI Investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have abandoned its MyStore e-commerce platform.
Lindell told Insider that these companies “don’t want to deal with MyStore” for fear of an FBI investigation.
Lindell’s phone was seized by the FBI last week during a Hardee drive-thru in Minnesota.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider on Tuesday that four entrepreneurs whose businesses were to be listed on his MyStore e-commerce platform have opted out of the plan.
Speaking to Insider, Lindell said after the FBI seized his phone from a drive-thru in Hardee last week, at least four companies told him they “don’t want to deal” with his MyStore platform. .
“You know, they don’t want to have the FBI connection. The FBI scares them,” Lindell said of the sellers.
“They don’t want to be cancelled, you know? ” he added.
Lindell did not name the contractors but said they had “really good” products, adding that he had signed deals with them that have since failed. The businessman told Insider he was also notified last week that a ‘private lender’ had canceled ‘two to three million dollars’ of support for one of the four companies that were looking to sell. products on the MyStore platform.
“That money was already going to one of those sellers, one of those contractors, so they had enough products and got listed on MyStore,” Lindell said. “And then they (the lenders) canceled the loan because they found out it was related to MyStore. It’s very sad.”
MyStore launched in April 2021 as Lindell’s “patriotic” response to Amazon. The store now lists a range of products, including the Lindell-backed MyCoffee, a range of ground coffee with the businessman’s face emblazoned on the packaging.
MyStore’s withdrawal is not the first time Lindell has run into trouble with financial institutions and collaborators over former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.
In February, one of Lindell’s banks severed ties with him, citing him as a “reputational risk,” after he was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over his phone records.
In June, Lindell accused Walmart, MyPillow’s largest distributor, of “cancelling it” and pulling its pillows from their stores.
Lindell told Insider last week that the seizure of the phone was linked to an investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a pro-Trump election official from Colorado accused of facilitating an election data leak.
On Tuesday, the businessman filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Justice Department for seizing his phone and accusing authorities of violating his constitutional rights.
Represented by a legal team that includes conservative attorney Alan Dershowitz, Lindell’s lawsuit claims the FBI violated his “First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment” rights. He also demands that his cell phone be returned to him and that any information obtained from his phone by the FBI or DOJ not be disclosed.
Separately, Lindell told Insider on Tuesday that he had trouble accessing his money and transferring money to his businesses without his phone.
“I can’t do money transfers,” Lindell said, telling Insider the codes he needed were all on the phone that was seized. “They took the files from there, and it really crippled me at work.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
