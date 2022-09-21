News
Arlington Heights rejects petition to prevent tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium — but the measure could come back
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for the Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers.
Mayor Tom Hayes called the proposal “a terrible idea,” saying it would prohibit any kind of tax break or even public parking that could be considered a financial incentive for business. He added that any suggestion of cronyism among village officials was “patently false and baseless.”
Last year, the Bears entered a preliminary purchase agreement to buy Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs Inc. for $197 million. The team is going through due diligence to see whether the 326-acre site would meet all requirements before closing the deal late this year or early next year.
Team officials have said they would not seek taxpayer assistance to build the stadium, but would need public assistance to build infrastructure for the adjoining $5 billion development to feature housing, offices, retail and entertainment.
A village ordinance allows the village board to consider approving a referendum on a petition if it gets supporting signatures from 1% of registered voters, or 557 people.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois submitted 667 signatures Sept. 6, but some signatures didn’t match registered signatures, had no signature, had incorrect or no names, or the signees did not live in Arlington Heights, leaving only 544 valid signatures, Village Manager Randall Recklaus said.
Petitioners may always add more signatures. If the board still rejects the proposal, petitioners may get signatures from 12% of registered voters to put the measure on the ballot.
Americans for Prosperity has said a referendum would be binding, but village Attorney Hart Passman said it would not, saying that nothing in the ordinance or state law provides for it to be binding.
Recklaus gave an overview of how tax incentives have been very successful in attracting and keeping businesses that lower homeowners’ property tax burden.
Most significantly, he said, the village’s downtown was successfully rebuilt through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district. Under the TIF, any increases in property taxes from downtown were plowed back into improvements of the area, such as utilities and roads.
While the TIF was in effect from 1983 to 2006, annual property tax revenue increased from $650,000 to $6.5 million, he said. Once the TIF expired after 23 years, that money was distributed to all local taxing bodies.
The result has been a thriving downtown, with high-rise condominiums and apartments, restaurants, a theater, and three public parking areas. A ban on incentives could even be interpreted to ban public parking, and to eliminate use of village streets for the downtown’s al fresco dining, Recklaus said.
Other village programs have provided sales tax rebates and low-interest or forgivable loans to help businesses survive the COVID pandemic or other issues.
In the case of the Bears, a TIF could pay for new sewers and other infrastructure, such as proposed new ramps to take traffic from Illinois Route 53 under Northwest Highway and railroad tracks to the stadium.
While some TIFs and stadium projects elsewhere have failed, Recklaus said, any new Arlington Heights TIF would only be approved if it is shown that it would generate revenue to more than pay for all village expenses. Prohibiting such deals would put the village at a severe competitive disadvantage, and likely diminish its tax base.
Americans for Prosperity released a recent poll which found that 68% of Arlington Heights voters polled opposed using tax dollars for the Bears, compared to 22% in support. The poll also found that 55% supported the anti-corporate welfare ordinance.
The group’s deputy state director, Brian Costin, previously issued a statement that read, “”Arlington Heights is proposing the largest corporate welfare deal in Village history for a billionaire owner in the richest sports entertainment company in the world. Not only is this special treatment unfair to residents and other business owners, but a vast majority of economists polled on sports stadium subsidies found them to be a bad deal for taxpayers.”
News
‘5 at 35′: Udonis Haslem or Chris Bosh at top of Heat’s all-time class at power forward?
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards, point guards and small forwards since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to power forward.
Of the positions address to this stage, this has arguably the most complex debate for the top spot.
1. Chris Bosh. The theme at the top of each of these positional lists has been the Big Three era, which only makes sense, considering the four visits to the NBA Finals and championships in 2012 and ‘13.
And yet an argument could be made that Bosh also deserves a spot on the list of all-time best Heat centers for his willingness to do whatever is necessary.
And yet, while you can never go wrong having a Hall of Famer at the top of any positional list, there also is something to be said for perseverance, which is why there almost should be be 1A when it comes to . . .
2. Udonis Haslem. Yes, the last few seasons have mostly been as mentor for the team’s all-time rebounding leader, but getting to 20 seasons with the same franchise says just how much a player means to that franchise.
At times, it feels as if Haslem has been present for all three-plus of the franchise’s decades. As it is, he has been a presence since 2003, the captain going from a championship contributor alongside Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to a beacon for the team’s next generation.
Mr. 305 belongs on any — and every — Heat all-time list.
3. P.J. Brown. Has there ever been a more quintessential moment from a Pat Riley power forward — with all due respect to Kurt Rambis’ Lakers efforts against the Celtics — than in 1997 when Brown sent Charlie Ward flying into the stands in what stands as the flashpoint of the Heat-Knicks rivalry?
Alonzo Mourning had no better body guard at power forward, including Larry Johnson in Charlotte.
An argument could be made that Brown was Haslem before Haslem was Haslem.
4. Grant Long. It could be argued that even with Rony Seikaly arriving in the 1988 first round as the franchise’s first draft pick, and with several known veterans added in that expansion draft (Pearl Washington, Pat Cummings, Scott Hastings), it was Long who stood as the initial face of the franchise.
Setting the tone for those who followed, such as Brown and Haslem, Long’s relentless hustle embodied what the team initially sold to South Florida.
5. Anthony Mason. The tenure lasted only the 2000-01 season, but what a season it was, with Mason stepping into the power rotation after Mourning was sidelined by kidney illness.
Considered a throw-in to the trade that landed Eddie Jones, Mason emerged as a 2001 All-Star starter, part of an unlikely lineup that produced a 50-win season.
He cashed in from there with a free-agent contract with the Bucks, but still merits a spot on this list, even with cases that instead could be made for P.J. Tucker, Jae Crowder, Shawn Marion, Kurt Thomas, James Johnson, Luol Deng, John Salley and Terry Davis, among others.
Up next: We conclude our positional evaluations, with the top centers over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
News
Writer who says Trump violated intent to use new law to prove it
National
In May, New York passed a law giving adult victims of sexual assault a unique opportunity to file civil lawsuits, even though statutes of limitations have long since expired.
In May, New York passed a law giving adult victims of sexual assault a unique opportunity to file civil lawsuits, even though statutes of limitations have long since expired.
Now, a writer who says former President Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s is planning to use the law to prosecute Trump, according to court documents released Tuesday.
The writer, E. Jean Carroll, previously sued Trump in 2019 for defamation, claiming he damaged her reputation by calling her a liar and denying assaulting her.
She plans to file her new case against Trump on Nov. 24, the start of a one-year window in which the law allows such lawsuits, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in a letter to the judge. Federal Defamation. court case.
Kaplan said in the letter that she planned to ask Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York to have the two cases tried together on February 6, when Carroll’s libel suit was due to go to trial.
Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, responded in a letter to Judge Kaplan that granting Carroll’s request would be “extraordinarily prejudicial” to Trump and violate his rights.
The letters from Roberta Kaplan and Habba were dated August and had not yet been publicly filed by the court.
Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine, wrote in a 2019 book and in an article for New York magazine about the assault she accused Trump of carrying out.
Trump denies knowing New York woman accusing him of sexual assault
Trump: The woman who accused him of sexual assault is not his type
In the magazine, Carroll said that Trump threw her against a dressing room wall at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. Trump then pulled down her tights, opened her pants and forced himself on her, she asserted.
After Carroll’s allegation was released, Trump said she was “totally lying,” that the assault never happened, and that he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t. his “type”.
“She’s trying to sell a new book,” he said in a statement. “It should be sold in the fiction section.”
Carroll initially filed his libel suit in state court, but in September 2020 the Justice Department, at the request of the White House, took over Trump’s defense from his private attorneys and transferred the case in federal court.
The department, then led by Attorney General William Barr, argued that Trump could not be sued for defamation, citing a law intended to protect federal employees from litigation arising from the performance of their duties.
Judge Kaplan, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, spoke out against the government, saying Trump was not acting in his official capacity when he denied Carroll’s allegation. .
“His comments related to an alleged sexual assault that took place decades before he took office, and the allegations have no bearing on official United States business,” Judge Kaplan wrote.
The Justice Department appealed the decision to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, where it is still pending.
Roberta Kaplan, in her letter to the judge made public on Tuesday, also said she now plans to seek Trump’s deposition, which she previously said would not be necessary.
Kaplan wrote that Trump and his lawyers had “barely participated” in the process known as pretrial discovery, in which parties hand over documents and answer questions, called interrogations.
Kaplan wrote that his earlier statement that Trump’s deposition would not be necessary was based on the expectation that the documents and questioning responses would be sufficient “to elucidate the defendant’s defenses in this case.”
“But a deposition now appears to be the only way to do so,” the attorney wrote.
Habba, in her response, said Roberta Kaplan’s letter “contains numerous inaccuracies which are apparently intended to create the impression that the defendant is in breach of its discovery obligations.”
“That’s just not the case,” Habba added.
Habba did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening; Roberta Kaplan declined to comment.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.
The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win. Whether a winner can remain anonymous varies by state.
Lottery officials said the two people have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process.
“These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.
According to megamillions.com, one jackpot-winning ticket was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
The jackpot grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 3: Does Lance’s exit make Garoppolo a fantasy heartthrob?
After a tumultuous offseason that saw a slew of NFL stars change teams with bank-breaking contracts, it turns out the most significant roster move may have been one of the cheapest, and latest.
That’s because on Aug. 29, the San Francisco 49ers agreed with Jimmy Garoppolo on a $6.5 million restructured contract to serve as backup to phenom-to-be Trey Lance. Or to serve as trade bait for other NFL teams desperately needing a midseason replacement for an injured QB.
Turns out, the 49ers WERE that team that would lose its signal-caller, as Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle Sunday.
Them’s is the breaks.
The Niners are counting on Jimmy G. to regain the swagger he showed in leading them to one Super Bowl and one NFC title game in the past three seasons. But can fantasy owners count on him to be an adequate replacement for Lance in their little game?
If you judge Garoppolo by his best fantasy season, he’s not much more than average. In his best season (2019), he tallied 3,978 yards passing with 27 TD tosses. Drew Brees he ain’t.
While Garoppolo might be considered the handsomest of passing prospects, he’s not the best-looking quarterback you might find available on the waiver wires.
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) — How tanking-worthy was the Miami QB last Sunday. He passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns … in the last 15½ minutes. Thanks to the league’s best pair of deep threats (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Tua is on pace for more than 6,000 passing yards. Hashtag: Small Sample Size Alert.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — The former No. 1 pick is starting to round into form in Jacksonville. Lawrence has passed for 510 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. He’ll be even better as he gets used to new weapons Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram.
Jared Goff (Lions) — Is it even conceivable that, long term, the Lions WON the Matthew Stafford trade? Not very likely. But the former top pick is tied for fourth in the league with six TD passes for the … get ready for it … NFL’s second-highest scoring team.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons) — He may only be keeping the seat warm for Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is third in rushing among QBs and hasn’t been shy about calling his own number near the goal line.
SITTING STARS
This is not the best week to start aged quarterbacks who have struggled in Weeks 1 and 2. So find someone else besides the Bucs’ Tom Brady (vs. Packers) or Denver’s Russell Wilson (vs. Niners). … We’re not a big fan of starting Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Indy despite his two-TD game last week. … WR Marquise Brown has underwhelmed in Arizona so far and will continue to against the Rams and all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … On the other side in that game, Rams WR Allen Robinson showed more life in Week 2 but should still land on your bench. … And the bench is where all Pittsburgh receivers probably belong this week, with struggling QB Mitchell Trubisky heading to Cleveland to face some angry Browns.
MATCHUP GAME
The NFL has a new big name: Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown. He tied the NFL record for most consecutive games (8) with at least eight catches, and he will break that mark against the Vikings. HIs totals in that stretch: 54 catches, 740 yards, 9 touchdowns. … The Bengals need a win desperately against the Jets, so they will amp up the running game with Joe Mixon. … Tampa Bay will need to run to beat Green Bay, so Leonard Fournette will be busy. … With each game, Dallas is turning more to RB Tony Pollard and away from Ezekiel Elliott. Look for that to continue against Giants. … We say THIS is the week Houston rookie Dameon Pierce breaks out against Chicago. … Saints WR Michael Thomas is about 80 percent of his old self, and that will be good enough against Carolina. … Former Gophers WR Rashod Bateman will continue to shine for the Ravens against New England. … And Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, whose fumble cost them a victory over Arizona, will atone this week against Tennessee.
INJURY WATCH
We start with suspension news: Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been banned this week because of his brawl with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore. … Arizona running back James Conner hurt his ankle and missed the madcap finish in Las Vegas. If he can’t go this week it will thrust Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams into the spotlight. … Will Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage allow the Chargers’ star quarterback to play against Jacksonville? … Players who left early in Week 2 include Denver WR Jerry Jeudy and Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz. … Will the injury hiatuses continue for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, Indy WR Michael Pittman, Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, or 49ers tight end George Kittle.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Among the surprises from the Cowboys’ upset of Cincinnati was reserve wide receiver Noah Brown. The sixth-year journeyman from Ohio State was targeted nine times, and he caught five passes for 68 yards, emerging as the clear No. 2 pass catcher behind CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup may not be ready to return from injury yet, so Brown could be worth a flier this week because of an adequate backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) and an unimpressive opponent (the remarkably unbeaten New York Football Giants).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Steelers at Browns (-5½):
Pick: Browns by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Hurricane Fiona is forecast to head for Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona has upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph.
HURRICANE FIONA UPGRADES TO CATEGORY 4 AS IT MOVES AWAY FROM TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS
While the storm is north of the Turks and Caicos Islands, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday.
From there, Fiona should head to Bermuda.
The storm will track northeast away from the US coast, but will still produce rough seas and dangerous rip currents for east coast beaches.
Fiona will still be a Category 4 hurricane when it passes Bermuda on Friday.
Wind gusts could reach 80 to 90 mph.
Fiona is then expected to travel to Canada, touching down in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by the end of the weekend.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave just north of South America now has a 90% chance of becoming a named tropical storm within the next five days.
The system will enter the southern Caribbean over the weekend.
Back on the road, Ravens are field-goal favorites in Week 3 meeting vs. Patriots
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host New England Patriots ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a stunning collapse in a Week 2 loss to Miami, the Ravens are three-point favorites over New England, which fell to the host Dolphins in Week 1 before bouncing back Sunday with a narrow road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sunday’s game will be the Patriots’ home opener. New England went 4-5 at Gillette Stadium last season and 5-4 against the spread. With quarterback Lamar Jackson as their starter, the Ravens went 2-4 against the spread away from Baltimore last year, though they did win comfortably in a season-opening road win over the New York Jets earlier this month.
After allowing 469 passing yards to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, the Ravens will face another former Alabama quarterback in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mac Jones leads the Patriots’ offense, while former star Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon headlines their defense. Judon, who had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season, has two in two games this year.
The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-4 and have won four of their past five meetings. The Ravens were touchdown favorites entering their 2020 matchup in New England but lost, 23-17, in a rain-soaked prime-time game. They’re 0-6 in regular-season games in New England.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 points.
Arlington Heights rejects petition to prevent tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium — but the measure could come back
