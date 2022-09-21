Article Marketing Tips – Earn Cash Money Online

Pin 0 Shares

Article writing will allow you to earn money fast online, and is integral to the success of any internet marketing business. Well written articles can direct massive traffic to one’s site. Article marketing is an important element in earning money through your site, or blog. The internet marketer must, with wisdom, include articles which will give relevant information and earn the benefits he/she is expecting to receive through the site.

Articles give sites a high-ranking with search engines and direct traffic to a site. When a site gets a high- ranking the greater the percentage of traffic will be directed to the site. The higher the traffic the greater the profits will be.

It is important to follow the rules of article writing. Care must be taken not to stuff the site with articles. Well written articles will, along with giving relevant information, keep your customers wanting more and be attracted to your site. These customers will encourage other customers to visit your site.

Listed below are a few tips which will help you to produce successful articles.

1. Keywords: The live blood of any article is its keywords. The customer goes to the internet and uses a word or phrase to search for product, and information. These words are called keywords. Your article should therefore have keywords that are relevant to the purpose of the site.

2. Keyword stuffing: Well written articles will allow one to earn money fast online. Articles should have about 300 to 700 words. Search engines do not like an article that has the keyword repeated to many time within the article. A good article should have the keyword written in the first line and about at the fourth word, in the middle, and in the last paragraph/the resource section.

3. Article content: Articles are written to give information. Rather than filling the article with keywords, research the topic well and give relevant information, which will make the customer feel satisfied that he/she has learn something new. If the customer is satisfied he/she will return to the site looking for other articles written by you. The article can lead the customer to purchase a product, hence allowing you to earn money.

4. Article links: It is important to provide a link in the article which will carry the customer to you site. This link should be located in the resource box at the end of the article. Please note that the majority of the article should used to give to the customer. The resource box is your taking section. You may also include a giveaway in the resource box.