Bears head coach Matt Eberflus buys Lake Bluff mansion for $3.9M
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his wife, Kelly, paid $3.9 million on May 25 for a seven-bedroom, 8,947-square-foot English manor-style mansion on Lake Michigan in Lake Bluff.
Eberflus, 52, was named the 17th head coach of the Bears in January after four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.
In Lake Bluff, Eberflus and his wife’s new house sits on a 4.95-acre secluded lot on Lake Michigan that is accessed via a long private driveway. The property has 307 feet of lake frontage.
Built in 1920, the mansion has 8 ½ bathrooms, five fireplaces, a two-story living room with ornate woodwork, a library with a wet bar and French doors and a newly renovated kitchen with a two-story brick fireplace and a wall of windows. The mansion also has a first-floor primary bedroom suite with lake views, a new walk-in closet and dressing area, and a primary bathroom with double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and a separate steam shower. Other features include a second staircase, a vaulted family room, a game room area, a theater room and a wine tasting room.
Outside on the property are a bluestone patio, a pool, a spa and a two-bedroom coach house with two bathrooms.
The Eberfluses purchased the home through a land trust, but a building permit issued for the property last month identifies the couple as the owners of the property.
The Eberfluses have embarked on a renovation of the mansion, according to Lake Bluff village records.
The mansion had been listed in June 2021 for $4.1 million, and went under contract to sell on Feb. 24 — less than a month after Eberflus became the Bears’ head coach.
The Eberfluses also own a five-bedroom, 7,404-square-foot house in Carmel, Indiana, that they bought for $1.02 million in 2018.
Real estate agent Jeff Ohm, who represented the Eberfluses, did not respond to a request for comment.
The property had a $69,365 property tax bill in the 2021 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Backed by $250 million from feds, Sunrise Banks to double ‘impact’ lending to small businesses, underserved communities
Sunrise Banks, which brands itself “the world’s most socially responsible bank,” already issues more than $100 million in loans each year to underserved communities, from undercapitalized small businesses to low-income residents and prospective homeowners of color. A new $250 million investment from the U.S. Treasury Department will allow the St. Paul-based bank system to more than double its “impact” lending.
That’s a major service evolution that could entail opening new branches or exploring a merger or acquisition. It could also position the 38-year-old bank, which has $2 billion in total assets, to eventually double in size.
“The ultimate beneficiaries of this will be the communities of the Twin Cities and urban suburbs,” said Sunrise chief executive officer David Reiling in an interview Thursday.
RELIEF FUNDING
As a longstanding federally-regulated Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, Sunrise became eligible for a share of the $9 billion in relief funding that the U.S. Department of the Treasury made available through its emergency capital investment program (ECIP). The investment funding, aimed at federally-regulated financial institutions that lend to vulnerable clients, was one of the last pieces of major legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in January 2021.
On Wednesday, the White House and the federal Treasury announced the 162 recipients of $8.28 billion in investments in CDFIs and minority-owned banks. Sunrise, the only Minnesota-based CDFI to receive backing through the ECIP, has received $250 million structured as a sale of perpetual preferred stock, effectively turning the Treasury into a bank owner.
Sunrise, registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office as the University Financial Corp., GBC, will be expected to pay 2 percent of that figure back to the U.S. Treasury annually, or roughly $5 million.
The funds will allow Sunrise to increase its lending to underserved communities several times over, Reiling said.
Overall, “60 percent of our loans year-in and year-out are to low and moderate-income people. It allows us to do more of that lending because we have more of a capital base,” he explained. “A $10 loan has to equal $9 of deposits and $1 of capital. (With this $250 million capital investment), the bank could grow its lending another $2.5 billion.”
MORE STAFF, BRANCHES, SERVICES
That won’t happen overnight. Increasing lending — and increasing deposits in step with the new capital to back that lending — will likely require adding staff, branches and digital services, or even absorbing another bank.
“In simple terms, the bank today is basically $2 billion in total assets,” Reiling said. “It would allow the bank to more than double its size, to go from $2 billion to $4.5 billion. … It requires more bank lenders to do that, to meet with small business owners, to be engaged in the community. At the same time, you have to raise the deposits to match the loans. It could mean opening new branches. It could mean acquisitions. … We’re putting the infrastructure into place to be able to loan more.”
Reiling has led the bank, founded in 1984, for 27 years. He said its impact lending has ranged from business loans to personal loans and loans geared toward community development, and the federal investment will allow Sunrise to expand in each area. “All of the above,” he said.
Wild expect Jordan Greenway, Jon Merrill back early regular season
All Wild players were present and accounted for on the first day of training camp Thursday, but two were limited and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.
Forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill are still recovering from injuries, general manager Bill Guerin said, and won’t play in any of the Wild’s six preseason games, which start Sunday against Colorado at the X.
“But they’re progressing as they should,” Guerin added.
Greenway, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract on Jan. 31, had surgery in July to repair an upper-body injury. Merrill, a defenseman who had four goals and 20 points in 69 games for the Wild last season, had arm surgery to repair an injury incurred in an IIHF World Championships game against Great Britain in May.
“They’re on schedule, and five, 10 games in(to the season), they should be ready,” Guerin said.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow during practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“It’s just a normal course-of-the season-type thing,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday of Jackson’s sleeve. He appeared to bang his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard during the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. “He practiced today. He’ll play; he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), who missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice.
This story will be updated.
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
In a philanthropic move that breaks with its traditional giving guidelines, Securian Financial has donated $1 million to Children’s Minnesota hospitals to support its new 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul.
The gift from the St. Paul-based insurance and financial planning giant represents the first major corporate backing to the hospital’s expanded mental health program at 345 Smith Ave. The new unit — the health system’s first, and the first in the east metro to serve kids under 12 years old — is expected to care for more than 1,000 patients annually. It will begin serving kids and teens later this fall.
Securian, which is based in St. Paul, said the donation was spurred by a growing sense of urgency. In 2021, Children’s — which operates hospitals in both St. Paul and Minneapolis — saw a 30 percent increase in kids arriving at its emergency departments in mental health crisis. Other hospital systems have reported similar upticks.
“When you see the numbers and hear the stories, it’s devastatingly clear that we are facing an unprecedented crisis right now with our kids and their mental health,” said Nicole Hansen, executive director of the Securian Financial Foundation, in a statement. “So many people, including our employees and customers, have children experiencing mental health crises. Even though this donation to Children’s technically falls outside of our current giving guidelines, we feel strongly that we have an obligation to step up and help our community on this critical issue.”
The new inpatient mental health unit will be one of the few in the state equipped to care for children with complex medical conditions. It will feature 22 private rooms with enough space to allow parents to stay overnight with their child, as well as designs focused on natural light, sensory-friendly spaces and safe access to the outdoors.
“As a nonprofit, the commitment of remarkable business supporters like Securian Financial is vital to ensuring our kid experts can deliver the mental health care our patients deserve,” said Jenny Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation, in the statement. “We could not do this critical work without our donor community.”
Children’s, the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the nation, maintains two hospitals and 12 primary and specialty care clinics in Minnesota, in addition to seven rehabilitation sites.
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Prosecutors on Thursday dropped manslaughter charges against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning of their establishment.
The Broward County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo Colin and Tamika Miller, but not Jorge Carballo, the house administrator. He is still due to stand trial next month and prosecutors said Meggie, Colin and Miller will testify against him.
The victims, aged 57 to 99, had a body temperature of up to 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius), paramedics reported. Staff were criticized for not taking patients to a hospital across the street which had air conditioning.
Carballo’s attorney, James Cobb, did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment. He sent a letter to Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor last week, saying, “I have never seen such malicious and misguided prosecutions in my life.”
He told Pryor that lead prosecutor Chris Killoran admitted to him that Carballo would be acquitted. He said Pryor and Killoran had “no reasonable good faith belief that you can get a conviction from Mr. Carballo”.
Pryor, in a Thursday letter, replied: “I am aware of the challenges ahead; however, we believe we have a good faith basis to pursue your client. »
The deaths began at the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center three days after Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150-bed, two-story facility in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Otherwise, the installation has never lost power.
A state report said that before the storm hit on September 10, 2017, Carballo and his team made proper preparations. They bought extra food and water and seven days’ worth of fuel for the generator.
Administrators also participated in statewide conference calls with regulators, including one where the governor at the time. Rick Scott said nursing homes should call his cell phone for help.
After the air conditioner was taken out of service, Carballo and his installation manager contacted Florida Power & Light. When that didn’t work, they tried calling Scott’s cell phone and county and city officials. No help came.
Temperatures that week were in the upper 80s (about 31 degrees Celsius). On September 12, two days after the storm, serious problems began to arise.
Employees tried to use portable air conditioners to keep patients cool, but they weren’t properly installed. The first floor units were vented into the ceiling which meant they moved heat to the second floor. This is where 11 of the 12 victims lived.
In an internet chat room managers used to communicate, the housekeeping manager wrote, “Patients don’t look well. The report says Carballo never responded but ordered the installation of large ventilators.
In the early afternoon, Hollywood paramedics made the first of several visits over the next 16 hours: a 93-year-old man had breathing problems. A paramedic asked about the high temperatures – staff said they were having the air conditioner fixed. Paramedics took the man to hospital across the street, where doctors measured his temperature at 106 degrees (41.1 degrees Celsius). He died five days later.
Carballo told investigators that when he left at 11 p.m. the temperature inside the house was safe. The report concluded that “not credible”.
At 3 a.m. on September 13, paramedics returned to treat an elderly woman in cardiac arrest, with one telling investigators that the temperature in the house was “unbelievably hot”. The woman’s temperature was 107 (41.7 Celsius) and another person’s too. Paramedics were called to a room where Colin, the lead nurse, was performing CPR on a dead man.
Paramedics told investigators the man had rigor mortis, meaning he had been dead for hours, undermining staff’s claim that they were monitoring patients closely. The report says security video shows no one visited the man for seven hours.
Paramedics said Colin tried to stop them from checking on other patients, saying everything was fine. Lt. Amy Parrinello said she replied, “You told me that before and now we have several deceased patients, so with all due respect, I don’t trust your judgement.”
At 6 a.m., Fire Captain Andrew Holtfreter arrived and was summoned to another corpse. A paramedic began treating a patient whose temperature was so high it could not be measured – thermometers in the ward topped out at 108 degrees (42.2 Celsius).
Alarmed by the arrival of patients at its emergency room, Memorial Hospital staff crossed the street. A nurse said the house felt like “a hot flash” inside a car that had been in the sun all day.
Firefighters ordered the evacuation of the house.
Soon the Hollywood homicide detectives arrived – around the time FPL came to fix the air conditioner.
The house never reopened.
Gophers football: Four eye-popping stat categories after nonconference play
It’s hard to glean just how good the Gophers football team might be after its nonconference schedule, but after three dominate wins, there are a lot of sources of encouragement.
The sample size will continue to grow, as will the caliber of opposition starting this weekend. Minnesota (3-0) heads into the Big Ten opener against Michigan State (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
“It’s going to be, again, a jump for us from a competition standpoint; there is no other way to say it,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca shared Wednesday. “I’m excited to see where we are at.”
Here’s a look at what the numbers say about Minnesota after 25 percent of the season:
BEST, ABOVE AVERAGE
AND RELATIVELY LOW
Pro Football Focus College grades each phase of the game, providing a window into how each area has been performing this season.
After easy wins over New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado, Minnesota has emerged as the darling of the popular analytic and grading site. The Gophers have the top overall grade (97.8) given out by PFF.
The Gophers’ top four categories are: overall offense (96.7), passing (92.7), running (92.3) and defensive coverage (89.0).
The U’s bottom four categories are: tackling (69.7), pass rush (73.0), special teams (75.2) and pass blocking (75.7).
MOWING ‘EM DOWN
A rushing total of 314 yards would be pretty impressive through three games, given its healthy average of 100-plus yards.
But that number represents Mo Ibrahim’s yardage total after contact.
The generously listed 5-foot-10, 210-pound tailback has been trucking opponents through three games. He has 464 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Obviously his low center of gravity helps with contact, but it’s also his ability to avoid the brunt of the contact and then continuing to move his feet after getting hit.
Head coach P.J. Fleck explained to the Pioneer Press some of the intangibles to Ibrahim’s ability after contact.
“He’s better if you hit him,” Fleck said. “(Defenses) are making sure they have a first, second and third level to get him on the ground. He is getting through the first and second level and getting tackled by the third.
“But I think he is so low to the ground and he has a great understanding of center of gravity,” Fleck said. “He knows where the hits are going to come from (from). He has great vision. He can anticipate it. He can move his body to absorb the hit but also stay on his feet. … He can spin out of it, run through it, go up and through it, jump-cut it, stop to break that particular tackle.”
FIRST ON THIRD
Nobody in the nation is better than Minnesota on third down — on both sides of the ball. The offense converts 77.5 percent of the time, and its defense allows a conversion only 11.8 percent of the time.
Those are just outlandish numbers. Over the past five years, the best offenses convert just under 60 percent of the time, and the best defenses are, at best, around 27 percent.
In other words, this level is unsustainable, but this type of start could be a precursor to being among the best come December.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the success comes down to attention to detail and execution. For Ciarrocca, he will need to find who is best in the passing game on third down now that top target Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury.
FOUR DEEMED BEST
PFF College has pegged four Gophers as the best at their position among competition within Power Five Conferences.
Two have played at high levels before: Ibrahim (90.7) and quarterback Tanner Morgan (94.1). Two are just now reaching these heights: cornerback Terell Smith (85.1) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (90.5).
Spann-Ford is Minnesota’s No. 2 pass catcher and target thus far, and his share of passes thrown his way is expected to up with Autman-Bell out.
“He’s becoming a complete tight end,” Fleck said Monday. “… Brevyn is playing at a high level. But Brevyn also has to finish a catch that turns into an interception (vs. Colorado). Brevyn has to be able to finish some blocks that he knows he can finish. His pad level has got to get lower. His first step can get better. His hand placement can be better. But he’s playing at a high level.”
Smith is responsible for two of the U’s three takeaways — an interception versus New Mexico State and a forced fumble on a sack against Colorado. Rossi praised his fundamentals.
“I think he’s playing at a really high level, and we need him, especially this week, especially against the offensive weapons (of Michigan State),” Rossi said. “He needs to continue to improve and be a guy that we can count on.”
