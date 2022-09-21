Big Ten Network chooses four Gophers women’s basketball games

Wang Haidong, director of the Department of Aging and Health of China’s National Health Commission, announced demographic studies on Tuesday showing that China will become a “seriously aging society” by 2035, with 30 percent of its vast population over 60 years old.

The Chinese state enterprise world times quoted Wang as saying that the communist regime is under “great pressure to deal with the aging scenario”, because the “old age dependency ratio” is about to skyrocket, peaking around 2050.

In other words, like many other industrialized countries – but on a titanic and faster scale – China is reaching the point where longer lifespans and collapsing birth rates leave it without enough young workers to bear the cost of care for retirees.

Wang went to great lengths to assure reporters that China has enough resources to care for its elderly at the moment, though he gave the impression that his government doesn’t care so much for them. than to store them:

Talking about the development of elderly care, Wang said that in 2021, the pension system covers 1.03 billion and health insurance covers 1.36 billion out of 1.4 of the total population. Long-term care services are launched in 49 cities, covering 145 million people. There were 8 million beds in 360,000 care centers in the first quarter of 2022 and more than 1.75 million beds in medical care centers nationwide. More than 40,000 learning centers are being established for older people to study, while cultural facilities and tourist sites are open to them free of charge or at discounted prices to encourage older people to participate in recreational activities, Ms. .Wang.

Wang said the regime will “implement national strategies for the situation and find a unique way to deal with it,” but so far none of its remedies have worked to stem China’s demographic collapse. .

Alarm bells started ringing several years ago when Chinese health experts began projecting net population decline by 2025, and some applied negative population growth may have already happened in some areas.

In July this year, the famous demographer Huang Wenzheng said negative growth “will be the dominant trend for a long time”, describing it as “an inevitable result of a long period of low fertility”.

Huang noted that previous dire predictions of population decline may have underestimated how quickly new births would decline. China job the lowest birth rate in its modern history last year, perhaps because the coronavirus pandemic and its lockdowns have made it harder than ever for people to date, and the terrified population has lost its remaining enthusiasm for having children.

China first relaxed its infamous “one-child policy” of compulsory contraception and abortions, then began actively encouraging citizens to have two children, then realized that the difficult arithmetic of growing up demographic means that even larger families will be needed.

Chinese officials have been working to dispel the sentiment developed by young professionals, in China and in many other societies around the world, that having children is too expensive and frustrates the professional ambitions of young parents. One of the Chinese techniques going in this direction consisted in impose strict controls on the price of tutoring, which parents on the rise saw as an expensive necessity for the success of their children.

China has made propaganda to encourage having multiple children and Free parents-to-be a host of incentives, ranging from tax benefits and housing credits to subsidies for childcare and insurance. None of this seems to be working as well as demographers hoped.

China will still have a lot of people in 2035 or 2050, and while the decline in the ratio of young workers to old people is a burden, it should not be catastrophic for a country as prosperous as China claims to be.

The big problem is that China’s dreams of global economic dominance depend entirely on the availability of a vast supply of workers, and it looks like they won’t show up for work in the numbers needed two or three decades from now.

Human capital is simply essential to sustaining the explosive growth that China’s 21st century agenda demands, especially when abundant and cheap labor is a major component of Beijing’s export strategies. China’s military ambitions require soldiers and industrial workers to produce high-tech munitions.

As Foreign Police noted in July, if current projections for the two counties hold, China will reach the end of this century with about half the population of India. Meanwhile, the United States is grappling with its own demographic decline, but it is far less severe than China’s at present, and Americans’ dramatically higher per capita income means that the dream of China’s becoming the world’s largest economy will probably only last a few years, if at all.