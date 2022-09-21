News
Big Ten Network chooses four Gophers women’s basketball games
The Gophers women’s basketball team will play five times on national television, all five games broadcast by the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Wednesday morning.
On Nov. 30, the Gophers’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest at Williams Arena will be broadcast by BTN at 7 p.m. Central. Their conference opener against Penn State at the Barn will be broadcast Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. or 7:20 p.m.
Games at Iowa (Dec. 10) and against Rutgers (Jan. 12) also will be televised by BTN. The Gophers’ Feb. 26 game against Purdue is a possible wildcard BTN game. All the team’s games will be streamed live on the BTN+ streaming service.
The Gophers open their season Nov. 7 against Western Illinois, and the women’s Big Ten tournament will be held at Target Center March 1-5. For a full schedule, go to
High school football: Week 4 predictions
A look at some of Friday’s best East Metro high school football games:
Burnsville (2-1) at Woodbury (3-0), 7 p.m.
Burnsville has a winning record three games into the season for the first time since 2016. The Blaze reached this point by taming Anoka’s pass-heavy attack last week to the tune of four interceptions. Burnsville’s secondary will face an even bigger challenge this week in Woodbury star quarterback George Bjellos. Our pick: Woodbury 24, Burnsville 10
Harding/Humboldt (3-0) at Minneapolis South (3-0), 6 p.m.
Harding/Humboldt is one of the more fun stories in Minnesota high school football. In Year 2 of the co-op, the St. Paul program is not only undefeated but bulldozing every opponent in its sight. Harding/Humboldt has outscored its three opponents by a combined score of 134-12. But the upcoming schedule is challenging. Starting Friday, Harding/Humboldt’s next two opponents are also unbeaten. Our pick: Harding/Humboldt 21, Minneapolis South 16
Spring Lake Park (2-1) at Irondale (2-1), 7 p.m.
Two teams whose only losses have come to currently undefeated teams will square off in a game that will go a long way toward determining the Suburban Blue sub-district championship. The Panthers are traditionally a force on the ground, but it was Irondale which logged a pair of 100-yard rushers last week, with Calvin Brinkman and Ralph Naimah each going over the century mark in a win over Tartan. Our pick: Spring Lake Park 20, Irondale 19
Tartan (2-1) at Mahtomedi (3-0), 7 p.m.
Ho-hum, just a 13-carry, 231-yard rushing performance for Corey Bohmert last week in Mahtomedi’s win over Hill-Murray. He reached the end zone four times — three times rushing and once on a pick-six. Bohmert’s updated season rushing total: 651 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 12.8 yards per carry. Our pick: Mahtomedi 30, Tartan 10
Ellsworth (4-1) at Rice Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.
In Wisconsin, Rice Lake was stunned last week, letting a 10-point third-quarter lead slip before falling in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville. That leaves the Warriors staring up at Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference standings. Ellsworth’s potent rushing attack is led by Bo Hines, a 5-foot-6 dynamo who has run for 663 yards and seven touchdowns on an 6.8-yard average per carry. Our pick: Rice Lake 27, Ellsworth 20
Mumbai tops Iifl Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants – A look at the 10 richest in Maximum City
SUMMARY
Mumbai is home to the largest number of wealthy people in India. With 283 participants in the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is the most represented city. The list is the 11th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Here are the 10 richest people in the financial capital of India.
No. 10 | Vijay Chauhan and his family | Overall ranking: 26 | The patriarch of the family controlling Parle Products, Vijay Chauhan saw his wealth increase by 35% to Rs 49,400 crore. (Image: Parle Products)
No. 9 | Sajjan Jindal and his family | Overall ranking: 22 | The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal’s wealth stood at Rs 54,500 crore even though it declined by 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 8 | Nusli Wadia and her family | Overall ranking: 19 | Chairman of major FMCG Wadia Group, Nuslia Wadia’s wealth of Rs 57,900 crore saw a drop of 5% from last year. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 7 | Gopikishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 15 | Younger brother of Indian retail king Radhakishan Damani, Gopikishan saw his fortune increase by 15% to Rs 67,700 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 6 | Ashwin Dani and his family | Overall ranking: 13 | Ashwin Dani is the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints Ltd, India’s largest paint company. His fortune stood at Rs 71,600 crore, the same as in 2021. (Image: Asian Paints)
No. 5 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family | Overall ranking: 11 | As Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, KM Birla’s wealth stands at Rs 1,19,200 crore, a drop of 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 4 | Uday Kotak and his family | Overall ranking: 10 | With a net worth of Rs 1,19,400 crore, the head of Kotak Mahindra Bank noted a 3% increase in his wealth. (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Dilip Shanghvi | Overall ranking: 9 | With a 12% increase from 2021, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a total wealth of Rs 1,33,500 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 2 | Radhakishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 4 | Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor, business tycoon and founder of Avenue Supermarts, has managed to increase his wealth by 13% to Rs 1,75,100 crore. (Image: PTI)
No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani and his family | Overall ranking: 2 | Mukesh Ambani has increased his wealth to Rs 7,94,700 crore, an increase of 11% from 2021. (Image: AP)
Xavien Howard returns for Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Terron Armstead still not seen
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice on Thursday, but left tackle Terron Armstead was still missing during the media viewing portion of drills.
Both missed Wednesday’s practice — Howard with a groin injury and Armstead still dealing with the toe ailment that he played through in Sunday’s 42-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
The two veterans, who have six Pro Bowls between them, are pivotal for the Dolphins (2-0)as they get set to host the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in a divisional matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, speaking before Thursday practice, expressed that he’s not worried about Howard’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
“You look around the league, there’s veteran maintenance days all around the league,” Madison said of his All-Pro’s Wednesday absence. “He’s a pro. He’s been through this before, and I’m looking forward to him to be 100 percent.”
Howard will be the key in Miami’s efforts to limit Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday.
Madison said he spoke with Howard about what he called “lackadaisical play as far as technique” on the 75-yard touchdown allowed to Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman last Sunday in Baltimore.
“After that, he went out there, he was confident, and he played extremely well toward the end of the game,” said Madison, adding that he teased Howard about dropping a potential pick-six that would’ve tied the game.
Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said earlier Thursday that he was not surprised Armstead played through the toe injury in Baltimore, but now the Dolphins’ prized free-agent acquisition on the offensive line has missed two consecutive days of drills. Last week, he participated in Thursday’s session on a limited basis before playing.
“I felt pretty confident he would be able to play,” said Applebaum. “I mean, you’re talking about a pro’s pro. Guy’s been doing it a long time, knows his body, knows what he’s got to get out of any given week to be ready to play on Sunday.”
The Dolphins also remained without tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) and Hunter Long (ankle) at Thursday drills. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, was still wearing a red, non-contact jersey on the practice field Thursday.
More injury updates will be revealed with the team’s 4 p.m. injury report.
This story will be updated.
Ticked off! @flying cars
I’m ticked off at web pages that ask me to save my login info with them, then when I go back in they tell me I have the wrong e-mail and password.
I am ticked off that my alma mater, let’s call them Boilermakers, continues to snatch defeat from the jaws of certain victory each Saturday. Last Saturday’s epic meltdown in the game’s final 51 seconds may go down as the most numb-skulled display of insanity ever witnessed in college football history. It may be time for me to become a Gator’s fan!
I am ticked off that I didn’t know that the more money you donate to the private school your kids go to the more accolades and awards your kids get. Should have figured that out years ago.
I’m ticked off that they are considering flying cars for commuters. We have clueless idiots driving cars on our surface roads now causing mayhem, and we certainly do not need them flying around our crowded skies in those things. We are not the Jetsons! What a stupid idea.
I am ticked off at the NFL for the one game suspension of Tama Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans. The NFL should suspend the entire New Orleans Saints defensive team and their coaches. The Saints defensive players are all dirty players whose number one intent is to injure the opposing teams offensive players. This goes all the way back to their “Bounty Gate” reward system under their former defensive coach. The NFL head office is awful!
To the ticked off veteran who was embarrassed about being thanked for his service, no matter if you were called on to serve this beautiful country or volunteered to serve, you should be proud of your service regardless of the part you played. Your sacrifice makes America safer and you have earned the accolades and respect of those around you.
The flip side
Thank you to two young men who stopped to push our dead car off the road into a nearby auto service lot at the height of 5 p.m. traffic last Friday.
Dakota County receives $623,950 from USDA to improve SNAP customer service
Dakota County’s Department of Employment and Economic Assistance recently received a $623,950 grant to fund technological improvements to the county’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
The multi-year SNAP grant is aimed at improving customer service for SNAP by updating processes and using technology to streamline operations.
“Process and technology improvements play an important role in making it easier for those who access nutrition assistance programs to get the healthy food they need,” said FNS Administrator Cindy Long in a statement. “Through these grants, we can make further progress in ensuring SNAP is working for the people who rely on its benefits to feed themselves and their families.”
The Dakota County will use the grant to modernize and expand the agency’s self-service and communication options for participants, including language access.
China faces ‘seriously aging society’ with 400 million elderly by 2035
Wang Haidong, director of the Department of Aging and Health of China’s National Health Commission, announced demographic studies on Tuesday showing that China will become a “seriously aging society” by 2035, with 30 percent of its vast population over 60 years old.
The Chinese state enterprise world times quoted Wang as saying that the communist regime is under “great pressure to deal with the aging scenario”, because the “old age dependency ratio” is about to skyrocket, peaking around 2050.
In other words, like many other industrialized countries – but on a titanic and faster scale – China is reaching the point where longer lifespans and collapsing birth rates leave it without enough young workers to bear the cost of care for retirees.
Wang went to great lengths to assure reporters that China has enough resources to care for its elderly at the moment, though he gave the impression that his government doesn’t care so much for them. than to store them:
Talking about the development of elderly care, Wang said that in 2021, the pension system covers 1.03 billion and health insurance covers 1.36 billion out of 1.4 of the total population. Long-term care services are launched in 49 cities, covering 145 million people.
There were 8 million beds in 360,000 care centers in the first quarter of 2022 and more than 1.75 million beds in medical care centers nationwide.
More than 40,000 learning centers are being established for older people to study, while cultural facilities and tourist sites are open to them free of charge or at discounted prices to encourage older people to participate in recreational activities, Ms. .Wang.
Wang said the regime will “implement national strategies for the situation and find a unique way to deal with it,” but so far none of its remedies have worked to stem China’s demographic collapse. .
Alarm bells started ringing several years ago when Chinese health experts began projecting net population decline by 2025, and some applied negative population growth may have already happened in some areas.
In July this year, the famous demographer Huang Wenzheng said negative growth “will be the dominant trend for a long time”, describing it as “an inevitable result of a long period of low fertility”.
Huang noted that previous dire predictions of population decline may have underestimated how quickly new births would decline. China job the lowest birth rate in its modern history last year, perhaps because the coronavirus pandemic and its lockdowns have made it harder than ever for people to date, and the terrified population has lost its remaining enthusiasm for having children.
China first relaxed its infamous “one-child policy” of compulsory contraception and abortions, then began actively encouraging citizens to have two children, then realized that the difficult arithmetic of growing up demographic means that even larger families will be needed.
Chinese officials have been working to dispel the sentiment developed by young professionals, in China and in many other societies around the world, that having children is too expensive and frustrates the professional ambitions of young parents. One of the Chinese techniques going in this direction consisted in impose strict controls on the price of tutoring, which parents on the rise saw as an expensive necessity for the success of their children.
China has made propaganda to encourage having multiple children and Free parents-to-be a host of incentives, ranging from tax benefits and housing credits to subsidies for childcare and insurance. None of this seems to be working as well as demographers hoped.
China will still have a lot of people in 2035 or 2050, and while the decline in the ratio of young workers to old people is a burden, it should not be catastrophic for a country as prosperous as China claims to be.
The big problem is that China’s dreams of global economic dominance depend entirely on the availability of a vast supply of workers, and it looks like they won’t show up for work in the numbers needed two or three decades from now.
Human capital is simply essential to sustaining the explosive growth that China’s 21st century agenda demands, especially when abundant and cheap labor is a major component of Beijing’s export strategies. China’s military ambitions require soldiers and industrial workers to produce high-tech munitions.
As Foreign Police noted in July, if current projections for the two counties hold, China will reach the end of this century with about half the population of India. Meanwhile, the United States is grappling with its own demographic decline, but it is far less severe than China’s at present, and Americans’ dramatically higher per capita income means that the dream of China’s becoming the world’s largest economy will probably only last a few years, if at all.
