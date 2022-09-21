News
Chicago White Sox fall 5 games back in the AL Central after losing 10-7 in 11 innings to the Cleveland Guardians
The Guaranteed Rate Field crowd knew the magnitude of the moment as José Abreu faced Emmanuel Clase with the tying run on second in the 10th inning Tuesday.
Abreu singled to right-center, scoring Elvis Andrus to give the Chicago White Sox hope in a must-win situation against the Cleveland Guardians.
The game went to the 11th, where it all fell apart for the Sox. The Guardians scored five runs in the inning and won 10-7 in front of 23,242.
Myles Straw broke the 5-5 tie with a two-run double against Jake Diekman. Steven Kwan followed with an RBI single and José Ramírez brought in a run with a sacrifice fly as the Guardians handed the Sox a devastating defeat in the American League Central race.
The Sox trail the Guardians by five games.
The night began with AL Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease on the mound for the Sox. He got through some early bumps and allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
He received defensive help from second baseman Josh Harrison, who made spectacular plays — one on a grounder and the other a soft liner — to rob Amed Rosario of two hits.
The run Cease allowed came in the second. Andrés Giménez began the inning with a slicer to left. AJ Pollock tripped while running for the ball, and Giménez reached third for a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Austin Hedges.
Pollock played a role in helping the Sox take the lead in the sixth.
Andrus led off the inning with a single. He stole second, a call that was upheld after a video challenge by the Guardians. Yoán Moncada walked and the Guardians replaced starter Aaron Civale with reliever Nick Sandlin.
Abreu got hit by Sandlin’s first pitch, loading the bases for Eloy Jiménez, who tied the game with a single to center.
Vaughn struck out, bringing Pollock to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Pollock hit a grounder to second that looked like it would be an inning-ending double play.
Giménez tossed the ball to Rosario for the force at second, but Rosario’s throw to first skipped past Owen Miller. Two runs scored during the sequence to make it 3-1.
The Guardians took advantage of consecutive walks to start the eighth to tie the game.
Kwan drove in a run with a single, and with two outs and runners on the corners, Ramírez hit a grounder deep in the hole at short and just beat Andrus’ throw to first. A run scored on the infield hit, tying the game at 3.
Rosario tried to break the tie by scoring from second on Josh Naylor’s infield hit. Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass and threw to the plate. Catcher Seby Zavala applied the tag, and Rosario was called out to end the inning.
He appeared to beat the tag, but the Guardians couldn’t challenge, having lost the sixth-inning review.
Naylor’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly to center by Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead in 10th.
The Sox got within a run when Zavala scored on a fielder’s choice. Andrus reached first on the play and stole second. Abreu drove him in with the hit on a 1-2 pitch to tie the game at 5.
The Guardians responded in a major way in the 11th.
Pollock hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th, but the Sox didn’t get closer and find themselves in a huge hole with 14 games remaining in the regular season.
News
Missouri radio host Vic Faust launches off-air rant against co-host Crystal Cooper
A Missouri radio host launched a messy, sexist tirade directed at his co-host – where he called her a bad mother and said he felt sorry for her children.
Vic Faust, who is a Fox 2 news anchor in St. Louis, ripped co-host Crystal Cooper during a swear-filled rant about his appearance and intellect, according to audio obtained by the St. Louis Post Dispatch. The comments were said to have been made during a September 13 commercial break on KFNS, a hard rock station.
“Your children have a terrible (expletive) mother. I feel sorry for them,” Faust said.
A shocked Cooper could only reply “wow, wow”.
Faust also angrily told Cooper “you’re nothing” and “you’re trash” while calling her fat, stupid and mean, the St. Louis newspaper reported.
He said: “You’re a (expletive) mum, you don’t even know the topics we’re talking about. You’re just stupid.
According to the newspaper, the crude verbal abuse apparently stemmed from Cooper taunting Faust about his problems with his computer while the pair were on the air.
Off-air, Faust warned Cooper not to return to the show.
“If you come back, I’ll be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day,” he said.
Cooper defended herself throughout the horrific incident, telling Faust to “grow up” repeatedly.
Faust confirmed the off-air remarks to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He also claimed there was “context” to the incident, but did not elaborate further.
The newspaper said it received the damning audio clip on Friday anonymously.
Cooper apparently left the show the same day endless insults were hurled at him, according to the Post-Dispatch.
As for Faust, it appears his duties at the radio station are on hold, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday, while executives at the television station he works for did not comment on his professional status.
He has worked for the television station for seven years, but was not on the air on Monday or Tuesday, the newspaper reported.
New York Post
News
Center fielder Harrison Bader makes Yankee debut seven weeks after Bombers acquired him from Cardinals in exchange for Jordan Montgomery
It took a while, but Harrison Bader made it worth the wait.
The center fielder the Yankees acquired at the trade deadline made his debut with the Bombers Tuesday night with two singles and three RBI as the Yankees rallied for a 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
In his first game since June 26, with the Cardinals, Bader tied his season high with three RBI — the most by a Yankee in his team debut since Giancarlo Stanton had four on Opening Day in 2018.
It was all the more special for Bader, because he grew up in nearby Bronxville rooting for the Yankees.
“With all due respect to Yankees fans, I mean, I think it is great for the fans here to have a New York native and a lot of the fans that have cheered us on during the games,” Bader said. “I was that when I was younger, so it definitely is special. And again, I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m gonna go out there and do my best to give him something to cheer for. And hopefully it’s a win after nine innings.”
After striking out in his first at-bat, Bader singled in a run in the fifth inning. He scored from second on an excellent read of Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds trying to come in on Jose Trevino’s shallow flyball. In the sixth inning, after a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Bader singled through a drawn-in infield to bring in both runners.
The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though he had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going Tuesday night.
“I’m excited to get on anything,” Bader said. “I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major level. So it’s definitely some special history year for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.
“But, again at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just hit my first cut-off man.”
Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI.
News
Complete list of Yankee Slugger home runs in 2022 – The Denver Post
Home run #1: April 13; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; against Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Eli Morgan (2 points).
No. 3: April 22; against Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Goalies 1
Number 4: April 26; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; Round 8 against Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Paul Fry (3 points). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
Number 6: April 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th round against Dylan Coleman (3 points). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
TOTAL APRIL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st round against Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th round against Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Center; 6th round against Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Jordan Romano (3 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; against the Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed rate field; Round 7 against Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; against the Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed rate field; 4th round against Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; Round 5 against Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; against the Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Jordan Lyle (2 points). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 8th round of Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
TOTAL MAY: 12 circuits
* * *
No. 19: June 2; against Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; against the Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; against the Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; against the Minnesota Twins; target field; 1st round against Cole Sands (2 points). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; against the Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; against the Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; against the Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana field; Round 4 against Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; against the Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana field; 7th round of Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; against the Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th round against Seth Martinez (3 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Cole Irvin (2 points). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; against the Pittsburgh Pirates; Cabin crew; 8th round against Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14th ; against the Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; against the Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; against the Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th round against Kaleb Or (2 points). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; against the Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th round against Brandon Bielak (3 points). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: 22nd of July ; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Tyler Wells (3 points).
No. 36: 22nd of July ; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 5th round against Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Dean Kremer (2 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs Mets; Citi field; 1st round against Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Scott Barlow (solo). —Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd set against Kris Bubic (2 points).
No. 41: July 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd round against Jonathan Heasley (2 points). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
TOTAL JULY: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: 1st of August ; against the Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd round against Marco Gonzales (2 points). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: August 8; against the Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; Round 9 against Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: August 10; against the Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; Round 7 against Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: August 12; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd round against Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: August 22; vs Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: August 23; vs Mets; Yankee Stadium; Round 4 against Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: August 26; vs. Oakland A’s; Ring Central Coliseum; 5th round against JP Sears (3 points). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: August 29; against Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th round against Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: August 30; against Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th round against Mike Mayers (3 points). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: September 3; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 9th round against Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: September 4; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 1st round against Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: September 5; against the Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th round against Trevor Megill (2 points). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: September 7; against the Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th round of Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: September 13; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th round against Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: September 13; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th round against Garrett Whitlock (solo.) – Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: September 18; against the Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd round against Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: September 18; against the Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; Round 7 against Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: September 20; against the Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
denverpost
News
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60 to spark rally that helps Yankees earn a comeback walk-off victory over Pittsburgh Pirates
Aaron Judge sheepishly climbed up the stairs for the curtain call and ducked back into the dugout as quickly as he could. The Yankees slugger had just tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs in the season, becoming one of just three Yankees ever to reach that plateau, one behind the American League and team record of Roger Maris’ 61. But Judge was kicking himself for not doing it earlier.
“Why didn’t I do this with the bases loaded, a little earlier in the game,” Judge was saying to himself as he rounded the bases and the Stadium in the Bronx went berserk. Four batters later, Judge lost his mind. Judge’s historic home run sparked a five-run rally in the ninth, capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam to beat the Pirates 9-8 in front of 40,157 in the Stadium.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s historic homer with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
On the night that Judge’s name moved into the rarified air of Ruth and Maris, he was more excited about Stanton breaking out of his slump and pulling a win out at the last minute.
“It was an all around great team game,” Judge said. “That’s what this team is made up of. We were kind of slow to start, especially against a good rookie pitcher, but guys worked hard until the very end. So I will remember those four at-bats leading up to Giancarlo’s grand slam walk off.”
Judge became just the sixth player in major league history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Ruth’s 1927 mark of 60. That’s the second-most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season. Of course, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa hit their marks during the steroids era.
“It’s unreal. It’s amazing to watch and … we get to see all the internal stuff and all the behind the scenes work. He hit 60 tonight and it’s like nothing happened. He’s got more work to do,” said Stanton, who was the last major leaguer to reach the 59-home run mark. “And that’s the mindset and that’s how it will always be and this is fun to be a part of.”
Judge leads the majors with his 60 homers, the next closest is Kyle Schwarber with 40. The 60 home runs in 147 games are the most by a Yankee and the third most by any major leaguer. He’s hit three homers in his last two games and five in his last six.
That means that there might start to be a little bit of looking past Maris’ record of 61 and perhaps at the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
“I think there’s no limit and there’s no jumping the gun,” Stanton said. “It’s one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time. When he gets the next one, he’s gonna go on to the next one. The next step , the next at-bat, but as the distractions and everything else come to him that’s when he has to have more tunnel vision and just just be ready for what’s coming.”
Judge has handled this entire season with tunnel vision, from turning down an extension that would have paid him $230 million over the next eight years on Opening Day and betting on himself, to ignoring the historic numbers he is putting up. Going 1-for-4 Tuesday night, Judge’s batting average is at .316, the best in the American League. With his 128 RBI, he moved into position to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Still, Judge isn’t interested in numbers and curtain calls.
“I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that. I was just trying to go out there and help my team win and at the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs,” Judge said of not waiting to take the curtain call. “But this team we’ve always had a never-die attitude, you know, fight till the end and you got four guys right behind me with great at-bats one after the other against a great closer makes it that much sweeter that’s for sure.”
News
Concert review: The Killers go big and blustery at Xcel Energy Center
When the Killers emerged from Las Vegas with their 2004 debut album “Hot Fuss,” they came off like a cross between Duran Duran and the Smiths.
So it was fitting that when they headlined St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night, the opening act was one of their musical heroes, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.
Marr was both cheery and a terrific performer. In his too-short set, he played four solo songs (“Spirit Power and Soul” was the best of the bunch), three Smiths songs (“Panic,” “This Charming Man” and an absolutely thrilling “How Soon Is Now”) and “Getting Away with It” from his old band Electronic, a collaboration with New Order’s Bernard Sumner and the Pet Shop Boys. Marr really needs to do a full-out Smiths covers tour, as he has long since proven he can pull off the songs without the increasingly toxic Morrissey.
As for the Killers, they seem to be back at full speed after the ’10s, a decade that saw the band pursuing solo projects and guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer taking breaks from recording and touring.
Tuesday’s show was first scheduled for 2020 to promote the Killers’ sixth album, “Imploding the Mirage,” which is somewhat of a return to form after 2012’s “Battle Born” and 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful.” But when the pandemic put the breaks on touring, the band went ahead and recorded another new album, last year’s “Pressure Machine,” a rather dreary meditation on the youth of vocalist Brandon Flowers.
On top of that, the band just released a new stand-alone single — “Boy,” which landed midway through the set — and Flowers has promised more singles this year and another album in 2023.
The band hasn’t fully reunited, as Stoermer is sitting out this tour. But you wouldn’t know it from looking at the big stage, where the three original Killers were supplemented by four additional musicians and three backup singers.
Really, though, everything was big about the show, which opened with the first of three blasts from confetti cannons. Flowers has never been afraid of overreaching, flamboyant gestures, both onstage and in his songs, and he made plenty of them Tuesday. The set list focused on the group’s many huge anthems, from “When You Were Young” to “Smile Like You Mean It” to “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine.” Even a song like “Cody,” from “Pressure Machine,” sounded impossibly massive in spite of its intimate, personal lyrics.
The more than 10,500 fans on hand ate it all up and started chanting “I got soul, but I’m not a soldier” during the main set’s final number, “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The crowd also cheered after Flowers proclaimed: “This is a superspreader event! We’re spreading peace, we’re spreading love and we’re spreading rock and roll!”
The Killers opened their encore with “Spaceman” and closed it with their career-defining smash “Mr. Brightside.” They also invited Marr back onstage for a run through the Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” that proved Marr does Morrissey better than Flowers.
News
The Yankee legends were alive in Aaron Judge as he hit home run No. 60
It was just a little past 10:30 at the new Yankee Stadium, on Aaron Judge’s side of 161st St., when Judge hit No. 60 to left field off a Pirates reliever named Wil Crowe, and the Stadium, the capital of baseball history, had now seen more. And in this moment, nearly 100 years after Babe Ruth first hit 60 as a Yankee, as Judge gets ready now to take his swing at Roger Maris’ all-time Yankee mark of 61, somehow this became all the times in the last 100 years when the Yankee looked and felt like the biggest baseball team in the world. All because of the man with the biggest number any Yankee has ever had, No. 99.
Judge has been on this remarkable tear since the middle of July, this two-month tear when it sometimes seemed as if he were hitting a home run every single day and sometimes more than that, when it seemed as if nobody could get him out, and sometimes seems as if he was all the Yankees had.
This was a stretch of baseball when Judge looked as dominant and dangerous as any hitter the Yankees have ever had. He was Ruth and he was Mickey Mantle in his Triple Crown MVP year of 1956. He was Roger Maris in ‘61, when he was the one to catch and pass The Babe, even if he didn’t do it as quickly as Aaron Judge has done it in a season full of magic and thunder.
It would have been a night to remember at the Stadium even if the Yankees had lost to the Pirates, because of No. 60. But the Yankees were not going to lose to the Pirates. That was not the way the story was going to be written on this night. Because after Judge’s home run brought the Yankees to within 8-5, the Yankees seemed to load the bases in a blink after that, loaded the bases with nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton – who had come within one home run of 60 when he was with the Marlins in 2017, before he got to New York – hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game 9-8 for the Yankees. Another big guy doing that. Making a dramatic swing of his own.
These two big men, 6-6 and 6-7. Big swings from them. Big night. Best of the whole season. One of those Yankee Stadium moments that seemed to have been written in the stars. It all started with their biggest star, in all ways, Aaron Judge, hitting No. 60 over the left field wall.
The Yankees did feel as much like the Yankees in that bottom of the 9th as they have in a long time, and that includes everything they did in compiling that 64-28 record going into the All-Star Break, and looking for all the world as if they really were halfway to the Canyon of Heroes. Great things can still happen in that place, the way they always have, on either side of 161st St.
Now there are three Yankees in history who have gotten to 60: First it was Ruth in 1927 when hi ’27 Yankees became part of the permanent language of baseball, when that was how you measured greatness in baseball. They were the frame of reference. You said somebody was playing or acting like the ‘27 Yankees. Then came Roger Maris to hit 61 in ‘61. Now 61 years later, here comes Aaron Judge. He gets to 60 and now there is no telling how many he can hit between now and the last day of the regular season.
“He hit his 60th,” Paul O’Neill, the old Yankee star, said on the television broadcast. “I never thought I’d get to see that.”
The same year Stanton was hitting 59 for the Marlins, Judge set the all-time rookie record for home runs by hitting 52 for the Yankees, before Pete Alonso came along to hit one more than that for the Mets. There were too many seasons shortened by injuries after that, and you wondered if 52 was the most he would ever hit. Only now comes this kind of home run season for Judge, when he has hit 20 more home runs, exactly, than his closest competition in baseball, because Kyle Schwarber hit No. 40 for the Phillies last night. That is some season. And Judge has seen him his 40, and raised him 20 more. No. 60 last night in the bottom of the ninth, bottom of summer at Yankee Stadium.
It is the season when a giant of a ballplayer has taken his place with giants like Ruth and Maris and of course The Mick, who twice hit more than 50 in his career, once in that Triple Crown year of ‘56, then in ‘61 when he got to 54 and then watched Maris keep going.
“At the time, it was just a solo shot in the ninth,” Judge would say of his historic home run later.
“You never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with (Ruth and Maris and Mantle),” he said in the interview room.
“I don’t think about numbers,” he said again.
Everybody else has. He was a Yankee chasing Ruth and Maris, chasing history at Yankee Stadium, where the best baseball history has been made for over 100 years, since Ruth got to New York. Judge was hitting home runs like this in the place where Ruth had once invented the home run in baseball. Aaron Judge didn’t just get to 60 last night. He got to The Babe. Oh, baby. Oh, what a night.
Chicago White Sox fall 5 games back in the AL Central after losing 10-7 in 11 innings to the Cleveland Guardians
