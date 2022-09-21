Finance
Choose Between the Shazada Market and a Prepaid Debit Card to Transfer Money to Dubai
Perhaps you have made a business deal with someone in Dubai, and you need to send money. There are a few effective ways to transfer money to Dubai. Some use the latest technology while other methods are more traditional. Your choice likely depends on where you live.
The currency in Dubai is the UAE dirham, and it is linked to the U.S. dollar, so as one goes down in value, so does the other. Currently, $1 is equal to 3.674 dirham. Residents of the area can hold a bank account, and there are few restrictions on the amount of money they import or export, unlike many other countries. This makes transferring money there easier than ever before. For a personal transaction, the amount your recipient can receive without explanation is $5000, but if you can prove it is a business transaction, there is no limit.
If you live in or around Afghanistan, one of the more popular ways to send money is through the Shazada Market. Considered the area’s Wall Street, it is where you go if you need to transfer money to Dubai. In fact, though you can send money to about 175 countries through this market, nearly everyone sending money there send it to Dubai. You can show up at the market if you live nearby, or call one of the money changers and give him you and your recipient’s information. Fees change depending on the day and the world market, so be prepared.
If your recipient does not mind, one way to avoid outrageous fees charged by banks or similar companies that send money is to use a prepaid debit card. In this case, you would purchase a debit card, send it to the person you are doing business with, and wait for them to receive it in the mail. You would then call with a PIN, and upload the agreed upon amount to the card.
This usually costs $5 to $8, no matter how much you load to the card. Your recipient could then either use the debit card to purchase items, or take cash out for a small fee. Debit cards are widely accepted in Dubai, though some small stores charge a small fee to use it, and haggling will not work if you take out a debit card. However, presuming your recipient is a resident of Dubai, he or she likely is aware of this.
Compare the prepaid debit card method with wiring money from your bank to your recipient’s. Most banks charge upwards of $20 to wire hundreds of dollars, including Dubai Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, HSBC, First Gulf Bank, Citibank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and more. If you need to transfer money to Dubai and live near Afghanistan, using the Shazada market might work, if you don’t mind varying fees that you don’t know until you call or show up. If you want to be able to budget in advance for your fees, and your recipient in Dubai does not mind using a debit card, a prepaid debit card might be your best bet.
Flight Attendant Careers – Looking to Get Yours Off the Ground and Into the Air?
Flight attendant careers with any of the major or legacy carriers are sought after for good reason. The lifestyle and benefits of an airline flight attendant is envied by everybody and sought by many.
Benefits such as:
- Worldwide travel benefits which can include your next of kin and friends
- Medical cover including dental plans and eye care
- Life insurance for you and your significant other
- Profit-sharing plans within the company and retirement planning
- Achievement awards
- Vacation rewards
- Gifting programs
- Human resources support including workers assistance for security of emotional health.
Is it any wonder that Flight Attendant careers are sought after for the many benefits that they offer alone?
And while benefits are one thing, the lifestyle of a flight attendant can be champagne too. With luxury 5 Star hotels to stay in while over-laying, the opportunity to see the world at literally no expense, the thrill of shopping to your hearts’ content, and the educational brilliance of meeting with and experiencing foreign cultures. Yes you can literally travel and experience the world and get paid for it.
Be one of those that hold down Flight attendant careers with Delta Airlines for example and the world will literally be your oyster with flight services to six continents and some 575 destinations including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, The Caribbean and South Pacific, Indonesia and the Middle East. Perhaps Southwest airlines is more your type of airline or preferred route structure with services to 35 States and 68 cities including Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Okland, Olando and Los Angeles.
Flight attendant careers are open to anyone who can meet with minimum educational requirements and certain restrictions. Delta Airlines require you to be at least 18 years of age as do Southwest Airlines however some airlines stipulate a minimum age of 21. Educationally you must possess at least a H.S. diploma/GED equivalent or similarly year 12 in other parts of the world. A common requirement for flight attendant careers with any airline is that you are a people person as you are the font-line service professional to its customers. Delta Airlines state that, ‘you are the face of the company’ and that ‘you must be passionate about maximising each customers experience while promoting the brand’.
Similarly, Southwest Airlines state that, ‘Our people are our single greatest strength and our most enduring long-time competitive advantage’. In essence your service acumen, customer focus and the ability to represent and promote the company positively are just some of the factors you’ll need to consider if applying to their flight attendant careers HR department. Your grooming must be impeccable and your communication and team work abilities a proven skill on interview day.
Other ‘must have’ requirements will be a Senior First Aid certificate and a Responsible service of Alcohol certificate. Practically you must be able to swim 50 metres (150 feet) fully clothed and be able to then board an aircraft life raft unassisted. And while you must be able to speak the native tongue of the airline that you join, a foreign language in any of the destinations flown to will put you in a good position on their flight attendant careers application short list.
Flying is a passion for some and for others it’s a lifelong dream for obvious reasons. Turning dreams into a lifestyle starts with making the first step and before looking at flight attendant careers with any airline your first step is to be able to satisfy the minimum requirements. This will open the gateway to pursuing your chosen airline and see you get the opportunity to literally make your flying dreams become a reality.
Article Marketing Tips – Earn Cash Money Online
Article writing will allow you to earn money fast online, and is integral to the success of any internet marketing business. Well written articles can direct massive traffic to one’s site. Article marketing is an important element in earning money through your site, or blog. The internet marketer must, with wisdom, include articles which will give relevant information and earn the benefits he/she is expecting to receive through the site.
Articles give sites a high-ranking with search engines and direct traffic to a site. When a site gets a high- ranking the greater the percentage of traffic will be directed to the site. The higher the traffic the greater the profits will be.
It is important to follow the rules of article writing. Care must be taken not to stuff the site with articles. Well written articles will, along with giving relevant information, keep your customers wanting more and be attracted to your site. These customers will encourage other customers to visit your site.
Listed below are a few tips which will help you to produce successful articles.
1. Keywords: The live blood of any article is its keywords. The customer goes to the internet and uses a word or phrase to search for product, and information. These words are called keywords. Your article should therefore have keywords that are relevant to the purpose of the site.
2. Keyword stuffing: Well written articles will allow one to earn money fast online. Articles should have about 300 to 700 words. Search engines do not like an article that has the keyword repeated to many time within the article. A good article should have the keyword written in the first line and about at the fourth word, in the middle, and in the last paragraph/the resource section.
3. Article content: Articles are written to give information. Rather than filling the article with keywords, research the topic well and give relevant information, which will make the customer feel satisfied that he/she has learn something new. If the customer is satisfied he/she will return to the site looking for other articles written by you. The article can lead the customer to purchase a product, hence allowing you to earn money.
4. Article links: It is important to provide a link in the article which will carry the customer to you site. This link should be located in the resource box at the end of the article. Please note that the majority of the article should used to give to the customer. The resource box is your taking section. You may also include a giveaway in the resource box.
Arizona Health Insurance Quote – 3 Must Know Risks Before You Get Free Quote!
One of my friends, who were looking for Arizona health insurance quote, told me the other day that he got a very good deal for his next healthcare coverage for his family where he was saving $1300 per month as compared to insurance from his previous insurer.
Well, this was exciting to know, but was surprising as to how this much difference can be between premiums charged by two different companies. After doing some research I found that the insurance company from which he took his new coverage is not having good track record when it comes to paying the claims.
Just like this there are lot of other risks also which you should be aware of you are looking for Arizona health insurance quote.
1. Beware of extremely low rates – W all know that healthcare costs are rising across the country. In that case if you are getting a very low quote that you need to be very alert. It can be because the insurance company is not in a good condition. They may be offering these low quotes by compromising on other costs such as insufficient customer support, delay in paying the claim etc.
2. Are there any hidden clauses in your Arizona health insurance quote? – Does the company giving you the rate covers you under all scenarios or does it cover only in particular situations? Are there any hidden costs of which you will become aware only when you enroll in their policy? Will the company ask you to sign a minimum duration contract?
These are the sort of questions you should gather info about before you proceed with enrollment.
3. From where did you get Health Insurance quotes in Arizona? – Getting the free quotes from a reliable source or website is extremely important. It will increase your confidence as well as ensure that you are getting quotes from a top company such as Cigna, Aetna, Wellpoint etc. As I always advise, you should get quotes from multiple companies so that you can make a more informed decision.
Getting online quotes has become very easy using internet. You can find out how to get these quotes by reading the article at –
Free Online Health Insurance Quote [http://healthinsuranceace.com/free-online-health-insurance-quote.html]
These are the 3 risks you should definitely keep in mind when you are looking for new coverage in Arizona for your family. This will avoid you from running into any hassles and problems with your healthcare company.
How To Earn Money Working From Home Online
The Internet is changing the way we do everything, and that included making money. The Internet provides an opportunity for anyone to earn money working from home online. In fact, if you did a search on Google you would find that there are literally thousands of ways to make money online.
In this article, I’m going to touch on two different ways you can make money working from home online. Let’s get started with one of the most popular ways of making money online, affiliate marketing.
Affiliate Marketing – This is a great way to make money working from home online and the process is quite simple. You will be required to learn some Internet marketing skills which could be anything from writing articles, videos, PPC, or SEO. Affiliate marketing is where you sell someone elses products and you earn commission whenever you make a sale.
For an example, let’s say you want to sell a product about how to quit smoking. You will be provided with an affiliate link for that product (a unique URL specific to you) that you will be marketing. You then market that product to people that might be looking to quit smoking, and you can do it with articles, videos, PPC, etc… When someone purchases that product through your affiliate link, you make a commission. I would start a Clicbank.com which is the #1 place to find affiliate products to promote and it’s free to sign up.
Google AdSense – You have probably herd of this method before, and I’m sure you know what Google ads look like. Similar to affiliate marketing, you may be required to learn a bit of Internet marketing but instead of selling a product, you are going to be providing information and be like an affiliate to Google almost. Well, yeah that’s basically the process. I’ll give you an example…
Making money with Google AdSense is about providing valuable content on a specific topic. For example, let’s say you are into traveling. You can start a blog about traveling, share some of your experiences, give tips for people traveling, etc… On that blog you are going to place Google AdSense ads and those ads will be related to the topic of your blog. When people are on your blog reading and click on the ads, you make money. The amount varies depending on the ad, but you get paid every time anyone clicks on any of the Google ads.
Today I talked about affiliate marketing and Google adsense. These are only two ways of making money working from home online, however, if you take the time and put forth the effort necessary you can build a nice income over time. Just remember that when it comes to earning money working from home online, the possibilities are endless.
Top 4 Dental Insurance Plans – Choose the Right Dental Plan for You
Dental insurance is necessary for people who have to find a dentist every few months or so to fix their dental problems. Dental insurance comes very handy in case of emergencies and for those who know that they will need to make frequent visits to the dentist every year.
Dental insurance can be beneficial for people who need advanced treatment rather than regular checkups. This is because most dental insurance involves the payment of heavy premiums every month and is not worthwhile if the patient only visits a dentist a couple of times a year.
Individuals find a dentist to treat various problems. The dental health of individuals living in North America is not very good, and conditions like hygiene, stress, eating habits and nutrition affects their dental health. Techniques like root canal can be very expensive, and having a dental insurance plan can save these individuals a considerable amount of money.
There are several plans that can offer these individuals the care they need for their teeth. This includes Preferred Provider Plans, Indemnity Plans, HMO Plans, as well as Discount Plans. The details of these plans are as follows:
Dental Preferred Provider Plans
These plans are under the State Insurance Department under which the patients are entitled to a discounted rate of dental procedures. Patients can avail insurance both inside and outside the specified network and have to pay $40 as premium every month.
Dental Indemnity Insurance Plans
This plan entails certain charges each month and provides the patient contain privileges like covering a percentage of their bills depending on the type of treatment given. The patients have to find a dentist or choose one from a list provided and get the treatment done. Some treatments such as preventive services are covered for the whole amount, and others like orthodontics or indemnity plans are partly covered (50% and 80%, respectively).
HMO Dental Insurance
Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO) Dental Insurance is also known as a capitation and is regulated by the State insurance Department. The patients are required to pay $20 to $40 per month under this plan.
Dental Discount Plans
Under this plan, the patients are given membership or discount cards with the help of which patients can avail discounts on the prescriptions and the procedures they go through at the dentist’s office. This plan is different from the insurance plan in that it offers the patients a fair discount on the dental services but does not offer any insurance, and patients are free to find a dentist of their choice.
Personal Injury Attorneys – What to Look For When Hiring a PI Lawyer
A San Juan Capistrano, CA Personal Injury Lawyer’s Advice:
When hiring an attorney to represent you in your personal injury claim, it is best to make sure that the attorney you are meeting with has personal injury experience. A personal injury attorney knows the ins and outs of state and county laws as pertaining to personal injury cases. In addition, that attorney will have real world experience in negotiating with insurance companies. If you have a friend who is a lawyer, but not practicing exclusively in personal injury claims, feel free to ask them for a referral to a colleague who does. In the same vein, both a carpenter and plumber are contractors, but which would you hire to build your roof?
You definitely don’t want to be the one to give your attorney “on the job training.” You want someone who is well versed in the courtroom and knows what to expect. Also, ask about what if any disciplinary actions have been taken out against them by either the bar association or the ethics committee. Another great piece of information to have is what if any continued legal education have they had and on what basis. If the lawyer hasn’t been back to school since they passed the bar in 1955, they may not be the best fit for you and your case.
Just as your clients expect you to be working for them, your lawyer should be working for you. Ask about alternate contact information for them if they aren’t always available, or if others in the office will be working on your case and will have information you might need. Don’t be shy about asking approximate start and ending times for your trial. Make it clear you need to be as involved in your case as possible. Asking for a mode of communication in regards to the progress of your case in completely acceptable. Also recommended is asking about what you can do to help your lawyer with your case.
Many personal injury attorneys will work on contingency – meaning they don’t get paid until they arrange a settlement for you. Again, feel free to ask questions about compensation. Having everything out in the open eliminates problems or hard feelings later.
There are many reasons why it is best for you to obtain legal representation after an accident. Settlements offered by insurance company representatives of the third party are hired to pay you as little as possible while avoiding any legal accountability. Personal injury attorneys make sure you are paid the full amount you are entitled to, due to the negligence of the other party.
