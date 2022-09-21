Finance
Choosing A Car Insurance Company To Insure Your Car With
Finding suitable car insurance and deciding which car loan to take up are two very important decisions you make other than your choice of vehicle. Choosing a bad car loan package can affect your cash flow for many years. Likewise buying a wrong car insurance package from a bad insurer can affect you for 12 long months.
Therefore you have to understand which car insurance companies really work for your good. This article reveals what to look out for and teach you how to spot tell-tale signs whether an insurer really cares about you…or not.
The first thing you must understand about the insurer is they are most concerned about their profits. This is not necessarily bad. However if an insurer try to squeeze the very last drop of cash from your pocket without giving you more benefits, you may be left high and dry. So what you need to do is check out the benefits you receive and compare this with other insurers in the market.
If the benefits are not what you really want, then ditch it. Or if there are a lot of benefits but there exists strict restrictions to access these benefits, then this insurance may be a red herring. Try to ask more questions to find out whether this is indeed a suitable insurance company you want to insure your car with.
The second thing you want to look out for is inconsistent motor insurance packages. Insurers want to earn as much as possible to they can keep their portfolio healthy. At least this helps the CEO give a satisfactory answer to the owners. Because of such pressure, they may work through many different channels and then offer some channels better customer incentives than others.
For example, if you take up a particular insurance package from an insurer through a bank, they may give you a set of benefits. But if you take up through another bank, the benefits change. This means some customers are more equal than others. You could just be unlucky enough to get the shorter end of the stick. This may seem mercenary to you, but if you understand that they too have to survive, maybe you will feel better. But avoid these insurers if you can. Their focus is not on you, the customer.
There may be yet other insurers that require you to deal strictly with the insurer directly. This may not be all that bad. But if issues arise, it is you who will lose out in the end. This is because they have their team of lawyers and have agreements that you must unconditionally sign. You can never beat them if you feel unjustified. Yet if you are really short on cash and are highly desperate, using direct insurers may be your saving grace.
Commercial Insurance Quotes
If you operate or are responsible for any type of business entity or commercial enterprise, in order to obtain the right insurance for the company you will need to find and compare suitable commercial insurance quotes. A quote is an offer of certain defined insurance covers in a policy for a monetary price.
Quotations can be obtained from numerous sources including locally from specialist high street insurance brokers, over the phone from insurance companies or brokers, or from the many online companies and comparison sites offering all types of insurance cover.
A commercial insurance quote forms a legal offer and is the basis of the contract of insurance between the proposer and the underwriting company. The information you provide on the quotation form is used to calculate both the premium quoted and the levels of cover offered on a policy. The quote data a company provides will be used to complete the policy documents. It is therefore very important that when applying for commercial insurance quotes that the information you supply about your business activities is correct and truthful.
Most companies offering quotes will agree to honour the price offered for a period of thirty days or one month following its issue. When obtaining a quote, regardless of the source, ensure that you retain the reference number which will enable you to either take up the or recall and revise the offer at a later time. Prices offered can fluctuate and a premium offered one week may not be available the next.
Quotes and premiums can be obtained for all business types and all business and commercial risks for both business liability and property insurance, either separately or combined in what is known as a package.
Commercial property insurance will typically provide cover for buildings and contents of business premises of varying types and sizes. For example a shopkeeper would be interested in covering his glass shop front and shop stock whilst a small draughtsman business would require a price for covering the business office equipment. For this reason quotes for a business are often given by insurance companies for packaged policies that are property specific, such as shop insurance quotes or office insurance quotes.
When looking for cover search for companies that offer quotes for your particular type of building. Let property buildings only insurance quotes are available for landlords who just want to cover the buildings, fixtures and fittings. Equally commercial property tenants and lease-holders can obtain quotes that only cover the contents, stock or liabilities.
Liability quotes can be obtained with either combined property insurance packages or as a standalone quotation for individual business liabilities. The most popular liability products quoted for are public liability insurance, employers liability insurance, product liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance.
Commercial liability quotes are widely available online for most trades and professions. Packages often offer all risks cover and if you are looking online most systems allow you to pick and choose various liability coverage options
When comparing quotes online you will not have the assistance of a broker to advise you. It is vital therefore to ensure that you check that the levels of indemnity and covers offered are sufficient for your business, because levels of commercial insurance cover quoted for, can vary as often as the price.
Things to Avoid When Purchasing Auto Insurance
Most people have negative feelings about their auto insurance: They’re required to pay for a service that they may never use. The law requires drivers to have auto insurance, there are many misperceptions about it that may influence the choices you make when buying your policy. Here are five mistakes to avoid – before you buy auto insurance.
1) PURCHASING YOUR LIMITS BASED ON THE MINIMUMS YOUR STATE REQUIRES RATHER THAN THE TYPE OF VEHICLE YOU DRIVE.
No question it’s important to be legal – companies won’t sell you auto insurance below state minimum requirements, but selecting just those minimums may leave you with the risk of large out-of-pocket expenses if you ever have a claim. If you drive a SUV and you hit another vehicle, the damage could be massive. In California the state only requires a $5,000 minimum for property damage and you cause $20,000 in damage to a BMW or Mercedes, guess who’s responsible for the remaining $15,000? Yup: You are, not your insurance company. It is in your best interest when choosing your insurance limits; consider the size and weight of your vehicle and how much damage you could cause if you hit another vehicle. If you’re not prepared to pay large chunks of money out of pocket, you may want select higher limits.
2) BUYING YOUR POLICY BASED ONLY ON PRICE ALONE RATHER THAN BY WHAT IS OFFERED IN THE CONTRACT. If you get several auto insurance quotes and you base your choice on who charges the least without examining whats included in the offer for the premium, you might be selling yourself short. make sure your quotes are as similar as possible to see what the best price and best coverage, and choose similar limits across all quotes to compare apples to apples. Also, consider a company’s availability before you purchase your policy. What good is a company that has no customer service–none!
3) NOT DISCLOSING UP-FRONT ABOUT YOUR DRIVING HISTORY.
If you don’t disclose tickets, accidents or other moving violations during a quote, your rate will not be accurate. The price may be attractive at first, you will be in for a surprise when you actually purchase the policy. Insurance companies will find out about driving histories because they check your driving records, and they’ll will adjust the price of your policy accordingly or worse yet cancel your policy. So it really is to your advantage to tell your agent about your driving history up-front to get a more accurate rate.
4) ASSUMING ALL AUTO INSURANCE COMPANIES ARE THE SAME. THERE NOT.
While insurance companies are regulated on a state-by-state basis, not every insurance company will offer the same products and coverage’s in a given state. Before you select a company, make a list of what’s important to you. Is it availability, price, convenience? Repair shop options? Types of parts used? Some may use after market. Once you have your list, ask each agent about the items on your list to see who can meet your needs the best.
5) CHOOSING INSURANCE COVERAGE’S THAT COULD BE AVAILABLE THROUGH OTHER AVENUES.
You may have duplicated elsewhere before you buy your auto insurance policy. For instance, you may have AAA, towing many be covered if your vehicle breaks down on the side of the road. In these cases, you wouldn’t need to purchase Roadside Assistance coverage on your insurance policy since you’d be covered for towing elsewhere. If you’re on a budget and already have health insurance that covers injuries caused in an accident, you may be able to bypass Personal Injury Protection , but only if they’re not required by law in your state. If you’ve customized your car with custom parts, you may not need Custom Parts and Equipment coverage during the first year. Do you have a warranty policy that covers GAP coverage, you may not need Loan/Lease Payoff coverage through your insurance company if you’ve already purchased it through your finance company.
Getting Cheap Short Term Car Insurance Online
Getting car insurance is simple. All you need is to go to an insurance provider, get quotes, and pay it. Then, you go out and drive your car with your car coverage. However, getting cheap car cover is a bit tricky. You have to know how and where to get the best and cheap deals of auto insurance so that you will not have to suffer paying huge premiums. Here are tips to help you out.
First, you will need to determine the type of automobile insurance that you need. Basically, there are 2 main types – the long term and the short – term auto insurance. If you have a car and you use it often and you can afford and willing to pay the expensive lump sum annual fee of a long term policy, then long term car insurance is a good idea. However, if you have a car that you desire to use or to store for a short period of time, or you want to borrow a car, then a short – term car coverage is just the right thing for you. It offers the same benefits and coverage found in most long – term auto cover but it is less expensive and its period is limited. Short – term policies can go from 1 to 28 days or 1 month, 3 months to 6 months depending on your needs.
Second, if you have decided on a short – term car cover, try shopping around online for cheap policies. Get quotes and compare policies from different companies, they will surely come in various premiums rates. Some would be expensive but I am sure that others will be cheaper. Choose the one with cheap premium rate but offers the best deal on coverage and protection. Check the FAQ’s, you will need to know if it is a reliable and trusted company that you will have to deal with a headache when claims had to be done.
Lastly, if you already have decided on one short – term policy, then pay for it. You can choose to pay it in advance or on a monthly basis depending on your budget. When your payment is verified, they will send you an email with your temporary car cover. You only will need to print it out and it will serve as your proof of coverage for the policy that you have paid for and then prepare yourself to drive on the road already equipped with your car insurance.
The Call Center IVR: Breaking Bad Telemarketing and Help Desk Habits
One thing all call center managers have in common is a desire for the perfect blend of people, technology, and tools. Yet, actualizing this goal can be a specious endeavor for those who have found themselves in a rut where bad habits abound. Business telephone systems and call automation practices are a must-have in today’s progressive marketplace. Let’s review some of the worst IVR habits that plague the modern call center. Afterwards, we’ll cover some tips on how to break them for good.
5 Worst Call Center IVR Habits
- Not Setting a Budget.
- Ignoring Performance Metrics.
- Paying for Applications and Features You Don’t Need.
- Forgetting About Your Live Employees.
- Infrequent Upgrades.
How to Break These Habits For Good
Not having a budget is a big no-no. Call center managers know that traditional speech IVRs can be life-savers when telephone systems are strained. Finding the right one — at the right cost — is a delicate balance indeed. There are literally hundreds of options to choose from when you decide to automate a myriad of phone lines. Of course, as with any other product or service you solicit with the hope of increasing productivity, the costs are not always in line with what you actually receive. An easy way to protect yourself in the beginning is to come up with a budget. Decide up-front exactly how much you are willing and able to pay for the services or equipment you plan to start using. Once a budget has been set, do not vary from it. Period! After all, what is the point of creating some financial boundaries if you aren’t going to respect them? Coming up with a financial plan is bound to be challenging for you if you are new to the call automation scene and are not, say, simply swapping out an older IVR. That’s alright. You may need to call around or solicit some quotes online to give you a realistic idea of what kind of fees you’ll be shelling out.
Performance metrics are important because they let you know what is going on with your voice response platform. Without metrics, your IVR could be doing more harm than good and you would never know. Today, most systems provide actual percentages on things like dropped calls, average wait times, opt-outs (where callers choose to speak to an employee instead of your IVR), and other really critical rates.
Non-essential applications and features are one of the most bizarre bad habits call center managers are likely to engage in. In the world of telemarketing and help desk automation, software providers are notorious for creating “everything-but-the-kitchen-sink” solutions. Unfortunately, all these features come with a scary price tag…and chances are you’ll never use all of them. Instead, consider doing a trial with a hosted voice response vendor. This way, you just pay for the applications you’re most likely to use.
Forgetting you actually have live employees on your staff is a real problem if you manage to find a decent IVR. However, employee management is one of the key elements of a successful call center. Even the best voice response software can’t guarantee the activity in your center will carry on in auto-pilot mode. You can never ensure calls be answered correctly, swiftly, and ideally 100% of the time. In other words, you have to keep some employees on site. For those folks who are making calls, its a good idea to invest in some conventional software to manage their work flow. Good choices include: response-time goals, delay estimators, and time-sheets. When possible, choose online resources that offer an option to download reports offline so you can monitor them remotely.
Upgrades can be a major annoyance for telephone system owners, and static or in-house IVRs are worst violators. By now, hopefully you know that most progressive call centers are using some type of adaptive speech technology to support call flow. It’s important to realize there are two (and ONLY two) IVR options available to you: physical and virtual platforms. Use your best judgement about your ability and resolve to commit yourself to future upgrades here. Realistically, non-hosted options tend to need upgrades and basic maintenance after about one year.
Finally, you should never get into the habit of thinking that call center IVRs are 100% self-serving. You will still need to be educated on the platform, train your employees how to interact with the new system, and develop ways to track your performance.
Minnesota Car Insurance and Saving Money Getting Quotes
Finding savings on car insurance in Minnesota is becoming more important these days as drivers try to cut auto-related expenses. Fortunately, you can find ways to lower your auto insurance costs, no matter if you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis or elsewhere in the state. Here are some ideas that you can put to use right away.
1) It pays to comparison shop. Think about it: Most people shop around to find the best price on tires, the best price on auto work and — nowadays — the best price on gas. Insurance should be no different.
Auto insurance rates vary from company to company in Minnesota. Because of this, you could potentially save hundreds of dollars by checking out quotes from a few companies. The Insurance Information Institute recommends getting at least three quotes from different companies for comparison.
You can call agents or companies in your area, or take advantage of the convenience of the Internet to quickly get quotes. An insurance comparison site is a great place to start because you can typically get three or more competing quotes and only fill out one online form.
2) Higher deductibles mean lower insurance premiums. Consider if you really need that lower deductible for collision or comprehensive coverage. It could be worth raising your deductible and saving the extra money from a lower premium.
3) Buying a new or used car? Think about insurance costs. The type of car you drive affects your rate. If you’re considering purchasing a vehicle, get some quick quotes to see how much your insurance will cost.
4) Don’t miss out on discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer a variety of money-saving discounts. Typical discounts are awarded for insuring your home and auto with the same company, having anti-lock brakes, being a senior driver, being a good student, having an anti-theft device, taking defensive driving courses and more. Once you’ve found a quote you like, ask about all of the discounts you could qualify for.
Finally, with higher gas prices you may be driving less and relying more on public transportation or car pooling. Be sure to tell your insurance company and you could qualify for lower mileage discounts.
Reduce Roofers’ Workers’ Compensation With a PEO Company
Among the industries that can benefit from a PEO company, roofers are near the top of the list. Professional, legitimately run roofing businesses are at a serious disadvantage against their competition that employs under the table, cash only paid roofers. A PEO company can level the playing field.
When bidding jobs, a legitimate roofing company must consider much more then just the cost of supplies and hourly wages. They must also consider their payroll taxes and workers’ compensation costs. For many roofers, the costs associated with workers’ compensation may be the biggest factor in determining the competitiveness of their bids.
Before PEO services, small and new roofing companies had little choice in workers’ compensation insurance because few of the traditional insurance companies would work with roofers. The insurance companies that would offer work comp insurance for roofers only worked with large, established companies that had the best safety records. If the traditional insurance company would not write a policy for your company, your only option was to go with a state workers’ compensation program. Either way, whether with a traditional insurance company or going through the state work comp program, roofers workers’ comp premiums were almost completely unaffordable.
Professional Employer Organizations work with roofers to scale down their work comp insurance. When roofers use a PEO company, they can see dramatic savings- which bring down the employee-related costs of the work performed. A roofer can see workers’ compensation savings of 15 – 40% when using a PEO company. Unlike with traditional insurance or a state work comp program that require thousands of dollars to get started plus the monthly premiums, a PEO company will also allow roofers to only pay a few hundred dollars to get started or $0 down, pay-as-you-go terms.
PEO services can provide much more for a roofing business then just large workers’ compensation savings. They can take on the responsibilities of managing payroll- saving time for the roofing business by providing employee checks and depositing payroll tax deposits. Roofers can focus on bidding jobs instead of the many payroll concerns such as possible audits, end of year responsibilities such as W-2s, or preparing government payroll reports ever again.
When the costs and time invested on the payroll move more in favor of the legitimate roofing business, they can bid competitively, win more jobs, and see significant increases in their profits.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
