Finance
College Scholarships for Undergraduate Students and Women Are Available! Free Money For School!
With the help of a new wave of college scholarships, undergraduates are finding it easier to afford school. The money set aside by new government legislation is helping thousands that could only dream of a college education afford the tuition and other expenses. The dedication of the government toward scholarships and grants for college students proves that we are finally beginning to appreciate the importance of an educated workforce.
There are special scholarships for undergraduate students and women that are single parents. Further, we aren’t talking about loans here. Instead, these are grants that can be used in any way you see fit throughout your educational process, and you’ll never be asked to pay them back. Pretty incredible opportunity, isn’t it?
The federal government and private corporations are teaming up to allocate funds to provide scholarships and grants for college students. The qualification process is simple. Just visit a participating website, enter your name and email address, and begin receiving information regarding how much you qualify for; many are receiving as much as $1-10,000 to help pay for tuition, books, transportation, and other expenses.
As the news grows regarding these college scholarships, undergraduate numbers will continue to grow. The money isn’t finite, so be sure to capitalize on this opportunity while you can. In addition to these private websites, a local campus financial aid office can garner results as well.
In the coming economic recovery, college degrees are going to have more value than ever! Don’t be left behind because you didn’t do the research. Remember, thousands across the country are already receiving scholarships for undergraduate students and women who are single moms are qualifying, as well.
The excuses are running out, and it’s time to take charge of your future. The United States government has decided to make an investment in THIS generation. Act accordingly, and change your life today!
Finance
Jury Duty – Part II of IV
You have been summoned for jury duty and made it through the administrative stage. Now, you are seated in the courtroom awaiting jury selection. It is at this point that the attorneys and the judge finally get to personally converse with the panel members. This process is called “voir dire,” which, translated from French, means “to speak the truth,” or “to see them say.”
The jurors are seated in numerical order. Depending on which court you are in determines how many potential jurors may be seated for jury selection. Each party, as well as the judge, may strike potential jurors. Likewise, there must be a sufficient number of potential jurors in order to ensure that there are enough jurors remaining to be empanelled. In Texas, for instance, district courts seat twelve (12) jurors, while the lower courts (county courts and justice of the peace courts) seat six (6) jurors. Therefore, the typical jury selection panel may consist of approximately 40 panel members in district court, and approximately 20 panel members in the lower courts.
Here is how jury selection works. The judge will make some brief opening statements about the jury selection process. The judge will then explain that each attorney will have time to question the panel, either as a whole or individually. The judge will emphasize that the attorneys are not being nosey but are trying find out about the jurors’ beliefs and sensibilities in order the make sure that a fair and impartial panel is selected. Let’s be honest with each other: Each attorney wants jurors who favor their side of the case. Only the judge, for the most part, wants impartial jurors.
After the judge’s opening statements, the attorneys now take the stage with their respective clients seated at the counsel’s tables. Usually the plaintiff’s attorney goes first, then the defendant’s attorney. The attorneys will each give a brief summary of their position and then begin asking questions, either of the panel as a whole or of each juror individually. It is at this stage that a juror has the best chance of being struck from the panel.
There is an old saying among my Dallas / Fort Worth colleagues: “It is the quiet jurors that get picked.” The best way to get stricken from the panel is be as vocal as possible. When a question is asked, speak up and tell the truth. If you have some strong opinions about some issue in the case, or if you believe you cannot be completely impartial, then it is your duty to let the attorneys and the judge know it. Don’t be afraid to express your opinion. So long as you are not being disrespectful or disruptive, you will not get in trouble for expressing your truthful opinions and beliefs. For instance, if the case involves personal injuries as the result of a car accident, don’t be afraid to let the attorneys and the judge know if you have a problem awarding money for “pain and suffering,” or if you have a problem with people filing lawsuits in general. When you express your beliefs, you are bound to rub one of the parties the wrong way which gets you one huge step closer to being stricken from the panel. Meanwhile, the quiet jurors are one step closer to being chosen.
Once the attorneys have completed their questioning, the panel is usually led out of the courtroom. Now the attorneys and the judge confer on the results of the questioning. We are now beginning the “strike” stage.
Finance
How to Generate Revenue with Hotel Call Accounting Software
Communication services are essential to the majority of hospitality guests. Many business executives and travelers demand efficient facilities that can keep them in touch with home base. It is imperative for sophisticated hotel billing software to account for telephone charges, Internet usage, equipment fees, surcharges and taxes in real time.
Virtually every major hotel has some form of call tracking or call accounting software. The declining cost of telephone calls has seen a decline in revenue. Gone are the days when hotels could command huge margins for simply picking up the telephone. At one time, it was not uncommon for hotels to mark up telephone calls 80 to 100 percent. Sometimes your telephone charges could account for a larger cost than the room rate.
In the past, a decent hotel call accounting system would generally been left in the back room logging long distance call records from a PBX serial port. The system would apply exorbitant rates and post them to the property management system. Tariff updates from the manufacturer were usually ignored (since the updates usually contained lower billing plans).
Hotel telecom revenues are now declining at a steady rate of 3 to 6 per cent per year. Hotel general managers and comptrollers are forced to become more creative to meet bottom line objectives for communication. The traditional call accounting system cash cow now needs to be fined tuned to adapt to new technologies and market competition. The answer lies in the creative use of new call accounting modules or more appropriately a communication management system (CMS).
The proper utilization of a hotel call accounting system can still derive huge benefits. Guests that get busy signals will find alternate ways to make telephone calls. It is of utmost importance for properties to track the number of busy signals, overflow or blocked calls. This can be accomplished through the use of traffic reports that identify grade of service and peak calling hours. These reports often recommend the proper number of trunks or lines for the property to run smoothly.
Long distance calling has been declining for years. However local and toll free calls have been fairly steady. The use of billing thresholds can help increase revenue. Certainly a guest that talks for thirty minutes on a local call could be charged a small amount for facility usage. Some hotels have turned to adjusting room rates a fixed amount to compensate for lost telecom revenue.
The rise of internet usage has forced many hotels to provide free internet access. This has compounded the problem for the telecom department. Many guests and business travelers have found other convenient means of communication (IP services, instant messaging, email, cellular phones) that are not part of the infrastructure of the hotel property. The advent of flat rate VoIP providers has given the business traveler the ability to bypass toll charges. A modern communication management system should be capable of adding internet usage charges into guest folios.
Proactive hotel properties use call accounting reports to determine calling patterns that show where guests are calling. These statistics help the hotel target marketing and negotiate better tariff plans. Night auditors have always been asked to reconcile daily transactions. However most failed to reconcile the transactions against the actual telephone bill. Examining telephone company records versus the call accounting records helps to ensure that all calls are being recorded, billed and appropriately surcharged.
Many hotel call accounting systems are missing critical information. Often extensions are not identified correctly as guest rooms, conference rooms, VIP or administrative. This can result in inaccurate billing and lost revenue. Properties should ensure that their call accounting system is loaded and configured properly on a monthly basis. Most banner properties have a preset tariff table that is deployed among all properties. System administrators should ensure that all properties follow the same guidelines.
As more communication facilities are offered by the property, the communication management system will be required to account for hotel cell phones, calls made with authorization codes, internet service, hand held devices and other guest amenities.
Finance
Hosted PBX Phone Systems With a Virtual Answering Service
In the competitive business scenario where companies implementing the latest cutting edge technologies are more likely to be successful, having a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) phone system with a virtual answering service can greatly impact the client/customer relationship of a company in a much positive manner. For business firms that want to improve their communication services with only little capital to invest, a hosted PBX phone system is the best alternative to a costlier client-owned PBX system. A virtual IP telephone system is much like a standard exchange in your company but differs in that all equipments needed for the system are being hosted by the provider of the system, with no need for the client companies to buy or install costly equipments.
The virtual answering services provided by hosted PBX phone systems are aimed at reducing the tedious process of manually attending each and every call coming to client companies. The answering system can automatically handle multiple calls simultaneously without the need of a dedicated telephone operator. The service works by providing callers with pre-recorded information including welcome messages; it can also provide them with interactive telephonic menus for getting information about a service, as well as connect to a particular department in your office by providing extension numbers to clients.
The regular functions available with these hosted PBX phone systems include interconnecting all telephones within client companies, along with connecting them to the outside network. As your company grows, more telephones need to be added and the associated interconnection process is cost-effective and much easier with these virtual IP systems. Here client companies need not worry about costly upgrading of these telephone systems as such services are done by the provider.
Since the hosted connection is an ‘always-on’ connection utilizing the medium of Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), the system is capable of handling calls 24×7. Some of the VoIP phone system providers are also utilizing the backbone of internet, using protocols such as Internet Protocol for providing disaster recovery services in cases where the regular PSTN is temporarily down.
Since a virtual telephone system is shared among many clients, each client company has its own phone services available at much reduced costs. Now virtual answering service provided by hosted PBX phone systems includes features such as auto attendant, voicemail, personal voicemail box and more. With no setup costs and future maintenance costs involved, a virtual telephone system can help both small and medium companies to have services in the same standards as that offered by Fortune 500 companies. The ultimate benefits include time savings and increased customer friendly image for your company.
Finance
How to Handle Urgent Care Situations When Traveling
Sometimes, when we least expect it, we find ourselves looking for an urgent care facility on the road, out of town, or even across the country. Finally taking that dream road trip to the Grand Canyon? Nobody ever expects food poisoning from that adorable roadside diner. Taking your kids to the regional soccer championship? Where should you go when a sprained ankle spoils the game?
Carry a First Aid Kit
It can feel like enough of a challenge to remember all of the electronics chargers, to fit the sneakers into the suitcase, and to remember to put all of those little toiletry bottles in a separate plastic bag for airport security. If you haven’t put together a first aid kit for your car or suitcase, schedule some time to put one together. When a big scrape happens, and you need to head to urgent care for a few stitches, you’ll be glad to have cotton pads and gauze on hand right away.
Check Hours and Whether Appointments Necessary
When the flu sets in on the first day of that three-day beach weekend, and you Google the urgent care facility in your area, be sure to check their website or call ahead, because you’ll need to be sure that the clinic is open and that you can arrive without scheduling an appointment ahead of time. Talk to someone on the phone at the center to make sure that the place you’re planning to go is equipped to specifically address the particular type of injury or illness for which you’re seeking treatment.
If You Can, Make Contact with Your Primary Care Physician
If you’re headed to urgent care during a time of day during which your primary care doctor is in his or her office, place a phone call or contact your physician to alert them to your situation. If that minor injury takes place outside of your primary care doctor’s office hours, then let him or her know at the next opportunity. You may choose to see your primary care doctor for follow-up care, or you may choose to return to the urgent care clinic for a follow-up appointment. That decision will be up to you and the doctor who treats your minor injury, and you can discuss it with them during your treatment.
Remember to Pack Insurance Information and a Record of Everyone’s Allergies
If the whole family is traveling, don’t forget to pack everyone’s health insurance information and other relevant medical records. If a situation does take place during which you’re having to seek quick medical attention, you may be anxious, worried, or tired. It’s best for everyone you’re traveling with have their medical information handy, including relevant allergies, lists of medications everyone takes, and family contacts of any friends, teammates, or other travel companions.
When the trip to an urgent care clinic takes place while you’re traveling, following these simple tips can turn that unexpected incident from a major roadblock for your trip into minor speed bump.
Finance
Product Defects and Malfunctions
In a perfect world, companies would take full responsibility for the quality of the design, construction, and distribution of their products to ensure that no consumer could possibly become injured by defective goods. Unfortunately, companies often have their own financial interests in mind and these interests often trump the issue of consumer safety. For this reason, consumer protection agencies exist to evaluate products, to warn the general public, and to attempt to force companies to take responsibility for the safety of their products. Unfortunately, these organizations can only do so much, and people often suffer from dangers products as a result of the careless or irresponsible behavior of companies.
People should be able to purchase products with the assumption that the product will do not harm to the purchasers or their families. Sadly, this is often not the case. Each year in the U.S., thousands of people are seriously injured, even killed, by dangerous products.
Defective Products
Eliminating the problem of defective goods is difficult because products can become dangerous at any step along the design, manufacture, and distribution process. Additionally, although some products are necessarily and inherently dangerous, with sharp edges, small parts, or heating elements, consumers deserve fair and adequate warnings about these dangers in order to avoid injury.
Types of defects and dangers include:
- Design defects. Certain products have defects from their very design. These defects may be overlooked by designers and the product is manufactured regardless.
- Manufacturing defects. Even if products are designed without dangerous flaws, these dangers may arise in the manufacturing process. For example, a manufacturer may use poor-quality materials, dangerous chemicals, or engage in incorrect assembly.
- Inherent dangers. Some products are dangerous if used incorrectly or unsafely. However, consumers are entitled to fair warnings about the potential dangers of products and how to avoid them.
Companies who design, manufacture, distribute, and sell products have a responsibility to the general public to ensure products are safe for use. If a product is potentially dangerous, consumers should be given fair warning about its hazards. If a product does cause injury or harm, it is the responsibility of the company to act quickly to warn the public of its dangers, remove the product from store shelves, and issue a recall to remove the product from homes and businesses.
If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective, malfunctioning, or otherwise dangerous product, you may be able to pursue legal action against the company at fault. To learn more about defective products, visit the website of the Iowa personal injury attorneys of LaMarca & Landry, P.C.
Finance
2 "Belly Shock" Tips to Lose Weight – Unconventional Weight Loss Tips That Are Being Suppressed!
These tips to lose weight are the real deal. Nobody is talking about these unconventional weight loss techniques. It’s a shame, but at least you’ll know about them. Read this now if you’re looking for some new ways on how to lose weight effectively and fast.
Tips to Lose Weight
1. Stress causes you to stop losing weight
Stress is a major factor on why you can’t lose weight. Nobody talks about this. They only talk about dieting and exercise. Even if you did both of those right, but you had high levels of stress, you still WOULDN’T LOSE weight.
To solve this stress problem and get back to losing weight, you need a simple way to de-stress yourself. This will help you to manage stress better. Do deep breathing. The extra oxygen you take in does wonders for stress. As a bonus, the oxygen is a catalyst for weight loss because it oxidizes fat cells.
I suggest that you do anywhere from 7-15 minutes of deep breathing throughout the day. Don’t do it all at once. Spread it out and do it whenever you remember to.
2. Natural hormone balancing by SPINNING
Again, you can do all things right with exercising and your diet, but if your hormones are out-of-whack, you’re in trouble. You won’t lose weight. The simple solution for this is to spin in a circle. Do it exactly how little kids do it… with their arms out like airplane wings.
The short explanation as to why this works is because the spins have the uncanny ability to affect and stimulate the Endocrine System.
WARNING: Don’t overdo the spins. Do 5-10 and only do them to the point of being just slightly dizzy.
Use these 2 unconventional tips to lose weight if you’re not happy with your diet and exercise results.
