Colorado Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies For Tax Payments

Company’s proprietary technology will create next-generation Web 3.0 experiences including digital currency exchange for students

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) announced last week its breakthrough partnership with Averett University in Virginia to design, develop, and implement a unique digital ecosystem while creating an immersive metaverse experience for students.

The futuristic experience will be gifted to the university by Dalrada to help educate Averett students on the ownership of data, personalized artificial intelligence, and the effects of digital currency on an economic system.

Dalrada will facilitate the metaverse experience through proprietary technology and specific tools that will ultimately lead to further learning and the understanding of the foundational technologies to establish a modern metaverse-based economic system. Dalrada is expected to invest over $2 million to create this cutting-edge Web 3.0 educational experience.

The new metaverse builds on Dalrada’s existing partnership with technology incubator, imagineeer, and is made possible through a larger clean energy initiative on the Averett University campus which will also deliver significant cost savings.

The effort will include digital twinning capabilities that will not only optimize energy use across the campus and capture carbon emissions reductions, but will create new educational opportunities focused on data-driven sustainability initiatives. Additionally, the partnership is expected to help Averett University tackle ongoing societal challenges – including student happiness and overall wellness.

The partnership may set the bar for colleges across the country while providing students with the tools they need to be successful after graduation. Averett students will gain firsthand knowledge and experience to compete for jobs that will drive the industries of the future.

According to Averett University President, Dr. Tiffany Franks, “Partnering with Dalrada will ensure that Averett does its part to foster an educational environment designed to propel our students into the digital future, preparing them to not only find jobs after they leave, but help create them as well.”

Recognizing the advanced technology capabilities of the metaverse highlights its importance to organizations like college campuses: “Delivering an educational experience like this to Averett University gives us the ability to immerse students in the digital environment of the future,” said Jose Arrieta, Dalrada’s Chief Strategy Officer and President of Dalrada Technologies. “When students participate in a metaverse-based ecosystem with digital twinning capabilities, they gain immeasurable experience that will help them long after they graduate.”

Echoing Dr. Franks’ sentiments, Arrieta confirmed, “Our goal is to eventually have students create the jobs of the future rather than just look for the jobs of the future.”

Dalrada’s innovative approach toward digital ecosystems leverages modern capabilities that will ultimately revolutionize the scale and speed at which additional related technologies can be adopted. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries that are firmly positioned in the world’s top-growing industries of healthcare, energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada’s global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the healthcare industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, Dalrada Energy, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Averett University

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 40 undergraduate majors with a number of concentrations and minors, along with 12 graduate programs in several concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional learning centers throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

At Averett University, we are altogether different. We know that relationships fuel futures, which explains our unmistakable family atmosphere. On campus or online, Averett students feel a sense of true belonging. Through relentless support and unwavering dedication, we equip our students with the skills for a lifetime of success. Knowing that personal growth and community well-being go hand-in-hand, we serve others with confidence and distinction, and with a more than 160-year legacy, our influence is far-reaching in the world around us. This is Averett. Visit www.averett.edu for more info.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts. The statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Contacts

Jose Arrieta

[email protected]