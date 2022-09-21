Finance
Common Surety Bonds You Ought To Know
A surety bond can be defined as contract between three parties guaranteeing that a job will be completed in accordance to the contract terms. The three are the project owner who is the obligee, contractor who is the principal and the surety who ensures the task at hand is completed as per the agreement terms. Surety bonds are more financial related and even though they are very common in the construction industry, they come in different types touching on different areas of agreement. Below are some of the most common that can make a difference for businesses.
1. Contract – They are the ones contractor need especially when bidding on large projects. They go to show that the organization has the capacity and financial ability necessary to manage and complete the projects at hand. It is not always that the bonds are required for contractors but they may be required to present them when bidding on government projects, big projects or when requested by customers to do so. Bonded contractors have better chances of nailing large projects. They include bid bond, performance bind and payment bond which together cover the entire project as appropriate.
2. Business – They differ from place to place and ensure businesses are responsible in fulfilling duties promised or offered to clients and also to the government through payment of bills and taxes. Different business categories need the bonds to show that their operations are trustworthy and financially responsible.
3. Court – In the legal industry, surety bonds also come into place. The most common are those that individuals with court cases require to ensure defendants show up in court or to ensure payment as directed. In some other legal instances, legal clients may need bonds to perform different functions line becoming estate executors. The most common are appeal bonds, estate bonds, injunction binds and guardian bonds.
4. Permit and license – They basically go to show that business owners and workers will abide by local regulations set for the field they are involved in. For instance plumbers need to abide by plumbing codes and regulations within their localities and a license bond works as assurance that they will perform their duties as expected.
5. Commercial – These include different kinds of bonds that are not under construction and court surety bonds. The most common include business service bonds, lease deposit bonds and commercial contract bonds among others.
They do come with lots of benefits depending on the field they are designed for. Bonded companies often gain a good reputation and are more likely to be trusted with projects compared to companies that are not bonded. If you are a contractor you must of course choose a surety bond provider that you can trust so the terms you abide by are easy for you to keep up with. The above are the most common but there are so many other types of surety bonds coming up with every passing day.
How To Compare Car Insurance Policies – And Save Money
Smart shoppers will compare car insurance quotes to get the best deals; or they’ll talk to more than one acquaintance to get some insight into who is good and who is not. But calling around to compare car insurance companies is time-consuming. And while word of mouth is important when considering who to insure your car with, it isn’t a guarantee of getting a good deal. Just because someone you know got a good deal with a company, doesn’t mean that company is best for you.
For example, some insurance companies claim to have the lowest rates. But after taking some time on the phone (or even enrolling with them) you may find that you do not fit the profile for getting a cheap rate. This means that you’ve wasted a lot of time for nothing.
What’s the solution?
An auto insurance broker may be the best way for you to compare car insurance companies and get the deal you need and want. Talk to a specialist broker and answer a few simple questions. Then your broker will be able to search the market and compare car insurance deals for you. At that point you have a much better chance of getting the best car insurance at the lowest price that is available to you at that moment in time.
Your broker will want to know the answers to a few basic questions before they compare car insurance quotes for you:
- Are you the sole owner and driver of the car?
- What type of insurance coverage do you want or need?
- What is the age and value of your car?
Your specialist broker will also want to know whether you require car insurance that is more suitable for a woman or a young driver. Often, the cheaper deals are available to these demographic groups.
Once the broker has all the answers then the broker can compare car insurance deals on your behalf and help you make an informed decision.
And here’s another important consideration: You should contact a specialist broker every year to compare car insurance quotes in the market. Rates change over time; companies come and go. Just because the insurance company your broker got you last year was the cheapest deal, doesn’t mean that it will be the cheapest and best car insurance deal for you this year. So stay on top of it each year to make sure you compare car insurance companies in an up-to-date manner.
Conclusion
If you want to save time and compare car insurance companies for the best deal, talk to a specialist. Talk to a car insurance broker.
Home Improvement Grants Are Free Money You Never Pay Back
Obtaining multiple home improvement grants could easily be the difference between losing a fortune on your property and making a ton. This is a form of free government money that you will never have to pay back once it has been spent on your construction or maintenance expenses. This cash assistance is available every year to American taxpayers who qualify.
Free grant money can raise your property value.
Using free government grant money to make repairs and improvements to your home, whether they are minor cosmetic changes, or major reconstruction projects, will most definitely build instant equity in your home and raise your property value. Many American taxpayers have found that once they had acquired the appropriate free government home improvement grants that they have qualified for, they were able to improve their homes free of charge and actually sell them for much more than they would have been able to prior to the repairs.
You may qualify for several free home improvement grants, and never have to pay any of them back!
The most remarkable thing about receiving free government money for home improvements is that there is absolutely no limit to how many free grants you may apply for, or how much free money to repair your home you may receive. You can apply for grant after grant and quite possibly receive all that you apply for. Millions of American taxpayers will qualify for a great of free financial assistance to remodel or repair their homes this year, and by following the links below, you can find out if you may be one of them.
Medicare Advantage Provider Networks – Which Type Is Best?
Medicare Advantage provider networks are not created equal
One of the biggest factors that can affect how you use your Medicare Advantage Plan and receive benefits is the plan’s provider network. Many people make a common mistake about their plan’s provider network: They only check to see if their providers are included. But there’s a lot more to it than that.
If we are going to decide which type of provider network is best, we must first agree on the definition of best in this circumstance. You certainly want all your providers included, but for our purposes that definition (a network that includes your providers) is too superficial.
All types of networks could include your providers. What you should strive for in an Advantage Plan provider network with flexibility and freedom in how you are able to use your plan and receive benefits.
Provider network types – how they can affect plan usage
Plan availability varies widely and you may not have plans with all the types of networks discussed.
Medicare HMO
HMO’s are more popular in service areas with higher populations. An insurance company that wishes to offer a Medicare Advantage Plan with a HMO provider network must have a lot of provider types and facilities to set up a Health maintenance Organization (HMO).
When enrolled in an HMO, you must choose a primary care provider who then refers you to any needed specialist. The plan will not pay if you attempt to receive services out-of-network. For instance, if you have a rare disease and learn that the recommended treatment is not available in-network, you will be out of luck. Unfortunately, people normally learn about this only after a diagnosis.
Medicare HMO-POS
An HMO Point of Service network is very similar to an HMO except you are able to receive some services out-of-network but only at specific locations. You have a little more freedom and flexibility but you could still find yourself unable to get the leading treatment that is only offered out-of-network.
Medicare PPO
You will still choose a primary care provider when enrolled in a Preferred Provider Organization but will generally not need to get a referral to see a specialist. You can seek service out-of-network but will normally pay more for that flexibility. For instance, if your PPO requires a $10 copay for an in-network primary care visit, you may pay $20 for an out-of-network visit.
The big benefit with this type of provider network is the ability to receive services out-of-network if you choose. If you find yourself in the situation detailed above, you would be able to travel and receive the cutting edge treatment. But, be aware that it may come with a higher price.
If best means more flexibility and freedom, it would seem that the Medicare PPO wins. But, like anything related to Medicare Advantage Plans, the provider network is an individual consideration. The type of network is just one more thing to consider before enrolling in a plan.
Social Security – Direct Express Debit Card Facts
As of September 2008, The Social Security administration has issued a Direct Express pre paid credit card to the 3.9 million people on Social Security and disability nationwide. The purpose of this card is to enable recipients with no bank accounts or those who may not like getting a check in the mail, to now have a card that will automatically have their allotted amount deposited on the debit card every month. This will prevent delays in the check coming in the mail, theft of paper checks and a sometimes difficult attempt to get to the bank and cash it.
Who should apply? Anyone who is on Social Security or disability that likes the idea of having a debit card for their transactions instead of cashing their monthly check and using cash or having to write checks from their bank account. The Direct Express Debit card is accepted anywhere a MasterCard is accepted and can also be used to get cash from ATM machines, retail stores and banks.
What if the Direct Express card is lost or stolen? This debit card is like any other debit card and you will have a personal pin number that protects you if it is. You can call immediately to report this and your debit card will be replaced. It is also protected and insured by the FDIC.
Does the card cost anything? No, it is free with no monthly account fee and has free services like: optional notifications of deposits made to your card by phone, text or email, optional alerts when your balance falls below a certain level and a once a month, no charge ATM withdrawal at participating ATM machines. There is also a toll- free, 24 hour customer service number 7 days a week.
Are There Any Other Fees? For certain things like ATM withdrawals after the first free one cost only $0.90. Other fees include a bill pay fee of $0.50 each time you pay a bill, $0.75 for a monthly Direct Express card statement that is mailed to you monthly, $4 to replace a lost or stolen card each year and $13.50 to replace it with overnight delivery, $1.50 to transfer funds to a US bank account and $3 plus 3% of the transaction to withdraw funds from an international ATM machine.
How To Get the Direct Express Card There is a toll free number, 1-877-212-9991 or an online sign up site at- http://www.USDirectExpress.com. You can also call Social Security at-1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and a representative will help you. For the hearing impaired: 1-800-325-0778.
Credit Card Debt Settlement Rip-Offs!
You probably have noticed that many companies are advertising services to settle your credit card debt. These companies are hard to miss if you watch television or read the newspaper. While the idea of debt settlement sounds great, in reality many of those companies are scam artists.
There is a law in Washington that regulates credit card debt settlement companies. That statute defines “debt adjusting” as “the managing, counseling, settling, adjusting, prorating, or liquidating of the indebtedness of a debtor, or receiving funds for the purpose of distributing said funds among creditors in payment or partial payment of obligations of a debtor.” A debt adjuster is any person or business that engages in the business of credit card or home loan settlements for compensation. The Attorney General’s Office on Consumer Fraud and the Department of Financial Institutions enforce this statute. Violation of the Statute is also a per se violation of the Consumer Protection Act, entitling the debtor to treble damages in civil litigation.
Washington regulations limit the fees that can be charged for credit card settlements. The fee retained by the company from any one payment made by or on behalf of the debtor may not exceed fifteen percent of the total amount of that payment. Further, the Act requires that company distribute at least 85% of each payment received by a debtor to creditors not more than forty days after it is received. If a debt adjuster contracts for, receives, or makes any charges in excess of the maximums permitted, the debt adjustor’s contract with the debtor “shall be void” and the debt adjuster “shall” return all payments received from the debtor and not distributed to creditors. Finally, all monies received by debtors must be placed in a trust account by the debt adjuster and billed against.
This is a powerful statute. It means that 85% of each and every payment you make to a debt settlement company must be applied to your debt. If the company fails to so apply even one payment, you are entitled to the return of everything you have paid them. However, the State of Washington does little or nothing to prevent debt settlement scams. A review of DFI’s “Consumer Alert” webpage found no warning against debt settlement companies. DFI’s focus is on home loan modification scams, but even there it does relatively little. The Attorney General’s Office does not do much more.
Where does this leave you if you have been ripped off by a debt settlement company? The Debt Adjusters Act is still a powerful tool, but it is left to you to use it.
Compare Cheap Auto Insurance
When it comes to cheap auto insurance, your choices are vast, with hundreds of insurance companies trying to woo you with the best possible cheap auto insurance rates and quotes. With the increase in the number of vehicles on the road in general, the competition among insurers is as just as intense as it is among the manufacturers of these sleek beauties. This makes the task of seeking the right auto insurance really difficult, unless you are aquatinted with at least some of the basics concerning obtaining cheap auto insurance policy.
You can go through the comprehensive Web resources of these insurers to learn in detail what the various insurers have to offer and what their comparative cheap auto insurance rates and quotes are. Most of these online resources are the easiest way to compare different insurers. All you need to do is to fill in a form and behold, an entire comparison chart will be listed in front of you in a matter of seconds. You can then go through each of these insurers’ policies, before deciding on the one best suited for you.
You can also get in touch with your friends, family members or colleagues to find out what kind of auto insurance they have. They are in a great position to provide you with honest information regarding auto insurance. You can also go through the policies of different insurers in detail to find out more. Every aspect of the policy needs to be thoroughly looked into, including the premium, policy period, and payment terms, to mention only a few important aspects.
One person who can give you extensive information on cheap auto insurance is an insurance agent. Since many insurance agents represent more than one company, they have first-hand knowledge of the latest offering from insurers. They are best placed to advise you on the right kind of policy, based on your age, gender, car, driving record, and your ability to pay a particular premium.
