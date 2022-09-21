Congress faces key hurdles to avoid government shutdown next week

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders have less than 10 days to avoid a government shutdown, and they still have to resolve a host of issues that are delaying passage of a bill.

There is no palpable desire for a shutdown so close to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, so Congress must pass a bill by midnight Sept. 30 to avoid a funding cut. The legislation requires 60 votes in the Senate, giving Republicans substantial power to shape the continuing resolution, known as the “CR” on Capitol Hill.

As is often the case, requests to attach new spending provisions complicated the task.

“The cleaner the bill, the more likely” it will pass quickly, said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D.

“I don’t think their members want to be here until October advocating or talking about a government shutdown when they’re in control of the whole government right now,” Thune added. “So I think everyone is going to be mutually incentivized to try to keep this as clean as possible.

Here are the main issues that need to be resolved before October 1:

Allow Reform

To secure his decisive vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, Democratic leaders promised Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., they would pass legislation by the end of September to overhaul the process authorization for certain infrastructure projects.

The legislation, which is still in the works, would seek to speed up the approval process for national energy projects, including gas pipelines. The pledge has split the party, as a group of progressive lawmakers seek to block the policy from being added to the funding bill, arguing it would be a step backwards in the country’s clean energy transition.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., reiterated his promise on Tuesday, telling reporters, “Allowing reform is part of the IRA, and I intend to add it to the CR and do it.”

Republicans are cold-shouldered, still angry at Democrats for skirting them on the climate-health tax bill and uninterested in providing votes to help them keep a promise to Manchin.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that if Democrats want to allow reform, they should pass a separate plan from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., who enjoys a broad support from the GOP. But Manchin dismissed his bill as a “courier” document that lacks the votes to pass.

Manchin said he will release his own permit proposal on Wednesday, promising it “wouldn’t bypass any environmental assessments” and would “accelerate the timeline” for approval of infrastructure projects.

He added: “I am not shutting down the government. I’m voting for, so anyone who votes against shuts it down. »

Ukrainian aid

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $11.7 billion in aid to help Ukraine fight Russia. Congressional leaders are optimistic about including the funding, given that many Republicans have expressed continued support for Ukraine. After a classified House briefing this week, developers stressed the need for the funds.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., Said Tuesday that the “only way” the war will end is when Russian President Vladimir Putin “realizes his plan won’t work , that he is not going to take control of Ukraine, he is obliged to come to the negotiating table and stop the war.

“So we are very focused on making sure Ukraine has the ability to defend itself,” he said.

But there’s no GOP consensus on funding Ukraine because some party members “don’t want to spend the money,” said Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican official, which is at the center of a series of intra-party divisions. on how to proceed.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Tuesday that despite Russia’s “blatant abuses and atrocities,” he opposes “blank checks” for Ukraine without further justification of funds or cuts elsewhere. to pay them.

“Count me against throwing more money at Ukraine without having a serious conversation about guns and butter – a serious conversation about why we spend it, how it’s in our best interest for national security,” Roy said.

Covid relief money

There is less optimism about the inclusion of Covid relief funds, particularly after Biden said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that “the pandemic is over.” Republicans, who have long been skeptical of the idea of ​​additional coronavirus relief funds, said his comment denied the rationale.

“The president saying the pandemic is over is just mind boggling. He wants tens of billions for Covid, and he says the pandemic is over,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., MD. “I think it’s more to do with the midterm elections and his willingness to put a happy face on what’s going on in the United States.”

But Democrats haven’t given up, and they argue that Covid continues to infect and kill Americans every day.

“Covid is obviously in a much better place than it was. Thank goodness people are living more normally and I’ve seen psychological improvement all over Virginia because of it,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “But Covid is not over. Cases, hospitalizations, deaths, mental health aspects of Covid, long Covid. We still have to find ways to do our best to keep people safe. »

Disaster assistance

Congress may add disaster relief funds to the pot after a series of wildfires, floods and storms wreaked havoc across the country this summer.

The size of a potential aid package is unclear, but officials expect to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, especially after Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico this week, flooding towns and villages and knocking out power to more than a million people.

Meanwhile, record flooding in Kentucky, McConnell’s home, killed nearly 40 people and damaged thousands of homes in July.

“With the Republican leader in the Kentucky Senate, we’re probably going to have that,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a veteran takeover. “And we have a big problem [in Puerto Rico]and we know it’s going to be a costly problem, and I always remind people on our side that they’re all US citizens.

How long to finance the government

Congress leaders want to pass a bill to keep the government in office until December, dismissing the issue for now and setting up Congress to try to draft a full-year funding bill before the holidays . But conservatives are rebelling, saying Congress should push the issue back to 2023 in hopes the GOP will seize the majority and draft legislation to its liking.

The pressure is coming from the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a group of 14 senators, including Florida’s Rick Scott, chairman of the Senate Republican campaign committee. “The CR should go through the start of the next Congress,” Scott said Tuesday.

Cassidy agreed, predicting “Republicans will do pretty well in November” and saying, “We probably want the will of the American people to be expressed in January instead of a hold in December.”

Others reject the idea — including Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Shelby, the vice chairman, who are not seeking re-election and want to walk away with a bigger deal .

“We have to do our job,” Shelby said, lamenting that “some people are saying stop it.”