Dolphins Q&A: Where has Miami’s pass rush gone? Can Greg Little take over as full-time RT?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Where’s the pass rush been? Particularly Jaelan Phillips, any insight on this? — Dawson Hall on Twitter
A: Here are the Dolphins’ pass-rushing stats through two games: Two sacks, three quarterback hits (one aside from the sacks), seven pressures.
That’s it.
Those are putrid numbers. It’s far from what we’ve been used to seeing from Miami’s defense. In 2021, the Dolphins had 48 sacks, were tied for the NFL lead with 107 quarterback knockdowns and were second with 193 pressures.
The seven pressures, according to Pro Football Reference, are second-fewest in the NFL through two games. They account for a pressure on 10.9 percent of opposing quarterback dropbacks, the third-lowest rate in the league.
Miami is coming off a game where it did not sack or hit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a pass attempt. This occurred despite blitzing Jackson heavily, doubling down on last year’s effective strategy that flustered Jackson. The Dolphins were actually more successful getting to the quarterback in the opener against the Patriots when they blitzed much less than coordinator Josh Boyer is known to do.
I’m not too concerned at this point because the numbers seem to be more of a reflection of Baltimore winning the chess match through three quarters on Sunday before Miami’s comeback. The Ravens had an answer for every Miami blitz. Jackson was either reading what spot was vacated by a blitz with a quick pass or Baltimore picked up the extra rusher.
With Jaelan Phillips, specifically, it may not be showing to the naked eye — or statistically (two tackles, a fumble recovery, no sacks or pressures in two games) — but advanced metrics indicate he’s rushing the passer well. He has a pass-rush win rate of a whopping 31 percent, according to ESPN.
To put that figure in perspective, last year’s league leader among edge defenders, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, registered 28 percent in 2021. If Phillips just keeps at it, the pressures and sacks will eventually come.
Miami has greater depth on the edge than it did last year. Veterans Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers can contribute to a rotation at outside linebacker Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel. Jerome Baker can still shift outside with Duke Riley entering at inside linebacker, or even Sam Eguavoen, as was seen Sunday. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who has one of the team’s sacks, will still be a menace with his hand in the ground, along with defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. The safety blitz of Brandon Jones, who had the strip-sack that led to the Ingram touchdown in Week 1, and/or Jevon Holland will still have its moments.
Q: Do you think Greg Little won the job at RT yesterday?— @dapples78 on Twitter
A: Little has been solid in replacing Austin Jackson as he recovers from an ankle injury. He wasn’t particularly noticed as a hole in pass protection, which is always good for a backup tackle, especially one that protects a left-handed quarterback’s blind side.
He had other flashes, notably a key run block that sprung tailback Chase Edmonds for the critical 28-yard run to set the Dolphins up at the Baltimore 7-yard line ahead of the winning strike from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
While encouraging, let’s see if he does it consistently over the next few games before we crown him the new starting tackle without giving Jackson his opportunity to return. Jackson has at least three more weeks on injured reserve where Little will be counted on to fill in. There will be a considerable sample size to gage by then.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
Suspect in Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy death to appear in court on multiple counts
A suspect in the hit-and-run accident that killed a Weld County sheriff’s deputy was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested in Fort Collins on Monday evening.
Norberto Garcia-Gonzales is being held in connection with an investigation into leaving the scene and an accident involving death and reckless driving resulting in death, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, was riding her motorcycle on her way to work on Sunday when she was allegedly hit by Garcia-Gonzales, driving a Ford pickup truck, near the intersection of AA Street and of Weld County Route 37, authorities said.
Initially, after the fatal accident, the suspect was identified by another name.
Garcia-Gonzales, 36, was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday, according to the State Patrol.
Hein-Nutz, a native of Bismarck, North Dakota, has served in the sheriff’s office since 2018. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations through its nonprofit arm to help the family go through tragedy.
This story will be updated.
Dane Mizutani: What if Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell can’t fix Kirk Cousins?
After an exhaustive search this offseason, the Vikings landed on Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach largely because they felt he was the best person to help fix quarterback Kirk Cousins.
But what if he can’t? That’s a thought O’Connell is likely confronting for the first time after the Vikings suffered a sobering 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Though he took accountability for the loss postgame, adamant that he has to find a way to put the Vikings in a better position moving forward, O’Connell doesn’t deserve all the blame.
No, a large portion of that belongs to Cousins, who once again crumbled in the face of the pressure. He never found a rhythm in a game in which the Vikings appeared to be hopelessly outmatched, completing 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, predictably padding his stats with a meaningless drive in garbage time.
The abysmal performance by Cousins on Monday Night Football provided the latest example of his struggles in primetime.
There’s a reason the narrative always seems to come up whenever Cousins is playing on national television. That’s because throughout his career, when the lights get bright, he often looks as if he’s playing the position with his eyes closed.
Shame on us for believing things would be different after Cousins impressed in the 23-7 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers last week. Though it looked like O’Connell had gotten through to him at the time, Cousins immediately reverted back Monday night to the player he’s always been.
Not once did Cousins conjure up a sense of calm as the Vikings tried to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit. Instead, with the Eagles doing everything in their power to make the game close, Cousins perpetuated a sense of panic, unleashing a trio of interceptions that destroyed any hopes of a comeback.
The first interception was actually fairly forgivable.
After marching the Vikings down the field on their opening drive out of halftime, Cousins fired a pass to star receiver Justin Jefferson expecting him to flatten out his route near the goal line. The miscommunication resulted in cornerback Darius Slay swooping in for an easy pick. As much as the broadcast criticized Jefferson for his route, it’s worth noting that Cousins didn’t have to throw the ball into such tight coverage.
The second interception was much worse.
After a blocked field goal gifted the Vikings the ball on the edge of the red zone, Cousins missed Jefferson wide open down the right sideline for what would’ve been an easy touchdown. He compounded that missed opportunity with a pick after cornerback Avonte Maddox baited him into a throw.
The third interception was the most egregious of them all.
After the defense forced a turnover to give the Vikings the ball back inside the 10-yard line, Cousins completely melted down with his worst possession of the game. He twice failed to recognize the blitz before the snap and twice floated the ball into coverage while under pressure. He looked like a bad high school quarterback on many plays. That ineptitude from Cousins resulted to another pick from Slay in the end zone.
If the Vikings had scored on any of those possessions after halftime — aka, if Cousins wouldn’t haven imploded into himself — the game might have played out very differently, even as the Eagles dominated play from the start.
It’s not hard to imagine Mike Zimmer watching the game from his sprawling ranch in Northern Kentucky, sipping on a bourbon and laughing to himself as he watches someone else take on the seemingly impossible task of reprogramming Cousins.
Nobody has been able to do it so far. There’s a chance O’Connell is no different.
NBA fines Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards $40,000 for slur made towards gay community
The NBA handed down its punishment to Anthony Edwards on Tuesday, fining the Timberwolves guard $40,000 for what the league called the use of “offensive and derogatory language on social media.”
The fine is in relation to a since-deleted video posted to Edwards’ Instagram account in which the 21-year-old used a slur toward the gay community. In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men standing on the sidewalk, called them a gay slur and added “look at what the world done came to.”
Edwards later apologized for the post in a Tweet that read “What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
The Timberwolves’ annual media day will be held next Monday. That is likely to be the first time Edwards discusses the incident publicly with the media. Minnesota’s training camp begins the following day, Sept. 27.
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed freed, creator of hit podcast says evidence was long out
BALTIMORE– The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man jailed for two decades in a murder case said she felt mixed emotions about how long it took authorities to act on evidence that has been available for a long time.
In a new episode of the “Serial” podcast released on Tuesday, a day after Adnan Syed walked out of court after his murder conviction was overturned, host Sarah Koenig noted that most or all of the evidence cited in the prosecutors’ motion to overturn the conviction had been available since 1999.
“Yesterday there was a lot of talk about fairness, but most of what the state put in this evacuation motion, all the actual evidence, was known or knowable to cops and prosecutors in 1999,” Koenig said. concluding the new episode. “So even on a day when the government publicly acknowledges its own mistakes, it’s hard to rejoice in a triumph of fairness. Because we’ve built a system that takes over 20 years to fix itself. And that’s not is that this case.”
She argued that the case against Syed, which was featured on the first season of “Serial” in 2014, involved “pretty much every chronic problem” in the system, including unreliable testimony and evidence that were never shared with Syed’s defense team.
On Monday, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Syed’s release after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee, Syed’s ex-girlfriend. Syed was 17 at the time of Lee’s murder and has always maintained his innocence.
At the request of prosecutors who had uncovered new evidence, Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be overturned as she approved the 41-year-old’s release.
Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. She ordered that Syed be placed under house arrest with GPS location monitoring. The judge also said the state must decide whether to request a new trial date or drop the case within 30 days.
The Baltimore district attorney’s office filed a motion last week to overturn Syed’s conviction, a filing Koenig described as “fireworks” from the same office that asked a jury to convict Syed ago. more than two decades.
“Prosecutors today are not saying Adnan is innocent. They stopped short of exonerating him,” she said. “Instead they say that in 1999 we didn’t investigate this case thoroughly enough. We relied on evidence we shouldn’t have had and we broke the rules when we we prosecuted. It was not an honest condemnation.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sod House Theater’s ‘Table’ is dinner and a show at its most literal — and uplifting
Sod House Theater’s new immersive show “Table” has a plot, but not the traditional narrative kind. Instead, the plot is to get people who don’t know one another to come together, laugh, and share a meal — yes, a full dinner prepared by local chefs, with tableside service courtesy of the actors.
“There’s a place for all of us at the table,” said director Sarah Agnew, who wrote the show as a wish for togetherness and community. “We can really make a change in how we feed ourselves, feed our families, feed each other in a way that is mindful of our planet and the people that we love.”
The performance’s seven-show run began Thursday, Sept. 15, at Frogtown Park and Farm in St. Paul. The embedded multi-course meal was cooked up by Minneapolis duo Mariam Omari and Kotiareenia Taylor, aka K’s Revolutionary Catering. When the characters brought out the real-life chefs midway through the performance, Omari said the main dish, roasted chicken with maharagwe, or simmered red beans and rice, was based on her mom’s recipe. It was absolutely delightful — boldly spiced and sweetly comforting for an early fall evening.
Now, “Table” is on the road, presenting new menus at outdoor and nontraditional venues across the state. On Sept. 22, the show will be at Sociable Cider Werks in Minneapolis, and on Sept. 24, they’ll be at Little Hill Berry Farm in Northfield with a meal prepared by chef Yia Vang, of Union Hmong Kitchen. Ticket prices vary by show and are at sodhousetheater.org/table. The show was conceived by Sod House artistic directors Darcey Engen and Luverne Seifert and created and directed by Agnew, who also helmed last summer’s immersive food-themed production, a collaboration with chef Ann Kim called Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon.
“Our job basically is to serve this meal as best we can and have people enjoy all the elements of a communal feast,” Agnew said. Sod House’s shows are known for this style of collaboration and accessibility, she said. “The venues change all the time, we’re engaging directly with our audience, it’s celebratory, it engages each community in its own particular way.”
During the opening performance in St. Paul, the cast was clearly having a great time. To introduce each course, the cast sang a comedic chant; during the pre-dessert ditty, several actors were barely able to suppress their giggles. As they served plates to the audience of about 35, who were seated at eight picnic tables arranged like bicycle spokes around a center opening, they ad-libbed funny side conversations with diners and one another.
Each character had their own recurring comic bits throughout the show. Maren Ward’s lead character Grace’s aunt Grace and her partner, Grace, started the fictitious catering company that orchestrated the meal. Agnew played the flirtatious restaurant veteran Bev — not short for Beverly, she clarified, but for Beverage — and sous chef Sue, played by Elise Langer, had a penchant for bringing a massive pepper grinder tableside and asking if diners wanted any in their drinks. The breakout star, at least according to my tablemates, was Kimberly Richardson, whose character Terry was a self-taught forager with a kooky streak and trademark “dirt dance.” On the sidelines, accomplished accordionist Simone Perrin accompanied the actors as the ambiguously accented Crusty Eva.
“We just wanted to have a joyful celebration of life and art, especially coming down from a time of isolation,” cast member Delvina Logeais said after the show. “There’s something really interesting about surviving with people. Food as survival and community as survival, and both of those things coming together.”
Logeais, whose character Delphine began her table service with an alphabet song rendition of foods you should avoid if you’re lactose intolerant, has worked in restaurants herself for seven years. The goals of food service and immersive theater are not all that different, she said.
“I tell people I work with that the best training, I feel like, for [theater] work in some ways is to serve tables, because it is a show,” Logeais said. “Not that it’s necessarily always performative, but you do have an audience that you want to connect with when you’re serving food. So this has been a really unique opportunity to explore both of my different worlds that I navigate.”
The thematic climax of the show came near the end, when Grace stood at the head of one of the dining tables and began peeling potatoes into a large stock pot.
“My aunt Grace was like a potato,” she joked. “White, fleshy, revolutionary, and a little bit toxic.”
As she peeled, she talked about, unexpectedly, the history of potato cultivation from Peru to Europe and the ways the vegetable factored into colonization in South America and the Caribbean. The revolutions fueled by potatoes, she said, haven’t always been for the best. So take a potato from the pot, she encouraged the audience. Bring it home and plant it with better intentions.
“And then figure out which revolution you want to feed,” she said. “There are a lot of them!”
Magic announce basketball operations additions and promotions
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced several additions and promotions within the organization’s basketball operations on Tuesday.
Pete D’Alessandro, who joined the Magic in 2017 and was previously an assistant general manager, has been promoted to associate general manager.
David Bencs, formerly the director of basketball analytics, is now an assistant general manager.
Adetunji Adedipe, who was the general manager of the Lakeland Magic (Orlando’s G League affiliate), has been promoted to the Magic’s vice president of player personnel.
Kevin Tiller, previously the scouting coordinator, replaced Adedipe as the Lakeland Magic’s general manager.
Stephen Mervis, who was the director of basketball strategy, has been elevated to vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation, while Larry Thompson is now the vice president of security after previously being the director of team security.
Other promotions within the Magic’s basketball operations include: Becky Bonner (director of player services/pro personnel), Orlando Boyer (team services coordinator), Altavious Carter (assistant defensive coordinator/video), David Corbett (senior data scientist), Matthew Devita (manager of basketball systems), Randy Gregory (assistant offensive coordinator/video), Regan Harris (assistant director of team services), Soumya Kambhampati (senior quantitative researcher), Marty McClain (assistant director of security), Chris Newton (director of security), Trent Pennington (assistant general manager Lakeland Magic), Rodney Powell (senior director of team operations).
The additions to the Magic’s basketball operations staff are: Ameer Bahhur (head video coordinator), Michael Belay (graduate assistant/scouting), Calin Butterfield (strength & conditioning coach), Ben Kimsey (graduate assistant/analytics), Davonte Fitzgerald (video assistant), Michael Franco (mental performance coach), Corey Hawkins (video assistant), Blake Huggins (video assistant), Xadiel Jusino (building maintenance technician), Tony Marlow (security assistant), Aubrey McCreary (skill development coach), Sean O’Brien (video assistant), Todor Pandov (head strength & conditioning coach), Kristen Perfetto (executive assistant to president and head coach), Jaclyn Sklaver (head of performance nutrition), Khaila Webb (graduate assistant/strategy), Daniel Yu (applied sports scientist/assistant strength & conditioning coach).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
