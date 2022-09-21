Connect with us

Blockchain

Dubai Royal Family Joins With CoinCorner Platform

Uae’s Day To Day Hypermarket Accepts Crypto Payments
  • The recent partnership will promote Bitcoin transactions across the UAE.
  • CoinCorner will be able to expand its activities throughout the Middle East.

CoinCorner, a UK-based Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, has recently partnered with Seed Group, a company run by the royal family of Dubai, to speed up Bitcoin transactions in the United Arab Emirates.

CEO of Seed Group, Hisham Al Gurg stated: 

Apart from individuals, a large number of companies are ready to embrace Bitcoin and other digital currencies as legal tender for future transactions.

He further added that, by creating a digital currency ecosystem, the UAE intends to provide fintech enterprises with a growth-oriented atmosphere. The digital economy of the Emirates offers enormous possibilities for businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Dubai’s Approach Toward BTC

According to the recent collaboration, CoinCorner will benefit from Seed Group’s assistance as they grow their operations throughout the Middle East, reach their target market, and gain access to the top decision-makers in both the public and commercial sectors.

Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner expressed:

We are pleased to enter into a mutually beneficial partnership with Seed Group. We are committed to making Bitcoin transactions the new normal in the UAE with the help of our unique solutions, facilitating instant and frictionless payments.

Through the partnership, CoinCorner will have access to one of the economies that are expanding the fastest and will have more opportunities to connect with potential customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. 

Currently, Dubai is preparing to take over as the global center of cryptocurrency. Dubai has been promoting the expansion of the cryptocurrency sector by establishing a regulatory framework to draw crypto enterprises and expertise to the city as regional economic competition heats up. Numerous crypto-based platforms have already opened headquarters in Dubai, making it the world’s crypto capital.

