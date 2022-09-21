Eagles’ Darius Slay gets upper hand over Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in ‘best-in-the-world’ battle

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
PHILADELPHIA – Justin Jefferson hasn’t been bashful about calling himself a top NFL wide receiver. Well, Darius Slay isn’t too shabby himself when it comes to cornerbacks.
Entering the Vikings’ game on Monday Night Football at Philadelphia, Jefferson had talked about using it to “showcase the world what I have and my argument as being the best receiver.” He was coming off having nine catches for a career-high 184 yards in a resounding 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener.
As it turned out, Slay was the better performer Monday. In the 24-7 win at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles star had two interceptions and helped hold Jefferson to six catches for just 48 yards.
“He is one of the best in the world,’’ Slay said. “I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup.”
Jefferson gave Slay his props after the game, calling him a “great cornerback.” He didn’t deny that it was a tough defeat.
“Of course, we (wanted) to come into this game and just dominate, especially after last week’s performance,’’ Jefferson said.
Instead, the Vikings (1-1) were humbled in their first road game of the season. But Jefferson plans to use “everything” from it as a teaching tool entering Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“The plays that were left out there, the routes that I could have won on, things that I could have done better,’’ Jefferson said.
After not being in for a single snap from scrimmage in the opener against the Packers, Vikings receiver Jalen Reagor got in for 10 against his former team.
Reagor is still learning the offense after being acquired Aug. 31 from the Eagles. He made strides Monday, running for 17 yards on a reverse in the second quarter and catching a pass for seven yards in the fourth quarter.
“I’m just getting in the rhythm,” Reagor said. “Just doing what I can do. … It’s progressing every week. So it’s slowly but surely, but it’s getting there for sure.”
Reagor was booed each time he touched the ball Monday. He also had two punt returns for five yards.
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson entered Monday confident about being able to block a kick, and he came through.
In the third quarter, Peterson blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt by Jake Elliott. Cornerback Kris Boyd scooped up the ball and ran 27 yards to the Eagles 30, but the Vikings were unable to score.
“I felt like I had a good shot all week on both sides (of the line),’’ Peterson said. “I felt I was getting some really good get-off.”’
Other than on that play, there were few bright spots Monday for Minnesota defensive backs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards while finding receivers open with regularity.
“For the most part, we just have to be closer in coverage,’’ Peterson said.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter, and it remains to be seen what his status will be against the Lions.
“Looking at the way he checked out, we feel pretty strongly about where (his recovery is) at,’’ said Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell. “But we’ll go through the phasing, and it’s very important that (it) gets handled medically through the protocol. It is a short week, so we’ll just kind of have to see where he’s at.”
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen wasn’t targeted until late in the third quarter and didn’t catch his first pass until early in the fourth quarter. He pointed the finger at himself for that.
“The first thing I do is go look myself in the mirror, go watch the film and see what I could have done better to get open,’’ Thielen said.
Thielen finished with four catches for 52 yards. His first target was on an interception thrown by Kirk Cousins with 2:19 left in the third quarter and his first catch came with 11:05 left in the game.
Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Cameron Dantzler late in the game, but O’Connell said Dantzler is “still our starting cornerback.”
With the Vikings trailing 24-7, O’Connell said there was a desire to give Evans, a fourth-round pick, some reps. He played the final 21 snaps after Dantzler was in for the first 52.
“It was just a matter of getting a young player time,’’ O’Connell said. “We feel like he has earned the right to get on the field.”
Like so many great ideas, the River Valley Yoga Festival in Stillwater started with a dream.
In this case, it was a literal one.
“I literally had a dream about six years ago that I was running a yoga festival, and I have been thinking about it ever since,” said Allissa Obler, owner and director of the River Valley Yoga Festival.
About a year ago, Obler, the owner of Stillwater’s boutique yoga studio Mudita Wellness and a mother of two, made the decision to leave her nonprofit position and focus on her studio full time. It was then that her dream of running a yoga festival started to become a reality.
“I said to my friends, ‘I’m going to start talking about this yoga festival, and who knows, maybe there’s someone in Stillwater who owns an 80 acre farm, they don’t live there, and they would love to let me use it for the festival,” said Obler. “And we all laughed like, that’s really funny.”
Three days later, Obler was catching up with a colleague from her former nonprofit. At the end of their conservation, she brought up her dream of the yoga festival.
“She looked at me and she said, ‘Alyssa, do you know that we own an 80 acre farm just north of town? I think we would love to have you host this event there.’
“She said almost the exact words I had said three days before, right down to the size of the farm,” Obler said.
This weekend, Obler’s dream will become reality. The River Valley Yoga Festival will feature yoga, meditation, sound healing, wisdom talks and more.
While there have been yoga retreats in Minnesota before, Obler said this is the first large, outdoor, multi-day festival.
More than two dozen yoga teachers from the Twin Cities and beyond are offering 40 different types of classes.
Attendees will also be able to shop at a vendor market, enjoy meals on site from local restaurants, and meditate or journal in a beautiful lounge tent sponsored by Smith + Trade Mercantile. Guests are able to enjoy events that range from forest bathing to a cacao ceremony to electric bike tours through historic Stillwater.
And yes, it’s located on Obler’s colleague’s beautiful historic farm, complete with classes and nature walks on the surrounding prairies and lakes on the property.
Overall, the festival focuses on wellness and healing aspects of yoga over a physical workout.
Amy Zellmer, the editor-in-chief of MN Yoga + Life Magazine, is one of the teachers giving a presentation at the festival. As a traumatic brain injury survivor, Zellmer said she often emphasizes the positive effects yoga has on mental health when she teaches online yoga classes to members of the brain injury community.
“I realized the actual healing power of yoga, you know, it’s not just a physical practice, it’s also an introspective practice,” Zellmer said on recounting how yoga helped her heal from her injury. “It really helped me get through a lot of healing.”
Obler said there’s something at the festival for everyone.
“We get a lot of beginner students thinking ‘Well, I don’t know, I’m still really new. I don’t know if I can go to a yoga festival,” she said. “They are kind of the perfect person to come to a yoga festival. Because where else can you go and try out all different styles of yoga?”
In a situation that truly did start as a dream, for Obler this weekend is like coming full circle.
“It was totally fate. And I will say that everything along the way has felt that way,” Obler said. “I just really get the sense that people are ready for this.”
Reservations for the River Valley Yoga Festival close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
More info: rivervalleyyogafestival.com.
Policy
Governor Charlie Baker made remarks on Tuesday regarding the 50 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas via Florida last week under “false pretenses.”
Baker said he did not speak to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who took credit for the transport. The Massachusetts governor said he was “pleased” that a Texas sheriff had launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
“I do not know [if a crime was committed]”, Baker told reporters Tuesday. “It’s up to the authorities on the ground to determine what happened and what didn’t happen.”
Baker called deceiving innocent migrants a “really ugly thing to do” and called for national immigration reform.
“I would like to see the federal government create an immigration policy that people can understand and people can apply, and people can respect. We don’t have that,” he said, according to CBS. Boston.
Locally, Baker said he is working to find “suitable housing” for migrants from Martha’s Vineyard. They are currently staying in dormitory-style accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod.
“They have a lot more privacy where they are right now, but our goal is to come up with a strategy that finds a way to help them land in what I would describe as a more appropriate setting,” he said. .
Baker also criticized the national immigration system on Monday, telling reporters it was “screwed.”
“It’s no secret that our immigration system is broken, and it’s no secret that the border is also broken because our immigration system is broken,” Baker said, according to the Commonwealth Magazine. “States cannot fix it. So any conversation with a governor really gets me nowhere.
Delaware is also preparing for a possible arrival of migrants following the Martha’s Vineyard event. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Tuesday that the Biden administration had been informed of the arrival, but she did not come of DeSantis: “His sole purpose is, as he made it very clear, to create chaos.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The Department of Justice has charged 47 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program.
Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel.
Here’s a look at how the alleged scheme worked, according to court documents:
The defendants are accused of targeting federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with oversight from state governments. In Minnesota, the funds are administered by the state Department of Education, with meals historically provided to kids through schools and day care centers. Sites that serve the food are sponsored by authorized public or nonprofit groups.
Some standard program requirements were relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic; for-profit restaurants were allowed to participate, and food could be distributed outside educational programs.
Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said Tuesday that a small group of people came up with a plan to exploit the relaxed rules and steal tens of millions of dollars by falsely claiming they were providing food to children.
Others soon joined, and the scheme grew to become what Luger called the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.
Several companies applied to provide meals to low-income children, many using Feeding Our Future as a sponsor to seek funding, according to court documents.
Authorities allege Feeding our Future employees recruited others to open program sites across Minnesota that inflated the number of children and meals they were serving, or didn’t serve any at all. The nonprofit then submitted false claims for reimbursement, receiving an administrative fee of 10% to 15% in addition to kickbacks from people who wanted to join the scheme, the charges allege.
The charges say the scheme used shell companies that falsified invoices showing meals were served and submitted fake attendance rosters purporting to list the names and ages of children being fed each day.
The FBI says one company claimed to be serving meals to 300 kids a day in January 2021. By February 2021, the group claimed it was providing daily meals for 3,290 children. In all, the group got $3.6 million in reimbursements in 2021, according to an FBI affidavit. Nearly that much was deposited into its bank account, then most of it went to another company. Little was used to buy food.
Feeding Our Future was formed in 2016 to help poor and minority communities secure federal food program funding. The nonprofit quickly became the largest independent sponsor of such programs in Minnesota.
Founder Aimee Bock told the Star Tribune this year that she employed 65 staff members who spoke 17 languages, and was working with 140 subcontractors to distribute 100,000 meals a day to Minnesota children.
An FBI affidavit traced the nonprofit’s rising reimbursements: $307,000 in 2018, $3.45 million in 2019, $42.7 million in 2020 and $197.9 million in 2021.
Bock said she never stole money and saw no evidence of fraud among her subcontractors. Feeding Our Future was dissolved in February.
Court documents say the Department of Education grew concerned about the rapid growth in reimbursements and the number of sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future. The department said it reached out to the USDA in the summer of 2020 and began scrutinizing the nonprofit’s site applications. In one case, the agency denied an application for a group that claimed in March 2021 it was serving an after-school snack and supper to 5,000 kids a day; the FBI characterized this as “an exceedingly large number of children.”
The Department of Education went to the FBI in April 2021, and the FBI began investigating the following month. Last January, officers raided several properties including Feeding Our Future’s offices and Bock’s home.
Feeding Our Future received $244 million in federal reimbursements through the food nutrition programs between 2018 and 2021, the FBI said. Department of Education data puts the nonprofit’s total reimbursements at $268.4 million in the same years.
Charging documents made public Tuesday say Feeding our Future fraudulently obtained and disbursed more than $240 million in program funds during the pandemic.
Prosecutors say almost none of the money went to feed children, but was instead used to buy real estate, cars, and other luxury items including a half-million-dollar apartment in Kenya, lakeside homes in Minnesota, expensive trips and multiple properties in Minneapolis.
After the Department of Education increased its scrutiny, Feeding Our Future sued the agency in November 2020. Feeding Our Future alleged discrimination, among other things, saying many of the groups it works with are in minority communities.
By December 2020, the Department of Education stopped approving new site applications for Feeding Our Future. By the following March, the department halted all payments to the group. But in April 2021, a state judge ruled that the agency didn’t have the authority to stop payments and ordered that the reimbursements continue. The case was dismissed after the FBI investigation became public in January.
The US Department of Justice has dramatically undercounted the number of deaths related to state prisons and arrests, including failing to count at least 990 deaths in 2021 alone, a bipartisan Senate investigation has found.
The Senate Standing Investigations Subcommittee released a 25-page report on Tuesday following a 10-month investigation conducted in conjunction with the Government Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog.
“Of the 990 uncounted deaths, 341 were in-custody deaths disclosed on state public websites and 649 were arrest-related deaths disclosed in a reliable public database,” they said.
The report found that 70% of records collected by the department on deaths in state prisons in 2021 were missing at least one data field required by law. For example, he said, 40% of records did not include the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The Department of Justice is required by a federal law called the Death in Custody Reporting Act to collect data on inmate deaths at all state and local correctional facilities that accept federal funding.
Many such facilities regularly receive annual funding from the department’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program, which since 2005 has awarded billions of dollars to police departments, state prisons, and jails.
The 2000 law was reauthorized by Congress in 2013, and its new version required the Justice Department to submit a report to Congress on how deaths in prisons and local jails can be prevented.
But the Senate investigation found the department not only underreported deaths, it still hadn’t delivered the mandatory report and wouldn’t do so until 2024, making it eight years behind schedule.
The report also credited a 2020 special report from Reuters, which looked at prison deaths across the country, citing it as a public service that helped fill the void from a lack of government data on prison deaths. ‘State.
The Senate report criticized the Justice Department for not publicly reporting facility-level death data and said the Reuters article “offers critical examples of why the release of data at the institutional level can help identify troubling trends in jails and prisons”.
A Department of Justice report released on Friday addressed many concerns about reporting deaths in prison, saying it “recognizes the importance of collecting comprehensive and accurate data to inform strategies to reduce deaths in custody “.
He also said the unintended consequences of changes to the law in 2013 “degraded and hampered the department’s ability to produce complete and accurate information.”
USA voanews
Xiaoxing Xi, a physics professor at Temple University, recalls trying to figure out what was happening to him and his family that morning in May 2015, when armed FBI agents invaded his Philadelphia home. before daybreak, shining flashlights in their eyes and walking around them. under the threat of a weapon. Xi was arrested for economic espionage.
The case against Xi seven years ago revolved around a personal invention and his alleged disclosure of manufacturing information with his research community in China. Although Xi’s case was abruptly dropped four months after his arrest, he said it had an impact on his family and he is now taking legal action.
“My wife was telling me that her biggest concern was trying to help our youngest daughter, who was 12 at the time, not suffer mental damage from this traumatic thing,” Xi said. “She kept telling him it was like a movie, trying to downplay the fact that it was happening.”
While lower courts dismissed his case, Xi, who is among several other Chinese scientists to have been falsely accused of economic espionage, appeared in an appeals court last week hoping to clear the way. forward with a trial.
The Justice Department had accused Xi of sharing diagrams of a pocket heater with peers in his research community in China. Xi, who previously signed a nondisclosure agreement on the plan, was described by prosecutors as engaging in “an effort to help Chinese entities become world leaders in the field of superconductivity.”
“They did wrong and they should be held accountable,” said Xi, who is backed in part by the American Civil Liberties Union. “It’s also important for the community in general, because of all the Chinese scientists and scientists of Chinese descent – many of them are falsely accused. And if we are not able to hold the government accountable, it will do more.”
Xi’s team called on the court to reinstate its claims for damages against the U.S. government, which they say violated its Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, protections against unreasonable search and seizure, and against the obligation by the government to provide incriminating information, respectively.
He was threatened with 80 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Xi, who has since been reinstated as a professor, was also removed from his post as acting chairman of Temple University’s physics department and placed on administrative leave for a period.
Temple University declined NBC News’ request for comment.
But testimonies from physicists showed that the plans were not for the technology in question at all, but for his own invention. Interactions with Chinese contemporaries appeared to be “legitimate and normal academic collaborations.” And in September 2015, the DOJ case collapsed.
The motion to dismiss the case said “additional information has been brought to the government’s attention.”
The Justice Department did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
“Watching my dad get arrested, he was pinned against the wall. … They dragged him out. They didn’t even let him put on shoes.
Joyce Xi
Xi, who originally sued the government in 2017, alleges the lawsuit was not just a misunderstanding in technology, but that FBI agents “knowingly or recklessly made false statements” to support their prosecution. His arrest, Xi claimed, was discriminatory. And he was targeted because of his ethnicity, just like many other scholars of Chinese descent.
Although Xi’s case was dismissed last year, his appeal will trigger a case that will likely take several months to decide. The challenge will be difficult. In an amicus brief filed in support of Xi earlier this year, dozens of organizations noted that the Supreme Court had significantly lowered its already restrictive standard of holding federal agents accountable for violating constitutional rights. But Xi and his family say they are ready to keep fighting, so that at least some positive change can come out of their trauma, his daughter Joyce said.
The arrest, Joyce added, changed the family’s lives immeasurably. She says she had been home from college at the time of the arrest and heard “strange voices” in the dark, telling her to come out with her hands up.
“Watching my dad get arrested – he was stuck against the wall,” she recalled, her voice shaking with the memory. “They dragged him out. They didn’t even let him put on shoes.
Xi said that when he was driven out, he tried to go through years of memories, reminiscing about anything that might have prompted such actions. But he remained puzzled. And for the next few months, the confusion will only continue alongside the psychological stress her family will endure, her daughter said. They regularly found news crews pointing cameras at the blinds of their house, and they began to feel paranoia about mundane things like opening emails.
As confusing as the arrest was for his family, Xi said he felt feelings of familiarity. The ordeal recalled the emotions he felt while living under the Cultural Revolution in China. The socio-political movement, led by Mao Zedong in 1966, resulted in the persecution of scholars, who were branded as the “stinking ninth caste” for their independent thought.
At the time, Xi was sent to work in the countryside like millions of other young Chinese. At the end of the revolution, when he finally had the opportunity to pursue an education, he said he was grateful. He learned physics without thinking too much. Leaving his village for new opportunities “was a great feeling”, he said. But amid the crackdown on intellectuals, he witnessed many lives turned upside down, he said.
“We don’t expect that in this country. But it happened like what happened during the Cultural Revolution,” he said. “It was absolutely not unusual for people to be taken away not knowing when they would see their families again.”
In some ways, Xi said, his childhood informed him how to handle this ordeal.
“Many people who couldn’t take it anymore committed suicide or died of their suffering,” he said of the persecuted scholars. “When the Cultural Revolution ended and many people were rehabilitated, their names were restored. So in the minds of myself and my wife, we were very clear. We had to live. We had to go through this to be able to clear our name.
Xi is part of a long history of Chinese-American scholars and scientists wrongly accused of spying for China. A few years after Xi’s arrest, the Trump administration formalized a program called the China Initiative, aimed at combating Chinese economic espionage. However, as many like Xi have been falsely accused of spying and their lives turned upside down, a growing number of scholars have argued that this instead encourages racial profiling. The Biden administration ended the program earlier this year.
These days, Xi said he no longer seeks federal funding for his research. His schedule is much smaller, he adds, and the fear of a repeat incident is still in the back of his mind. Joyce, who was a chemistry student at the time of the arrest, said the ordeal had completely changed her life. After graduating, she embarked on advocacy work to protect others from racial profiling.
“All these other people who are also facing this horrible situation – they are also the children. It’s their families. It’s not just an individual that’s being targeted,” Joyce said.
Several other researchers who have been falsely accused of espionage struggle to recount the emotional toll the incidents took on their families. Gang Chen, an MIT professor who was also arrested for espionage in 2021 and exonerated earlier this year, told NBC News he was also arrested in front of his family. He struggled to form words about the impact the arrest had on his loved ones, saying only that he was “lucky” to have their support.
“I can only say that it’s not a pain that can go away,” Chen said.
A survey of nearly 2,000 scientists across the country, released last year by the Committee of 100, showed that more than 50% of Chinese-born scientists “feel considerable fear and/or anxiety about ‘being watched by the US government’. And among those who have seen their research with China prematurely suspended in the past three years, nearly 80% of Chinese-born scientists said they wanted to distance themselves from collaborators in China.
“I know it’s difficult, but we are suffering,” Xi said. “If we don’t do something, that’s the end of the story.”
nbcnews
A career criminal has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for punching a Washington County sheriff’s deputy in the face and then fleeing authorities in a stolen SUV.
Nicholaos Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was convicted Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months in connection with the September 2021 incident, which began in Stillwater and ended after he crashed into another vehicle in downtown St. Paul.
Kremetis pleaded guilty to the charges in July. In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman dismissed five other charges filed in the case: possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a peace officer.
However, because Kremetis is defined as a career criminal under state statute, Freeman deviated from the presumptive prison sentence and gave him an upward durational departure sentence of 45 months on the auto theft conviction, according to court records.
Kremetis’ felony criminal record stretches back to 2013, with five convictions of fleeing police, four for burglary, two for drug possession and three for fraud.
Last year’s incident started at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 14800 block of North 62nd Street in Stillwater when Kremetis spotted a deputy in an unmarked car parked on the street. Kremetis, wanted on numerous felony warrants, was known to be at a residence in the area and was under surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.
Kremetis allegedly drove past Deputy Anthony Palmer, who was not in uniform, and then circled back several times. He “then pulled up next to where Deputy Palmer was parked … and yelled to Deputy Palmer, asking if he was okay,” the complaint states. “When Deputy Palmer said that he was, Kremetis pulled forward, then backed up and approached Deputy Palmer, asked who he was, and told him to get out of his car.”
Palmer radioed for backup and exited his patrol vehicle. Kremetis then punched him in the face, striking him on his chin.
Kremetis ignored orders to get on the ground, eluded another deputy and drove away in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint states.
Police and deputies chased Kremetis on Highways 96 and 95, along westbound Minnesota 36 and through the East Side of St. Paul and into downtown. Kremetis then crashed head-on into another vehicle at West Seventh and Wabasha streets at 10 p.m.
A woman and her daughter who were inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several .410 shotgun shells were found on the floor of the stolen SUV below the driver’s seat and from the cargo area; Kremetis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a prior conviction. The Suburban was stolen on Sept. 23, and Kremitis’ driving privileges had been revoked, the complaint states.
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online