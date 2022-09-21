Finance
Earn Money Quickly – Make Money Today Online
There’s a lot of hype on the internet, and for someone looking to earn money quickly, it’s not always the easiest place to find valid information. Well I’m going to put the hype aside and let you in on a little secret that I’ve been using to earn fast money on the internet, with nothing more than just my computer and a little knowledge.
The first thing you need to know about earning money online is that you don’t have to spend money to make money. There are plenty of options available for someone who wants to earn money quickly without spending a dime. Just off the top of my head you could do AdSense, affiliate marketing, surveys, use Google hot trends, make a free blog, get paid to complete offers, and the list goes on and on. All of this can be done with no monetary investment on your part, all you need to do is put in the time.
I’ll admit, when I was first learned how to earn fast money on the internet I cheated a little bit. What I mean is that I had a coach help me out and tell me what to do and what not to do. After spending years of my time browsing random web sites and buying products that didn’t help me out, I finally figured out how to earn money quickly. I ended up stumbling across Six Figure Yearly. Of course I was thinking, not another program! They never work! But for some reason I ended up giving it a shot, and I’m glad I did. I was mentored into earning money online and I now make over $1000 per week.
Again, you can earn money quickly without spending anything. Once I had my mentor in place I began with affiliate marketing and he told me exactly what to do. I went from making about $25 per week to just shy of $1000 in my first week working with a coach. And I did all of this without spending any money! Making money quickly was finally a reality, and it’s a reality that anyone can live, if you know what to do.
A January Jubilee for the Celebration of a New Year With Clear and Progressive Thoughts and Energy
**Did you know, or are you aware that anything new has a beginning, that gives you and me an opportunity to wipe the slate from past events completely clean?
When we refuse to repeat non-purposeful habits or incomplete or unhealthy patterns from the week, or even from the year before, we are gaining or enabling opportunities for change and inviting clear thinking. Clear thinking is more than organizing our thoughts, it is also about internal questioning.
Seeking answers that resonate with the most accurate or truthful responses enables your mind to comprehend or discern long-held thoughts or beliefs that may have just been incorrect. Incorrect or incomplete paradigms or ways of thinking are assured to bring disorder, disdain and chaos to even the most affluent of people. Decide to influence your own environment by making internal and external changes to your auto-pilot way of living.
Yes, indeed, a new trajectory is formulated by inviting a new paradigm. This is exactly why we, you and me, are given so many more abilities to gain clarity.
This is a great example of how to invite a new paradigm. How wonderful that we have that human ability to make the decision to raise our thoughts, which in turn raises our vibration.
Have you ever been around a person or a group of happy people? Did you notice how happy and contagious their energy( vibration) becomes to me and to you?
Raising your vibration invites the occasion for an outstanding celebration! (Hands clapping)!
Congratulations! You have earned your way to a better way of living, or how by improving your life and recognizing that your thoughts bring about vibrations, that you release into your tangible,physical, in kind, that vibration or energy release returns itself back to you.
The choice is yours alone to decide. Decide right now!
Decide to seek and engage the highest vibration that your life can emulate, or at least what you find the most appealing, or that you can appreciate. ( Hand clapping)
In hindsight, the opportunity is now more ripe than yesterday to set the highest tone,in your vibration and actions, into forward motion.
The time is ripe to begin a new paradigm with the new cycle of the new year.
Happy New Year- 2018! (Visualize and hear the loud BOOM- BOOM of fireworks in anticipation for the celebration of the new vibration for 2018)! Celebrate the jubilee of January, 2018 proclaiming victory in anything that deserves your effort, energy or attention.
** I enjoy learning from you and from others offering me knowledge continuously!
Beginners Earn Money Online Guide – Six Easy Beginning Steps to Earn Money Online
Do you want to earn money online with an Internet Business, but don’t know where to begin. The fact is the top Internet Marketers all had to start at the beginning. No one came to the Internet and profited without starting with some very basic steps. If you are serious about growing an online income, there are some beginning steps that must be done to make money.
I am going to be bluntly honest, as I think it is important on your journey to earn money online. You will see a lot of over hyped headlines, promises, and websites promising easy money. You need to weed out the facts and fiction that are circulating around the Internet. Everything sounds great, because that is what they want you to believe. You have to start every journey by doing in depth research to insure you have the best opportunity, available for you.
You know that you want to earn money online? You know that the Internet Business model is offering a profitable way to generate an income. Where do you start, how can you set your Internet Business up at the beginning to be successful. There are definite strategies that can secure your business to become profitable.
Earn Money OnlineThe Beginning Steps
1.) Internet Marketing Training – If you are just starting an Internet Business then there is a lot to learn. It is critical to find a qualified mentor, or mentoring team to help you achieve the success you desire. This is where your research is going to be important. The person that you choose to train you will have a direct impact on how much money you make. It is suggested to find a mentoring team, rather then just one mentor. If they have several people training you, this secures the fact that you will always have someone to help you. It is also important to check out there testimonials. They should have the minimum of ten, and they should refer to the mentoring or the mentor directly in there testimonials.
2.) Website – Your website is designed to tell the benefits of the opportunity , products and services. How well your website is structured is going to have a direct impact on if you will earn money online. At the beginning most will not be website developers, this is a skill acquired over time. But you want to set yourself apart at the beginning, you do not want a generic website. Go back to the Internet Marketing Training, see if they can’t design you a website branded to you. This is one of the most important steps to profiting.
3.) Your Life Style and Work Schedule – Many times people get so caught up with the idea to earn money online, that they are not clear about what there expectations are once they start an Internet Business. How much time can you invest? What restrictions are in your life that could stop you from moving forward? We live in an idealistic world, and you may not consider the obstacles that lay ahead. Should they stop you from creating online success? No, but if you know what may cause problems for you, then a plan can be created to eliminate obstacles.
4.) Realistic Expectations – What do you want to accomplish with your Internet Business? Many say they want to earn money online, and support a comfortable lifestyle from home. Those are great goals, and are not unrealistic, however what are you going to have to do to reach those goals. Just because you start an Internet Business does not mean it is going to grow to success without working the business. Understand that this is a business, and work will be involved to make it profitable. The most successful people online, don’t sit back and watch the money come in. Work will be involved, know that at the beginning of your business
5.) Marketing Strategies – Once you have an Internet Business, now the fun starts. In order to profit you will have to get your website seen. There are many marketing strategies that are circulating the Internet. Some are good, and some are bad. This is where your mentor, or mentoring team will be very useful. Determine if you are going to use free marketing strategies, or use paid avenues. Make sure that your mentor knows how to train you effectively in free forms of marketing. Warning, many will tell you they know how to do free marketing, the fact is it goes beyond social networking, and should go more in the direct of search engine marketing.
6.) After The Sales – At time people will think that once they have the Internet Business, a website, and the marketing in place then they will continue to earn money online. These are the most important factor in creating success, however it isn’t your entire business model. What happens once the sales are being generated? The most important thing people forget is training there members, and offering customer service. Try to find a mentoring team or a trainer that will assist you in taking care of your customers. Having a support system in place that will help you with your customer base not only insure that you will profit today, but will have good standing to continue to earn money online in the future.
Every person that has started an Internet to earn money online started at the beginning. It took work, and it took training to achieve there goals. Many understand that having an Internet Business offers financial, and freedom benefits. But many don’t understand the importance of having a plan of action to achieving those goals. Take the six steps to allow you to earn money online. You may be starting at the beginning but that doesn’t mean you have to stay there for long. The goal is not to earn money online today, but to continue to profit long into your future.
Mortgage Marketing: Creating a Powerful Value Proposition
Are you down with UVP – the Unique Value Proposition? That’s the answer to this question:
If I’m your ideal customer, why should I do business
with you rather than 1000s of competing lenders?
An important step that’s often missed is to make sure your UVP targets your ideal customers. You probably have a good idea who your ideal customers are and what they require, so don’t try to be all things to all people. You will avoid creating a fuzzy, nonspecific UVP that resonates with no one.
What makes a good UVP? What can a UVP do for you? Here’s a great example – why do people choose Geico? 15 minutes can save you 15% or more on car insurance. Why is this so awesome?
– It’s short, memorable and easy to understand. Many people can even repeat it.
– It may be true of other car insurance companies, but Geico is the only one that created this great message and promoted it consistently to millions of drivers. That’s unique.
– This UVP message does not waste time talking about what a great insurance company Geico is. Instead, it quickly and clearly explains potential benefits to prospects – savings of 15% or more.
– The value exchange is clearly stated up front. Prospects know they are expected to spend 15 minutes on the phone, providing information to a Geico rep to receive the potential savings.
Equally important is what a UVP isn’t. It’s definitely not a USP – Unique Selling Proposition. USPs are created from the company’s perspective, not the customer’s. Many people don’t like or trust salespeople, and will wait until the last possible moment before contacting one. People will talk about how you helped them or the value you provided, but they won’t refer you to someone because of your sales skills.
So, what do you and your business offer prospects and clients that they can’t get anywhere else?
-What’s unique about you, your services and your organization?
-Does your UVP clearly state how you help (not sell) your clients?
-Can you confidently state your UVP in one or two sentences?
-Does your UVP appear frequently in your marketing messaging, like Geico’s?
-Is your UVP written down?
Finally, your UVP should be authentic, not just an advertising slogan. Research firm Marketing Experiments says your UVP:
“Has to be what you DO and what you ARE. It can’t be just what you SAY or WANT. All too often companies write value propositions and mission statements that attempt to cover up the cracks in their actual business… with words. That doesn’t work. Your value proposition is not what you say… it is what you are.”
Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity by Dr Lloyd Glauberman
Money, wealth, and prosperity – these are some of the best things in life. For most people, money is a big problem, not because of what it is, but because of the lack thereof. Without money, your children will starve and you will be homeless. In Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity, Dr. Glauberman uses specialized techniques that literally hypnotize your subconscious mind without realizing it.
The use of Hypno-peripheral therapy is what helps bring forth positive results. It is accomplished by offering a number of positive suggestions by telling a series of stories at the same time. The human mind is naturally programmed to digest these stories, but is fortunately (at least in this case) unable to. The conscious mind is then overloaded and then both the body and mind are put into a deep, relaxed, unconscious state.
The way that your mind perceives the information once this process occurs is entirely different from the way it attempts to perceive everyday information. The overriding of your conscious mind is achieved by utilizing dual induction sensory overload techniques. This is something that occurs all of the time in real, everyday life, but unfortunately, provides the mind with a negative message that creates doubt, anxiety, fear, and produces failure and inaction.
The messages provided are positive and denote positive messages to the brain. It is recommended that while listening to Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity that you wear a pair of headphones so that you can better hear the gentle calm voices along with the relaxing music in the background. The gentle voices and calm music will help to guide you into a much more relaxed state of consciousness and help you to unlock the gateway to your subconscious mind, putting the power of your future in your own hands.
People who do not have enough money are always stressed out. They can’t see the forest for the trees. Instead of thinking about their future, they are unable to because they are too busy thinking about how they will make their next buck, rather than their next fortune. People who are truly prosperous don’t worry about how the next bill will get paid or whether or not they will have a place to live the next wee. They know how to make money, and even better, they understand how to attain prosperity in all areas of life.
Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity focuses on utilizing Dr. Glauberman’s 30 years of experience to help produce successful and positive changes in your life. Each series lasts approximately 30 minutes and provides all the helpful tips and information needed in order for you to start making real changes in your life right now.
At last, there are no more worries about money and the direction you are headed in. Because of the techniques used, you are personally able to find the answers yourself, identify your goals, and put all your thoughts into action because your mind and way of thinking has been changed. Old thought patterns are tossed out the window, paving the way for the change you need to create a brighter future for yourself.
Employment Practices Liability Insurance – A Quick Study Guide for Employers
Employment Practices Liability (“EPL”) insurance provides protection arising from legal liability exposures created by myriad federal and state statutes, faced by every business, organization and profession – large or small. They include: the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1991, The Age Discrimination in Employment Acts (“ADEA”) of 1967 and 1985, the Americans with Disability Act (“ADA”) of 1992 and the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993.
Small Companies Can Manage Big EPL Exposures
Smaller companies, with limited resources to preventively address EPL exposures, may ironically be at greater financial risk. EPL insurance provides coverage for defense and indemnification of covered claims brought by former, current and even prospective employees alleging a violation of their legal rights. Insurers underwriting these policies often include complementary risk management resources to assist policyholders to better manage their employment practices risks. EPL coverage may be included within a Business Owner’s policy (“BOP”), as part of a Private Company or Not-for-Profit D&O combination-type policy, or as a ‘stand-alone’ insurance policy. Combination-type policies that include EPL insurance typically share the policy limit with the other coverage grants and the scope of the EPL insurance may not be as broad as what will be available within a stand-alone EPL policy.
Some Employment Practices Insurance Basics
• EPL policies are underwritten on a claims-made basis meaning the claim must be made and reported during the same effective policy period. Importantly, in order to preserve coverage, and avoid a denial of a claim made after the policy’s expiration, employers must also similarly report any circumstances of which they become aware, that may give rise to a claim before the policy expires. Insurers at times may reject these notifications of circumstances unless they contain the level of specificity required by the policy. A perplexing issue arises in connection with the policy application process. An employer’s pre-existing knowledge of circumstances at the time of the EPL insurance application can be enough to void coverage under certain situations. Insurers must be able to prove the policyholder’s knowledge or state of mind by factual evidence. If the applicant discloses knowledge of the circumstances in response to a new or renewal policy application, the insurer will automatically specifically exclude any claims arising from the disclosed circumstances.
In a renewal setting, policyholders should carefully consider reporting circumstances they believe will reasonably give rise to claims, to their incumbent insurer prior to the expiration of the policy period. While the risk of rejection by the incumbent insurer due to insufficiency of notice is a possibility, there is a certainty that the new insurer will exclude coverage for the circumstance-related claims as a result of the applicant’s prior knowledge.
• Most policies contain a “duty to defend” provision that requires the insurer to assign defense counsel and control the defense of the claim. Defense costs paid by the insurer typically erode the applicable policy limit of liability unlike typical Commercial General Liability policies that contain defense coverage “in addition to” or “outside” the policy limits.
• Coverage may be implicated by an administrative proceeding, a written claim, or a lawsuit alleging a policy-defined “wrongful act.”
• Coverage for punitive damages, where insurable, is generally available in a variety of formats. Some insurers carve out a separate sub-limit as a percentage of the policy’s aggregate limit. Other insurers may include punitive damage coverage limits without a sub-limit of the policy’s limit. In any case, punitive damage awards are a significant potential consequence of EPL litigation and purchasers of EPL insurance should familiarize themselves with this provision.
• Intentional acts are universally excluded. It should be noted that even in cases where it is clear that an employee’s acts were intentional, EPL policies typically cover the vicarious liability of the Insured-entity because of its duty to supervise the acts of the employee that caused the loss. The “bad actor”- employee, however, may have an uphill battle securing coverage under the EPL policy if the facts prove the employee’s conduct was intentional.
EEOC Claim Data
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported the following statistics for calendar year 2009:
- Total Number of Charges Filed: 93,277
- Harassment charges: 30,641.
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Age Discrimination in Employment ACT (‘ADEA’) charges totaled: 21,451.
- Race Discrimination charges: 33,579
- Sexual Discrimination charges 28,028.
- National Origin Discrimination charges: 11,143
- Pregnancy Discrimination charges: 6,196
- Religious Discrimination charges: 3,386
- Equal Pay Act charges: 942
- Title VII charges filed in 2009 totaled 68,710, of which 33,613 claimed some form of retaliation.
According to the EEOC: “The total number of charge receipts resolved under all statutes enforced by EEOC (Title VII, ADA, ADEA, and EPA)” in 2009 were 85,980, with resolutions amounting to $294.2 million. Very importantly, the EEOC states its statistics “Does not include monetary benefits obtained through litigation.”
In 2009, the EEOC filed 314 lawsuits of which 281 were ‘merits’ lawsuits. Of the total number, 188 suits involved Title VII violations, 76 lawsuits involved violations of the Age Discrimination Act and 26 suits alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Some Questions EPL Insurance Purchasers Should Ask
• Definition of Insured Person: Are part-time, leased, seasonal and temporary employees included? Are volunteers included? What about coverage for independent contractors?
• Duty to Defend: Does the insurer permit the retention of an Insured-preferred, pre-qualified attorney?
• Co-insurance: Does paying a percentage of the loss in the form of co-insurance make economic sense?
• Definition of Covered Loss: In addition to defense costs and damages, are pre- and post judgment interest and court-awarded attorney’s fees covered?
• Definition of Wrongful Act: Do the covered wrongful acts adequately align with the enterprise’s EPL risks?
• The “Settlement Hammer” provision: Insurers offer various approaches to resolve situations where the Insured refuses to consent to a plaintiff’s proposed settlement that is agreeable to the insurer.
• Intentional Acts Exclusion: Can this exclusion be applied on the basis of an unproven allegation or is an adjudication required?
• Bi-lateral Extended Reporting Period Option: Does the policy contain this provision and what is the associated cost of exercising this option?
• Third-party Coverage: Does the policy afford coverage for claims brought by non-employee third-parties alleging discrimination?
Third-Party Employment Practices Coverage
Increasing competition for EPL insurance premium dollars resulted in the introduction of a new variety of coverage under the Employment Practices Liability insurance banner.
Third-party EPL coverage is in large measure a misnomer. Instead of protecting the policyholder against claims brought by employees, its coverage protects against claims brought by third-party non-employees who have business contact with the Insured entity such as customers and vendors. Business enterprises with a high degree of contact with the public, such as: retail establishments, the hospitality industry, medical and assisted living facilities, real estate agencies, country clubs, automobile dealers, and restaurants are more susceptible to this risk, and need to carefully consider purchasing this coverage option.
Coverage is typically triggered by claims alleging policy-defined wrongful conduct such as: discrimination, harassment or coercion caused by the Insured entity or its employees.
The Third-Party EPL coverage option is also available for reverse harassment situations, such as, when a third-party harasses an employee of the Insured entity. One example of reverse harassment would be a server being sexually harassed by the customer of a bar or restaurant. Alternatively, an example of a traditional third-party EPL claim might involve an Insured entity’s employee-delivery person making repeated sexual advances to a client’s office receptionist. These situations present factually distinct scenarios, yet both could result in emotional distress claims alleging the Insured entity allowed a hostile work environment to exist.
Other examples of non-employee third-party claims include claims brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act for failure of a retail establishment to grant public access to patrons with physical disabilities. These public access situations are particularly dangerous for retail chains. An aggrieved person can initiate litigation against the retail chain as a representative class plaintiff on behalf of all those similarly situated patrons that have also been disallowed access.
These types of lawsuits often seek non-monetary or injunctive relief. Insurance purchasers should evaluate the policy’s definition of “claim” to determine to what extent the policy may respond to claims for non-monetary relief.
The Dual System-State Administrative Agencies & The EEOC
Every state has an administrative agency that oversees initial employment-related complaints brought under state law. State administrative agencies have responsibility for investigating the complaint and making a probable cause determination.
Since these state agencies are typically overburdened, they almost automatically issue a “right-to-sue” letter to the claimant, thereby clearing the way for a lawsuit. What is most ironic is that even in those instances where the agency has not determined probable cause exists, it still must issue a “right to sue” letter. Therefore, employers are heading to courthouse either way.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) has jurisdiction in every U.S. state for all employment-related complaints covered by federal law.
EEOC Mediation Process
The EEOC offers parties a free Mediation Process as an alternative to the traditional investigative or litigation process.
• This informal, confidential process is conducted before an experienced, neutral third party mediator.
• The mediator has no authority to impose decisions, and their sole function is to facilitate a voluntary, negotiated resolution of a charge of discrimination.
• Both parties must agree to the mediation.
• Legal representation is not mandatory.
• Participants must have settlement authority.
• There’s no determination of guilt or innocence.
• Normal investigation process commences if mediation is unsuccessful.
Closing Thoughts
Commercial enterprises, professional services firms and not-for-profit organizations that do not currently have Employment Practices Liability insurance are unnecessarily exposing themselves to real economic risk. The cost associated with defending just one employment practices liability claim may often outweigh the insurance premium required to provide both defense and indemnification protection. The cost-benefit analysis is compelling. Companies that currently purchase EPL insurance should have an expert evaluation of their operational exposures to ensure the policy they have in place will be responsive to their particular business risks.
Insurance SEO – Local, Regional And National Insurance SEO Defined
What’s the difference between Local Insurance SEO and National Insurance SEO? For that matter, what do SEO specialists mean when they discuss the difference between Regional SEO and National SEO? And how do these three important categories affect the Search Engine Results Pages for leading search engines like Google and Bing?
Let’s start with the basics, a definition of each of these terms:
National Insurance SEO: Search Engine Optimization targeting long-tail keywords which are national in scope, without regional or local modifiers. For example, Business Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance and Directors and Officers Liability Insurance are all examples of general, non qualified, “national” keywords. If a prospect typed this term in their browser, they would receive a national list of the most relevant matches. The long-tail keyword phrase, Property and Casualty Insurance, is searched over 40,000 times per month according to Google.
Regional Insurance SEO: Insurance agents can consider regional SEO as modified national long-tail keyword phrases. For example, if we take a national keyword phrase like Life Insurance and add a state or regional modifier, the resulting keyword phrase would look like this: New England Insurance. New England Insurance is searched 4,400 times per month according to Google.
Local Insurance SEO: Local Insurance SEO requires a different strategy than national and regional, and produces different types of results. If you were to type, Boston Life Insurance, a map appears with up to 10 listings of local businesses which have locations in that geographic area. After the map and the associated listings are displayed, the search engines will list all other relevant search results, which may or may not have an actual location in the area.
Which search is appropriate for your insurance agency or brokerage? That depends on your business profile. Are you a small local firm selling in a confined geographic area? If so, your agency should focus heavily on Local SEO. Are you a regional firm, selling in a multistate area? Then your insurance agency web marketing plan should target Regional Insurance SEO. However, you can still target local insurance SEO, particularly if you have multiple offices in those states. Lastly, if you are a national insurance agency or broker, you should work on national long-tail keywords which will drive the best possible traffic to your site.
It’s important to note that SEO is only one aspect of Insurance Search Engine Marketing. Driving traffic to your insurance agency website is the result of an integrated approach, combining agency website development, insurance social media marketing, blogging, vlogging, ePublshing and to some extent directory submissions and link building. Take a comprehensive Insurance Search Engine Marketing approach to optimize all SEO initiatives.
