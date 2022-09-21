Finding the Right Mesothelioma Lawyers

Pin 0 Shares

You may have been recently diagnosed with the terrible and life shattering disease mesothelioma cancer. After you have spoken to your doctor and received your test results and your prognosis and diagnosis, there is another step to take that may change your life and your family’s life forever. The next crucial step to take is that you hire a mesothelioma lawyer immediately. It may even be beneficial to speak to a mesothelioma lawyer before you get confirmation from your doctor. At least you will have the groundwork in place and the mesothelioma lawyer can start to find more information about when and where you were exposed to asbestos.

Most lawyers that specialize in mesothelioma work on a contingency basis. This means that there is no costly retainer fee and that the attorney works for a percentage of the settlement. If the mesothelioma lawyer does not manage to win you any compensation, he doesn’t get paid. This is what is more commonly known as a no win, no fee court case. Always read the small print when accepting the help of a mesothelioma lawyer on a no win no fee basis. You may have to pay court fees if you are on the losing side. If this is the case, you may have to find court costs and lawyer costs for the other side. This is something that rules in your favor because an attorney that works on contingency will do the best possible job when presenting your case. Many companies have been set up especially to deal with mesothelioma cancer cases. This is simply because the cases are long and drawn out and can take years to resolve. This means you need someone who is not only qualified to handle your case, but someone who is also dedicated and genuinely caring for your cause.

Meeting with Prospective Mesothelioma Lawyers

When you consult with mesothelioma attorneys, describe your issues in depth, and then ask if they are able to take your case. If they agree, ask about fees and if they’re willing to work on a contingency basis. You will need to provide your mesothelioma lawyer with lots of information about when and where you came into contact with asbestos. Who you were working for at the time, how long you were unknowingly or knowingly in contact with it and if any safety measures were put into place.

The Final Decision

You need to meet with at least 3 to 5 mesothelioma lawyers to make sure you are dealing with someone you can trust and someone that you like. When you’ve met with three to five mesothelioma attorneys, it is then time to make a decision based on what you have discovered speaking to all the mesothelioma lawyers. Use the notes you have made previously and then you need to ask yourself the following very important questions.

– Did the attorney seem genuinely interested in my case?

– Did he listen to me and respond appropriately?

– Did the attorney explain alternate courses of action if there were any?